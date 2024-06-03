Finding the right air conditioner is crucial to stay cool and comfortable in this heat. India’s market is currently teeming with AC options from top-selling brands, each promising exceptional performance and energy efficiency regardless of your cooling requirements.

Whether you need a compact unit for a small room or a powerful system for larger spaces, choosing the perfect AC can significantly improve your comfort while minimising energy costs. In this guide, we’ve curated a list of the best air conditioner brands available in India with models that offer mind-blowing cooling, advanced features, and reliable performance.

Our selections cater to various needs and budgets, ensuring you find an AC that perfectly suits your home or office from the brand of your choice. Jump into our top picks and discover how you can beat the heat with the best air conditioners from leading brands, making your summer cool and enjoyable.

1. Voltas ACs

Voltas is a leading air conditioner manufacturer in India, renowned for its innovative and energy-efficient cooling solutions. Over the years, Voltas has enjoyed a reputation for reliability and best-in-class technology, offering a wide range of AC models to suit diverse needs and budgets. The brand is known for its advanced features, such as high ambient cooling, intelligent sensors, and eco-friendly refrigerants. With a strong presence across the country, Voltas continues to be a top choice for consumers seeking efficient and durable air conditioning solutions.

Top 3 features of best Voltas air conditioners

Best Voltas ACs Cooling Features Amazon ratings Price Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (183V Vectra CAW, White) 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter 3.5/5 ₹ 32,990 Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (185V Vectra CAR, White) 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter 3.5/5 ₹ 38,990 Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Window AC (185V Vertis Elite, White) 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode 3.8/5 ₹ 37,900 Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (123 Vectra Platina, White) Turbo Mode 4/5 ₹ 27,789

Check out the best Voltas air conditioners below

Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Window AC

Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC

Also read: Best Voltas AC: Choose from the top 6 options to enjoy comfortable cooling along with the latest features

2. Godrej ACs

Godrej is a renowned brand in India that's known for its diverse range of air conditioners that are focused on innovation and energy efficiency. With features like inverter technology, anti-bacterial filters, and eco-friendly refrigerants, Godrej ACs provide effective cooling while minimising environmental impact. Godrej AC units are designed to deliver optimal performance even in extreme temperatures, ensuring comfort and reliability. Their air conditioners remain a popular choice among Indian consumers who want advanced and eco-conscious cooling at home.

Top 3 features of best Godrej ACs

Best Godrej ACs Cooling Features Amazon Ratings Price Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (AC 1T EI 12IINV5R32-WWR, White) 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52°C 3.7/5 ₹ 33,490 Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (AC 2T EI 24IINV3R32 WWR, White) 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, I-Sense Technology 3.7/5 ₹ 40,990 Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Inverter Window AC (AC 1.5T WIC 18UTC3 WWA, White) Turbo Mode, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat 3.9/5 ₹ 32,499 Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC (AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWA Window, White) Turbo Mode, Anti Corrosive Blue Fin 3.8/5 ₹ 28,299

Check out the best Godrej air conditioners below

Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Inverter Window AC

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC

Also read: Best Godrej ACs: Pick from the latest models with advanced features and modern technology

3. LG ACs

LG is a well-known AC brand in India, offering a wide range of air conditioners known for their advanced technology and superior cooling performance. Many LG ACs feature Dual Inverter technology for faster cooling and energy efficiency. Additional features of LG ACs include smart connectivity, anti-bacterial filters, and eco-friendly refrigerants. Known for their reliability and innovation, LG air conditioners are a popular choice among Indian buyers who want a new cooling solution.

Top 3 features of best LG ACs

Best LG ACs Cooling Features Amazon Ratings Price LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (TS-Q18JNXE3, White) AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 2 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection 3.8/5 ₹ 37,690 LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (TS-Q19YNZE1, White) AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection 4/5 ₹ 47,490 LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (TW-Q18WUXA, White) Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter 4.1/5 ₹ 36,999 LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (TS-Q13JNYE, White) AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection 4/5 ₹ 36,290

Check out the best LG air conditioners below

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Also read: Looking for the best inverter AC? Beat the heat with top 6 LG inverter AC

4. Blue Star ACs

Blue Star is a well-respected brand in India, offering a wide range of air conditioners known for their robust performance and advanced features. Blue Star ACs are designed with state-of-the-art technology, such as precision cooling, anti-corrosive blue fins, and energy-efficient compressors. With Blue Star ACs, buyers can enjoy reliable cooling even in extreme temperatures along with smart features for better convenience. Blue Star ACs are among the top-most choicea among Indian consumers who want efficient cooling systems at home or at work.

Top 3 features of best Blue Star ACs

Best Blue Star ACs Cooling Features Amazon Ratings Price Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (IC318YNUS, 2023 Model, White) 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command 3.6/5 ₹ 37,500 Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (IC315YNU, 2023 Model, White) Smart Ready, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Blue Fins 3.9/5 ₹ 33,190 Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (IC518YNURS, 2024 Model, White) Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Dust Filter, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis 3.6/5 ₹ 44,899 Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (IC512YNUR, 2024 Model, White) Multi Sensors, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Smart Ready, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis 3.8/5 ₹ 37,500

Check out the best Blue Star air conditioners below

Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC

Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Also read: Best Blue Star split AC: Top 10 stellar picks for effortless cooling in your home or office

5. Carrier ACs

Carrier is a trusted name in India's air conditioning market and is known for its cooling solutions that are innovative and energy-efficient. With Carrier ACs, buyers can enjoy advanced technology such as inverter compressors, dual filtration systems, and eco-friendly refrigerants, so that you get optimal performance and reduced energy consumption. These units are designed for superior cooling even in extreme temperatures and come with smart features like remote control and app connectivity. Durable and smart, Carrier ACs have stood the test of time in India are among the most sought air conditioners in the country.

Top 3 features of best Carrier ACs

Best Carrier ACs Cooling Features Amazon Ratings Price Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (ESTER PRO Exi, CAI18ES5R34F1, White) Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser 3.8/5 ₹ 41,990 Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (ESTER NEO Exi+, CAI18ER3R34F0, White) Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser 3.8/5 ₹ 34,990 Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (ESTER NEO+ Exi, CAI12ER3R34F0, White) Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser 3.8/5 ₹ 29,990 Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC (Estra EXi -CIW18SC3R34F0, White) High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control 4/5 ₹ 30,990

Check out the best Carrier air conditioners below

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC

Also read: Best 5 star Carrier ACs: Top 6 options to stay cool while saving money on electricity bills

6. Lloyd ACs

Lloyd air conditioners are celebrated in India for their cutting-edge technology and effective cooling capabilities. Known for its cooling excellence, Lloyd provides a wide array of ACs designed to cater to diverse needs and preferences. With a Lloyd AC, buyers get advanced features like inverter technology, precise cooling controls, and environmentally-friendly refrigerants, ensuring both comfort and energy efficiency. Air conditioners made by Lloyd can deliver consistent performance even in challenging environments. Stylish designs and best-in-category features make Lloyd ACs worth buying for Indian consumers.

Top 3 features of best Lloyd ACs

Best Lloyd ACs Cooling Features Amazon ratings Price Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS18I5FWBEW) 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, PM 2.5 Filter, Copper 4.1/5 ₹ 39,990 Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS09I3FOSEV) 5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter 4.1/5 ₹ 26,990 Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS12I3FOSEV) 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, PM 2.5 Filter, Copper 4.1/5 ₹ 29,990 Lloyd Stellar 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (GLS18V5FWGST) 6 in 1 Expandable, Mood Lighting, In-Built Air Purifier, Direct Voice Command, Copper 4.3/5 ₹ 62,900

Check out the best Lloyd air conditioners below

Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Lloyd Stellar 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC

Also read: Best 3 star Lloyd AC: Enjoy effective cooling and advanced features with our top recommendations

7. Samsung ACs

Samsung ACs are synonymous with the latest technology and exceptional cooling performance in India. ACs made by Samsung are renowned for their innovation and the company offers a diverse range of air conditioners tailored to meet various needs. These ACs are equipped with advanced features such as digital inverter technology for energy efficiency, precise cooling controls, and virus doctor technology for cleaner air. Buyers can expect user comfort and convenience, along with reliable performance even in extreme conditions. With their sleek designs and smart features, Samsung ACs are a popular choice among Indian consumers who want a long-term cooling partner.

Top 3 features of best Samsung ACs

Best Samsung ACs Cooling Features Amazon Ratings Price Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (AR18CYNZABE, White) 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Stabilizer Free Operation 3.7/5 ₹ 44,990 Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled Inverter Split AC (AR24CYLZABE, White) Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, Anti-bacterial Filter 3.9/5 ₹ 49,990 Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (AR18BY3ZAPG, White) 5-in-1 convertible 4.4/5 ₹ 39,890

Check out the best Samsung air conditioners below

Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled Inverter Split AC

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Also read: Best 1.5 ton Samsung ACs in India: Compare top 10 to choose the perfect one to tackle summers

8. Panasonic ACs

Panasonic ACs are well-known in India for their reliability and cutting-edge features. The company offers a diverse range of models and for various cooling needs. These ACs feature advanced technologies such as inverter compressors, nanoe air purifiers, and precise temperature control. With Panasonic ACs, you get energy efficiency and user comfort for optimal long-term cooling, the latest features, and the best savings. You can gift yourself a comfortable and refreshing environment with our top picks of Panasonic ACs today - a popular brand among Indian buyers who want high-quality ACs.

Top 3 features of best Panasonic ACs

Best Panasonic ACs Cooling Features Amazon Ratings Price Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, White) 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter 4/5 ₹ 36,990 Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W, White) India's 1st Matter Enabled RAC, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4 Way Swing 4/5 ₹ 44,990 Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-SU12ZKYWA, White) 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter 3.9/5 ₹ 32,990 Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (CW-XN185AG, White) PM 0.1 Filter, Eco Mode, Powerful Mode 4.2/5 ₹ 37,990

Check out the best Panasonic air conditioners below

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC

Also read: Best 3 star Panasonic AC: Bid goodbye to summer heat and stay cool with our top 5 choices

9. Daikin ACs

Daikin ACs are designed for superior performance and value in India. These ACs are well-known for their latest features, advanced technology, and more that allow them to meet diverse cooling needs. Buyers can also enjoy features such as inverter technology for energy efficiency, precision cooling controls, and intelligent sensors for enhanced comfort. User satisfaction is guaranteed with Daikin ACs that prioritise user satisifaction and deliver reliable performance straight to your room, even in extremely hot conditions. What are you waiting for? Bring home a new Daikin air conditioner today.

Top 3 features of best Daikin ACs

Best Daikin ACs Cooling Features Amazon Ratings Price Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (MTKM50U, White) Copper, PM 2.5 Filter 3.9/5 ₹ 45,490 Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (FTL28U, White) Copper, PM 2.5 Filter 4/5 ₹ 25,990 Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (MTKL35UV16, White) Copper, PM 2.5 Filter 3.7/5 ₹ 32,990

Check out the best Daikin air conditioners below

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Also read: Best Daikin ACs: Top 7 options to keep your home refreshingly chilled this summer

10. Haier ACs

Haier ACs are celebrated in India for their design, efficiency, and cooling. Offering a diverse range of models, Haier caters to various cooling needs and these ACs boast cutting-edge features such as inverter technology for energy savings, turbo cooling for instant comfort, and self-cleaning filters for improved air quality. With a Haier AC, you can enjoy consistent performance even in extreme conditions. Bonus? You get a sleek design, intuitive features, and the most modern features. If you want a high quality AC, check our Haier!

Top 3 features of best Haier ACs

Best Haier ACs Cooling Features Amazon Ratings Price Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Triple Inverter Split AC (HSU18K-PYSS5BN-INV, 2024 Model) 7 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 60°C Temp 3.3/5 ₹ 40,990 Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (HSU17V-TMS3BN-INV, White, 2024 Model) 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 54°C Temp, Long Air Throw 3.5/5 ₹ 30,990 Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (HSU18K-PYS3BE1-INV, White, 2023 Model) Convertible 7 in 1 Cooling Modes, Antibacterial Filter 3.2/5 ₹ 39,999

Check out the best Haier air conditioners below

Haier 1.25 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

FAQs

Question : What is the ideal tonnage for my room size?

Ans : The ideal tonnage depends on the room size. For a room up to 150 square feet, a 1-ton AC is suitable. For rooms between 150 to 250 square feet, a 1.5-ton AC is recommended. Larger rooms may require 2 tons or more.

Question : What is the difference between an inverter AC and a non-inverter AC?

Ans : Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed based on cooling needs, offering energy savings and more consistent temperatures. Non-inverter ACs operate at a fixed speed, consuming more power and providing less precise temperature control.

Question : How often should I service my AC?

Ans : It's recommended to service your AC at least once a year, preferably before the onset of summers. Regular servicing ensures optimal performance, energy efficiency, and prolongs the lifespan of the unit.

Question : What is the significance of star ratings in ACs?

Ans : Star ratings indicate the energy efficiency of an AC. Higher star ratings (5-star being the highest) denote greater energy efficiency, leading to lower electricity bills. It's advisable to opt for higher star-rated ACs for long-term savings.

Question : How can I improve the efficiency of my AC?

Ans : To improve efficiency, ensure proper insulation of rooms, keep doors and windows closed while the AC is on, clean or replace air filters regularly, and schedule regular maintenance by a professional technician. Additionally, using curtains or blinds to block direct sunlight can reduce the load on the AC.

