Check out the best 65 inch 4K TVs with our top 10 picks for superior picture quality and immersive entertainment. From stunning visuals to advanced features, these TVs deliver an exceptional viewing experience. Find your perfect 65 inch 4K TV today!

Our selection of the best 65 inch 4K TVs includes options that provide an exceptional viewing experience with stunning picture quality and advanced features, making them perfect for elevating your home entertainment. These top 10 models offer crystal-clear visuals, vibrant colours, and immersive sound that bring movies, games, and streaming content to life.

Equipped with the latest technology such as HDR, smart TV capabilities, and multiple connectivity options, the best 65 inch 4K TVs are designed to fit various needs and preferences. From budget-friendly options to high-end models, there’s a TV for every type of viewer. Bring home a cutting-edge television set and transform the way you experience entertainment at home.

Why should you buy a new 65 inch smart TV? For starters, the bigger the screen, the better your watching experience. It doesn’t matter whether you're setting up a home theatre or simply upgrading your living room, our picks of the best 65 inch 4K TVs will provide a cinematic experience that will change your entertainment space for the better in every way.

The Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Black) delivers a cinematic viewing experience with its stunning 4K resolution and Google TV functionality. With an array of smart features, including built-in Google Assistant, and compatibility with popular streaming services, this TV is perfect for those seeking high-quality entertainment. As one of the best 65 inch 4K TVs, it offers crystal-clear visuals and immersive sound, ensuring every viewing moment is memorable.

Specifications Display 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Freatures Google TV, Google Assistant Connectivity HDMI, USB, Bluetooth Audio ClearAudio+ for immersive sound Reasons to buy Excellent picture quality with 4K resolution. Google Assistant integration for easy voice control. Reasons to avoid No support for Dolby Vision. Lacks advanced gaming features like 120Hz refresh rate.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the picture quality and seamless Google TV interface, offering easy access to content and apps.

Why choose this product?

With stunning 4K visuals and integrated smart features, it’s ideal for users seeking a top-tier viewing experience.

The Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV (Black) offers a stunning 4K viewing experience with advanced smart features. As one of the best 65 inch 4K TVs, it provides vibrant visuals, crystal-clear audio, and seamless Google Assistant integration. Enjoy smooth access to a wide range of streaming services, all in one sleek package. With its large screen and smart capabilities, this TV is ideal for any home entertainment setup.

Specifications Display 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant Connectivity HDMI, USB, Bluetooth Audio DTS-HD for rich sound Reasons to buy 4K resolution with vibrant colours and clarity. Integrated Google TV and Assistant for easy navigation. Reasons to avoid Audio quality may not be as high as premium models. Lacks advanced gaming features like a high refresh rate.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the picture quality and ease of use, especially the intuitive Google TV interface and wide app support.

Why choose this product?

With 4K clarity, smart features, and excellent value, this Xiaomi TV is a solid choice for seamless entertainment.

The Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Black) delivers incredible picture quality and smart functionality, making it one of the best 65 inch 4K TVs. Enjoy stunning visuals with 4K resolution and vibrant colours, paired with Google TV’s seamless interface and voice control features. This TV provides access to all your favourite streaming services, offering both convenience and entertainment in one stylish package for any home.

Specifications Display 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant Connectivity HDMI, USB, Bluetooth Audio Dolby Audio for enhanced sound Reasons to buy Great 4K resolution and vibrant colour reproduction. Google TV interface for easy navigation and voice control. Reasons to avoid Lacks support for advanced features like Dolby Vision. Audio may require external speakers for better performance.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the TV’s excellent picture quality, ease of setup, and smooth performance with Google TV’s intuitive interface.

Why choose this product?

The Hisense E6N Series offers superior 4K visuals and smart features, making it a top choice for everyday entertainment.

The Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Black) delivers outstanding 4K picture quality, making it one of the best 65 inch 4K TVs on the market. With vivid colours and Crystal UHD technology, this TV offers an immersive viewing experience. Featuring a smart interface with access to popular apps and voice control, it’s perfect for everyday entertainment and home cinema setups.

Specifications Display 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K UHD Smart Features Tizen OS, Voice Control Connectivity HDMI, USB, Bluetooth Audio Dolby Digital Plus Reasons to buy Crisp 4K visuals with vibrant colour accuracy. Smart functionality with easy access to apps and streaming. Reasons to avoid Lacks advanced features like HDR support. Audio quality may require external speakers for better sound.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the stunning 4K visuals and user-friendly smart interface, making it easy to stream their favourite content.

Why choose this product?

The Samsung D Series offers top-tier 4K visuals and smart features, making it an ideal choice for immersive home entertainment.

The LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Dark Iron Grey) offers stunning 4K picture quality and smart features, making it one of the best 65 inch 4K TVs available. With its crystal-clear resolution, vibrant colours, and intuitive webOS platform, this TV brings your favourite shows and movies to life. Plus, it integrates voice control for easy navigation. Perfect for those who want both performance and style in their living room.

Specifications Display 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Features webOS, Voice Control Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Audio Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy Exceptional 4K picture quality with vibrant colours. Easy-to-use webOS platform with seamless app access. Reasons to avoid Limited advanced gaming features like 120Hz refresh rate. Audio may not be as rich as higher-end models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the crisp 4K resolution, smooth interface, and easy setup, making it a top choice for home entertainment.

Why choose this product?

The LG offers incredible 4K visuals, smart features, and great value, perfect for transforming any living space.

The TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Black) stands out as one of the best 65 inch 4K TVs with its stunning 4K resolution and modern design. Featuring Google TV, it offers seamless access to a wide range of streaming services and voice control features. The bezel-less design gives it a minimalist look, perfect for any contemporary living space. Enjoy rich colours and clear visuals on this impressive TV.

Specifications Display 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Features Google TV, Voice Control Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Audio Dolby Audio Reasons to buy Bezel-less design with a modern and minimalist look. Google TV integration with easy voice control. Reasons to avoid Audio quality may require external speakers for better sound. Lacks support for Dolby Vision.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the sharp 4K picture quality and intuitive Google TV interface, making it easy to access content and apps.

Why choose this product?

The TCL offers excellent 4K visuals, a modern design, and smart features, perfect for modernising your home entertainment setup.

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV (Black) is one of the best 65 inch 4K TVs, offering incredible AI-powered picture quality and smooth performance. With Google TV integration, you get seamless access to streaming apps and content, while the 4K resolution ensures every detail is vivid and clear. Its modern design fits effortlessly into any home, providing an immersive viewing experience for all types of entertainment.

Specifications Display 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Features Google TV, AI Picture Processing Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Audio ClearAudio+ for immersive sound Reasons to buy AI-powered picture quality for stunning visuals. Google TV with easy access to streaming apps. Reasons to avoid No Dolby Vision support. Limited advanced gaming features like 120Hz refresh rate.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the sharp 4K resolution and smooth Google TV interface, along with the seamless access to apps and services.

Why choose this product?

The Sony TV offers AI-driven picture quality and smart features, making it ideal for those who value premium viewing experiences.

The Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Black) is a standout among the best 65 inch 4K TVs, offering stunning visuals with 4K resolution and vibrant colours. Integrated with Google TV, it provides easy access to your favourite streaming apps and a seamless viewing experience. Its powerful sound and intuitive interface make it perfect for movie lovers, gamers, and those seeking high-quality home entertainment.

Specifications Display 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Features Google TV, Voice Search Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Audio ClearAudio+ for immersive sound Reasons to buy 4K resolution offers vibrant, crystal-clear visuals. Google TV integration for easy access to apps. Reasons to avoid Lacks support for Dolby Vision. Audio may require an external sound system for better depth.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the sharp picture quality, smooth Google TV interface, and ease of access to apps, making it ideal for streaming.

Why choose this product?

The Sony TV offers premium 4K picture quality, smart features, and excellent sound, making it a great choice for home entertainment.

The Kodak 164 cm (65 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV (Black) is an impressive addition to the best 65 inch 4K TVs list. Offering exceptional 4K resolution and QLED technology, it delivers vivid colours and sharp contrast. Powered by Google TV, this smart TV offers easy access to popular streaming apps and voice control. With its sleek design and advanced features, it provides a premium viewing experience for all your entertainment needs.

Specifications Display 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Features Google TV, Voice Control Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Audio Dolby Audio for rich sound Reasons to buy QLED technology offers superior colour accuracy. Google TV integration makes navigation effortless. Reasons to avoid Lacks Dolby Vision support for higher dynamic range. Audio performance may need external speakers for depth.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vivid QLED display and Google TV integration, making it a top choice for streaming and gaming.

Why choose this product?

The Kodak Matrix Series provides vibrant 4K visuals, smart features, and great value, making it a top contender for home entertainment.

The Vu 164 cm (65 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV (Black) delivers stunning picture quality with its advanced QLED technology, making it one of the best 65 inch 4K TVs. Enjoy vibrant colours, exceptional contrast, and 4K clarity. Powered by Google TV, this smart TV offers seamless streaming and voice control for a user-friendly experience. Its modern design complements any living space, offering a cinematic experience for movies, shows, and gaming.

Specifications Display 164 cm (65 inches) 4K QLED Smart Features Google TV, Voice Search Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Audio Dolby Audio Reasons to buy QLED technology for vivid colours and crisp details. Google TV offers easy navigation and voice control. Reasons to avoid Lacks Dolby Vision support for high dynamic range content. Audio may require external speakers for deeper sound.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the bright and clear QLED display, easy-to-use Google TV, and smooth streaming, making it a top pick.

Why choose this product?

The Vu combines QLED picture quality, smart functionality, and sleek design, making it a great choice for home entertainment.

What makes a 65 inch 4K TV stand out? A 65 inch 4K TV provides larger-than-life viewing with exceptional resolution. The best 65 inch 4K TVs offer vibrant colour, sharp details, and smart features like Google TV for seamless streaming, making them perfect for home theatres.

How does the picture quality of a 65 inch 4K TV compare? The picture quality of 65 inch 4K TVs varies based on panel technology like QLED or OLED. Premium models deliver sharper contrast, richer colours, and better brightness. The best 65 inch 4K TVs ensure vibrant, true-to-life visuals across content types.

What smart features should I look for in a 65 inch 4K TV? Look for smart TVs with integrated platforms like Google TV, voice control, and seamless app compatibility. The best 65 inch 4K TVs provide easy access to streaming services and personalised recommendations, improving overall convenience and entertainment.

Are all 65 inch 4K TVs suitable for gaming? Not all 65 inch 4K TVs are perfect for gaming. For a better experience, consider models with higher refresh rates, low latency, and features like HDMI 2.1. The best 65 inch 4K TVs for gaming offer smoother, lag-free gameplay.

Factors to consider when buying a new 65 inch 4K TV Display technology: Choose between LED, QLED, or OLED for better contrast, brightness, and colour accuracy.

Picture quality: Look for high dynamic range (HDR) support and 4K resolution for sharp, vibrant visuals.

Smart features: Ensure the TV has built-in smart capabilities, like Google TV or Amazon Fire, for easy access to streaming.

Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate (120Hz or more) provides smoother motion, ideal for gaming and fast-paced content.

Connectivity: Check for multiple HDMI ports, USB ports, and Bluetooth for easy connection to external devices.

Sound quality: Consider Dolby Audio or DTS:X for immersive sound, or plan for external speakers or a soundbar for enhanced audio. Top 3 features of the best 65 inch 4K TVs

Best 65 inch 4K TVs Product features Ideal for Buy if Sony Bravia KD-65X74L 4K Ultra HD, Google TV, ClearAudio+, Smart Features Movie lovers, Smart TV enthusiasts You want premium picture quality with smart features Xiaomi L65M8-A2IN 4K Ultra HD, Google TV, Dolby Audio Budget-conscious buyers, Streamers You need a value-packed TV with solid features Hisense 65E6N 4K UHD, Google TV, Dolby Audio, AI Picture Enhancement Home entertainment seekers, Streamers You want a smart TV with rich features at an affordable price Samsung UA65DUE77AKLXL 4K UHD, Tizen OS, Voice Control, Dolby Digital Plus Family rooms, Beginners You prefer a simple, feature-rich TV with voice control LG 65UR7500PSC 4K Ultra HD, webOS, Voice Control, Dolby Atmos Smart TV lovers, Movie buffs You want a user-friendly TV with excellent sound TCL 65V6B QLED 4K, Google TV, Dolby Audio, Bezel-less Design Modern homes, Streaming enthusiasts You need a sleek design and top-tier 4K experience Sony K-65S30B 4K Ultra HD, AI Picture Processing, Google TV Home cinema lovers, Smart TV users You want advanced AI picture quality and smart features Sony K-65S25B 4K Ultra HD, ClearAudio+, Google TV Entertainment enthusiasts, Gamers You value top sound quality and a seamless smart interface Kodak 65MT5033 QLED 4K, Google TV, Dolby Audio, Voice Control Entertainment lovers, Gamers You need vibrant colours and immersive sound with Google TV Vu 65VIBE24 QLED 4K, Google TV, Dolby Audio, Slim Design Gamers, Smart TV enthusiasts You seek a high-quality 4K experience with easy navigation

FAQs Question : What is the best display technology for 65 inch 4K TVs? Ans : OLED and QLED offer the best picture quality for 65 inch 4K TVs, providing vibrant colours and excellent contrast. Question : Do all 65 inch 4K TVs have smart features? Ans : Most 65 inch 4K TVs include smart features like Google TV or Amazon Fire TV for easy streaming and navigation. Question : Is HDMI 2.1 important for a 65 inch 4K TV? Ans : Yes, HDMI 2.1 is essential for smoother gaming, supporting higher refresh rates and better resolution at 4K. Question : Do I need external speakers for a 65 inch 4K TV? Ans : While many 65 inch 4K TVs offer good sound, external speakers or soundbars often improve audio performance for immersive experiences. Question : Can I use a 65 inch 4K TV for gaming? Ans : Yes, many 65 inch 4K TVs feature high refresh rates and low input lag, ideal for a smoother gaming experience.