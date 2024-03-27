This blog lists the top 6 A3 colour printer options for stunning full-page graphics. These printers are perfect for professional presentations. With these best A3 printer options, vibrant printing results are guaranteed!

Printers are the tools that are vital and needed in day-to-day life. One form of printer is the A3 colour printer, which is ideal for colourful full-page graphics. These printers are tailored for professional presentations. They blend precision and vibrancy for great effects.

These A3 printers have unmatched readability and colour depth. They also ensure impactful visuals. With these kinds of functions, these printers pave your way to beautiful prints.

In this blog, we've presented the top 6 choices of A3 colour printers that are the best. These printers are ideal for professional-grade prints that improve your presentation.

These A3 colour printers offer the best clarity and colour intensity. They ensure impactful visual communication. So, let’s get into this blog and know which A3 colour printer is best for you!

1. Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer

The Epson EcoTank L130 is a Single Function InkTank Printer features Epson's innovative ink tank system. This system ensures low-cost printing with colourful and detailed output. This A3 colour printer comes with a maximum print resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi. This printer makes sharp, crisp prints bursting with detail, making sure every photo and document looks their best. It has a max print speed of 27 ppm for black and 15 ppm for colour. The printer offers fast and smooth printing. It's a great choice for both home and office use. Get top-notch prints with the Epson EcoTank L130, making your printing experience a lot better.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer:

Brand : Epson

: Epson Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Ink Tank

: Ink Tank Special Feature : Single Function

: Single Function Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable A3 color printing Limited to printing functionality only High 5760x1440 dpi resolution Low-cost ink tank system Supports various paper sizes Compact and space-saving design

2. Epson L1300 A3 4 Colour Printer (Black)

The Epson L1300 a3 colour printer is a top-notch solution for customers on the lookout for wonderful printing. This printer has an innovative ink tank machine. It guarantees vibrant output at a totally low value, in line with the page. The Epson L1300 has a maximum print resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi. It guarantees that each print is sharp, crisp, and full of vibrancy. It prints at about 34 pages per minute. This speed makes it highly efficient in terms of work. All these features make this A3 colour laser printer a super choice for office and home workplace use. Get top-notch printing performance, as this Epson L1300 can revolutionise the way you print.

Specifications of Epson L1300 A3 4 Color Printer (Black)

Brand : Epson

: Epson Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Ink Tank

: Ink Tank Special Feature : Refillable Ink Tank

: Refillable Ink Tank Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable A3 printing No automatic duplex printing High 5760x1440 dpi resolution Low-cost ink tank system Fast 34 ppm print speed Supports various paper sizes

3. Epson EcoTank L15150

The Epson EcoTank L15150 is a versatile and function-rich A3 printer designed to cater to the various needs of home and small workplace users. This all-in-one ink tank A3 colour printer combines printing, scanning, copying, and faxing competencies right into a single compact device, ensuring maximum productivity and performance. This best WiFi printer, along with its USB option, offers printing from various devices, improving your comfort and mobility. The auto-duplex printing characteristic enhances its value-effectiveness, enabling efficient double-sided printing and decreasing paper consumption. This product, the Epson EcoTank L15150, gives you the best convenience and performance while empowering your printing work with its multi-functionality.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L15150

Brand : Epson

: Epson Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi

: Wi-Fi Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Black

: Black Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality (print, scan, copy, fax) Slower print speeds compared to some alternatives Affordable A3 color printing Wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi, USB) Auto-duplex printing capability Supports various paper sizes

4. Canon PIXMA IX6770 A3 Single Function Printer

The Canon PIXMA IX6770 A3 Single Function Printer is a high-performance solution designed to cater to the printing needs of homes and small offices. This compact and sleek and portable A3 printer is capable of producing stunning A3 prints with remarkable speed and efficiency. With its advanced printing technology, the PIXMA IX6770 can print stunning photographs in around 191 seconds, capturing every detail with vivid colors and exceptional clarity. Offering cost-effective and hassle-free printing, this A3 colour printer is designed to deliver exceptional value for your investment. This printer delivers exceptional speed and quality for all your printing needs. Take your printing experience to new heights with the Canon PIXMA IX6770.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA IX6770 A3 Single Function Printer

Model Name : Pixma

: Pixma Printer Output : Colour

: Colour Maximum Print Speed (Colour) : 10.4 ppm

: 10.4 ppm Max Print speed Monochrome : 14.5

: 14.5 Item Weight: 8100 Grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast A3 photo printing No wireless or mobile connectivity Cost-effective and hassle-free operation Compact and space-saving design Vibrant and detailed print quality User-friendly controls and interface

5. Brother HL-T4000DW A3 Inktank Refill Printer

The Brother HL-T4000DW A3 Inktank Refill Printer is a flexible and efficient answer for home and small office customers. This printer can provide high-quality colour printing at a low cost per page. This A3 laser colour printer lets you print stunning posters. It can also print unique architectural plans and high-res photos. The Brother HL-T4000DW has Wi-Fi Direct. It lets you print wirelessly from many devices. This boosts your productivity and comfort. This A3 colour printer has an auto-duplex printing feature. It saves costs by using less paper and by printing efficiently. You can enjoy ease of connectivity and cost-effective printing with the Brother HL-T4000DW. This printer would surely make every print job a breeze.

Specifications of Brother HL-T4000DW A3 Inktank Refill Printer

Brand : Brother

: Brother Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi, Ethernet

: Wi-Fi, Ethernet Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Special Feature : Auto-Duplex, Display Screen, Refillable Ink Tank, Auto DocumentFeeder, Touch Screen

: Auto-Duplex, Display Screen, Refillable Ink Tank, Auto DocumentFeeder, Touch Screen Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable A3 color printing Potential ink refill maintenance required High page yield ink tanks Wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct) Auto-duplex printing capability Supports various paper sizes

6. Epson EcoTank L15160 A3 Printer

The Epson EcoTank L15160 is an A3 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Printer that combines printing, scanning, and copying. It puts them into a single device that ensures maximum productivity and convenience. It can handle A3 and A3+ paper sizes. You can use it to print detailed and creative pieces which demand detailed output. The EcoTank L15160 has Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and Ethernet. It connects to devices wirelessly, making printing easier. This A3 colour printer has a duplex printing feature. It makes the printer more cost-effective. This lets you print on both sides of the page by reducing the paper use. This printer offers the best connectivity with versatile printing options. With the Epson EcoTank L15160, simplify your printing tasks while saving resources.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L15160 A3 Printer

Controller Type : iOS, Android

: iOS, Android Printer Media Size Maximum : A3, A3+

: A3, A3+ Print media : Paper (plain)

: Paper (plain) Compatible Devices : Smartphones

: Smartphones Sheet Size: A3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable A3 color printing Potential ink refill maintenance required All-in-one functionality (print, scan, copy) Wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet) Automatic duplex printing capability Ultra-high page yield ink tanks

Best 3 features for you

Product name Printing Technology Maximum Print Speed (Colour) Best feature Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer Ink Tank 15 ppm Single Function Epson L1300 A3 4 Colour Printer (Black) Ink Tank 15 ppm Refillable Ink Tank Epson EcoTank L15150 Inkjet 25 ppm Auto Duplex Canon PIXMA IX6770 A3 Single Function Printer Inkjet 10.4 ppm Portable Brother HL-T4000DW A3 Inktank Refill Printer Inkjet 22 ppm Auto Document Feeder Epson EcoTank L15160 Ink Tank 25 ppm Compact

Best overall product Want to buy the best product from our list? Here comes the Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer in your service. This a3 colour printer provides an affordable A3 colour printing with high 5760x1440 dpi resolution and low-cost ink tank system. Along with supporting various paper sizes it is also compact with a fast print speed (27 ppm black, 15 ppm colour). The best part? It is simple and easy to use making it an excellent option for basic home printing needs. Experience high-quality printing at a fraction of the cost with the Epson EcoTank L130! Get this best printer for all your A3 printing needs.

Best value for money Wondering what is the best value-for-money A3 colour laser printer out of the given options? It is the Epson EcoTank L15150 which comes out on top.Its all-in-one functionality (print, scan, copy, fax) along with affordable A3 colour printing makes it stand out of the rest. It also has features like wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi, USB) and auto-duplex printing capability. This printer supports various paper sizes and also has a compact and space-saving design. With all these features, this product is ideal for home and small office use along with being efficient. Get ready to get professional-quality prints with Epson EcoTank L15150 which will revolutionize the way you do your printing task.

How to find the best A3 colour printer While selecting an A3 colour printer, you should remember some important things which are listed as follows:

Choose a printer with high print resolution to ensure sharp detail in your prints.

Ensure the printer delivers accurate and vibrant colours for true-to-life prints.

Evaluate the printing speed to ensure efficient printing, saving time on large projects.

Check if the printer supports various paper types and sizes to meet your printing needs.

Look for extra features such as Wi-Fi connectivity for convenient printing from multiple devices.

Consider duplex printing capability to save paper by automatically printing on both sides.

Factor in the cost of ink or toner cartridges and other consumables over time for budget planning.

Choose a printer from a reputable brand with good warranty coverage.

Read user reviews and ratings to know about the printer's reliability and performance. By considering the above mentioned important factors, you can choose the best product that fufils your criteria.

FAQs Question : What print technology do these A3 printers use? Ans : These printers utilise laser or inkjet technology optimized for accurate color reproduction and high-resolution output. Question : What is the maximum print resolution offered? Ans : A3 printers can print up to 2400 x 1200 dpi or higher for extremely sharp and detailed images. Question : What connectivity options are typically included in these printers? Ans : There are various connectivity options that an A3 colour printer uses out of which some common options are Ethernet, Wi-Fi, USB, and mobile printing from smartphones/tablets. Some also have cloud printing support. Question : What are some of the advanced features to look for in these printers? Ans : Some advanced features to look for are: 1. Professional Colour Management 2. Duplex Printing with Precision 3. Network Connectivity Options 4. Advanced Security Features 5. Integration with Document Management Systems etc. Question : Are A3 colour printers suitable for home use, or are they mainly for business environments? Ans : A3 colour printers can be suitable for both home and business use. You can use it according to your needs. Businesses often require A3 printing for presentations, marketing materials, and other important professional documents. For home users it may also benefit from the ability to print high-quality photos, artwork, and creative projects in larger formats.

