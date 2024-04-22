Upgrade your setup with these best accessories for your PC. From gaming peripherals to productivity tools, these must-haves enhance both work and play.

Looking to elevate your gaming or work experience? Look no further! In this guide, we've curated a list of the best accessories for PCs that are sure to enhance your gaming and work setup. These accessories have been carefully selected to provide you with the ultimate gaming experience or boost your productivity at work.

Whether you're a hardcore gamer or a professional in need of efficient tools, these accessories offer something for everyone. From gaming peripherals like keyboards, mice, and headsets to productivity tools like ergonomic chairs, monitor stands, and cable management solutions, we've got you covered.

We understand the importance of having the right tools to get the job done, which is why we've handpicked these accessories based on their functionality, durability, and overall value for money. So, whether you're looking to upgrade your gaming rig or improve your workstation, these accessories are sure to take your PC setup to the next level.

The TONOR TC-777 USB Condenser Microphone is a versatile and easy-to-use mic ideal for streaming, podcasting, vocal recording, and more. It features a plug-and-play design with a USB 2.0 port, eliminating the need for additional drivers. The cardioid pickup pattern captures clear sound while reducing background noise. Easy to install, the mic comes with a foldable tripod stand and pop filter. The shock mount can be attached to a boom stand for added versatility. The package includes a microphone, power cord, tripod, shock mount, pop filter, and manual.

Specifications of TONOR TC-777 USB Condenser Microphone

Recommended Uses: Streaming Brand: TONOR Model Name: TC-777 Connectivity Technology: USB Connector Type: USB Microphone Type: Condenser

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Plug-and-play design for easy setup Not compatible with Xbox Cardioid pickup pattern for clear sound Some users may prefer a wireless microphone

The Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam delivers crystal-clear Full HD 1080P video calls with stereo audio, making virtual meetings and calls feel like you're in the same room. Its ultra-wide 95-degree lens captures more of the scene, while the dual built-in mics ensure your voice comes through loud and clear. With an easy plug-and-play setup, it works seamlessly with Windows, Mac, Ubuntu, and Chromebook devices. Mount it anywhere with the flexible mounting mechanism and enjoy a 360° rotation. The Lenovo 300 is ideal for anyone needing high-quality video calls with impressive audio clarity.

Specifications of Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam

Brand: Lenovo Connectivity Technology: USB 2.0 Colour: Cloud Grey Screen Size: 3.5 inches Optical Zoom: 4x Photo Sensor Technology: CMOS

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD 1080P video with stereo audio No optical zoom Ultra-wide 95 degrees lens Limited compatibility with some devices

The ZEBRONICS Zeb Wonderbar 10 is a versatile 2.0 speaker that can be used horizontally as a soundbar or vertically as a 2.0 speaker setup. It features USB-powered connectivity with RGB lights, making it a stylish addition to your computer setup. With volume control and 3.5mm earphone/mic compatibility, it offers convenience and flexibility. The speaker delivers clear sound with a frequency response of 100Hz-18kHz and a separation of ≥50dB. It's easy to detach the speaker to use as two satellite speakers. Overall, the Zeb Wonderbar 10 is a functional and stylish choice for enhancing your audio experience.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb Wonderbar 10

Brand: ZEBRONICS Model Name: Zeb WONDERBAR 10 Speaker Type: Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Auxiliary, USB Special Feature: USB Powered, RGB lights Frequency Response: 100Hz-18kHz Volume Control: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile design Limited frequency response USB-powered with RGB lights May require an adapter to power

The Lemorele USB C Docking Station 10-in-1 is a versatile hub designed for MacBook Pro and other USB-C devices. It offers a range of connectivity options, including Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, USB 3.0/2.0 ports, and SD/TF card slots. Its plug-and-play functionality and compact size make it ideal for on-the-go use. The hub also features strong heat dissipation and multiple protection systems for safe file transfer and storage.

Specifications of Lemorele USB C Docking Station

Brand: Lemorele Colour: Black Hardware Interface: USB Type C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Special Feature: Plug and Play Compatible Devices: MacBook, USB Flash Drives, Projectors, Mouse, Keyboards, Monitors, Laptops, Televisions, Desktops

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Plug-and-play functionality May not be compatible with all devices Strong heat dissipation A limited number of USB ports

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset offers a lightweight over-ear design with a built-in microphone and swivel-to-mute function, perfect for gamers. Its 40mm drivers deliver crisp, clear in-game sound with enhanced bass for an immersive gaming experience. The headset comes with a 2-year activation code for DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, providing accurate 3D audio spatialization. HyperX's quality-of-life features include easy-access audio controls on the headset for quick volume adjustments. Overall, this headset is a great choice for gamers looking for a comfortable and feature-rich audio solution.

Specifications of HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential

Brand: HyperX Model Name: Stinger Colour: Black Form Factor: Over-Ear Connectivity Technology: Wired Drivers: 40mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable over-ear design May not fit well for users with larger heads Swivel-to-mute microphone The wired connection may limit mobility

The Ant Esports KM1610 LED Keyboard and Mouse Combo is a dynamic duo designed for gamers and work enthusiasts. Featuring a rainbow LED keyboard with 104 keys and a 7-color RGB mouse, this combo adds flair to your setup. The keyboard offers adjustable backlighting and multimedia keys, enhancing your gaming or work efficiency. Its ergonomic design ensures comfortable typing, while the high-precision sensor in the wired mouse provides smooth control. Compatible with various devices, including PCs, laptops, and gaming consoles, this combo is plug-and-play, making it a versatile choice for all your gaming and work needs.

Specifications of Ant Esports KM1610 LED Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Brand: Ant Esports Compatible Devices: Laptop Connectivity Technology: USB Special Feature: Ergonomic, Backlit Colour: Black Keyboard Backlight: Rainbow LED Mouse DPI Levels: 1200/1800/2400/3600

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dynamic rainbow LED keyboard The mouse may be too sensitive for some Adjustable backlight brightness Limited DPI settings on the mouse

The Miroddi Gaming Mouse Pad with Wireless Charger combines functionality and style for gamers and tech enthusiasts. This desktop mat features a built-in wireless charging pad, allowing you to charge your compatible devices conveniently. Its large size provides ample space for your mouse and keyboard, while the adjustable LED light adds a cool, customizable touch to your setup. Available in four vibrant colours, this mouse pad not only enhances your gaming experience but also adds a pop of colour to your desk.

Specifications of Miroddi Gaming Mouse Pad with Wireless Charger

Brand: Miroddi Colour Options: White, Green, Red, Purple Size Options: Extended, Large Features: Wireless Charging, Adjustable LED Light Compatibility: Compatible with Qi-enabled devices Material: High-quality, durable fabric surface

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient wireless charging LED light may be too bright for some Large size provides ample mouse space Limited color options

The Zebronics MAX FURY Transparent RGB LED Illuminated Wired Gamepad is a fantastic choice for gamers looking to enhance their gaming experience. With dual analogue sticks, quad front triggers, dual-motor force, and haptic feedback, this gamepad offers precise control and realistic feedback. It is compatible with Windows PCs and Android devices, making it versatile for various gaming platforms. The plug-and-play function allows for easy connectivity, and the colourful RGB LED lights add a stylish touch. The gamepad also features 17 buttons and a turbo function for rapid fire, providing a competitive edge in gaming.

Specifications of Zebronics MAX FURY Wired Gamepad

Brand: ZEBRONICS Model Name: ZEB-MAX Compatible Devices: Windows, Android Controller Type: Gamepad Connectivity Technology: USB Dual Analog Sticks: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual analog sticks for better control May not be compatible with all games Quad front triggers for customizable use

Top 3 features of best accessories for PC

Accessories for PC Compatibility Connectivity Features TONOR TC-777 USB Condenser Microphone Windows, Mac, Linux USB Plug-and-play design, Cardioid pickup pattern, Foldable tripod stand Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam Windows, Mac, Ubuntu, Chromebook USB 2.0 Full HD 1080P video, Ultra-wide 95 degrees lens, Dual built-in mics ZEBRONICS Zeb Wonderbar 10 Windows, Mac, Linux USB Versatile design, USB-powered with RGB lights, Volume control Lemorele USB C Docking Station MacBook Pro, USB-C devices USB Type C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Plug-and-play functionality, Strong heat dissipation, Multiple protection systems HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential Windows, Mac, Linux Wired Comfortable over-ear design, Swivel-to-mute microphone, 40mm drivers Ant Esports KM1610 LED Keyboard and Mouse Combo Windows, Mac, Linux USB Dynamic rainbow LED keyboard, Adjustable backlight brightness, Ergonomic design Miroddi Gaming Mouse Pad with Wireless Charger Qi-enabled devices Wireless Convenient wireless charging, Large size provides ample mouse space, Adjustable LED light Zebronics MAX FURY Wired Gamepad Windows, Android USB Dual analog sticks for better control, Quad front triggers for customizable use, Colourful RGB LED lights

Best value-for-money accessories for PC

The Ant Esports KM1610 LED Keyboard and Mouse Combo offers excellent value for money with its dynamic rainbow LED keyboard, adjustable backlight brightness, and ergonomic design. The combo provides comfortable typing and smooth control with its high-precision sensor mouse. Compatible with various devices, including PCs and laptops, it adds flair to your setup. The keyboard's multimedia keys enhance your gaming or work efficiency. Overall, this combo is a versatile and cost-effective choice for gamers and work enthusiasts.

Best overall accessories for PC

The TONOR TC-777 USB Condenser Microphone is the best overall product with its plug-and-play design, cardioid pickup pattern, and foldable tripod stand. Ideal for streaming, podcasting, and vocal recording, it captures clear sound while reducing background noise. The microphone's easy installation and included accessories make it a versatile choice for various uses. Whether you're a professional or a beginner, the TONOR TC-777 delivers exceptional audio quality. Its value-for-money features, along with its performance, make it the top choice for anyone looking for a high-quality USB microphone.

How to find the best accessories for a PC?

To find the best accessories for your PC, consider your specific needs and preferences. Start by identifying the type of accessory you need, such as a keyboard, mouse, webcam, or docking station. Then, research different brands and models to compare features, compatibility, and connectivity options. Read reviews from customers and experts to get an idea of the performance and durability of the accessory. Additionally, consider your budget and look for accessories that offer the best value for money. Finally, make sure the accessory is compatible with your PC's operating system and ports.

FAQs Question : Q. How do I know if an accessory is compatible with my PC? Ans : Check the product specifications for compatibility information, including operating system requirements and port types. Question : Q. Can I use a USB accessory with a USB-C port? Ans : Yes, you can use a USB accessory with a USB-C port by using a compatible adapter or cable. Question : Q. Are wireless accessories better than wired ones? Ans : It depends on your preferences and needs. Wireless accessories offer more freedom of movement, while wired ones are often more reliable. Question : Q. How do I choose the right keyboard and mouse combo for gaming? Ans : Look for features like mechanical keys, customizable RGB lighting, and high DPI for the mouse, tailored to your gaming style and comfort. Question : Q. What accessories do I need for a home office setup? Ans : For a home office setup, consider essentials like a comfortable keyboard, mouse, webcam for video calls, and a docking station for connectivity.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

