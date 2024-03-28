Best 8GB ram laptops for multitasking: Top 10 options to carry out several tasks

If you're in the market for a new laptop that can handle multitasking and offers great performance, an 8GB RAM laptop is an ideal choice. Whether you're a student, a professional, or a casual user, having a laptop with 8GB of RAM allows you to run multiple applications smoothly without any lag. In this article, we will compare and analyse the top 10 8GB RAM laptops available on Amazon to help you find the perfect one that meets your needs and budget.

1. Chuwi HeroBook Pro

The Chuwi HeroBook Pro is a powerful and portable laptop that is perfect for everyday use. With its Intel Celeron processor and 8GB RAM, it offers smooth performance for multitasking. The 14.1-inch display and HDMI port make it ideal for work and entertainment.

Specifications of Chuwi HeroBook Pro

Intel Celeron processor

8GB RAM

14.1-inch display

HDMI port

Portable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Limited storage space Portable and lightweight design

2. HP 14s-dy2507TU

The HP 14s-dy2507TU is a reliable and versatile laptop with an Intel i3 processor and 8GB RAM, making it perfect for multitasking and everyday use. The micro-edge display and anti-glare technology offer a great viewing experience.

Specifications of HP 14s-dy2507TU

Intel i3 processor

8GB RAM

Micro-edge display

Anti-glare technology

Versatile and reliable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable performance Average battery life Great viewing experience

3. HP 15s-eq2144au

The HP 15s-eq2144au is a powerful and stylish laptop with an AMD Ryzen processor and 8GB RAM, offering great performance for multitasking and entertainment. The micro-edge display and anti-glare technology provide an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of HP 15s-eq2144au

AMD Ryzen processor

8GB RAM

Micro-edge display

Anti-glare technology

Stylish and powerful

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Slightly heavy Immersive viewing experience

4. MEGABOOK

The MEGABOOK is a high-performance laptop with a powerful processor and 8GB of RAM, providing smooth multitasking and gaming experience. The 15.6-inch display and ample storage make it ideal for work and entertainment.

Specifications of MEGABOOK

High-performance processor

8GB RAM

15.6-inch display

Ample storage

Great for multitasking and gaming

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance Heavy and bulky design Ample storage space

5. HP 15s-du3038TU

The HP 15s-du3038TU is a versatile and reliable laptop with an Intel i3 processor and 8GB RAM, providing smooth performance for multitasking. The 15.6-inch display and dual speakers offer an immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of HP 15s-du3038TU

Intel i3 processor

8GB RAM

15.6-inch display

Dual speakers

Versatile and reliable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable performance Average battery life Immersive entertainment experience

6. Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 is a powerful and stylish laptop with an AMD Ryzen processor and 8GB RAM, offering great performance for multitasking and productivity. The 14-inch display and Radeon graphics make it ideal for work and entertainment.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5

AMD Ryzen processor

8GB RAM

14-inch display

Radeon graphics

Stylish and powerful

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Limited storage space Stylish design

7. HP 15s-du3037TU

The HP 15s-du3037TU is a versatile and reliable laptop with an Intel i3 processor and 8GB RAM, providing smooth performance for multitasking. The 15.6-inch display and dual speakers offer an immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of HP 15s-du3037TU

Intel i3 processor

8GB RAM

15.6-inch display

Dual speakers

Versatile and reliable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable performance Average battery life Immersive entertainment experience

8. Chuwi GemiBook Plus

The Chuwi GemiBook Plus is a sleek and portable laptop with a Windows operating system and 8GB of RAM, offering smooth performance for multitasking. The 14-inch display and Bluetooth connectivity make it perfect for work and entertainment.

Specifications of Chuwi GemiBook Plus

Windows operating system

8GB RAM

14-inch display

Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek and portable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and portable design Limited storage space Smooth performance

9. Chuwi CoreBook

The Chuwi CoreBook is a high-performance laptop with an Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, providing smooth multitasking and productivity. The 13.3-inch display and backlit keyboard make it ideal for work and entertainment.

Specifications of Chuwi CoreBook

Intel i3 processor

8GB RAM

13.3-inch display

Backlit keyboard

High-performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance Slightly heavy Backlit keyboard for low-light conditions

10. Lenovo IdeaPad 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a reliable and versatile laptop with a Celeron processor and 8GB RAM, offering smooth performance for everyday use. The 15.6-inch display and anti-glare technology provide a great viewing experience.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Celeron processor

8GB RAM

15.6-inch display

Anti-glare technology

Reliable and versatile

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable performance Limited storage space Great viewing experience

8GB RAM laptop Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Processor Display Size Storage Chuwi HeroBook Pro Intel Celeron 14.1-inch 128GB SSD HP 14s-dy2507TU Intel i3 14-inch 256GB SSD HP 15s-eq2144au AMD Ryzen 15.6-inch 512GB SSD MEGABOOK High-performance 15.6-inch 1TB HDD HP 15s-du3038TU Intel i3 15.6-inch 256GB SSD Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 14-inch 512GB SSD HP 15s-du3037TU Intel i3 15.6-inch 256GB SSD Chuwi GemiBook Plus Windows 14-inch 256GB SSD Chuwi CoreBook Intel i3 13.3-inch 256GB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Celeron 15.6-inch 256GB SSD

Best value for money:

Among the listed laptops, the HP 14s-dy2507TU offers the best value for money with its reliable performance, versatile features, and an affordable price point. It is a great choice for everyday use and multitasking at a budget-friendly price.

Best overall product:

The HP 15s-eq2144au stands out as the best overall product with its powerful AMD Ryzen processor, 15.6-inch display, and ample storage. It offers high-performance multitasking and immersive entertainment experience, making it a top choice in the category.

How to find the perfect 8GB ram laptop:

When choosing the perfect 8GB RAM laptop, consider the processor, display size, and storage capacity to meet your specific needs. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the one that aligns with your requirements for multitasking and overall performance.

FAQs

Question : Which 8GB RAM laptop is best for multitasking and gaming?

Ans : The MEGABOOK is the best choice for multitasking and gaming, with its high-performance processor, 8GB of RAM, and ample storage capacity.

Question : Do these laptops support upgrading RAM?

Ans : Yes, most of these laptops support upgrading the RAM for additional performance and multitasking capabilities.

Question : Are these laptops suitable for professional use?

Ans : Yes, all of these laptops are suitable for professional use, offering reliable performance and multitasking capabilities for work and productivity.

Question : Do these laptops come with pre-installed operating systems?

Ans : Yes, all of these laptops come with pre-installed operating systems, providing a hassle-free setup and user experience.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!