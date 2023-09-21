Best affordable smartphones under 10,000 this September 2023: realme C33, Infinix HOT 30i, more

In today's market, you can find highly capable smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000. These devices come equipped with features like bright displays, the latest processors, and atleast 3GB of RAM. Leading smartphone brands in India offer a variety of options to choose from. Among these, the Infinix Hot 30i stands out as an excellent all-rounder. Here is a list of smartphones on Amazon under ₹10,000, catering to a wide range of needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

POCO C55 (4GB RAM 64GB Storage) The POCO C55 is currently priced at ₹8,443 on Amazon.

For the battery needs, the device is equipped with a standard 5,000mAh cell that can be charged at 10W. In terms of camera capabilities, it features a 50MP primary shooter for capturing images. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with options for either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and storage configurations of 64GB or 128GB. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the front of the device boasts a 6.71-inch panel with HD+ resolution.

realme C33 (3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) The smartphone from realme is up for grabs at ₹8,936. On the camera front, the Realme C33 relies on its 50MP primary sensor for capturing photos, while the front-facing 5MP camera handles selfies. In terms of processing power, the device is equipped with Unisoc's T612 SoC. Moving on to its display, the phone features a 6.2-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It boasts a substantial 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Infinix HOT 30i (4GB RAM, 64GB GBStorage) This smartphone fromInfinix can be purchased from Amazon at ₹7,999. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera, while under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It offers a 90Hz refresh rate screen. It incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and the 5,000mAh battery supports 10W charging through a USB Type-C port. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi 9 ( 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) It is up for grabs at ₹9,499. The device features a 60Hz IPS LCD screen, and houses a 5,000mAh battery. It features an Octa Core, 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. In terms of camera performance, it sports a 13MP primary shooter.

realme narzo N53 ( 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) This smartphone is priced at ₹8,999. It is equipped with a standard 5,000mAh battery and also features a 90Hz panel. Additionally, it is quite likely one of the most affordable 5G-capable smartphones available in the market. In terms of its optical capabilities, the phone boasts a 50MP primary camera along with a 8MP front camera sensor. This device runs on Unisoc T612 SoC.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}