Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best AC brand in India: Top 10 cooling powerhouses for ultimate comfort and energy savings

Best AC brand in India: Top 10 cooling powerhouses for ultimate comfort and energy savings

Amit Rahi

Looking for the best AC brands in India? This guide covers top options with powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and smart features. Compare models based on performance, durability, and value for money to find the perfect air conditioner for your needs.

Stay cool and comfortable with the best AC brands in India.
Our Picks Best overall Budget friendly

Our Picks

Finding the best AC brands in India can be challenging with so many options available. Whether you need powerful cooling, energy efficiency, or smart features, choosing the right air conditioner ensures comfort during the scorching summers. Top brands offer advanced technology, durability, and reliable performance to suit different needs and budgets.

When selecting an AC, consider factors like cooling capacity, inverter technology, energy rating, and additional features like air filters and dehumidifiers. A good AC not only cools efficiently but also saves electricity and enhances indoor air quality. With the right choice, you can enjoy a comfortable and hassle-free cooling experience.

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers AI-driven cooling with 7-in-1 convertible modes for energy efficiency. It features True AI Mode, a 4-way swing, and a PM 0.1 filter for clean air. A copper condenser, Matter-enabled smart controls, and Alexa/Google Assistant support ensure optimal comfort and durability.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton (121-170 sq. ft.)
Energy Rating
5 Star (ISEER 5.10)
Cooling
Twin Cool Inverter, 7-in-1 Convertible
Smart Features
Wi-Fi, Miraie app, Alexa & Google Assistant
Air Quality
PM 0.1 Filter
Condenser
100% Copper with Anti-Corrosion Shield Blu

Reasons to buy

AI-driven cooling with smart controls

Energy-efficient 5-star rating

Reasons to avoid

Higher price range

Additional installation charges

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Indias 1st Matter Enabled RAC, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W, 2024 Model, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s quality, cooling performance, and value. However, some faced installation and functionality issues, with mixed opinions on noise levels and durability.

Why choose this product?

Choose Godrej’s 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC for its 5-in-1 convertible cooling, i-Sense technology, energy efficiency, and heavy-duty performance, even at 52°C.

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with Coanda airflow, Dew Clean Technology, and a PM 2.5 filter for healthier air. It features a copper condenser with DNNS self-heal coating for durability and a triple display for real-time monitoring. With auto variable speed and power chill mode, it ensures quick and uniform cooling.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton (111-150 sq. ft.)
Energy Rating
3 star
Cooling
Inverter Swing Compressor, 3D Airflow, Power Chill
Smart Features
Triple Display, Auto Variable Speed
Air Quality
PM 2.5 Filter
Condenser
Copper with DNNS Self-Heal Coating

Reasons to buy

Fast cooling with Power Chill mode

Durable copper condenser with low maintenance

Reasons to avoid

3-star rating is less energy-efficient than higher-rated models

No smart Wi-Fi control features

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s sturdy build, strong cooling, and value for money. Some like its energy efficiency, while others are unhappy with service and installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its durable build, powerful cooling, and energy efficiency. It offers good value, though service and installation experiences may vary.

The Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling, multi-sensor technology, and a dust filter for efficient and customised comfort. It features a copper condenser with Blue Fins for durability, self-diagnosis, and smart readiness for app and voice control (optional upgrade). With Turbo Cool mode and eco-friendly R32 refrigerant, it ensures reliable performance in small rooms.

Specifications

Capacity
0.8 Ton (Up to 100 sq. ft.)
Energy Rating
3 Star (ISEER 3.9, 544.39 kWh annual consumption)
Cooling
5-in-1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Dry Mode
Smart Features
Smart App & Voice Control (optional upgrade)
Air Quality
Dust Filter
Condenser
100% Copper with Anti-Corrosive Blue Fins

Reasons to buy

Customisable cooling with 5-in-1 modes

Durable copper condenser with anti-corrosion protection

Reasons to avoid

Smart features require an additional upgrade cost

Limited cooling capacity, suitable only for small rooms

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Dust Filter Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IA309TNU, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC’s value, quiet operation, energy efficiency, and cooling. However, some find the installation costly and unprofessional, with mixed cooling reviews.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its quiet performance, energy efficiency, and good value. Be mindful of potential installation costs and varying cooling experiences.

Also read: Best inverter AC: Top 8 recommendations with latest features for effective and efficient cooling

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC delivers powerful and energy-efficient cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes and VIRAAT Mode for faster performance. It features a 100% copper condenser with Ocean Black Protection, a 4-way swing, and an HD filter with anti-virus protection. With stabiliser-free operation, smart diagnosis, and multiple fan speeds, it ensures comfort and durability.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton (111-150 sq. ft.)
Energy Rating
5 Star (ISEER 5.20, 744.75 kWh annual consumption)
Cooling
Dual Inverter, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode
Smart Features
Magic Display, Smart Diagnosis, Auto Restart
Air Quality
HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
Condenser
100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection

Reasons to buy

Highly energy-efficient with AI-driven cooling modes

Durable build with Ocean Black Protection and Gold Fin+ coating

Reasons to avoid

Premium price due to advanced features

No built-in Wi-Fi or smart app control

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q19YNZE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s quality, reliability, quiet operation, and energy efficiency. However, opinions are mixed on cooling performance, installation, and overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its reliable performance, quiet operation, and energy efficiency. Consider potential concerns about installation and varying cooling experiences.

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC offers Flexicool Convertible 6-in-1 cooling for energy efficiency and customisable comfort. It features a Wi-Fi-enabled smart control, dual filtration with HD & PM 2.5 filters, and a Smart Energy Display. With a 100% copper condenser with anti-corrosion coating, Insta Cool mode, and stabiliser-free operation, it ensures powerful and durable cooling.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton (Up to 110 sq. ft.)
Energy Rating
3 Star (ISEER 3.9, 685.62 kWh annual consumption)
Cooling
Flexicool Inverter, Convertible 6-in-1, Insta Cool Mode
Smart Features
Wi-Fi, Voice Control, Smart Energy Display
Air Quality
HD & PM 2.5 Filters
Condenser
100% Copper with Hydro Blue Coating

Reasons to buy

Wi-Fi and voice control for smart operation

Dual filtration ensures cleaner air

Reasons to avoid

3-star rating means moderate energy efficiency

Suitable only for smaller rooms

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, 2025 Model,ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC’s reliability, strong cooling, and easy installation. However, opinions vary on its functionality, noise level, and overall quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its powerful cooling, ease of installation, and good value. Be mindful of mixed reviews on functionality and noise levels.

Also read: Best split AC: Top 9 options with advanced cooling capabilities and latest features

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2024 Model) features a 4-in-1 adjustable cooling mode, anti-dust filter, and high ambient cooling up to 52°C. It comes with a copper condenser for durability and efficiency, along with anti-corrosive coating and antimicrobial protection. With self-diagnosis, turbo mode, and sleep mode, it ensures comfort and convenience.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton (111-150 sq. ft.)
Energy Rating
3 Star (ISEER 3.81, 975.26 kWh annual consumption)
Cooling
Inverter compressor, 4-in-1 adjustable mode, Turbo Mode
Smart Features
Digital temperature display, Memory restart
Air Quality
Anti-dust filter, Antimicrobial protection
Condenser
100% Copper with anti-corrosive coating

Reasons to buy

4-in-1 adjustable cooling for flexibility

Durable copper condenser with low maintenance

Reasons to avoid

Higher power consumption compared to 5-star models

No built-in smart Wi-Fi features

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 183V Vectra CAW, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s quality, fast cooling, and value for money. However, opinions are mixed on installation, performance, noise level, and size.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its efficient cooling and good value. Consider potential concerns regarding installation, noise, and size before purchasing.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling, an anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter, and Blue Fins evaporator coils for durability. It delivers efficient cooling even at 52°C, has a 4m long air throw, and supports stabiliser-free operation. With Turbo Cool, auto restart, and low gas detection, it ensures comfort and reliability.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton (Up to 160 sq. ft.)
Energy Rating
3 Star (ISEER 3.84, 956.79 kWh annual consumption)
Cooling
Inverter compressor, 5-in-1 convertible, Turbo Cool
Smart Features
Hidden LED display, Auto Restart, Clean Filter Indication
Air Quality
Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter
Condenser
100% Copper with Blue Fins coating

Reasons to buy

5-in-1 convertible cooling for flexibility

Anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality

Reasons to avoid

3-star rating means moderate energy efficiency

No built-in Wi-Fi or smart control features

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC’s performance, value, and energy efficiency, with fast cooling and low noise. However, opinions vary on installation, quality, and overall performance.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this AC for its high-speed cooling, energy efficiency, and quiet operation. Consider potential concerns about installation and build quality before purchasing.

Also read: Best 5 star Carrier ACs: Top 6 options to stay cool while saving money on electricity bills

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers Xpandable+ cooling for enhanced performance and Ice Clean with FrostWash Technology for self-cleaning. It features a 100% copper condenser, Hexa Sensor technology, and an odour-free air system for a comfortable experience. With a long air throw and silent operation, it ensures efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton (111-150 sq. ft.)
Energy Rating
3 Star (Moderate efficiency)
Cooling
Inverter compressor, Xpandable+ Technology
Smart Features
My Mode, Silent Air, Odour-Free Air
Air Quality
Ice Clean with FrostWash Technology
Condenser
100% Copper for better durability

Reasons to buy

Ice Clean technology for self-maintenance

Xpandable+ mode enhances cooling capacity

Reasons to avoid

3-star rating means higher power consumption than 5-star models

No built-in Wi-Fi or smart control

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s powerful cooling, easy installation, and value for money. They are satisfied with its noise level, energy efficiency, and design but have mixed views on build quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its strong cooling, hassle-free installation, and energy efficiency. It’s a great value option with a sleek design and quiet operation.

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features VarioQool Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 7-stage air filtration, and Rust-O-Shield Blue Protection for durability. It delivers fast cooling at 48°C, PM 2.5 filtration, and stabiliser-free operation. The Magic LED display, auto clean, and comfort sleep mode add to its convenience and efficiency.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton (111-150 sq. ft.)
Energy Rating
3 Star (ISEER 3.90, 952.88 kWh/year)
Cooling
VarioQool Inverter, Convertible 4-in-1, Express Cooling at 48°C
Smart Features
Magic LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Large LCD Remote
Air Quality
7-Stage Filtration, PM 2.5 Filter, Dehumidifier
Condenser
100% Copper with Rust-O-Shield Blue Protection

Reasons to buy

7-stage air filtration for cleaner air

Convertible 4-in-1 cooling for flexibility

Reasons to avoid

3-star rating means higher power consumption

No Wi-Fi or smart connectivity features

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the AC reliable, effective, and value for money. They appreciate its easy installation, low noise, and good air quality, praising its design and performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its reliable cooling, quiet operation, and easy installation. It offers great value with efficient performance and improved air quality.

Also read: Best hot and cold AC: Top picks for hot and cold AC to keep you comfortable all year round

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features 5-in-1 convertible cooling, heavy-duty performance at 52°C, and i-Sense Technology for personalised comfort. It has a 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin anti-corrosion coating, silent operation, and an energy-efficient inverter compressor. The 5-year comprehensive warranty ensures reliability and peace of mind.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton (111-150 sq. ft.), 595 CFM airflow
Energy Rating
3 Star (ISEER 3.95, 980.37 kWh/year)
Cooling
5-in-1 Convertible (40%-110% capacity), Heavy-duty cooling at 52°C
Smart Features
i-Sense Technology, Backlit Remote
Condenser
100% Copper with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion Coating
Warranty
5 years comprehensive, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to buy

5-in-1 convertible cooling for flexibility and energy saving

i-Sense technology for personalised comfort

Reasons to avoid

3-star rating leads to moderate power efficiency

No Wi-Fi or smart connectivity options

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Waranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18NINV3R32 WYE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s cooling, energy efficiency, and low noise. They find it effective and reliable but have mixed opinions on functionality, installation, and value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its strong cooling, energy savings, and quiet operation. It’s a dependable option with good features, though installation may vary.

How do energy ratings impact the long-term cost-effectiveness of these air conditioners?

Energy ratings determine power consumption and long-term savings. A higher star rating, like 5-star models, offers better efficiency, reducing electricity bills. Though they cost more initially, they save money over time. Lower-rated ACs (3-star) may be cheaper upfront but lead to higher operating costs.

Are the warranty periods sufficient to ensure long-term durability and reliability?

Most brands offer 10-year compressor warranties, ensuring longevity. However, product warranties vary from 1 to 5 years, which may not cover all repairs. While extended coverage on key components is beneficial, some buyers might face additional maintenance costs beyond the initial warranty period.

Factors to consider when choosing an AC brand in India

Energy efficiency: higher star ratings reduce long-term electricity costs and are more environmentally friendly

Cooling capacity: choose the right tonnage based on room size for optimal performance and efficiency

Inverter technology: inverter ACs adjust power usage, providing better cooling and energy savings compared to non-inverter models

Warranty and after-sales service: longer warranties and reliable service networks ensure better durability and maintenance support

Air filtration: advanced filters like PM 2.5 and anti-viral filters improve indoor air quality

Brand reputation: established brands offer better reliability, innovation, and service support

Installation and maintenance: hassle-free installation and easy maintenance enhance user experience and longevity

Top 3 features of the best AC brand in India

Best AC Brands in India

Capacity

Energy Rating

Warranty

Blue Star (IA309TNU)0.8 Ton3 Star (ISEER 3.9)5 Years on Product, 10 Years on Compressor
LG (US-Q19YNZE)1.5 Ton5 Star (ISEER 5.20)1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor
Carrier (CAI18EE3R35W0)1.5 Ton3 Star (ISEER 3.9)1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor
Voltas (183V Vectra CAW)1.5 Ton3 Star (ISEER 3.81)1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor
Lloyd (GLS18I3FWAGC)1.5 Ton3 Star (ISEER 3.84)1 Year on Product, 5 Years on Components, 10 Years on Compressor
Hitachi (3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF)1.5 Ton3 Star5 Years on Product, 10 Years on Compressor, 5 Years on PCB
Cruise (CWCVBK-VQ1W173)1.5 Ton3 Star (ISEER 3.90)1 Year on Product, 1 Year on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor
Godrej (EI 18NINV3R32 WYE)1.5 Ton3 Star (ISEER 3.95)5 Years on Product, 10 Years on Compressor
Panasonic (CS/CU-NU18YKY4W)1.5 Ton4 Star (ISEER 4.7)1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor
Samsung (AR18CYLZABE)1.5 Ton5 Star (ISEER 5.16)1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

FAQs

Question : Which AC brand is best for energy efficiency in India?

Ans : Brands like LG, Blue Star, and Carrier offer high ISEER ratings and inverter technology, making them energy-efficient choices.

Question : How do I choose the right AC capacity for my room?

Ans : A 1-ton AC is ideal for small rooms (up to 120 sq. ft.), while 1.5-ton suits medium rooms (120-180 sq. ft.).

Question : What is the benefit of inverter ACs?

Ans : Inverter ACs adjust cooling based on heat load, consuming less power and providing consistent cooling.

Question : Are copper condensers better than aluminium ones?

Ans : Yes, copper condensers offer better heat transfer, durability, and require less maintenance than aluminium.

Question : Which AC brand has the best after-sales service?

Ans : Brands like LG, Daikin, and Blue Star are known for their strong service networks and reliable customer support.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
