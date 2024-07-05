Air fryers have gained immense popularity among kitchen enthusiasts who wish to indulge in their favourite fried foods more healthily. However, with an abundance of options available on the market, selecting the right one can be quite overwhelming. In this article, we aim to simplify your decision-making process by comparing ten affordable air fryers. Our comprehensive guide will provide you with all the necessary information to find the best budget-friendly air fryer tailored to your needs.

Whether you are looking for a compact design to fit your small kitchen space or a large capacity model to cater to family meals, we have got you covered. We will explore the features, pros and cons of each model, ensuring you can make an informed choice. From innovative technology to ease of use, our comparison will highlight everything you need to consider when purchasing an air fryer on a budget.

1. COSORI Air Fryer 5 Qt, 9 Custom Functions, Nutrition Facts for 100+ In-App Recipes, Max 450℉ Fast Cook, for Main & Side Dishes, Snacks, Leftovers, 85% Less Fat, Perfect for Small Family, Pro LE, Gray

The COSORI Compact Air Fryer is a versatile appliance that can fry, bake, and roast with little to no oil. Its compact design makes it perfect for small kitchens or dorm rooms. With 11 preset cooking functions and a recipe cookbook included, this air fryer is a great choice for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Specifications of COSORI Compact Air Fryer:

3.5L capacity

11 preset cooking functions

Compact design

Recipe cookbook included

Easy to clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile cooking options Smaller capacity Compact design Easy to clean

2. Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green

The Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer uses rapid air circulation technology to cook food with little to no oil, making it a healthier alternative to traditional frying. With a non-stick cooking basket and a 2.2L capacity, this air fryer is perfect for small families or individuals looking for a compact and affordable option.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer:

2.2L capacity

Rapid air circulation technology

Non-stick cooking basket

Compact design

Easy to use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Healthy cooking option Smaller capacity Compact design Easy to use

3. Inalsa Air Fryer For Home|4.2 L Capacity|Visible Window & nternal Light|1400 W With Smart Aircrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance For Air Fry,Bake,Roast,Grill And Reheat (Tasty Fry Mw), Black

The INALSA Air Fryer features a 2.3L capacity and uses rapid air technology to fry, bake, grill, and roast with little to no oil. With a compact and sleek design, this air fryer is perfect for small kitchens and offers a variety of cooking options at an affordable price.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer:

2.3L capacity

Rapid air technology

Multiple cooking options

Sleek design

Affordable price

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile cooking options Smaller capacity Sleek design Affordable price

4. PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

The PHILIPS Air Fryer features a 2.1L capacity and uses rapid air technology to cook food with little to no oil. With a digital display and preset cooking programs, this air fryer offers convenience and ease of use at an affordable price point.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer:

2.1L capacity

Rapid air technology

Digital display

Preset cooking programs

Easy to use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient digital display Smaller capacity Preset cooking programs Easy to use

Also Read: Amazon Sale 2023: Aiming for healthy fried food? Get up to 75% off on air fryers

5. Lifelong Air Fryer | 1 Year Warranty | 800W, 2.5L, Air Fryer for Home, Electric Air-Fryer with 360° Hot Air Circulation Technology & Timer Control, Oil Free Fryer for Bake & Toast (LLHF25, White)

The Lifelong Home Air Fryer features a 2.6L capacity and uses rapid air technology to cook food with little to no oil. With a compact design and adjustable temperature control, this air fryer offers versatility and convenience at an affordable price.

Specifications of Lifelong Home Air Fryer:

2.6L capacity

Rapid air technology

Adjustable temperature control

Compact design

Affordable price

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adjustable temperature control Smaller capacity Compact design Affordable price

Also Read: Excite your culinary enthusiast partner with best air fryer for Valentines Day

6. KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4.2L Capacity | Vapour Steam for Crisp Frying, Grill, Roast, Steam & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | 80% Less Oil | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black

The KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer features a 4L capacity and uses rapid air technology to cook food with little to no oil. With a digital display and 7 preset cooking functions, this air fryer offers convenience and versatility at an affordable price point.

Specifications of KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer:

4L capacity

Rapid air technology

Digital display

7 preset cooking functions

Easy to use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient digital display Larger size may not be suitable for small kitchens Preset cooking functions Large capacity

Also Read: Amazon deals on air fryers with up to 56% off can be a great option for your kitchen

7. Libra 6.5 Litre Air Fryer For Home | 1700 Watts | Rapid Air Fry Technology For Evenly Cooked Food | Digital Air Fryer Uses 90% Less Fat | Variable Temperature & Timer Control With 5 Pre-Set Controls

The Libra Digital Air Fryer features a 3.5L capacity and uses rapid air technology to cook food with little to no oil. With a digital temperature control and a sleek design, this air fryer offers convenience and style at an affordable price.

Specifications of Libra Digital Air Fryer:

3.5L capacity

Rapid air technology

Digital temperature control

Sleek design

Affordable price

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Digital temperature control Smaller capacity Sleek design Affordable price

Also Read: Best air fryers are your go-to option for healthy cooking: Top 8 options to upgrade your kitchen

8. Hilton Electric Air Fryer, Faster Pre-Heat, No-Oil Frying, Fast Healthy Evenly Cooked Meal Every Time, Dishwasher Safe Non Stick Pan for Easy Clean Up Dual Bowl Made in India (Manual Air Fryer 4.2 L)

The Hilton Manual Air Fryer features a 4.2L capacity and uses rapid air technology to cook food with little to no oil. With a manual temperature control and a durable design, this air fryer offers reliability and affordability for those looking for a larger capacity option.

Specifications of Hilton Manual Air Fryer:

4.2L capacity

Rapid air technology

Manual temperature control

Durable design

Affordable price

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity Larger size may not be suitable for small kitchens Manual temperature control Durable design

Also Read: Air fryer buying guide: What are the benefits of this kitchen appliance and top air fryer brands to choose from

9. Lifelong Digital Air Fryer For Home - 2.5 Litre Airfryer With Touch Panel & 6 Pre-Set Menus-1000 W Electric Fryer Machine With Hot Air Circulation Air Fryer Uses Up To 90% Less Oil (Llhfd425) - Black

The Lifelong Capacity Air Fryer features a 2.5L capacity and uses rapid air technology to cook food with little to no oil. With a selection knob for temperature control and a low power consumption, this air fryer offers efficiency and affordability for those looking for a smaller capacity option.

Specifications of Lifelong Capacity Air Fryer:

2.5L capacity

Rapid air technology

Selection knob for temperature control

Low power consumption

Affordable price

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient temperature control Smaller capacity Low power consumption Affordable price

Top features of best affordable air fryers

Product Name Capacity Technology COSORI Compact Air Fryer 3.5L Rapid air Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer 2.2L Rapid air INALSA Air Fryer 2.3L Rapid air PHILIPS Air Fryer 2.1L Rapid air Lifelong Home Air Fryer 2.6L Rapid air KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer 4L Rapid air Libra Digital Air Fryer 3.5L Rapid air Hilton Manual Air Fryer 4.2L Rapid air Lifelong Capacity Air Fryer 2.5L Rapid air

Best value for money of affordable air fryer:

The INALSA Air Fryer offers the best value for money with its versatile cooking options, sleek design, and affordable price.

Best overall affordable air fryer:

The KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer is our top pick for the best overall product, with its large capacity, digital display, and 7 preset cooking functions.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best affordable air fryer:

Capacity: Assess how much food the fryer can hold, ensuring it suits your household size.

Cooking power: Look for sufficient wattage to ensure efficient and quick cooking.

Temperature control: Check for adjustable temperature settings to accommodate various recipes.

Cooking functions: Evaluate the number and versatility of cooking presets for convenience.

Ease of cleaning: Opt for models with removable, dishwasher-safe parts for easy maintenance.

Build quality: Ensure durability and safety features like cool-touch handles and non-slip feet.

User reviews: Read customer feedback to gauge performance and reliability.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these air fryers?

Ans : The price range of these air fryers is between INR 3000 to INR 8000, depending on the capacity and features.

Question : Do these air fryers come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most of these air fryers come with a warranty ranging from 1 to 2 years for peace of mind.

Question : Can I cook different types of food in these air fryers?

Ans : Yes, these air fryers can cook a variety of foods including french fries, chicken, vegetables, and even desserts.

Question : Are these air fryers easy to clean?

Ans : Yes, the removable parts of these air fryers are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

