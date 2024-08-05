With a plethora of options suddenly available under the ₹20,000 price bracket, it can be hard to find the device that meets your requirements. In order to help solve that issue, we have created a list of top 5 smartphones in this price range with various options that cater to almost everyone.

Best phones under ₹ 20,000 in August 2024:

1) OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone operates on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the phone includes a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16MP sensor supported by electronic image stabilization (EIS).

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G's 5,500mAh battery supports 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C. Additionally, the phone is IP54-rated for dust and splash resistance and includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack.

2) CMF Phone 1:

CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The phone comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 960Hz PWM dimming and HDR10+ support.

The first-ever CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on a 4nm process and paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

Also Read | CMF Phone 1 Review: Look beyond the screws

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6, which is based on Android 14. Nothing promises two years of OS updates and three years of security patches with the latest device.

For optics, there is a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary portrait lens. Moreover, there is a 16MP shooter in front of the camera for taking selfies and making video calls. The front camera can shoot a maximum of 1080p videos at 30fps while the rear camera is capable of capturing 4k videos at 30fps.

The phone has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It supports 13 5G bands, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS. The CMF Phone 1 has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

3) Motorola G85:

Moto G85 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 10-bit curved pOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600 nits brightness. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front while the back is made out of either vegan leather or plastic.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC based on a 6nm process with Adreno 619 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with support for up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the software front, the phone runs on Android 14 operating system with Motorola's Hello UI on top. Motorola is promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

Optics wise, the phone comes with a dual camera sensor including a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP front facing shooter as well. The smartphone comes with 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W of fast charging.

4) iQOO Z9:

Priced at ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB ROM varaint, the iQOO Z9 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. It has an IP54 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes and suitable for light water exposure.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and Mali-G610 GPU, it ensures smooth performance for graphics-intensive tasks. With up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD, storage limitations are minimal. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and EIS, along with a 2MP depth sensor at the rear, and a 16MP front camera.

5) Realme P1:

The Realme P1 5G starts at a price of ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB variant and ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It is available in two colourways: Peacock Green and Phoenix Red.

The Realme P1 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. It runs on RealmeUI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system. Realme has also promised this device 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

On the processor front, the Realme P1 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and is paired with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for all graphics-related tasks. This smartphone has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, the storage on these devices can be expanded up to 1TB via the MicroSD card.

The smartphone features a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary and 2MP secondary sensors. It also has a 16MP front-facing shooter to handle all the selfie and video calling requirements. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!