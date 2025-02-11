Our Picks Best overall Budget friendly FAQs

Finding the best AC brands in India can be challenging with so many options available. Whether you need powerful cooling, energy efficiency, or smart features, choosing the right air conditioner ensures comfort during the scorching summers. Top brands offer advanced technology, durability, and reliable performance to suit different needs and budgets.

When selecting an AC, consider factors like cooling capacity, inverter technology, energy rating, and additional features like air filters and dehumidifiers. A good AC not only cools efficiently but also saves electricity and enhances indoor air quality. With the right choice, you can enjoy a comfortable and hassle-free cooling experience.

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers AI-driven cooling with 7-in-1 convertible modes for energy efficiency. It features True AI Mode, a 4-way swing, and a PM 0.1 filter for clean air. A copper condenser, Matter-enabled smart controls, and Alexa/Google Assistant support ensure optimal comfort and durability.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (121-170 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.10) Cooling Twin Cool Inverter, 7-in-1 Convertible Smart Features Wi-Fi, Miraie app, Alexa & Google Assistant Air Quality PM 0.1 Filter Condenser 100% Copper with Anti-Corrosion Shield Blu Reasons to buy AI-driven cooling with smart controls Energy-efficient 5-star rating Reasons to avoid Higher price range Additional installation charges Click Here to Buy Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (India's 1st Matter Enabled RAC, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W, 2024 Model, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s quality, cooling performance, and value. However, some faced installation and functionality issues, with mixed opinions on noise levels and durability.

Why choose this product?

Choose Godrej’s 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC for its 5-in-1 convertible cooling, i-Sense technology, energy efficiency, and heavy-duty performance, even at 52°C.

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with Coanda airflow, Dew Clean Technology, and a PM 2.5 filter for healthier air. It features a copper condenser with DNNS self-heal coating for durability and a triple display for real-time monitoring. With auto variable speed and power chill mode, it ensures quick and uniform cooling.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111-150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 star Cooling Inverter Swing Compressor, 3D Airflow, Power Chill Smart Features Triple Display, Auto Variable Speed Air Quality PM 2.5 Filter Condenser Copper with DNNS Self-Heal Coating Reasons to buy Fast cooling with Power Chill mode Durable copper condenser with low maintenance Reasons to avoid 3-star rating is less energy-efficient than higher-rated models No smart Wi-Fi control features Click Here to Buy Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s sturdy build, strong cooling, and value for money. Some like its energy efficiency, while others are unhappy with service and installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its durable build, powerful cooling, and energy efficiency. It offers good value, though service and installation experiences may vary.

The Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling, multi-sensor technology, and a dust filter for efficient and customised comfort. It features a copper condenser with Blue Fins for durability, self-diagnosis, and smart readiness for app and voice control (optional upgrade). With Turbo Cool mode and eco-friendly R32 refrigerant, it ensures reliable performance in small rooms.

Specifications Capacity 0.8 Ton (Up to 100 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.9, 544.39 kWh annual consumption) Cooling 5-in-1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Dry Mode Smart Features Smart App & Voice Control (optional upgrade) Air Quality Dust Filter Condenser 100% Copper with Anti-Corrosive Blue Fins Reasons to buy Customisable cooling with 5-in-1 modes Durable copper condenser with anti-corrosion protection Reasons to avoid Smart features require an additional upgrade cost Limited cooling capacity, suitable only for small rooms Click Here to Buy Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Dust Filter Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IA309TNU, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC’s value, quiet operation, energy efficiency, and cooling. However, some find the installation costly and unprofessional, with mixed cooling reviews.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its quiet performance, energy efficiency, and good value. Be mindful of potential installation costs and varying cooling experiences.

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC delivers powerful and energy-efficient cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes and VIRAAT Mode for faster performance. It features a 100% copper condenser with Ocean Black Protection, a 4-way swing, and an HD filter with anti-virus protection. With stabiliser-free operation, smart diagnosis, and multiple fan speeds, it ensures comfort and durability.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111-150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.20, 744.75 kWh annual consumption) Cooling Dual Inverter, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode Smart Features Magic Display, Smart Diagnosis, Auto Restart Air Quality HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Condenser 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection Reasons to buy Highly energy-efficient with AI-driven cooling modes Durable build with Ocean Black Protection and Gold Fin+ coating Reasons to avoid Premium price due to advanced features No built-in Wi-Fi or smart app control Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q19YNZE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s quality, reliability, quiet operation, and energy efficiency. However, opinions are mixed on cooling performance, installation, and overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its reliable performance, quiet operation, and energy efficiency. Consider potential concerns about installation and varying cooling experiences.

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC offers Flexicool Convertible 6-in-1 cooling for energy efficiency and customisable comfort. It features a Wi-Fi-enabled smart control, dual filtration with HD & PM 2.5 filters, and a Smart Energy Display. With a 100% copper condenser with anti-corrosion coating, Insta Cool mode, and stabiliser-free operation, it ensures powerful and durable cooling.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (Up to 110 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.9, 685.62 kWh annual consumption) Cooling Flexicool Inverter, Convertible 6-in-1, Insta Cool Mode Smart Features Wi-Fi, Voice Control, Smart Energy Display Air Quality HD & PM 2.5 Filters Condenser 100% Copper with Hydro Blue Coating Reasons to buy Wi-Fi and voice control for smart operation Dual filtration ensures cleaner air Reasons to avoid 3-star rating means moderate energy efficiency Suitable only for smaller rooms Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, 2025 Model,ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC’s reliability, strong cooling, and easy installation. However, opinions vary on its functionality, noise level, and overall quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its powerful cooling, ease of installation, and good value. Be mindful of mixed reviews on functionality and noise levels.

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2024 Model) features a 4-in-1 adjustable cooling mode, anti-dust filter, and high ambient cooling up to 52°C. It comes with a copper condenser for durability and efficiency, along with anti-corrosive coating and antimicrobial protection. With self-diagnosis, turbo mode, and sleep mode, it ensures comfort and convenience.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111-150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.81, 975.26 kWh annual consumption) Cooling Inverter compressor, 4-in-1 adjustable mode, Turbo Mode Smart Features Digital temperature display, Memory restart Air Quality Anti-dust filter, Antimicrobial protection Condenser 100% Copper with anti-corrosive coating Reasons to buy 4-in-1 adjustable cooling for flexibility Durable copper condenser with low maintenance Reasons to avoid Higher power consumption compared to 5-star models No built-in smart Wi-Fi features Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 183V Vectra CAW, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s quality, fast cooling, and value for money. However, opinions are mixed on installation, performance, noise level, and size.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its efficient cooling and good value. Consider potential concerns regarding installation, noise, and size before purchasing.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling, an anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter, and Blue Fins evaporator coils for durability. It delivers efficient cooling even at 52°C, has a 4m long air throw, and supports stabiliser-free operation. With Turbo Cool, auto restart, and low gas detection, it ensures comfort and reliability.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (Up to 160 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.84, 956.79 kWh annual consumption) Cooling Inverter compressor, 5-in-1 convertible, Turbo Cool Smart Features Hidden LED display, Auto Restart, Clean Filter Indication Air Quality Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Condenser 100% Copper with Blue Fins coating Reasons to buy 5-in-1 convertible cooling for flexibility Anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality Reasons to avoid 3-star rating means moderate energy efficiency No built-in Wi-Fi or smart control features Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC’s performance, value, and energy efficiency, with fast cooling and low noise. However, opinions vary on installation, quality, and overall performance.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this AC for its high-speed cooling, energy efficiency, and quiet operation. Consider potential concerns about installation and build quality before purchasing.

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers Xpandable+ cooling for enhanced performance and Ice Clean with FrostWash Technology for self-cleaning. It features a 100% copper condenser, Hexa Sensor technology, and an odour-free air system for a comfortable experience. With a long air throw and silent operation, it ensures efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111-150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star (Moderate efficiency) Cooling Inverter compressor, Xpandable+ Technology Smart Features My Mode, Silent Air, Odour-Free Air Air Quality Ice Clean with FrostWash Technology Condenser 100% Copper for better durability Reasons to buy Ice Clean technology for self-maintenance Xpandable+ mode enhances cooling capacity Reasons to avoid 3-star rating means higher power consumption than 5-star models No built-in Wi-Fi or smart control Click Here to Buy Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s powerful cooling, easy installation, and value for money. They are satisfied with its noise level, energy efficiency, and design but have mixed views on build quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its strong cooling, hassle-free installation, and energy efficiency. It’s a great value option with a sleek design and quiet operation.

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features VarioQool Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 7-stage air filtration, and Rust-O-Shield Blue Protection for durability. It delivers fast cooling at 48°C, PM 2.5 filtration, and stabiliser-free operation. The Magic LED display, auto clean, and comfort sleep mode add to its convenience and efficiency.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111-150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.90, 952.88 kWh/year) Cooling VarioQool Inverter, Convertible 4-in-1, Express Cooling at 48°C Smart Features Magic LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Large LCD Remote Air Quality 7-Stage Filtration, PM 2.5 Filter, Dehumidifier Condenser 100% Copper with Rust-O-Shield Blue Protection Reasons to buy 7-stage air filtration for cleaner air Convertible 4-in-1 cooling for flexibility Reasons to avoid 3-star rating means higher power consumption No Wi-Fi or smart connectivity features Click Here to Buy Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the AC reliable, effective, and value for money. They appreciate its easy installation, low noise, and good air quality, praising its design and performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its reliable cooling, quiet operation, and easy installation. It offers great value with efficient performance and improved air quality.

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features 5-in-1 convertible cooling, heavy-duty performance at 52°C, and i-Sense Technology for personalised comfort. It has a 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin anti-corrosion coating, silent operation, and an energy-efficient inverter compressor. The 5-year comprehensive warranty ensures reliability and peace of mind.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111-150 sq. ft.), 595 CFM airflow Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.95, 980.37 kWh/year) Cooling 5-in-1 Convertible (40%-110% capacity), Heavy-duty cooling at 52°C Smart Features i-Sense Technology, Backlit Remote Condenser 100% Copper with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion Coating Warranty 5 years comprehensive, 10 years on compressor Reasons to buy 5-in-1 convertible cooling for flexibility and energy saving i-Sense technology for personalised comfort Reasons to avoid 3-star rating leads to moderate power efficiency No Wi-Fi or smart connectivity options Click Here to Buy Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Waranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18NINV3R32 WYE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s cooling, energy efficiency, and low noise. They find it effective and reliable but have mixed opinions on functionality, installation, and value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its strong cooling, energy savings, and quiet operation. It’s a dependable option with good features, though installation may vary.

How do energy ratings impact the long-term cost-effectiveness of these air conditioners? Energy ratings determine power consumption and long-term savings. A higher star rating, like 5-star models, offers better efficiency, reducing electricity bills. Though they cost more initially, they save money over time. Lower-rated ACs (3-star) may be cheaper upfront but lead to higher operating costs.

Are the warranty periods sufficient to ensure long-term durability and reliability? Most brands offer 10-year compressor warranties, ensuring longevity. However, product warranties vary from 1 to 5 years, which may not cover all repairs. While extended coverage on key components is beneficial, some buyers might face additional maintenance costs beyond the initial warranty period.

Factors to consider when choosing an AC brand in India Energy efficiency: higher star ratings reduce long-term electricity costs and are more environmentally friendly

Cooling capacity: choose the right tonnage based on room size for optimal performance and efficiency

Inverter technology: inverter ACs adjust power usage, providing better cooling and energy savings compared to non-inverter models

Warranty and after-sales service: longer warranties and reliable service networks ensure better durability and maintenance support

Air filtration: advanced filters like PM 2.5 and anti-viral filters improve indoor air quality

Brand reputation: established brands offer better reliability, innovation, and service support

Installation and maintenance: hassle-free installation and easy maintenance enhance user experience and longevity

Top 3 features of the best AC brand in India

Best AC Brands in India Capacity Energy Rating Warranty Blue Star (IA309TNU) 0.8 Ton 3 Star (ISEER 3.9) 5 Years on Product, 10 Years on Compressor LG (US-Q19YNZE) 1.5 Ton 5 Star (ISEER 5.20) 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor Carrier (CAI18EE3R35W0) 1.5 Ton 3 Star (ISEER 3.9) 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor Voltas (183V Vectra CAW) 1.5 Ton 3 Star (ISEER 3.81) 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor Lloyd (GLS18I3FWAGC) 1.5 Ton 3 Star (ISEER 3.84) 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on Components, 10 Years on Compressor Hitachi (3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF) 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5 Years on Product, 10 Years on Compressor, 5 Years on PCB Cruise (CWCVBK-VQ1W173) 1.5 Ton 3 Star (ISEER 3.90) 1 Year on Product, 1 Year on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor Godrej (EI 18NINV3R32 WYE) 1.5 Ton 3 Star (ISEER 3.95) 5 Years on Product, 10 Years on Compressor Panasonic (CS/CU-NU18YKY4W) 1.5 Ton 4 Star (ISEER 4.7) 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor Samsung (AR18CYLZABE) 1.5 Ton 5 Star (ISEER 5.16) 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

