Best AC under ₹30000: Top 10 affordable options with powerful cooling and smart features for every home

Tired of sweating it out every summer? You don’t need to spend a fortune to stay cool. With so many great air conditioners now available under ₹30,000, beating the heat has never been easier—or more affordable. Whether you're chilling in your bedroom or setting up comfort in a small office, there’s something here for everyone.

From trusted brands like Voltas, Lloyd, Godrej, Whirlpool, Haier, and Panasonic, these ACs pack in solid performance, energy efficiency, and handy features without stretching your budget. In this list, we’ve rounded up the 10 best ACs under ₹30,000 to keep you cool and comfortable all season.

This Cruise AC offers advanced cooling for medium-sized rooms with variable tonnage technology that adjusts power based on the cooling need. It features a 7-stage air filtration system including a PM2.5 filter, ensuring cleaner air. With its convertible 4-in-1 cooling modes and a 100% copper condenser, it achieves efficient and rapid cooling while maintaining durability and stabiliser-free operation even at higher ambient temperatures.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Capacity 4800 W at 48°C Air Flow 500 CFM Energy Rating 3 Star Voltage Range 165–285 V Reason to buy Advanced variable tonnage technology for fast, efficient cooling 7-stage air filtration improves indoor air quality Reason to avoid Outdoor unit noise can be on the higher side (58 dB) Warranty on the product is limited to 1 year Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s efficient cooling, sleek design, and overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

Turbo mode, convertible features, and smooth installation make it a reliable, long-lasting choice for many buyers.

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is ideal for compact spaces up to 100 sq.ft. It delivers quick cooling using power chill operation and maintains healthy indoor air with its PM2.5 filter. The unit features a durable copper condenser with a self-heal coating, ensuring low maintenance and enhanced longevity while adhering to strict energy efficiency with a 3-star rating, making it a smart investment for smaller rooms.

Specifications Capacity 0.8 ton Room Size Up to 100 sq.ft Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Efficiency 100% at 43°C ambient Noise Level 32 dB(A) Reason to buy Quick cooling with power chill operation Durable copper condenser with low-maintenance self-heal coating Reason to avoid Fixed speed compressor offers less flexibility Limited coverage for larger spaces Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the AC’s compact size, quiet performance, and build quality, especially for smaller rooms.

Why choose this product?

It’s a good fit for small spaces, but be mindful of varied experiences with cooling, installation, and missing parts.

This Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is engineered for medium rooms with a versatile 5-in-1 convertible cooling system. The inverter compressor adjusts its speed based on the heat load, providing a customisable cooling experience. With robust features such as R32 refrigerant, anti-freeze thermostat and anti-microbial self-clean technology, it delivers energy-efficient performance even in high ambient temperatures, backed by a comprehensive 5-year warranty.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Air Flow: 441 CFM Energy Rating 3 star Refrigerant R32 Warranty 5 years on product Reason to buy 5-in-1 convertible technology offers customisable cooling Comprehensive warranty provides long-term peace of mind Reason to avoid Advanced features may mean a higher upfront cost Inverter system requires professional installation Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the AC’s performance, energy efficiency, and price.

Why choose this product?

It’s reliable overall, though opinions differ on cooling strength, installation, and occasional noise concerns.

Lloyd’s 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a smart choice for small to medium rooms up to 90 sq.ft. Its variable speed compressor automatically adjusts according to the room’s heat load, while the 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes ensure flexibility. Incorporating a copper coil with golden fins along with anti-viral and PM2.5 filters, this unit guarantees efficient, stabiliser-free cooling and reliable performance even at ambient temperatures of up to 52°C.

Specifications Capacity 0.75 ton Energy Rating 3 star Operating Temp Up to 52°C Air Swing 4-way swing Warranty 1 year on product; 5 years on PCB; 10 years on compressor Reason to buy Inverter technology enhances energy efficiency Multiple cooling modes with effective air filtration Reason to avoid Lower capacity may not cool larger rooms effectively Aesthetics are utilitarian rather than premium Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS09I3FOSEV)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the air conditioner's strong cooling, quiet performance, and energy efficiency. Many say it's reliable and worth the price.

Why choose this product?

This AC offers fast cooling, low noise, and energy savings. Most users find it a great value, although installation experiences can vary.

This Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for larger rooms (111–150 sq.ft) with a convertible 4-in-1 cooling system and 7-stage air filtration that guarantees healthy, fresh air. Its 100% copper condenser ensures excellent cooling performance and low maintenance. The unit adapts quickly to temperature variations, providing quiet and efficient operation, all backed by a standard one-year product warranty for dependable cooling.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Cooling Capacity 3450 W at 48°C Air Flow 458 CFM Energy Rating 3 star Voltage Range 145–285 V Reason to buy 7-stage air filtration for superior air quality Convertible 4-in-1 cooling offers versatile performance Reason to avoid Noise levels are similar to other models in the range Warranty on key components is relatively short Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this air conditioner effective for home use, appreciating its fast cooling, energy savings, and build. Some report varying noise levels.

Why choose this product?

Buyers recommend it for its efficient performance, value for money, and easy installation. Noise levels differ, but overall satisfaction is quite high.

The Voltas 1.5 Ton Turbo Mode Window AC is a cost-effective option that delivers reliable cooling for medium-sized rooms (111–150 sq.ft). It is easy to install and features a copper condenser with anti-rust coating and an anti-freeze thermostat to withstand higher temperatures. With R32 refrigerant for improved efficiency and user-friendly features like an LED temperature display and turbo mode, this AC is a practical choice for everyday comfort.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy Rating 3 star Ambient Operating Temperature 48 C Refrigerant R32 Warranty 1 year on product; 5 years on compressor Reason to buy Simple window design ensures easy installation Durable copper condenser with anti-rust protection Reason to avoid Energy consumption is higher compared to split ACs Features are more basic with fewer advanced options Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, AC 1.5T 183 Vectra Pearl, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air conditioner's effective cooling and price. Some report issues with the remote and mixed experiences with functionality, installation, and service.

Why choose this product?

It delivers strong cooling and decent value. While buyers are mostly satisfied, be aware of potential remote control and installation concerns.

Whirlpool’s Magicool Inverter Split AC combines efficiency with smart technology for medium-sized rooms (111–150 sq.ft). Its Intellisense inverter compressor adjusts power dynamically to meet cooling requirements while offering 4-in-1 convertible cooling modes. With a 100% copper condenser and environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant, the unit provides stabiliser-free, low-noise operation, making it an ideal blend of modern innovation and energy-efficient performance.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy Rating 3 star Refrigerant R32 Special Feature 6th sense technology Warranty 1 year on product; 5 years on compressor Reason to buy Intellisense inverter technology offers precise cooling Low-noise operation with energy-efficient performance Reason to avoid Capacity might not suffice for very large spaces Limited to four convertible cooling modes Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 10T 3S INV CNV S5K1PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the air conditioner's energy efficiency and savings. However, some face issues with installation quality, service, and extra charges. Mixed views on cooling and noise.

Why choose this product?

It’s a money-saving, energy-efficient option. Just ensure to check installation terms and service quality before purchase.

The IFB Silver Star Series Split AC is built for efficiency with its HD compressor and AI-assisted features, ideal for rooms up to 110 sq.ft. With an 8-in-1 Flexi Mode and dual gold fins for rapid heat exchange, it delivers customisable cooling performance. Nano Tek Coating enhances durability while self-diagnosis simplifies maintenance. This AC’s energy-efficient design, along with modern features, makes it a smart choice for contemporary living spaces.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Cooling Capacity 3350 W Energy Rating 3 Star Special Features Nano Tek Coating, Dual Gold Fin Warranty 1 year on product; 5 years on PCB/Motor; 10 years on compressor Reason to buy HD compressor and 8-in-1 Flexi Mode deliver customisable cooling Advanced coating and dual fin design enhance durability Reason to avoid Higher price due to advanced features Compact capacity limits cooling in larger spaces Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} IFB 2025 Model Silver Star Series 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC with HD Compressor, AI, Dual Gold Fin, Nano Tek Coating & 8-in-1 Flexi Mode – White (CI133SS11RGM1, Copper Condenser)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air conditioner's cooling efficiency, especially for large rooms. They find the fan speed suitable and effective for quick cooling.

Why choose this product?

It offers great cooling for large spaces, with efficient fan speed, ensuring fast and reliable temperature control. Perfect for larger rooms.

The Voltas 1 Ton Fixed Speed Window AC is tailored for small rooms of up to 110 sq.ft, offering straightforward and economical cooling. Its fixed speed design ensures consistent performance, while the copper condenser provides durability and low maintenance. Enhanced with features like an LED temperature display and auto swing, it delivers reliable, stabiliser-free operation, making it a practical choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking dependable performance.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy Rating 3 star Ambient Temperature Operation 48C Key Feature Auto Swing Warranty 1 year on product; 5 years on compressor Reason to buy Economical design with easy installation Effective copper condenser for consistent cooling Reason to avoid Fixed speed operation limits adaptability Basic feature set compared to inverter variants Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 123 Vectra Platina, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air conditioner effective with minimal noise, praising its value for money and compact size. However, opinions vary on cooling performance and installation time.

Why choose this product?

Buyers appreciate the air conditioner's performance, low noise, and compact size, making it a good value for money. Ideal for those seeking efficient cooling in smaller spaces.

This Godrej 1.5 Ton Turbo Mode Window AC provides robust cooling for medium-sized rooms (111–150 sq.ft) with a focus on durability and efficiency. Featuring a copper coil with an anti-corrosive blue fin and an anti-dust filter, it ensures reliable performance even in harsh conditions. With R32 refrigerant and stabiliser-free operation, this AC delivers rapid cooling and energy efficiency, making it a dependable option for those hot summer days.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy Rating 3 star Air Flow 530 CFM Refrigerant R 32 Warranty 1 year on product; 5 years on compressor Reason to buy Turbo mode ensures fast, effective cooling Robust build with anti-corrosive blue fin coated copper coil Reason to avoid The window design may not suit all interior decors Lacks some advanced features found in inverter models Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWB Window, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the AC's cooling performance, eco-mode, and affordability, though some experience noise and functionality issues with varied quality and installation.

Why choose this product?

It offers effective, value-for-money cooling with an eco-mode feature, making it a smart, energy-efficient choice despite some mixed installation feedback.

Factors to consider when buying an AC under ₹ 30,000 Capacity : Choose the right tonnage based on your room size to ensure effective cooling and energy efficiency.

: Choose the right tonnage based on your room size to ensure effective cooling and energy efficiency. Energy Efficiency : Look for a higher star rating and ISEER value to save on electricity bills in the long run.

: Look for a higher star rating and ISEER value to save on electricity bills in the long run. Type of AC : Decide between split and window ACs depending on your space, noise tolerance and installation preference.

: Decide between split and window ACs depending on your space, noise tolerance and installation preference. Cooling Technology : Features like inverter compressor and convertible modes offer smarter, adaptive cooling.

: Features like inverter compressor and convertible modes offer smarter, adaptive cooling. Build Quality: Opt for 100 percent copper coils and anti-corrosion coating for durability and low maintenance. Which type of AC is better under ₹ 30,000? Split ACs offer better aesthetics and quieter operation, while window ACs are easier to install and more budget-friendly. Choose based on your room layout, cooling needs and installation feasibility.

Does a higher energy rating really matter in budget ACs? Yes, a higher energy rating ensures better efficiency, especially if you use the AC frequently. It reduces electricity bills over time, making it a cost-effective choice despite a slightly higher initial investment.

Are inverter ACs reliable in this price segment? Many budget inverter ACs now offer reliable performance with adaptive cooling. Brands like Godrej, Whirlpool and IFB provide inverter technology even under ₹30,000, making them ideal for energy-conscious buyers seeking smart features.

Top 3 features of best AC under ₹ 30000

AC Under ₹ 30,000 Capacity Energy Rating Key Feature / Type Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (CWCVBK-VQ1W173) 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter, Convertible 4-in-1 Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (FTL28U) 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed, Compact Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S) 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter, 5-in-1 Convertible Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS09I3FOSEV) 0.75 Ton 3 Star Inverter, 5-in-1 Convertible Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (CWCVBL-VQ1W123) 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter, Convertible 4-in-1 Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode Window AC (AC 1.5T 183 Vectra Pearl) 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC, Turbo Mode Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 10T 3S INV CNV S5K1PP0) 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter, Magicool, 4-in-1 Convertible IFB Silver Star Series 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC (CI133SS11RGM1) 1 Ton 3 Star HD Compressor, 8-in-1 Flexi Mode Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (123 Vectra Platina) 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC, Fixed Speed Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode Window AC (AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWB) 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC, Turbo Mode

