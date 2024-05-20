Are you ready for the ultimate home cinema experience with our top picks of a 65-inch smart TV? Such devices are the pinnacle of modern entertainment and our carefully curated list of the top 8 picks will heighten your overall media consumption experience - whether you’re rewatching your favourite film for the 100th time or playing that new video game.

With these cutting-edge displays, you get not only exceptional resolutions but also a series of smart features that will cater to your every need - from the vivid colours of OLED to the brilliant brightness of QLED, each model brings something unique to the table. One thing in common among all our options is the best-in-class technology and performance, so that your daily entertainment is nothing short of a visual delight.

Look no further and find your perfect match for an all-day, everyday cinematic indulgence!

1. Sony Bravia Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV that promises a breathtaking everyday viewing experience. This TV features the X1 4K HDR Processor and TRILUMINOS PRO technology, allowing it to deliver over a billion colours straight to your living room with extreme contrast and realism. With 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports, connectivity is made easy on this versatile TV while you get to enjoy 20 Watt sound output for unparalleled quality. Still want more? You can enjoy all your favourite apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Specifications of Sony Bravia Smart LED Google TV

Display Size: 65 inches (164 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Google TV

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution 4K display for stunning picture quality Relatively higher price compared to competitors Integrated Google TV for seamless access to streaming services and apps Limited availability of local dimming zones for contrast control

2. Samsung Smart LED TV

The Samsung 65-inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a standout choice owing to its PurColour technology that promises the widest range of vibrant colours. With this TV, you get a 4K upscaling feature that ensures all visuals are visible in high quality. On top of this all, the TV comes with voice assistants for easy navigation and a beautiful slim design with a thin bezel. In addition, this Samsung TV is equipped with IoT sensors for light and camera, taking your smart experience to the next level.

Specifications of Samsung Smart LED TV

Display Size: 65 inches (163 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Crystal iSmart technology for enhanced smart capabilities

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crystal iSmart technology for enhanced smart capabilities Potential issues with long-term durability 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning picture quality Limited availability of local dimming for contrast control

3. Acer Smart LED Google TV

This Acer option is a 65-inch television that offers an impressive viewing experience. Why do we say that? Its 4K Ultra HD display is equipped with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels for sharp and detailed visuals. In addition, the TV features high-fidelity speakers and supports Dolby Atmos, which means unmatched audio quality for the user. Running on Google TV OS, this smart TV provides a seamless interface for streaming apps and personalised profiles. Its frameless design with a stunning metal body offers a modern aesthetic and a larger viewing area.

Specifications of Acer Smart LED Google TV

Display Size: 65 inches (164 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Integrated Google TV for seamless access to streaming services and apps

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Integrated Google TV for seamless streaming access Limited availability of local customer support 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp and detailed visuals Potential issues with software updates or compatibility

4. Vu 4K Smart LED Google TV

The Vu TV is a cutting-edge television that comes with a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels for vibrant and sharp visuals. The sound quality is equally impressive, featuring a DJ Subwoofer and a total sound output of 104 watts. In addition, this TV runs on Google TV OS and provides seamless access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and YouTube. If you want aesthetic pleasure, this Vu TV has a sleek and elegant frameless design in a stylish grey colour. Its use of inorganic nanoscale elements significantly improves colour reproduction and boosts brightness by up to 60%, all while being energy-efficient.

Specifications of Vu 4K Smart LED Google TV

Display Size: 65 inches (164 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Integrated Google TV for seamless access to streaming services and apps

Colour: Grey

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Integrated Google TV for seamless streaming access Potential issues with long-term reliability or durability 4K Ultra HD resolution for crisp and clear visuals

5. Hisense Smart LED Google TV

The Hisense Tornado is a cutting-edge television that combines beautiful visuals with smart features. It comes with a 65-inch display for viewing your favourite content in Ultra HD (4K) resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). You also get 120 Hz high refresh rate for smooth motion, especially when you’re watching sports, movies, and gaming. This TV is powered by Google TV and provides seamless access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and YouTube. With Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support, colour vibrancy and picture quality are significantly improved, making every scene come alive.

Specifications of Hisense Smart LED Google TV

Display Size: 65 inches (164 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Integrated Google TV for seamless access to streaming services and apps

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive Visuals: 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision support Limited App Ecosystem: Narrower app selection Powerful Sound: Front fire JBL soundbar with 61 W output Price Point: Consider your budget

6. TCL Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The TCL 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV boasts a bezel-less design, Dynamic Colour Enhancement for vibrant visuals and Micro Dimming technology for intelligent brightness adjustments. It also comes with HDR 10 support for optimal picture quality and contrast at all times, across diverse media forms. This TV is powered by an AiPQ 2.0 Chip for real-time content optimisation and also comes with a 2-year warranty. If all that weren’t enough, this TV supports Dolby Audio and its integrated speaker boxes provide a rich sound experience.

Specifications of TCL Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Display Size: 65 inches (164 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Integrated Google TV for seamless access to streaming services and apps

Design: Bezel-Less design for a sleek and immersive viewing experience

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bezel-Less design for an immersive viewing experience Potential software bugs or glitches Integrated Google TV for seamless streaming access Limited local customer support availability

7. TOSHIBA Smart QLED Google TV

The TOSHIBA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV is engineered for seamless colour reproduction with its Quantum Dot Colour and Full Array Local Dimming technologies. This TV also features Dolby Vision HDR for exceptional contrast and brightness, and a 2.1 Ch Built-In Bazooka Woofer for powerful sound. Amazing, right? You also get support for HDR 10+, HLG HDR, and a 60Hz refresh rate for responsive viewing. Google Assistant and Chromecast are also built into this TV for quick control and streaming whenever you need it.

Specifications of TOSHIBA Smart QLED Google TV

Display Size: 65 inches (164 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Panel Technology: QLED (Quantum Dot LED) for enhanced colour and brightness

Smart Features: Integrated Google TV for seamless access to streaming services and apps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid QLED panel technology for enhanced color and brightness Potential issues with software updates or compatibility Integrated Google TV for seamless streaming access

8. OnePlus Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV

The OnePlus 65 Q2 Pro is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV that epitomises the fusion of imagination and intelligence. We don’t say that lightly. For starters, this TV features a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1200 Nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision for an outstanding visual experience. In addition, the sound system, co-tuned with Dynaudio, delivers a combined 70W output for consistent high-definition audio. Google TV, NFC Cast, and MultiCast 2.0 make it a smart TV worth considering for your next purchase.

Specifications of OnePlus Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV

Display Size: 65 inches (163 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Panel Technology: QLED (Quantum Dot LED) for enhanced colour and brightness

Smart Features: Integrated Google TV for seamless access to streaming services and apps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid QLED panel technology for vibrant colors and brightness You might run into issues with customer support or service Integrated Google TV for seamless streaming access Concerns about software bugs or system instability

Top 3 features of the best 65-inch smart TVs

Best 65-inch smart TVs Display details Special features Colour Sony Bravia KD-65X74L 65 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Google TV integration, High-resolution display Black Samsung UA65CUE60AKLXL 65 inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Crystal iSmart technology, 4K Ultra HD resolution Black Acer AR65GR2851UDFL 65 inch Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Integrated Google TV, 4K Ultra HD resolution Black Vu 65GloLED 65 inch The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV Google TV integration, Sleek design Grey Hisense 65A7K 65 inch Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Google TV integration, High-definition display Black TCL 65P635 65 inch Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Bezel-Less design, Integrated Google TV Black TOSHIBA 65M550MP 65 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV QLED technology, Integrated Google TV Black OnePlus 65 Q2 Pro 65 inch Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV QLED display, Integrated Google TV Black

Best value for money 65-inch smart TV

Samsung Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV in black offers exceptional value for money, blending cutting-edge technology with affordability. With its crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD resolution and iSmart features, users can enjoy unmatched picture quality in their living room. In addition, you also get the benefit of Samsung’s renowned quality and reliability, making this TV capable of providing long-term satisfaction.

Best overall 65-inch smart TV

Sony Bravia Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV stands out as the best overall product in its category. You get a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and integrated Google TV for an unparalleled viewing and streaming experience. Coupled with Sony's renowned quality and innovative features, this TV sets the benchmark for premium entertainment systems.

How to find the best 65-inch smart TV

Finding the best 65-inch smart TV requires considering key factors like display technology, resolution, smart features, and budget. You must also research reviews, compare specifications, and assess user experiences to help narrow down options. Don’t forget to look for brands known for reliability and customer support. Ultimately, prioritise features that align with your viewing preferences and budget to zero in on the best product.

FAQs

Question : 4K vs. 8K: Which resolution is more practical?

Ans : 4K is more practical for now.

Question : Using as a monitor: Can a 65-inch smart TV be used as a computer monitor?

Ans : Yes, if it meets your specs.

Question : Advantages of QLED: What are the benefits of QLED panels?

Ans : Better colour, brightness, and durability.

Question : Wall mounting: How to mount a 65-inch smart TV on the wall?

Ans : Use a compatible mount, follow instructions.

Question : Privacy concerns: Are there privacy concerns with using voice assistants on smart TVs?

Ans : Review settings, disable voice when not needed.

