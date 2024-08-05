Best phones under ₹20,000 in August 2024: CMF Phone 1, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite and more
Best phones under ₹20,000 in August 2024: CMF Phone 1 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite with Snapdragon 695 SoC, Motorola G85 with 6.67 pOLED display are some of the top options under ₹20k price bracket.
With a plethora of options suddenly available under the ₹20,000 price bracket, it can be hard to find the device that meets your requirements. In order to help solve that issue, we have created a list of top 5 smartphones in this price range with various options that cater to almost everyone.