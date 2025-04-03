Best 8GB RAM laptops for multitasking, gaming, and basic photo/video editing: Top 10 laptops from HP, Lenovo and more

Having enough RAM in a laptop is essential for smooth performance. An 8GB RAM laptop ensures effortless multitasking, allowing users to browse the web, work on documents, stream videos, and run multiple applications without slowdowns.
Compared to 4GB RAM, which often struggles with modern software, 8GB provides better speed and responsiveness, making everyday tasks more efficient. It helps manage background tasks effectively, ensuring the system runs without interruptions. As software and web applications become more demanding, having 8GB RAM keeps the laptop capable of handling tasks for a longer time.
From virtual meetings to coding and creative projects, 8GB RAM ensures that tasks are completed without lag. Check out our top picks for the best 8GB RAM laptops to find your perfect match.
The HP 15s is a solid choice for students and professionals looking for smooth performance and ample storage. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, this laptop handles daily tasks with ease. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare micro-edge display offers clear visuals, while the 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure quick boot-ups and efficient multitasking. With fast-charging support and a long battery life, this is one of the best 8GB RAM laptop that keeps you productive throughout the day.
Fast SSD storage for quick boot-up and file access
Backlit keyboard for comfortable typing in low light
No dedicated graphics card for high-end gaming or editing
Average battery life for heavy users
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) Anti-glare, Micro-edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB, fq5327tu
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the display and backlit keyboard. It’s lightweight and easy to handle. Battery life concerns and mixed opinions on performance exist.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers smooth performance, ample storage, and a crisp display at an affordable price.
The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip is a perfect blend of speed, efficiency, and portability. The 8-core CPU ensures smooth multitasking, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD provide fast performance. With an impressive 18-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID for security, and seamless integration with iPhone and iPad, this laptop is a great choice for students, professionals, and creatives.
Ultra-lightweight design with excellent battery life
Fast and smooth performance with the Apple M1 chip
Limited storage for heavy users
Fewer ports compared to other laptops
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the MacBook Air reliable and powerful, appreciating its performance, build, display, ease of use, battery life, and value.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers powerful performance, a stunning display, and seamless Apple ecosystem integration.
The HP 15s is a well-rounded and one of the best 8GB RAM laptops designed for smooth everyday computing. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor with a turbo boost up to 4.4GHz, it delivers reliable performance. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display ensures clear visuals, while 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD provide fast multitasking and ample storage. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, it’s perfect for students and professionals.
Large FHD display with anti-glare technology
Lightweight at 1.69kg, making it easy to carry
No dedicated graphics card for heavy gaming
Limited battery life for long work sessions
HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD(Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6inch(39.6Cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Dual Speakers, HD Camera, fy5006tu
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the laptop’s design, performance, and value. It looks premium and runs smoothly, but opinions on battery and build vary.
Why choose this product?
This HP 15s is a great choice for students, professionals, and casual users who need a budget-friendly laptop with good performance, a sharp display, and pre-installed MS Office.
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a sleek and reliable laptop designed for everyday productivity. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD display with an anti-glare coating offers clear visuals, while the backlit keyboard enhances usability. Weighing just 1.7kg, this 8GB RAM laptop is easy to carry, making it ideal for students and professionals.
Backlit keyboard for easy typing in low light
Good storage and performance at this price
Basic UHD graphics, not ideal for gaming
Limited battery life for long work sessions
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, 15.6"/39.6cm, Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ320WS, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Laptop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the notebook lightweight and a good value. However, some face keyboard issues, and opinions on build and performance vary.
Why choose this product?
With a stylish design, good performance, and essential features, the ASUS Vivobook 15 is perfect for students and professionals looking for a budget-friendly, everyday laptop.
The HP 15 is a solid choice for those who need a dependable laptop for work or study. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it delivers fast and smooth performance. The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display offers crisp visuals, while the anti-glare coating reduces eye strain. With Wi-Fi 6, multiple ports, and a 41Wh battery that supports fast charging, this 8GB RAM laptop ensures convenience and connectivity.
Fast SSD storage for quick boot-ups
Full HD webcam with privacy shutter for secure video calls
Basic integrated graphics, not ideal for gaming
Plastic build may not feel premium
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the laptop’s quality, performance, and battery life. It’s lightweight and easy to use, though some face functionality issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers reliable performance, a great display, fast charging, and seamless connectivity.
The Lenovo V15 is a budget-friendly laptop designed for everyday tasks. It runs on an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD for smooth multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD antiglare display delivers clear visuals, making it ideal for work or streaming. With multiple ports, a spill-resistant keyboard, and a lightweight build, it ensures convenience. Its battery life is decent, and Windows 11 Home comes pre-installed for a ready-to-use experience.
Lightweight and easy to carry
Spill-resistant keyboard for added durability
Entry-level processor limits performance for heavy tasks
No fast-charging support
Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the 8GB RAM laptop good for general use and lightweight. However, some report speaker, touchpad, and heating issues, with mixed speed opinions.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this 8GB RAM laptop because it’s a budget-friendly laptop with a full HD display, reliable storage, and essential connectivity options.
The Acer Aspire 3 is one of the best 8GB RAM laptops in a budget-friendly price designed for everyday use. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking. The 512GB SSD offers ample storage and quick boot times. Its 15.6-inch HD display comes with Acer BlueLightShield to reduce eye strain. With a sleek silver design, it weighs just 1.5 kg, making it easy to carry.
Lightweight and travel-friendly (1.5 kg)
Eye-friendly display with BlueLightShield
HD resolution instead of Full HD
Entry-level processor limits heavy workloads
Acer Aspire 3, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor(8GBRAM /512GB SSD) HD, 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.5KG, A325-45 Thin and Light Laptop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the laptop great for students and personal use. They like the display and keyboard but report issues with speakers and software.
Why choose this product?
This 8GB RAM laptop is a great choice for students, remote workers, and casual users looking for an affordable, lightweight device with reliable storage and good battery life.
The Dell Vostro 15 3520 is the best 8GB RAM laptop for business with the power of a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor and 10 cores for smooth multitasking. Equipped with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it ensures quick performance for work and productivity. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers crisp visuals, while its Titan Grey design keeps it professional and stylish.
Lightweight and portable (1.69kg)
FHD display for clear visuals
No dedicated graphics for gaming
Limited RAM (upgrade recommended for heavy tasks)
Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Business Users, Perfect for Productivity and Collaboration
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the laptop’s size and battery life but report heating, keyboard, and port issues. Opinions on build, speed, and display vary.
Why choose this laptop?
Ideal for professionals and business users, this laptop ensures efficiency, security, and seamless multitasking at an affordable price.
The Dell Inspiron 3530 is a sleek and lightweight laptop designed for everyday tasks. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U with 5 cores, it ensures smooth multitasking. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, you get fast performance and ample storage. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers crisp visuals, perfect for work or entertainment. At just 1.62 kg, it's easy to carry, making it ideal for students and professionals.
High refresh rate (120Hz) for smooth visuals
Pre-loaded MS Office 2021
Intel i3 may not handle heavy applications
No dedicated graphics for gaming
Dell Inspiron 3530 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border/Windows 11+MSO'21/McAfee 15 Month/Platinum Silver/1.62kg
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the laptop’s performance, style, and battery backup. However, some report display, keyboard, and fan noise issues, with mixed quality opinions.
Why choose this laptop?
With a smooth display, strong performance, and premium security features, the Dell Inspiron 3530 is perfect for students, professionals, and home users looking for a reliable and stylish device.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is an affordable, ultra-lightweight and one of the best 8GB RAM laptops designed for everyday tasks. Powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth performance for browsing, office work, and entertainment. The 15.6-inch HD display with anti-glare technology offers a comfortable viewing experience.
Long battery life with fast charging
Pre-loaded MS Office 2024
HD display, not Full HD
Celeron processor is basic, not for heavy multitasking
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel® Celeron® N4020 15.6 inch (39.6cm) Thin & Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office Home & Student 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.54Kg), 82V700L2IN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say that this 8GB RAM laptop performs well and comes with genuine Windows 11 and MS Office.
Why choose this laptop?
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is an excellent choice for students, casual users, and professionals looking for a budget-friendly laptop for daily computing needs.
An 8GB RAM laptop is ideal for students, professionals, and casual users who need smooth performance for everyday tasks. It handles web browsing, document editing, streaming, and multitasking without lag. Office workers using MS Office, virtual meetings, and cloud-based applications will find it efficient. Light gamers and content creators working on basic photo and video editing also benefit from its speed. It’s a great choice for programmers handling moderate coding tasks. Additionally, those who want a laptop that remains responsive for years without frequent slowdowns should consider 8GB RAM, as it balances performance and affordability for most users.
Upgrading the RAM depends on the laptop model. Many laptops come with an extra RAM slot or allow replacing the existing module, making an upgrade possible. However, some ultrabooks and budget models have soldered RAM, which cannot be expanded. Before buying, check if the laptop supports upgrades by looking at the manufacturer’s specifications. If it is upgradable, you can increase RAM to 16GB or more for better performance. If not, choosing a model with sufficient memory from the start is essential. For future-proofing, consider laptops with upgradeable RAM to ensure smooth performance as software requirements grow over time.
Yes, an SSD is highly recommended along with 8GB RAM for better performance. While 8GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking, an SSD significantly improves boot speed, file access, and overall system responsiveness. Compared to traditional HDDs, SSDs load applications faster, reduce lag, and enhance the laptop’s efficiency, especially for tasks like browsing, gaming, and content creation. Even with sufficient RAM, a laptop with only an HDD may feel slow due to longer read/write times. Combining 8GB RAM with an SSD ensures a seamless computing experience, making the system faster, more reliable, and better suited for modern applications.
When buying the best 8GB RAM laptop, consider the following factors:
Best 8GB RAM laptops
Processor
Display
Storage
|HP 15s (fq5327tu)
|Intel Core i3-1215U
|15.6" FHD, Anti-glare
|512GB SSD
|Apple MacBook Air (M1)
|Apple M1 chip
|13.3" Retina Display
|256GB SSD
|HP 15s (fy5006tu)
|Intel Core i3-1215U
|15.6" FHD, Anti-glare
|512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504ZA-NJ320WS)
|Intel Core i3-1215U
|15.6" FHD, 250 nits, 60Hz
|512GB SSD
|HP 15 (fd0006TU)
|Intel Core i3-1315U
|15.6" FHD, Anti-glare
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo V15
|Intel Celeron N4500
|15.6" FHD, 250 nits, Anti-glare
|256GB SSD
|Acer Aspire 3 (A325-45)
|Intel Celeron N4500
|15.6" HD
|512GB SSD
|Dell Vostro 15 3520
|Intel Core i5-1235U
|15.6" FHD
|512GB SSD
|Dell Inspiron 3530
|Intel Core i3-1305U
|15.6" FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1
|Intel Celeron N4020
|15.6" HD, Anti-glare
|512GB SSD
Best touchscreen laptops of 2025: 10 laptops that define productivity, style and innovation
₹50000="" in="" 2025:="" top="" 10="" picks="" with="" the="" latest="" tech="" and="" features="" from="" hp,="" dell,="" lenovo="" others"="">Best laptops under ₹50000 in 2025: Top 10 picks with the latest tech and features from HP, Dell, Lenovo and others
Best laptops in 2025: From gaming to multitasking, top 10 picks to consider from Dell, Asus and more
Best laptops with long battery life: A 2025 buyer’s guide for long hour productivity with our top recommended options
₹55,000:="" discover="" the="" top="" 10="" choices="" for="" performance,="" reliability,="" and="" value="" money"="">Bestselling laptops under ₹55,000: Discover the top 10 choices for performance, reliability, and value for money
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Is 8GB RAM good for video editing?
It can handle basic video editing, but professional tasks may require 16GB or more.
Will an 8GB RAM laptop slow down over time?
With proper maintenance and an SSD, it can stay fast for several years.
Which processor works best with 8GB RAM?
Intel Core i5/i7 and AMD Ryzen 5/7 offer the best balance of performance and efficiency.
Can I play games on an 8GB RAM laptop?
It supports casual and some mid-range games, but high-end gaming may require more RAM and a dedicated GPU.