Best 8GB RAM laptops for multitasking, gaming, and basic photo/video editing: Top 10 laptops from HP, Lenovo and more

Having enough RAM in a laptop is essential for smooth performance. An 8GB RAM laptop ensures effortless multitasking, allowing users to browse the web, work on documents, stream videos, and run multiple applications without slowdowns.

Compared to 4GB RAM, which often struggles with modern software, 8GB provides better speed and responsiveness, making everyday tasks more efficient. It helps manage background tasks effectively, ensuring the system runs without interruptions. As software and web applications become more demanding, having 8GB RAM keeps the laptop capable of handling tasks for a longer time.

From virtual meetings to coding and creative projects, 8GB RAM ensures that tasks are completed without lag. Check out our top picks for the best 8GB RAM laptops to find your perfect match.

The HP 15s is a solid choice for students and professionals looking for smooth performance and ample storage. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, this laptop handles daily tasks with ease. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare micro-edge display offers clear visuals, while the 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure quick boot-ups and efficient multitasking. With fast-charging support and a long battery life, this is one of the best 8GB RAM laptop that keeps you productive throughout the day.

Specifications Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (6-core, 8 threads, 10MB L3 cache) Display 15.6-inch Full HD, anti-glare, micro-edge, 250-nit brightness Storage 512GB SSD for faster performance Battery Up to 7 hours 45 minutes, 50% charge in 45 minutes Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI Reason to buy Fast SSD storage for quick boot-up and file access Backlit keyboard for comfortable typing in low light Reason to avoid No dedicated graphics card for high-end gaming or editing Average battery life for heavy users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the display and backlit keyboard. It’s lightweight and easy to handle. Battery life concerns and mixed opinions on performance exist.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers smooth performance, ample storage, and a crisp display at an affordable price.

The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip is a perfect blend of speed, efficiency, and portability. The 8-core CPU ensures smooth multitasking, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD provide fast performance. With an impressive 18-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID for security, and seamless integration with iPhone and iPad, this laptop is a great choice for students, professionals, and creatives.

Specifications Processor Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU Display 13.3-inch Retina Display with sharp and vibrant colours Storage 256GB SSD for fast data access Battery Up to 18 hours of battery life Connectivity Works seamlessly with iPhone and iPad Reason to buy Ultra-lightweight design with excellent battery life Fast and smooth performance with the Apple M1 chip Reason to avoid Limited storage for heavy users Fewer ports compared to other laptops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the MacBook Air reliable and powerful, appreciating its performance, build, display, ease of use, battery life, and value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful performance, a stunning display, and seamless Apple ecosystem integration.

The HP 15s is a well-rounded and one of the best 8GB RAM laptops designed for smooth everyday computing. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor with a turbo boost up to 4.4GHz, it delivers reliable performance. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display ensures clear visuals, while 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD provide fast multitasking and ample storage. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, it’s perfect for students and professionals.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.4GHz) Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) Anti-Glare Screen Memory & Storage 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery Up to 7.5 hours of backup Ports USB Type-C, HDMI, USB-A, headphone/mic combo Reason to buy Large FHD display with anti-glare technology Lightweight at 1.69kg, making it easy to carry Reason to avoid No dedicated graphics card for heavy gaming Limited battery life for long work sessions

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop’s design, performance, and value. It looks premium and runs smoothly, but opinions on battery and build vary.

Why choose this product?

This HP 15s is a great choice for students, professionals, and casual users who need a budget-friendly laptop with good performance, a sharp display, and pre-installed MS Office.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a sleek and reliable laptop designed for everyday productivity. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD display with an anti-glare coating offers clear visuals, while the backlit keyboard enhances usability. Weighing just 1.7kg, this 8GB RAM laptop is easy to carry, making it ideal for students and professionals.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, up to 4.4GHz) Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) Anti-Glare, 250 nits Memory & Storage 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD Battery 42Wh, up to 6-7 hours backup Special features Backlit keyboard, 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter Reason to buy Backlit keyboard for easy typing in low light Good storage and performance at this price Reason to avoid Basic UHD graphics, not ideal for gaming Limited battery life for long work sessions

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the notebook lightweight and a good value. However, some face keyboard issues, and opinions on build and performance vary.

Why choose this product?

With a stylish design, good performance, and essential features, the ASUS Vivobook 15 is perfect for students and professionals looking for a budget-friendly, everyday laptop.

The HP 15 is a solid choice for those who need a dependable laptop for work or study. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it delivers fast and smooth performance. The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display offers crisp visuals, while the anti-glare coating reduces eye strain. With Wi-Fi 6, multiple ports, and a 41Wh battery that supports fast charging, this 8GB RAM laptop ensures convenience and connectivity.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (6 cores, 8 threads, 10MB L3 cache) Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080), micro-edge, anti-glare, 250 nits brightness Memory & Storage 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 41Wh, up to 7 hours 45 minutes, HP Fast Charge (50% in 45 minutes) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 Reason to buy Fast SSD storage for quick boot-ups Full HD webcam with privacy shutter for secure video calls Reason to avoid Basic integrated graphics, not ideal for gaming Plastic build may not feel premium

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop’s quality, performance, and battery life. It’s lightweight and easy to use, though some face functionality issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable performance, a great display, fast charging, and seamless connectivity.

The Lenovo V15 is a budget-friendly laptop designed for everyday tasks. It runs on an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD for smooth multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD antiglare display delivers clear visuals, making it ideal for work or streaming. With multiple ports, a spill-resistant keyboard, and a lightweight build, it ensures convenience. Its battery life is decent, and Windows 11 Home comes pre-installed for a ready-to-use experience.

Specifications Processor Intel Celeron N4500 (2 cores, 4MB L3 cache, up to 2.8GHz) Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080), antiglare, 250 nits brightness Memory & Storage 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD (upgradable to 512GB) Battery Standard battery backup for basic tasks Connectivity USB 3.2, USB-C, HDMI 1.4b, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Reason to buy Lightweight and easy to carry Spill-resistant keyboard for added durability Reason to avoid Entry-level processor limits performance for heavy tasks No fast-charging support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the 8GB RAM laptop good for general use and lightweight. However, some report speaker, touchpad, and heating issues, with mixed speed opinions.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this 8GB RAM laptop because it’s a budget-friendly laptop with a full HD display, reliable storage, and essential connectivity options.

The Acer Aspire 3 is one of the best 8GB RAM laptops in a budget-friendly price designed for everyday use. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking. The 512GB SSD offers ample storage and quick boot times. Its 15.6-inch HD display comes with Acer BlueLightShield to reduce eye strain. With a sleek silver design, it weighs just 1.5 kg, making it easy to carry.

Specifications Processor Intel Celeron N4500 (2 cores, 4MB cache, up to 2.8GHz) Display 15.6-inch HD (1366x768) with narrow bezels and BlueLightShield Memory & Storage 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 512GB SSD Battery Decent battery backup for basic tasks Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi 5, USB 3.0, HDMI Reason to buy Lightweight and travel-friendly (1.5 kg) Eye-friendly display with BlueLightShield Reason to avoid HD resolution instead of Full HD Entry-level processor limits heavy workloads

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the laptop great for students and personal use. They like the display and keyboard but report issues with speakers and software.

Why choose this product?

This 8GB RAM laptop is a great choice for students, remote workers, and casual users looking for an affordable, lightweight device with reliable storage and good battery life.

The Dell Vostro 15 3520 is the best 8GB RAM laptop for business with the power of a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor and 10 cores for smooth multitasking. Equipped with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it ensures quick performance for work and productivity. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers crisp visuals, while its Titan Grey design keeps it professional and stylish.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1235U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz) Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) Anti-glare screen Memory & Storage 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD OS Preloaded Windows 11 Home Security McAfee LiveSafe 12-month subscription Reason to buy Lightweight and portable (1.69kg) FHD display for clear visuals Reason to avoid No dedicated graphics for gaming Limited RAM (upgrade recommended for heavy tasks)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop’s size and battery life but report heating, keyboard, and port issues. Opinions on build, speed, and display vary.

Why choose this laptop?

Ideal for professionals and business users, this laptop ensures efficiency, security, and seamless multitasking at an affordable price.

The Dell Inspiron 3530 is a sleek and lightweight laptop designed for everyday tasks. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U with 5 cores, it ensures smooth multitasking. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, you get fast performance and ample storage. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers crisp visuals, perfect for work or entertainment. At just 1.62 kg, it's easy to carry, making it ideal for students and professionals.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1305U (up to 4.5GHz, 5 cores) Display 15.6" FHD WVA (1920x1080), 120Hz, 250 nits Memory & Storage 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD OS & Software Windows 11 Home, MS Office 2021, McAfee 15-month subscription Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, HDMI, SD card slot Reason to buy High refresh rate (120Hz) for smooth visuals Pre-loaded MS Office 2021 Reason to avoid Intel i3 may not handle heavy applications No dedicated graphics for gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the laptop’s performance, style, and battery backup. However, some report display, keyboard, and fan noise issues, with mixed quality opinions.

Why choose this laptop?

With a smooth display, strong performance, and premium security features, the Dell Inspiron 3530 is perfect for students, professionals, and home users looking for a reliable and stylish device.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is an affordable, ultra-lightweight and one of the best 8GB RAM laptops designed for everyday tasks. Powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth performance for browsing, office work, and entertainment. The 15.6-inch HD display with anti-glare technology offers a comfortable viewing experience.

Specifications Processor Intel Celeron N4020 (Up to 2.8 GHz, 2 cores) Display 15.6" HD (1366x768), Anti-Glare, 220 nits Memory & Storage 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD OS & Software Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home & Student 2024 Battery Up to 11 hours, Rapid Charge Boost (2 hrs in 15 mins) Reason to buy Long battery life with fast charging Pre-loaded MS Office 2024 Reason to avoid HD display, not Full HD Celeron processor is basic, not for heavy multitasking

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this 8GB RAM laptop performs well and comes with genuine Windows 11 and MS Office.

Why choose this laptop?

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is an excellent choice for students, casual users, and professionals looking for a budget-friendly laptop for daily computing needs.

Who should buy an 8GB RAM laptop? An 8GB RAM laptop is ideal for students, professionals, and casual users who need smooth performance for everyday tasks. It handles web browsing, document editing, streaming, and multitasking without lag. Office workers using MS Office, virtual meetings, and cloud-based applications will find it efficient. Light gamers and content creators working on basic photo and video editing also benefit from its speed. It’s a great choice for programmers handling moderate coding tasks. Additionally, those who want a laptop that remains responsive for years without frequent slowdowns should consider 8GB RAM, as it balances performance and affordability for most users.

Can I upgrade the RAM later if needed? Upgrading the RAM depends on the laptop model. Many laptops come with an extra RAM slot or allow replacing the existing module, making an upgrade possible. However, some ultrabooks and budget models have soldered RAM, which cannot be expanded. Before buying, check if the laptop supports upgrades by looking at the manufacturer’s specifications. If it is upgradable, you can increase RAM to 16GB or more for better performance. If not, choosing a model with sufficient memory from the start is essential. For future-proofing, consider laptops with upgradeable RAM to ensure smooth performance as software requirements grow over time.

Is an SSD necessary along with 8GB RAM for better performance? Yes, an SSD is highly recommended along with 8GB RAM for better performance. While 8GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking, an SSD significantly improves boot speed, file access, and overall system responsiveness. Compared to traditional HDDs, SSDs load applications faster, reduce lag, and enhance the laptop’s efficiency, especially for tasks like browsing, gaming, and content creation. Even with sufficient RAM, a laptop with only an HDD may feel slow due to longer read/write times. Combining 8GB RAM with an SSD ensures a seamless computing experience, making the system faster, more reliable, and better suited for modern applications.

Factors to consider while buying the best 8GB RAM Laptop When buying the best 8GB RAM laptop, consider the following factors:

Processor : Choose a powerful processor (Intel Core i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7) for smooth performance.

: Choose a powerful processor (Intel Core i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7) for smooth performance. Storage Type : Prefer SSD storage over HDD for faster boot times and better speed.

: Prefer SSD storage over HDD for faster boot times and better speed. Display Quality : Look for at least a Full HD (1920x1080) resolution for a clear and sharp display.

: Look for at least a Full HD (1920x1080) resolution for a clear and sharp display. GPU (Graphics Card) : Integrated graphics work for basic tasks, while a dedicated GPU is better for gaming and editing.

: Integrated graphics work for basic tasks, while a dedicated GPU is better for gaming and editing. Battery Life : Check for long battery backup, ideally 6-8 hours, for portability.

: Check for long battery backup, ideally 6-8 hours, for portability. Upgrade possibility : Ensure the RAM and storage can be upgraded if needed.

: Ensure the RAM and storage can be upgraded if needed. Build and Design : Consider a lightweight, durable design for better portability.

: Consider a lightweight, durable design for better portability. Connectivity Ports : Look for USB-C, HDMI, and other essential ports for better compatibility.

: Look for USB-C, HDMI, and other essential ports for better compatibility. Operating System : Choose between Windows, macOS, or Linux based on your needs.

: Choose between Windows, macOS, or Linux based on your needs. Budget: Compare prices and features to find the best value for your money. Top 3 features of the best 8GB RAM laptops

Best 8GB RAM laptops Processor Display Storage HP 15s (fq5327tu) Intel Core i3-1215U 15.6" FHD, Anti-glare 512GB SSD Apple MacBook Air (M1) Apple M1 chip 13.3" Retina Display 256GB SSD HP 15s (fy5006tu) Intel Core i3-1215U 15.6" FHD, Anti-glare 512GB SSD ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504ZA-NJ320WS) Intel Core i3-1215U 15.6" FHD, 250 nits, 60Hz 512GB SSD HP 15 (fd0006TU) Intel Core i3-1315U 15.6" FHD, Anti-glare 512GB SSD Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6" FHD, 250 nits, Anti-glare 256GB SSD Acer Aspire 3 (A325-45) Intel Celeron N4500 15.6" HD 512GB SSD Dell Vostro 15 3520 Intel Core i5-1235U 15.6" FHD 512GB SSD Dell Inspiron 3530 Intel Core i3-1305U 15.6" FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits 512GB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020 15.6" HD, Anti-glare 512GB SSD

