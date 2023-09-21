Best affordable smartphones under ₹10,000 this September 2023: realme C33, Infinix HOT 30i, more2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 06:53 PM IST
Highly capable smartphones under Rs. 10,000 on Amazon, including POCO C55, realme C33, Infinix HOT 30i, Redmi 9, and realme narzo N53.
In today's market, you can find highly capable smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000. These devices come equipped with features like bright displays, the latest processors, and atleast 3GB of RAM. Leading smartphone brands in India offer a variety of options to choose from. Among these, the Infinix Hot 30i stands out as an excellent all-rounder. Here is a list of smartphones on Amazon under ₹10,000, catering to a wide range of needs.