With a number of budget phones being launched every month, it can be difficult to find the right device for a user's specific needs. To solve this problem, we have compiled a list of the best phones you can buy for under ₹15,000 in the month of June.

Best phones to buy under ₹ 15,000 in June 2024:

1) Realme P1:

The Realme P1 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. It runs on RealmeUI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system. Realme has also promised this device 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

On the processor front, the Realme P1 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and is paired with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for all graphics-related tasks. This smartphone has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, the storage on these devices can be expanded up to 1TB via the MicroSD card.

The smartphone features a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary and 2MP secondary sensors. It also has a 16MP front-facing shooter to handle all the selfie and video calling requirements. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

2) Vivo T3x:

The Vivo T3x sports a 6.72-inch flat full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth visuals. Boasting 1,000 nits of peak brightness, the T3x is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It offers expandable storage up to 1TB via micro SD card, augmenting the ample 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is fueled by a robust 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, running on the Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 out-of-the-box.

3) Samsung Galaxy F15 5G:

Starting at a price of ₹12,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Galaxy F15 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with support for up to 90Hz refresh rate. The budget smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and supports up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Galaxy F15 5G also comes with support for up to 1TB of storage expansion via microSD card.

4) Motorola G64:

Motorola's budget smartphone comes in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage at ₹14,999 and 12GB RAM/256GB storage at ₹16,999.

The G64 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPC LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 560 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor and runs on Android 14 operating system with confirmed support for Android 15 OS. Moreover, the smartphone gets a huge 6,000 mAh battery backup with a 33W fast charger bundled inside the box.

5) Realne 12x:

Realme 12x 5G is priced at ₹11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹13,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB variant and ₹14,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant.

The budget smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 950 nits peak brightness. It also comes with Panda Glass protection on the front and an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance, meaning the smartphone can withstand light rain and splashes from any direction, but not full submersion.

Realme's latest mid-ranger runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and is paired with a Mali G57 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks.

