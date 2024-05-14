With temperatures continuously rising, it’s imperative to stay cool and comfortable for your overall well-being. Fortunately, you have us! We’ve curated the top 10 picks for best ACs under ₹40,000 - from energy-efficient inverter models to formidable window AC units, we’ve included a range of different products that promise excellent cooling and great overall value.

Whether you’re looking for an air conditioner for large rooms or a compact unit for smaller spaces, our selection includes a diverse range of products to help with your purchase decision. Prepare to beat the heat this summer with an air conditioner that fits your space and budget perfectly, and enjoy exceptional cooling.

1. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Add some coolness to your world with the LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC. This 2024 model features AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling for personalized comfort, while the 2 way swing delivers even air distribution, and the HD Filter with antivirus protection keeps your air clean at all times. This air conditioner unit is crafted with a copper condenser, making it a durable and efficient choice - all wrapped in a stylish white design. This AC is a smart choice if you wish to overcome the heat in style. Go ahead and bring home a new air conditioner today!

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: Efficient 1.5-ton cooling

AI Convertible Cooling: Versatile modes

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

2 Way Swing: Even air distribution

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 1.5-ton cooling May be priced higher than budget options AI Convertible Cooling: Versatile modes Complex features may not be necessary for all users

2. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a wonderful blend of elegance and efficiency. This AC features a PM 2.5 filter for pure air and a Triple Display for easy and convenient monitoring. In addition, the Dew Clean Technology keeps the unit fresh, while Coanda Airflow circulates air smartly around the room. With this model, you get a good looking AC in white - a statement not only of modern cooling technology for your comfort but also of efficiency.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: Efficient 1.5 tons cooling

PM 2.5 Filter: Cleaner air

Triple Display: Clear readout

Dew Clean Technology: Mold prevention

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 1.5 tons cooling May come with a higher price tag PM 2.5 Filter: Cleaner air Triple display may not be essential for all users

3. LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is a versatile cooling solution. We’re not just saying that - this AC features a Copper AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling system and a 4 way swing mechanism that evenly distributes cool air in your personal space. The HD Filter of this AC comes with anti-virus protection for a healthier environment. In addition, the stunning model in white will seamlessly fit in with your home decor. With its DUAL inverter technology, users can expect considerable energy savings while enjoying optimal cooling, making it a smart choice for modern homes.

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: Efficient 1 ton cooling

AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling: Versatile modes

4 Way Swing: Uniform cooling

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection: Clean air

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 1 ton cooling May be priced higher than budget options AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling: Versatile modes 4 Way Swing may not be necessary for all users

4. Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC

Are you looking for a robust and adaptable air conditioning unit? Check out the Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC which boasts a Copper 4-in-1 adjustable mode for flexible cooling options and an anti-dust filter for clean air circulation all-day-long. This model is currently available in a sleek white finish and comes with an impressive inverter technology that is designed for energy efficiency, providing comfort and savings at the same time. Go ahead and bring home a new LG air conditioner today with this unit that’s designed for a powerhouse performance.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: Efficient 1.5-ton cooling

4-in-1 Adjustable Mode: Versatile cooling options

Anti-dust Filter: Cleaner air

Copper Condenser: Enhanced durability and efficiency

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 1.5-ton cooling May be priced higher than budget options 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode: Versatile options Copper condenser may increase maintenance costs

5. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a host of cooling features, including a 5-in-1 convertible ability that allows flexibility in cooling intensity. This AC is equipped with a copper coil and an anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter to keep the air quality in check. In addition, this model sports a stylish white finish with a Chrome Deco strip, which means that you get an elegant addition to your living or working space. With this Lloyd AC, you get efficient operation with the promise of a cleaner and healthier living space.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: Efficient 1.5-ton cooling

5-in-1 Convertible: Versatile cooling modes

Copper Condenser: Enhanced durability and efficiency

Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter: Cleaner and healthier air

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 1.5-ton cooling May have a higher initial cost 5-in-1 Convertible: Versatile cooling modes Copper condenser may increase maintenance costs

6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is a practical and stylish option for your cooling needs. This AC features a copper coil for effective heat exchange and durability. Available in a white colour, this AC comes with a Silver Deco Strip design that will add a hint of elegance to your space. This model is known for its self-diagnosis function, strong dehumidification, and the ability to cool even at 48 degree Celsius, making it a reliable air conditioner for hot climates. So go ahead and bring home a new AC today.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Cooling Capacity: Efficient 1.5 tons cooling

Copper Condenser: Enhanced durability and efficiency

Fixed Speed: Consistent cooling

White With Silver Deco Strip: Stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 1.5 tons cooling Fixed speed may not suit all preferences Copper condenser: Enhanced durability May lack advanced features compared to inverter ACs

7. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Looking for a high-performance air conditioner? Check out the Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Split AC. This air conditioner features a copper coil and convertible 5-in-1 cooling mode for personalized comfort. In addition, its antibacterial filter promises cleaner air. This model comes in the classic white colour and its Wi-Fi connectivity makes room for easy control, while its inverter technology promises efficient cooling, making it a smart addition to your living space. With this AC, you can cater to your cooling needs in style and Samsung’s reliability.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: Efficient 1.5 tons cooling

Wi-Fi Enabled: Remote control via smartphone

Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode: Versatile cooling options

Anti-bacterial Filter: Cleaner and healthier air

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 1.5 tons cooling Wi-Fi connectivity may not be necessary Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode: Versatility May come with a higher price tag

8. Voltas 1.4 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a high-efficiency cooling system. Why do we say that, you wonder? This AC features a copper coil and 4-in-1 adjustable mode for your diverse cooling needs. In addition, its anti-dust filter purifies the air and significantly improves indoor air quality. On top of this all, this AC is available in a clean white finish, making it a worthy consideration for your next purchase. With its energy-saving inverter technology and 5-star rating, users get an eco-friendly and cost-effective choice if they want to beat the heat this summer season.

Specifications of Voltas 1.4 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: Efficiently cools spaces with 1.4 tons capacity

4-in-1 Adjustable Mode: Versatile cooling options

Anti-dust Filter: Cleaner air

Copper Condenser: Enhanced durability and efficiency

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling for 1.4-ton spaces May be priced higher than budget options 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode: Versatile options Copper condenser may increase maintenance costs

9. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Do you want to purchase a compact and efficient cooling unit? Check out the Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC which features a copper coil for better cooling and durability. In addition, the 2023 model comes in a classic white colour with a stylish Silver Deco strip, making it a stylish option for your cooling needs. Also, it’s designed for small spaces, offering consistent performance and a user-friendly experience throughout your usage of this AC. With fixed speed operation, this AC is able to provide cooling without complex settings.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Cooling Capacity: Efficiently cools spaces with 1.0 ton capacity

Copper Condenser: Enhances durability and heat transfer efficiency

Fixed Speed: Operates at a fixed speed for consistent cooling

2023 Model: Incorporates the latest technology and features for optimal performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 1.0-ton cooling Fixed speed may not suit all preferences Copper condenser: Enhanced durability May lack advanced features compared to inverter ACs

10. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is a reliable and stylish cooling solution. Why? This AC features 100% copper coils for efficient operation and longevity, making it a great choice for your next purchase. In addition, this model comes in a sleek white design with a Golden Deco strip that adds a touch of sophistication to your living space. This AC is known for its strong dehumidification and ability to cool at high temperatures, making it a great choice for maintaining comfort during hot weather. What are you waiting for? Bring home a new Lloyd air conditioner today.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

Cooling Capacity: Efficient 1.5-ton cooling

Copper Construction: Durable and efficient

2024 Model: Latest technology and features

White with Golden Deco Strip: Stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 1.5-ton cooling May be priced higher than budget options Copper construction: Durable and efficient Golden Deco Strip may not suit all aesthetics

Top 3 features of best ACs under ₹ 40,000

Best ACs under ₹40,000 AC type Cooling feature Capacity LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC Split AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling 1.5 Ton Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Split PM 2.5 Filter 1.5 Ton LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC Split AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling 1 Ton Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Split 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode 1.5 Ton Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Split 5 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Window Cools even at 48°C ambient temperature 1.5 Ton Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled Inverter AC Split Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling 1.5 Ton Voltas 1.4 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Split 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode 1.4 Ton Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Window Clean Air Filter, LED Display, Self-Diagnosis Function 1 Ton Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC Window 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes: 1.5 Ton

Best value for money AC under ₹ 40,000

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is a value-for-money product with its efficient cooling, versatile AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling, and 4 way swing feature for optimal air distribution. This AC is equipped with an HD filter with anti-virus protection. With this AC, you get clean and healthy air, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking quality performance.

Best overall AC under ₹ 40,000

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall choice. Why, you ask? This AC is known for its efficient cooling and comes with AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling technology, and 2 way swing feature for optimal air distribution. In addition, its HD filter with anti-virus protection delivers clean and healthy air, making it a top contender for those who want superior performance and reliability in a single package.

How to find the best AC under ₹ 40,000

To find the best AC under ₹40,000, you must consider factors such as cooling capacity, energy efficiency ratings. It’s also prudent to check for additional features such as filters or modes, and brand reputation for reliability. Don’t forget to compare specifications and customer reviews across various models to ensure you get the most value for your budget, meeting your cooling needs effectively without compromising on quality or performance.

FAQs

Question : What factors should I consider when buying an AC under ₹40,000?

Ans : Consider factors like cooling capacity, energy efficiency, additional features, and warranty coverage.

Question : Are inverter ACs better than non-inverter ones in this price range?

Ans : Inverter ACs offer better energy efficiency and temperature control, but non-inverter ACs may be more affordable upfront.

Question : What cooling capacity should I look for in an AC under ₹40,000?

Ans : Choose a cooling capacity based on the size of your room. For small to medium-sized rooms, a 1 to 1.5-ton AC is usually sufficient.

Question : Do ACs under ₹40,000 come with advanced features like filters and modes?

Ans : Yes, many ACs in this price range come with features like anti-bacterial filters, dust filters, and multiple cooling modes for enhanced convenience.

Question : Which features are commonly found in ACs under ₹40,000?

Ans : Common features include remote control, timer settings, sleep mode, and adjustable fan speeds for personalised comfort.

