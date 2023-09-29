Best air cleaner for germ free breathing? Top 8 options of September 2023

Investing in the best air cleaners is the way to go in 2023. Check out the top 8 options of air cleaners to ensure pure and germ-free breathing air at home and office.

In recent years, the rising number of airborne diseases like asthma, bronchitis, and various respiratory infections has cast a shadow over the quality of the air we breathe. This increasing concern is particularly palpable in tier 1 and metro cities of India, where pollution levels have reached great heights. Among the most vulnerable to this environmental crisis are the youngest members of our society—infants and young children—whose developing immune systems are ill-equipped to combat the onslaught of pollutants. These innocent lives are increasingly plagued by lung infections, allergies, and breathlessness, underscoring the urgent need for clean and germ-free breathing air.

While some may resort to adorning their homes with indoor plants in a bid to combat air pollution, the reality is that this alone cannot offer the comprehensive protection needed. Masks, though effective outdoors, are not a feasible solution indoors, making the need for a reliable air cleaner all the more evident. Today, air cleaners are not just a luxurious home accessory; they have become indispensable investments in our well-being, especially for the vulnerable members of our families.

Despite the compelling need for air purification, many remain sceptical about investing in air cleaners. They may question the worth of such an investment or wonder whether these devices truly deliver on their promises. This article aims to address these concerns by presenting a carefully curated list of the best air cleaners available in September 2023. We believe that ensuring clean, germ-free breathing air is an investment in the health and future of our loved ones. In addition to highlighting the top options, we will also provide valuable insights into the factors to consider when purchasing an air cleaner, empowering you to make an informed decision for the well-being of your family and yourself. Clean and pure air should never be a luxury; it should be a fundamental right, and with the right air cleaner, you can make it a reality in your home.

1. SHARP Room Air Cleaner FP-J80M-H The SHARP FP-J80M-H is a standout air cleaner, leveraging High-Density Plasmacluster Ion Technology to ensure your indoor air remains pristine. This technology has garnered certification from prestigious institutions, including the esteemed IIT Delhi and the British Allergy Foundation. What sets the SHARP air cleaner apart is its dual purification system, combining Plasmacluster technology with a multi-layered filter setup encompassing a Pre-Filter, HEPA Filter, and Active-Carbon Filter. This comprehensive approach ensures that a broad range of pollutants, including allergens and microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns, are effectively captured.

Its versatility shines through with multiple modes, including Anti-Dust, Anti-Pollen, and Haze modes, adapting to your unique air quality needs. Integrated sensors, such as the PM2.5 Sensor, Dust Sensor, Odour Sensor, and Light Sensor, provide real-time monitoring, allowing the air cleaner to adjust its operation automatically. Moreover, the filters boast a remarkable lifespan of up to 2 years, offering long-term peace of mind. With a coverage area of up to 680 sq. ft, this air cleaner is an ideal choice for larger spaces, ensuring your home or office remains a haven of clean, fresh air.

Specifications of SHARP Room Air Cleaner FP-J80M-H: Technology: High-Density Plasmacluster Ion

Control Method: Touch

Filter Type: Pre-Filter, HEPA, Active-Carbon

Coverage Area: Up to 680 sq. ft

Power Source: Corded Electric

Modes: Auto, Anti-Dust, Anti-Pollen, Haze

Sensors: PM2.5, Dust, Odour, Light

Filter Life: Up to 2 years

Pros Cons Effective High-Density Plasmacluster Ion Technology Initial cost may be relatively higher Dual purification system with HEPA filter Filter replacement costs can vary Versatile operation modes for different air quality needs Integrated air quality sensors Suitable for larger spaces

Also read: Best air purifier in India for September 2023: Top 10 picks for healthy breathing 2. Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Cleaner TP03 The Dyson TP03 is not just an air cleaner; it's a comprehensive indoor air quality solution. It boasts the ability to automatically eliminate a staggering 99.95% of allergens and pollutants, including ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, setting it apart as a top choice for allergy sufferers. This air cleaner's uniqueness lies in its dual functionality, functioning as both an HEPA air cleaner and a bladeless fan.

It's equipped with two intelligent sensors that continuously monitor and react to air quality changes, ensuring that your environment remains fresh and pollutant-free. The 360° Glass HEPA filter and Tris-coated Activated Carbon Filter efficiently capture harmful particles without releasing them back into the room. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What truly elevates this air cleaner is its connectivity features. You can monitor real-time reports, remotely control the machine, and even create schedules using the Dyson Link app or the included magnetized remote control. Plus, it's voice-enabled, compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly by the AAFA, the Dyson TP03 is a testament to Dyson's commitment to innovation and well-being.

Specifications of Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Cleaner TP03: Filter Type: HEPA & Activated Carbon

Coverage Area: Large

Control Method: Wi-Fi Enabled, Remote Control

Voice Control: Alexa, Google Assistant

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Exceptional filtration of allergens and pollutants Initial investment can be relatively higher Dual functionality as an air purifier and fan Occasional filter replacement costs apply Intelligent sensors for continuous air quality monitoring Comprehensive connectivity options, including voice control Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly

3. Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Air Cleaner TP09 The Dyson TP09 sets a new standard for air purification by targeting and eradicating formaldehyde, a common household pollutant. Its advanced HEPA H13 filtration system automatically removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants, even those as minuscule as 0.1 microns. This air cleaner stands out with its 350° oscillation and Air Multiplier technology, which delivers a continuous stream of purified air to larger spaces.

The TP09 not only purifies the air but also keeps you informed. It constantly monitors air quality and displays real-time results on the LCD, providing data on PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, NO2, and overall AQI.

Thanks to dual functionality as an HEPA air cleaner and a bladeless fan, the TP09 is versatile. It's voice-enabled, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and controllable via the Dyson Link app. With a vacuum-sealed 360° glass HEPA Filter and Tris-coated activated carbon filter, pollutants are effectively trapped and retained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Air cleaner TP09: Filter Type: HEPA & Catalytic Oxidation

Coverage Area: Suitable for larger spaces

Control Method: Wi-Fi Enabled, Remote Control, Voice Control

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Precise formaldehyde detection and elimination Initial investment may be relatively high Advanced HEPA filtration with wide oscillation Filter replacement expenses are applicable Real-time air quality monitoring and reporting Voice control and comprehensive app connectivity Easy-to-maintain filter system

4. Amazon Basics Air Cleaner The Amazon Basics Air Cleaner may be compact, but it packs a punch when it comes to improving indoor air quality. It's designed for rooms up to 300 sq. ft, making it suitable for bedrooms, offices, or smaller living spaces. The H13 True HEPA filter is highly efficient at removing 99.97% of harmful substances and PM2.5 particles. It excels at trapping cigarette smoke, dust, pet dander, and pollen, providing relief for allergy sufferers.

The filter itself boasts a long life of 4000-5500 hours, reducing the frequency of replacements. With three settings – Auto, Turbo, and Silent Mode – you can customize its operation to your preference. The silent mode on this air cleaner even comes with noise control features, ensuring it won't disrupt your peace and quiet.

The 4-colour LED display offers clear feedback on air quality and filter status, allowing you to stay informed. The Amazon Basics Air Cleaner is a budget-friendly choice that doesn't compromise on performance.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Air Cleaner: Filter Type: H13 True HEPA

Coverage Area: Up to 300 sq. ft

Control Method: 3 Working Modes with 4-Color LED Display

Filter Life: 4000-5500 hours

CADR: 250 (m³/h)

Pros Cons Well-suited for mid-sized rooms Limited coverage for larger spaces Highly effective H13 True HEPA filtration Filter replacement may be required relatively frequently Multiple operating modes, including a silent mode Clear LED display for air quality feedback Affordable and budget-friendly

5. PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Cleaner AC2936/63 Philips, a trusted name in healthcare and technology, presents the AC2936/63, a Wi-Fi-enabled air cleaner that boasts top-notch performance. It's no wonder Philips is the No.1 brand of air purifiers in India. This purifier utilizes Vitashield Intelligent Auto Purification to eliminate 99.9% of airborne pollutants, including ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns, rendering the air 800 times smaller than PM2.5 particles.

Aerasense Technology continuously scans the air for pollutants, such as dust mites, pollen, pet dander, viruses, and bacteria, filtering them out in real-time. The air cleaner's effectiveness in removing bacteria and viruses, including H1N1, is validated by AIRMID and ECARF certifications.

This air cleaner also shines in delivering instant purification, with a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 380 m3/h, making it suitable for rooms up to 43 sq meters. It's not just effective; it's also informative. The numerical PM2.5 display, gases and allergen levels display, and ambient light ring indicator offer real-time air quality insights. Moreover, the Air+ app allows remote control and monitoring of your air cleaner. It even comes with a gentle mode, tailored for bedroom use. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Cleaner AC2936/63: Technology: Vitashield Intelligent Auto Purification

Filter Type: True HEPA

Coverage Area: Up to 43 sq meters

Control Method: Wi-Fi Enabled

App Control: Yes

Warranty: 2 years worldwide warranty

Pros Cons Exceptional removal of ultra-fine particles Initial investment may be relatively high Real-time air quality monitoring and display Periodic filter replacements required Aerasense Technology for continuous scanning Wi-Fi-enabled app control for convenience Effective against bacteria and viruses

Also read: Best air purifiers in India: 10 picks to consider in September 2023 6. Bepure B1 Air Cleaner The Bepure B1 Air Cleaner is a powerful ally in the quest for clean air. Its 4-stage filtration system, consisting of a pre-filter, HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and H13 True HEPA filter, collaboratively eliminates 99.97% of particles as tiny as 0.1 microns, including mold, pet dander, dust, smoke, pollen, bacteria, germs, and allergens. This purifier excels in rooms up to 500 sq ft, offering rapid air purification within 10 minutes.

What sets the Bepure apart is its air quality monitor, which provides real-time data on air quality and temperature. It adapts its operation based on room air quality. The wireless remote control enhances convenience with a range of over 20 feet.

Moreover, the HEPA medical-grade filter efficiently traps particles, ensuring the air you breathe is pristine. Maintenance is budget-friendly, with a 3-in-1 filter package that includes the pre-filter, HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. With a 1-year warranty on all components, Bepure B1 is a reliable choice for clean indoor air. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Bepure B1 Air Cleaner: Filter Type: Pre-Filter, HEPA, Activated Carbon, H13 True HEPA

Coverage Area: Up to 500 sq ft

Control Method: Remote Control

Air Quality Monitor: Yes

Warranty: 1 year on all components

Warranty: 1 year on all components

7. realme TechLife Portable Room Air Cleaner Realme TechLife Portable Room Air Cleaner is a compact yet powerful solution. With a HEPA H12 filter, it effectively removes common particle allergens, albeit requiring periodic filter replacement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impressively, it achieves a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 330 cu.m/hr, making it ideal for areas up to 419 sq ft. The 5 wind (fan speed) modes, including a comfortable sleep mode, offer flexibility in operation. An intelligent automatic gear ensures optimal performance by adjusting fan speed based on real-time air quality.

The high-precision air quality sensor keeps you informed about your environment, and the timer options allow you to conserve electricity. Although the realme TechLife Portable Room Air Cleaner lacks smart connectivity, its high-performance-to-size ratio and affordability make it a compelling choice.

Specifications of realme TechLife Portable Room Air Cleaner: Filter Type: HEPA H12

Coverage Area: Up to 419 sq ft

Control Method: Touch

CADR: 330 cu.m/hr

Timer Options: Yes

Pros Cons Compact yet powerful Lacks smart connectivity features High CADR for effective air purification Requires periodic filter replacement Intelligent automatic gear for efficiency Affordable and budget-friendly 5 fan modes for versatility

8. SHARP Air Purifier for Home FP-J52M-W SHARP introduces a feature-packed air cleaner with Wi-Fi connectivity, the FP-J52M-W. This purifier offers real-time air quality insights through its mobile app, with colour-coded indicators ranging from red (dirty air) to blue (clean air).

The Automatic Operation (Auto Mode) adjusts fan speed based on PM2.5 levels, temperature, humidity, and other sensor data. The cleaner employs a dual purification method, combining Plasmacluster Ions with filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Active Carbon). It's suitable for both homes and offices.

The Clean Ion Shower Mode eliminates dust while reducing static electricity for 10 minutes, followed by enhanced sensitivity to detect impurities and purify the air powerfully. A filter life cycle monitor ensures timely replacements, while the HEPA filter effectively traps allergens and microscopic dust.

Brightness control allows customization of indicator lights, and an Off Timer lets you set the device to turn off automatically. The SHARP FP-J52M-W is a comprehensive air purification solution with an emphasis on convenience.

Specifications of SHARP Air Cleaner FP-J52M-W: Filter Type: Pre-Filter, HEPA, Active Carbon

Control Method: Wi-Fi Enabled, App Control

Coverage Area: Suitable for homes and offices

Clean Ion Shower Mode: Yes

HEPA Filter: Yes

Pros Cons Real-time air quality monitoring via app Initial investment may be relatively high Dual purification method for comprehensive results Requires filter replacement over time Automatic Operation based on sensor data Customizable indicator lights Effective removal of allergens and dust

Best 3 features of air cleaner for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J80M-H High-Density Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology Dual Purification with Plasmacluster & Filters HEPA Filter with 99.97% Allergen Removal Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier TP03 Automatically Removes 99.95% of Allergens & Pollutants 360° Glass HEPA Filter & Tris-coated Activated Carbon Air Multiplier Technology for Customizable Oscillation Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Air Purifier TP09 Advanced HEPA H13 Filtration System Detects & Destroys Formaldehyde 350° Oscillation & Air Multiplier Technology amazon basics Air Purifier H13 True HEPA Filter Effective in Rooms up to 500 sq. ft. Smart Response Technology for Air Quality PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2936/63 VITASHIELD INTELLIGENT AUTO PURIFICATION AERASENSE TECHNOLOGY for Real-time Pollutant Detection Numerical PM2.5 Display & Smart Filter Indicator Bepure B1 Air Purifier 4-Stage Filtration including True HEPA H13 Filter Air Quality Monitoring with i-Sense Detection System Effective in Rooms up to 500 sq. ft. realme TechLife Portable Room Air Purifier HEPA H12 Filter High CADR of 330 cu.m/hr 5 Wind (Fan Speed) Mode Settings SHARP Air Purifier for Home FP-J52M-W Wi-Fi Connectivity with Remote Operation Dual Purification with Plasmacluster Ions and Filters Clean Ion Shower Mode & Clean Sign Indicator

Best value for money The Bepure B1 Air cleaner with True HEPA H13 Filtration stands out as the best value for money. With its 4-stage filtration system, it effectively removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.1 micron, making it a cost-effective choice for clean indoor air. Additionally, it offers air quality monitoring and works efficiently in rooms up to 500 sq. ft. The reasonable price and comprehensive features make it a smart investment for healthier living.

Best overall product The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Air Cleaner TP09 is the best overall product in this selection. With advanced HEPA H13 filtration, it removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants, including formaldehyde. Its 350° oscillation and Air Multiplier technology ensure thorough air purification in larger spaces. The integrated sensors provide real-time air quality data, and the air purifier can be controlled remotely through a mobile app. With a 2-year warranty and exceptional performance, it's a top choice for those seeking the highest air quality standards.

How to find the best air cleaner in India? Finding the best air cleaner in India involves considering several factors. First, assess the size of the room where you'll use it. Ensure the purifier's coverage area matches the room size for effective purification. Next, look for advanced filtration technologies like HEPA filters, activated carbon, and additional features such as smart sensors for real-time air quality monitoring.

Consider the CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) to gauge the purifier's efficiency. Higher CADR values indicate faster and more effective air cleaning. Moreover, prioritize air purifiers with low noise levels, especially if they'll be used in bedrooms.

Compare maintenance costs, including filter replacement expenses. Lastly, read user reviews and expert opinions to gauge performance and reliability. The "best" air cleaner may vary depending on individual needs, so choose one that aligns with your specific requirements.

FAQs Question : Do air cleaners eliminate odours from cooking or pets? Ans : Yes, air cleaners equipped with activated carbon filters can effectively remove odours from cooking, pets, and other sources. Question : How often should I replace the filters in my air cleaner? Ans : Filter replacement frequency varies but generally ranges from 3 to 12 months, depending on usage and the cleaner's filter lifespan. Question : Can air cleaners help with allergies and asthma? Ans : Yes, air cleaners with HEPA filters can capture allergens like pollen, dust mites, and pet dander, providing relief for allergy and asthma sufferers. Question : What is the ideal location for placing an air cleaner? Ans : Position the air cleaner in the room where you spend the most time, such as the bedroom or living room, for maximum benefit. Question : Are higher-priced air cleaner more effective? Ans : Not necessarily. The effectiveness of an air cleaner depends on its features, filtration technology, and suitability for your specific needs, rather than just its price.

