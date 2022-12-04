Best 5G smartphones under 20,000 in India that you can buy

Best 5G smartphones under ₹20,000 in India that you can buy2 min read . 01:31 PM IST
- If you have a 4G phone and is looking to upgrade to a 5G phone in the budget category, then we have a list of some of the best selling 5G smartphones under ₹20,000
5G network services in India are now available. Both Airtel and Reliance Jio have started offering 5G in select cities of the country. If you have a 4G phone and is looking to upgrade to a 5G phone in the budget category, then we have a list of some of the best selling 5G smartphones under ₹20,000
Coming with a starting price of ₹18,999, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with a 5nm octa-core processor. The handset has a 6.6-inch full rectangle display with 1080 x 2408 FHD+ TFT screen. The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and offers a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone features an 8MP camera at the front for selfies.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone is selling at ₹18,999 on Amazon. The handset comes with a 6.59-inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 12 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G. The device houses a 5,000 mAh with 33W SuperVOOC support.
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a starting price of ₹19,999. The phone has three models – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The smartphone can be purchased at an instant discount of ₹1,500 with ICICI Credit cards. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features a 108MP primary camera and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor.
Realme 9i 5G
The Realme 9i 5G phone is available at ₹14,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and is equipped with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery and offers 64GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB. There is an 8MP camera at the front for selfies.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is selling with a price tag of ₹16,999. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G processor, the handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. To perform camera duties, the smartphone boasts of a triple camera at the back. The camera system consists of a 50MP main camera paired with 8MP and 2MP sensors.
Poco X4 Pro 5G
Poco X4 Pro 5G can be purchased at ₹16,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh lithium ion battery and offers a 6.67-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display.
