Best 5G Tablets to redefine connectivity and performance: Top 8 picks from Apple, Samsung and more

The fastest 5G tablets from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Lenovo, ideal for streaming, gaming, and productivity with ultra-fast connectivity on the go.

Amit Rahi
Published21 Apr 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Speed meets style with the best 5G tablets of 2025.
Our Picks

Imagine streaming your favourite shows, joining video calls, or gaming online—all without a hint of lag. That’s the magic of 5G tablets. In 2025, tech giants like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Lenovo are pushing boundaries, blending speed with sleek design and powerful features. 

Whether you’re a student, a creative professional, or just someone who loves staying connected on the move, there’s a 5G tablet that fits your lifestyle. In this list, we’ll break down the best options out there, helping you choose the perfect device to keep up with your pace, no matter where life takes you.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a premium tablet designed for serious creators, multitaskers, and gamers. Featuring a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with anti-reflection tech, it delivers stunning visuals even in bright settings. The S Pen is included for precise creativity, and the enhanced vapour chamber keeps it cool during extended sessions. With 5G connectivity, 12 GB RAM, and 512 GB storage, it’s a productivity powerhouse.

Specifications

Display
14.6 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X
RAM
12 GB
Storage
512 GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi + 5G
Battery
Long-lasting with intelligent cooling

Reason to buy

Exceptional display and design

S Pen included and top-tier performance

Reason to avoid

Quite large and bulky

Expensive for casual users

Click here to buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, S Pen in-Box, 36.99 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Moonstone Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vibrant AMOLED display, S Pen, strong performance, and premium feel. Some mention slow charging and limited accessories as drawbacks.

Why choose this product?

Offers excellent display, smooth performance, S Pen support, and multitasking with Samsung DeX. Great for students, creatives, and media lovers at a competitive price.

The latest iPad Air with the M3 chip is crafted for those who demand power and portability. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display is sharp, colour-rich, and easy on the eyes. Backed by Apple Intelligence, it handles creative tasks, productivity, and multitasking with ease. 5G connectivity, long battery life, and support for the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard make it a premium tablet for modern workflows.

Specifications

Display
11 inches Liquid Retina
Processor
Apple M3
Storage
128 GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E + 5G
Cameras
12 MP front and back

Reason to buy

Blazing-fast M3 chip

Ideal for productivity and creativity

Reason to avoid

Accessories sold separately

Limited base storage

Click here to buy

Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the smooth performance and display. Some report heating with Pencil Pro, weak battery, or issues without MS Office subscription.

Why choose this product?

Great for note-taking, smooth multitasking, and AI-powered features. Ideal for students and creatives—though MS Office requires a separate subscription.

Apple’s 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip offers top-tier speed and versatility at a lower price point. With an impressive Liquid Retina display and support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio, it’s built for both work and play. Great cameras, fast Wi-Fi 6, and 5G connectivity make it an excellent device for video calls, media consumption, and everyday use on the go.

Specifications

Display
11 inches Liquid Retina
Processor
Apple A16
Storage
128 GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6 + 5G
Cameras
12 MP front and back

Reason to buy

Smooth and fast performance

Strong app ecosystem

Reason to avoid

LCD, not OLED

Pencil compatibility could be simpler

Click here to buy

Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the iPad’s brilliant display, smooth performance, and all-day battery. It’s praised for productivity and gaming, especially at this price point.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for students and professionals with reliable performance, premium build, and strong battery life. Great value for multitasking, note-taking, and casual gaming.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is a budget-friendly tablet that doesn’t cut corners on essential features. It sports an 11-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon processor and 8 GB RAM for decent multitasking. Quad speakers and a large 7040 mAh battery ensure an immersive entertainment experience. It's a great pick for students, casual users, or as a secondary device.

Specifications

Display
11 inches LCD, 90Hz
RAM
8 GB
Storage
128 GB (expandable)
Processor
Snapdragon SM6375
Battery
7040 mAh

Reason to buy

Smooth display for the price

Solid battery life and speakers

Reason to avoid

Basic camera setup

No AMOLED display

Click here to buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the tablet's solid build, good value, and sound quality. However, mixed reviews on performance, battery life, and seal durability.

Why choose this product?

Affordable with decent build and sound. Best for light usage, but may not suit users requiring long battery life or consistent speed.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is built for immersive entertainment and productivity. Its massive 12.1-inch 2.5K display with 120Hz refresh rate delivers vivid visuals, while Dolby Atmos quad speakers enhance your audio experience. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 10000 mAh battery power through long sessions. With HyperOS features, seamless connectivity with Xiaomi devices, and stylus support, it’s ideal for tech-savvy users.

Specifications

Display
12.1 inches 2.5K, 120Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
RAM/Storage
8 GB / 128 GB
Battery
10000 mAh with 33W fast charging
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6 + 5G

Reason to buy

Large vibrant display with eye care

Excellent battery and fast charging

Reason to avoid

Stylus and keyboard sold separately

Slightly bulky for portability

Click here to buy

Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1") Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 128GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Graphite Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it a great budget tablet with a vibrant display, fast performance, and powerful sound, though battery life and charging speed receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for media consumption with Dolby audio and vivid visuals. Suits casual users, though not ideal if long battery life or fast charging is essential.

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G strikes a balance between affordability and solid performance. It features a 10.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 695 processor, and Android 13. With Dolby Atmos-supported dual speakers and a 7700 mAh battery, it offers decent multimedia and productivity performance. It’s a reliable mid-range choice for everyday entertainment, video calls, or light work.

Specifications

Display
10.6 inches FHD+, 90Hz
RAM/Storage
6 GB / 128 GB (expandable)
Processor
Snapdragon 695
Battery
7700 mAh
OS
Android 13

Reason to buy

Good performance for the price

Clean software and 5G support

Reason to avoid

Not ideal for heavy tasks

Average camera setup

Click here to buy

Lenovo Tab M10 5G |10.6 inch (26.9cm)| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable|Wi-Fi+ 5G | 90 Hz, 2K Display (2000x1200)|Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos |Android 13 | Octa-Core Processor (Abyss Blue, ZACT0030IN)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its display and value, but report mixed experiences with build, sound, battery life, and 5G connectivity—especially issues with Jio networks.

Why choose this product?

Great screen and price point for casual use, but consider alternatives if reliable connectivity, longer battery life, or consistent build quality are priorities.

Lenovo’s Tab P11 5G is tailored for entertainment lovers and light productivity users. The 11-inch 2K display offers crisp visuals, supported by JBL quad speakers and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Powered by Snapdragon 750G and with 6 GB RAM, it handles multitasking with ease. Its sleek design, long battery life, and stylus support make it a stylish and capable all-rounder.

Specifications

Display
11 inches 2K IPS
Processor
Snapdragon 750G
RAM/Storage
6 GB / 128 GB (expandable)
Audio
JBL Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos
Battery
7500 mAh

Reason to buy

Excellent display and sound quality

Great for content consumption

Reason to avoid

Ships with older Android 11

Average front camera

Click here to buy

Lenovo Tab P11 5G FHD |11 Inch (27.94 cm)| 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi+5G| 2K Display| Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos (Storm Grey, ZA8Y0082IN)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the speed, stylus precision, and vivid display. However, 5G connectivity experiences are mixed, with some facing issues despite strong overall performance.

Why choose this product?

Excellent for streaming, productivity, and media with fast processing and a sharp screen—ideal if 5G reliability isn’t a key concern.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is a flagship-level Android tablet boasting a gorgeous 12.4-inch Nano Texture Display with 3.2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Designed for work and play, it features the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and up to 16 hours battery life. With blazing-fast LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and 45W charging, it’s perfect for power users and creatives.

Specifications

Display
12.4 inches, 3.2K Nano Texture, 144Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
RAM/Storage
12 GB / 256 GB
Battery
8850 mAh, 45W charging
Audio
Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reason to buy

Stunning display and powerful chipset

Premium audio and fast performance

Reason to avoid

Premium price range

Stylus not bundled

Click here to buy

Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display Sage Green 12GB RAM 256GB ROM

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the 3.2K display, 144Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Atmos speakers. Performance is smooth, but battery life feedback is mixed.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for entertainment and multitasking with top-tier visuals and sound. A solid Android tablet if you're okay with average battery performance.

What makes a 5G tablet better than a regular one?

A 5G tablet offers significantly faster internet speeds, lower latency, and improved performance for streaming, gaming, and multitasking. It’s ideal for users who need seamless connectivity while travelling or working remotely.

Are 5G tablets worth the extra cost?

Yes, if you rely on mobile data for work or entertainment. The enhanced speed and performance justify the price, especially for professionals, frequent travellers, and tech enthusiasts who demand efficiency and high-speed internet on the go.

Which brand offers the best value in 5G tablets?

While Apple and Samsung lead in performance and features, Xiaomi and Lenovo offer excellent value for money. They provide solid specs, 5G support, and affordability—ideal for users wanting quality without a premium price tag.

Factors to consider when buying a 5G tablet

  • Performance: Look for a powerful processor and ample RAM for smooth multitasking and speed.
  • Display: Opt for a high-resolution screen for clear visuals, especially for media consumption.
  • Battery Life: Ensure long-lasting battery performance to keep up with heavy usage throughout the day.
  • Connectivity: Check for 5G support and the availability of Wi-Fi 6 for faster internet speeds.
  • Price: Balance your budget with the tablet's features and brand reputation to ensure you’re getting good value for money.

Top 3 features of best 5G tablets

5G tablet

Display

Processor

RAM / Storage

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra14.6 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2XSnapdragon / Exynos12 GB RAM / 512 GB Storage
Apple iPad Air 11" (M3)11 inches Liquid RetinaApple M38 GB RAM / 128 GB Storage
Apple iPad 11" (A16)11 inches Liquid RetinaApple A168 GB RAM / 128 GB Storage
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+11 inches LCD, 90HzQualcomm Snapdragon SM63758 GB RAM / 128 GB Storage
Redmi Pad Pro 5G12.1 inches 2.5K, 120HzSnapdragon 7s Gen 28 GB RAM / 128 GB Storage
Lenovo Tab M10 5G10.6 inches FHD+, 90HzQualcomm Snapdragon 6956 GB RAM / 128 GB Storage
Lenovo Tab P11 5G11 inches 2K IPSQualcomm Snapdragon 750G6 GB RAM / 128 GB Storage
Xiaomi Pad 712.4 inches 3.2K, 144HzSnapdragon 7+ Gen 312 GB RAM / 256 GB Storage

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
Best 5G Tablets to redefine connectivity and performance: Top 8 picks from Apple, Samsung and more

FAQs

What is the main benefit of a 5G tablet?

5G tablets offer faster internet speeds and lower latency, making them ideal for streaming, gaming, and multitasking on the go.

Do I need 5G for daily use?

If you frequently use mobile data for work or entertainment, a 5G tablet can provide a smoother experience, but it’s not essential for everyone.

Are 5G tablets compatible with Wi-Fi?

Yes, 5G tablets are fully compatible with Wi-Fi, offering flexible connectivity options for home and on-the-go use.

Can I use a 5G tablet without a 5G plan?

Yes, a 5G tablet can still be used with regular Wi-Fi, but you’ll miss out on 5G speeds unless you have a compatible data plan.

Which brands offer the best 5G tablets?

Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Lenovo offer some of the top-performing 5G tablets, catering to different needs and budgets.

First Published:21 Apr 2025, 06:00 PM IST
