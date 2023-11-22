Best affordable smartphones under ₹10,000 this November 2023: Redmi A2, realme narzo N53 and more

While the festive season has concluded, Amazon continues to provide discounts on smartphones. If you did not seize the opportunity earlier, you can still discover an affordable smartphone priced under ₹10,000 that offers a good camera and a fast processor. Here are some of the top phones currently available in this price range.

Redmi A2 (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

The Redmi A2 is currently retailing on Amazon at ₹6,799.It features a high-performance MediaTek Helio G36 processor, up to 7GB RAM (including 3GB Virtual RAM), and 64GB storage. It boasts a large 16.5 cm HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 400nits peak brightness. The camera setup includes an 8MP dual rear camera with Portrait mode and a 5MP front camera. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger in the box. It supports expandable storage up to 1TB with a dedicated MicroSD card slot and offers dual SIM (nano+nano) dual standby with 4G+4G connectivity.

Redmi 12C(4GB RAM, 128GB ROM)

This smartphone is up for grabs at ₹8,299. The Redmi 12C is equipped with a high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 processor (up to 2GHz) and a 1GHz GPU for gaming. It features 4+3GB (Virtual RAM) LPDDR4x, a 50MP AI dual camera setup with Portrait and Night Mode, and a 5MP selfie camera. The device sports a large 17cm HD+ display with Scratch-resistant Glass, Oleophobic coating, and 500 nits peak brightness. With a 5000mAh battery and 10W charger in-box, it offers dual-band Wifi support.

Samsung Galaxy M04

It is available on a price tag of ₹8,499. The Samsung Galaxy M04 features a powerful MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.3GHz, running on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1. It sports a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup and a 5MP front camera. The device comes with a 16.55 cm (6.5-inch) LCD display with HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels), 269 PPI, and 16M color reproduction. It is powered by a 5000mAh lithium-ion battery.

realme narzo N53

The realme narzo N53 is currently priced at ₹8,999. It offers 8GB RAM and ample storage with 64GB ROM. It comes with a 33W SUPERVOOC charging and houses a 50MP AI camera for photography. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery and is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset.

itel P55 5G

The itel P55 5G comes at a price tag of ₹9,999. It features a Dimensity 6080 processor, providing powerful 5G connectivity with NRCA support. The smartphone offers 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable to 12GB with Memory Fusion), a 90Hz 6.6" HD+ IPS Display, UMCP Storage, Aivana Chat GPT Assistant, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate, a 50MP AI Dual Camera, and an 8MP Selfie Camera.

