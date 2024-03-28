Best 8GB ram laptops for multitasking: Top 10 options to carry out several tasks

If you're in the market for a new laptop that can handle multitasking and offers great performance, an 8GB RAM laptop is an ideal choice. Whether you're a student, a professional, or a casual user, having a laptop with 8GB of RAM allows you to run multiple applications smoothly without any lag. In this article, we will compare and analyse the top 10 8GB RAM laptops available on Amazon to help you find the perfect one that meets your needs and budget.
1. Chuwi HeroBook Pro
The Chuwi HeroBook Pro is a powerful and portable laptop that is perfect for everyday use. With its Intel Celeron processor and 8GB RAM, it offers smooth performance for multitasking. The 14.1-inch display and HDMI port make it ideal for work and entertainment.
Specifications of Chuwi HeroBook Pro
- Intel Celeron processor
- 8GB RAM
- 14.1-inch display
- HDMI port
- Portable design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Powerful performance
|Limited storage space
|Portable and lightweight design
2. HP 14s-dy2507TU
The HP 14s-dy2507TU is a reliable and versatile laptop with an Intel i3 processor and 8GB RAM, making it perfect for multitasking and everyday use. The micro-edge display and anti-glare technology offer a great viewing experience.
Specifications of HP 14s-dy2507TU
- Intel i3 processor
- 8GB RAM
- Micro-edge display
- Anti-glare technology
- Versatile and reliable
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Reliable performance
|Average battery life
|Great viewing experience
3. HP 15s-eq2144au
The HP 15s-eq2144au is a powerful and stylish laptop with an AMD Ryzen processor and 8GB RAM, offering great performance for multitasking and entertainment. The micro-edge display and anti-glare technology provide an immersive viewing experience.
Specifications of HP 15s-eq2144au
- AMD Ryzen processor
- 8GB RAM
- Micro-edge display
- Anti-glare technology
- Stylish and powerful
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Powerful performance
|Slightly heavy
|Immersive viewing experience
Also read: Best laptop for video editing: Check out top 10 options
4. MEGABOOK
The MEGABOOK is a high-performance laptop with a powerful processor and 8GB of RAM, providing smooth multitasking and gaming experience. The 15.6-inch display and ample storage make it ideal for work and entertainment.
Specifications of MEGABOOK
- High-performance processor
- 8GB RAM
- 15.6-inch display
- Ample storage
- Great for multitasking and gaming
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High-performance
|Heavy and bulky design
|Ample storage space
5. HP 15s-du3038TU
The HP 15s-du3038TU is a versatile and reliable laptop with an Intel i3 processor and 8GB RAM, providing smooth performance for multitasking. The 15.6-inch display and dual speakers offer an immersive entertainment experience.
Specifications of HP 15s-du3038TU
- Intel i3 processor
- 8GB RAM
- 15.6-inch display
- Dual speakers
- Versatile and reliable
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Reliable performance
|Average battery life
|Immersive entertainment experience
6. Acer Aspire 5
The Acer Aspire 5 is a powerful and stylish laptop with an AMD Ryzen processor and 8GB RAM, offering great performance for multitasking and productivity. The 14-inch display and Radeon graphics make it ideal for work and entertainment.
Specifications of Acer Aspire 5
- AMD Ryzen processor
- 8GB RAM
- 14-inch display
- Radeon graphics
- Stylish and powerful
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Powerful performance
|Limited storage space
|Stylish design
7. HP 15s-du3037TU
The HP 15s-du3037TU is a versatile and reliable laptop with an Intel i3 processor and 8GB RAM, providing smooth performance for multitasking. The 15.6-inch display and dual speakers offer an immersive entertainment experience.
Specifications of HP 15s-du3037TU
- Intel i3 processor
- 8GB RAM
- 15.6-inch display
- Dual speakers
- Versatile and reliable
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Reliable performance
|Average battery life
|Immersive entertainment experience
8. Chuwi GemiBook Plus
The Chuwi GemiBook Plus is a sleek and portable laptop with a Windows operating system and 8GB of RAM, offering smooth performance for multitasking. The 14-inch display and Bluetooth connectivity make it perfect for work and entertainment.
Specifications of Chuwi GemiBook Plus
- Windows operating system
- 8GB RAM
- 14-inch display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Sleek and portable design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Sleek and portable design
|Limited storage space
|Smooth performance
Also read: Best portable monitors: Top 10 options for laptops in 2024
9. Chuwi CoreBook
The Chuwi CoreBook is a high-performance laptop with an Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, providing smooth multitasking and productivity. The 13.3-inch display and backlit keyboard make it ideal for work and entertainment.
Specifications of Chuwi CoreBook
- Intel i3 processor
- 8GB RAM
- 13.3-inch display
- Backlit keyboard
- High-performance
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High-performance
|Slightly heavy
|Backlit keyboard for low-light conditions
10. Lenovo IdeaPad 3
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a reliable and versatile laptop with a Celeron processor and 8GB RAM, offering smooth performance for everyday use. The 15.6-inch display and anti-glare technology provide a great viewing experience.
Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 3
- Celeron processor
- 8GB RAM
- 15.6-inch display
- Anti-glare technology
- Reliable and versatile
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Reliable performance
|Limited storage space
|Great viewing experience
8GB RAM laptop Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Processor
|Display Size
|Storage
|Chuwi HeroBook Pro
|Intel Celeron
|14.1-inch
|128GB SSD
|HP 14s-dy2507TU
|Intel i3
|14-inch
|256GB SSD
|HP 15s-eq2144au
|AMD Ryzen
|15.6-inch
|512GB SSD
|MEGABOOK
|High-performance
|15.6-inch
|1TB HDD
|HP 15s-du3038TU
|Intel i3
|15.6-inch
|256GB SSD
|Acer Aspire 5
|AMD Ryzen
|14-inch
|512GB SSD
|HP 15s-du3037TU
|Intel i3
|15.6-inch
|256GB SSD
|Chuwi GemiBook Plus
|Windows
|14-inch
|256GB SSD
|Chuwi CoreBook
|Intel i3
|13.3-inch
|256GB SSD
|Lenovo IdeaPad 3
|Celeron
|15.6-inch
|256GB SSD
Best value for money:
Among the listed laptops, the HP 14s-dy2507TU offers the best value for money with its reliable performance, versatile features, and an affordable price point. It is a great choice for everyday use and multitasking at a budget-friendly price.
Best overall product:
The HP 15s-eq2144au stands out as the best overall product with its powerful AMD Ryzen processor, 15.6-inch display, and ample storage. It offers high-performance multitasking and immersive entertainment experience, making it a top choice in the category.
How to find the perfect 8GB ram laptop:
When choosing the perfect 8GB RAM laptop, consider the processor, display size, and storage capacity to meet your specific needs. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the one that aligns with your requirements for multitasking and overall performance.
FAQs
Question : Which 8GB RAM laptop is best for multitasking and gaming?
Ans : The MEGABOOK is the best choice for multitasking and gaming, with its high-performance processor, 8GB of RAM, and ample storage capacity.
Question : Do these laptops support upgrading RAM?
Ans : Yes, most of these laptops support upgrading the RAM for additional performance and multitasking capabilities.
Question : Are these laptops suitable for professional use?
Ans : Yes, all of these laptops are suitable for professional use, offering reliable performance and multitasking capabilities for work and productivity.
Question : Do these laptops come with pre-installed operating systems?
Ans : Yes, all of these laptops come with pre-installed operating systems, providing a hassle-free setup and user experience.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!