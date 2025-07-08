Best 65 inch TVs in July 2025 offering brilliant visuals and smart connectivity:Top 6 picks for every entertainment need

If you love movie nights, sports marathons, or just streaming your favourite shows, a big screen makes all the difference. The best 65 inch TV in July 2025 gives you that cinematic feel without stepping out of your living room. From bold colours to sharp 4K resolution, the best 65 inch 4K TV in India takes your entertainment game up a notch.

These best TVs aren’t just about size, though. They’re packed with features like voice control, fast navigation, and all your OTT apps in one place. The best LED smart TV options even come with sound that makes action scenes pop and dialogue feel crisp. Whether you’re watching a thriller or cheering for your team, every moment looks and sounds better. So, if you’re planning an upgrade, this might be the right time. We’ve rounded up the top models that combine tech, looks, and performance in one big, brilliant package.

The Sony BRAVIA 2 stands out as one of the best 65 inch TVs in July 2025. With Google TV integration and Apple AirPlay support, it brings together premium streaming features in a slim, elegant design. It delivers sharp visuals powered by 4K Processor X1 and a dynamic sound experience backed by Dolby Audio. The BRAVIA engine ensures crisp motion with MotionFlow XR, while Live Color and 4K X-Reality Pro enhance depth. It's a great smart TV for immersive viewing at home.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 8.7D x 146.3W x 85.2H cm Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Reason to buy Great picture upscaling and colour accuracy Integrated Google TV with voice assistant support Reason to avoid Only 60Hz refresh rate Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the excellent visual clarity and smart interface, calling it a well-balanced smart TV from a trusted brand.

Why choose this product?

Offers dependable performance, sleek design, and easy access to streaming with Google TV and Apple compatibility.

With features like AI Sound and Filmmaker Mode, this LG UR75 model earns its spot as one of the best smart TVs for July 2025. It runs on WebOS with personalised profiles, making content access intuitive for multiple users. The 4K Upscaler and AI Brightness Control help adjust visuals based on room lighting. For gamers, Game Optimizer and ALLM enhance response. It's an excellent choice for those seeking clarity and control.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 26.9D x 145.4W x 90.3H cm Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Reason to buy WebOS with individual user profiles Strong app support and smart features Reason to avoid Average audio for large rooms Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} LG 164 cm (65 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR75006LC

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this for its responsive interface, sleek design, and reliable 4K picture quality across OTT platforms.

Why choose this product?

A user-friendly smart TV with great app support, 4K upscaling, and custom profiles for family use.

This Samsung Crystal 4K TV delivers strong value with its immersive 4K display and Dolby-enhanced audio. It's one of the best 65 inch TVs in July 2025 if you want a blend of design and functionality. Features like Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator, and built-in SmartThings make this TV highly versatile. You also get Samsung TV Plus with 100+ free channels and multi-device pairing for seamless home entertainment.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 26.7D x 145.3W x 88H cm Resolution 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate 50 Hz Reason to buy Feature-rich Smart Hub and free content Stylish design with multiple control options Reason to avoid Fewer USB ports Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE81AFULXL

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer its vibrant colours and easy integration with Alexa and SmartThings for a smarter home setup.

Why choose this product?

Great mix of Samsung technology, picture quality, and smart controls with free TV content included.

The Hisense E6N is a feature-packed smart TV that performs exceptionally for its price. It ranks among the best smart TVs in July 2025 for gaming and sports lovers. With Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Game Mode Plus, and MEMC, it handles action scenes smoothly. Google TV interface ensures access to all major apps, while features like adaptive light sensors and full array backlighting bring rich visuals.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 7.6D x 145.3W x 83.8H cm Resolution 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Reason to buy Great for gaming with VRR and ALLM Dolby Vision and HDR10 enhance visuals Reason to avoid UI can be laggy with too many background apps Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its vibrant colour output and performance for both gaming and OTT binge sessions.

Why choose this product?

Great mid-range option with Dolby support, Google TV interface, and rich display clarity.

Toshiba brings QLED brilliance to your living room with this stunning 65-inch smart TV. Known as one of the best 65 inch TVs in July 2025, it comes with Quantum Dot Colour, Full Array Dimming, and Dolby Atmos for premium cinematic quality. Powered by the REGZA Engine ZR, it offers great depth and clarity. Gamers and streamers alike will appreciate the MEMC and hands-free Google Assistant experience.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 7.6D x 145W x 84H cm Resolution 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Reason to buy Excellent sound with in-built woofer QLED panel delivers brilliant colours Reason to avoid Slightly bulky due to built-in woofer system Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65M550NP

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this for its deep blacks, powerful audio, and sharp detail across streaming platforms.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for users wanting superior visuals, smart control, and immersive sound in one reliable smart TV.

Xiaomi's X Series is known for its value, and this 65-inch model lives up to that. A top contender for the best smart TV in July 2025, it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and has MEMC technology for smooth motion. Running on Google TV with Chromecast built-in, it ensures a complete smart experience. With a clean UI, solid 30W sound output, and vivid picture quality, this is a reliable all-rounder.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 28.7D x 144.6W x 89.2H cm Resolution 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Reason to buy Excellent value for money Strong sound and visual features Reason to avoid Slightly thick bezels Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Xiaomi MI 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV L65M8-A2IN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer this for its simple interface, Dolby support, and reliable day-to-day performance.

Why choose this product?

Delivers solid 4K quality, Dolby features, and Google TV at a budget-friendly price point.

Is 60Hz refresh rate enough for a 65 inch TV?

For general streaming and casual viewing, 60Hz works fine. But if you watch sports or play fast-paced games, a higher refresh rate like 120Hz ensures smoother motion. Many 65 inch TVs in July 2025 now come with Motion Enhancer or MEMC support too.

What makes a 65 inch TV ideal for home entertainment in July 2025?

A 65 inch TV gives you a theatre-like viewing experience at home. In July 2025, smart TVs with 4K, Dolby Vision, and immersive sound are more accessible, offering stunning visuals, fast refresh rates, and easy app integration for non-stop binge-watching and gaming.

What smart features should I look for in the best 65 inch TV?

Google TV, Alexa, Chromecast, and app support like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube are essential. Voice control, personalised recommendations, and screen mirroring also matter. In July 2025, almost all top smart TVs offer these as standard features.

Factors to consider before buying best 65 inch TVs: Screen resolution : 4K Ultra HD is ideal for 65 inch TVs, delivering sharp, detailed and vibrant visuals.

: 4K Ultra HD is ideal for 65 inch TVs, delivering sharp, detailed and vibrant visuals. Panel type : LED, QLED and OLED panels offer different levels of brightness, contrast and colour depth.

: LED, QLED and OLED panels offer different levels of brightness, contrast and colour depth. HDR support : Look for HDR10, HLG or Dolby Vision to enjoy better contrast and dynamic colours.

: Look for HDR10, HLG or Dolby Vision to enjoy better contrast and dynamic colours. Refresh rate : A higher refresh rate like 60Hz or 120Hz provides smoother motion, especially in sports and action scenes.

: A higher refresh rate like 60Hz or 120Hz provides smoother motion, especially in sports and action scenes. Smart TV features : Google TV, WebOS or Tizen offer access to OTT apps and voice control for a smarter experience.

: Google TV, WebOS or Tizen offer access to OTT apps and voice control for a smarter experience. Sound output : Look for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos or 2.1 channel speakers for immersive and clear audio.

: Look for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos or 2.1 channel speakers for immersive and clear audio. Connectivity options : Ensure multiple HDMI and USB ports, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for easy device pairing.

: Ensure multiple HDMI and USB ports, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for easy device pairing. Gaming features : Features like ALLM, VRR and eARC support enhance gaming performance with low lag and better sync.

: Features like ALLM, VRR and eARC support enhance gaming performance with low lag and better sync. Design : Slim bezels, minimal frames and a premium finish elevate the look of your living room.

: Slim bezels, minimal frames and a premium finish elevate the look of your living room. Energy rating: A better star rating ensures efficient power usage, especially for daily binge-watching. Top 3 features of the best 65 inch TV in July 2025:

Best 65 inch TV Connectivity Sound Display Technology Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI 20W, Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speakers LED LG 164 cm (65 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI 20W, AI Sound Virtual 5.1 Surround LED Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI 20W, Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony LED Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI 24W, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual X LED TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI 49W, 2.1 Channel with Dolby Atmos QLED Xiaomi MI 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI 30W, Dolby Audio, DTS-X LED

Similar articles for you: Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 picks with great visuals, seamless streaming for immersive home entertainment experience

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.