Best air conditioner in India: Choose from best models

The summer season is almost over and now is the best time to invest in the best air conditioner in India. Check out the best models from trusted brands in our expertly curated guide.

As the scorching summer sun blankets India in relentless heat, the quest for the perfect cooling solution starts rapidly. In a country known for its diverse climate, where temperatures can soar to unbearable heights, the humble air conditioner emerges as the perfect solution, providing respite from the relentless heat.

Choosing the right air conditioner, however, is no breeze, pun intended. The market is flooded with options, from split ACs to window units, inverter technology to energy-efficient models, and a host of features that promise to transform your living space into an oasis of comfort.

To help you make an informed decision and stay ahead in the battle against the sweltering summer, we've compiled a comprehensive guide to the best air conditioners in India. Whether you're looking for cooling efficiency, energy savings, or innovative features that cater to your specific needs, we've got you covered. Exploring the top-rated air conditioners that promise to bring a breath of fresh, cool air into your home.

1. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5 in 1 Convertible Inverter Split AC The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3-Star inverter split AC is a versatile cooling solution with multiple benefits. Its inverter compressor ensures efficient cooling with variable speed adjustments, saving energy. This AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms and comes with a 3-star energy rating. It features a copper condenser coil for better cooling and durability. The unit operates quietly, even at high temperatures, and includes special features like self-diagnosis and dust filters. Its eco-friendly refrigerant, R32, is a plus.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper Condenser Coil

Noise Level: 45(db)

Refrigerant Gas: R32

Manufacturer Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons Inverter compressor for energy-efficient cooling Relatively short warranty period Environmentally friendly refrigerant

2. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5-Star inverter split AC is a top-notch cooling solution with its impressive 5-star energy rating, ensuring efficient performance while minimizing energy consumption. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on room conditions, providing optimal cooling. This AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms and boasts a range of features, including 5-in-1 convertible cooling, anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters, and a long air throw. With a 10-year compressor warranty, it offers both energy efficiency and reliability.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.0 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Golden Fins Evaporator Coils

Noise Level: IDU - 32 (DB)

Refrigerant: R32

Warranty: 1 Year on product, 10 Years on compressor

Pros Cons Impressive 5-star energy rating Relatively short general product warranty 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes

3. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC The LG 1.5 Ton 5-Star split AC stands out with its cutting-edge AI Dual Inverter technology, offering superior cooling efficiency while adapting to varying heat loads. With a 5-star energy rating and an impressive ISEER value of 5.2, it ensures exceptional energy efficiency. The copper condenser with ocean black protection enhances durability, while the HD filter with antivirus protection ensures clean and healthy air. This AC also features a wide range of convenient functions, making it a top choice for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

Copper condenser with ocean black protection

Refrigerant gas: R32

Warranty: 10 Years on Compressor, 5 Years on PCB, 1 Year on product

Pros Cons AI Dual Inverter technology for efficient cooling Relatively heavy outdoor unit Advanced HD filter with antivirus protection

4. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5-Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC The Panasonic 1.5 Ton split AC is a tech-savvy cooling solution that combines innovation with efficiency. With Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant, you can easily adjust settings via the Miraie mobile app or voice commands. Its 7-in-1 convertible modes, including AI mode, adapt to your cooling needs, saving energy effectively. The PM 0.1 air purification filter ensures clean air quality. The copper condenser enhances cooling and durability. This AC is a blend of smart features, making it an ideal choice for small rooms.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Wi-Fi-enabled with Miraie mobile app

Copper condenser coil

Refrigerant gas: R32

4-way horizontal and vertical swing

PM 0.1 air purification filter

Pros Cons Wi-Fi and voice control compatibility Suitable for small rooms only Advanced air purification

5. Blue Star 1.2 Ton 3 Star 5 in 1 Convertible Inverter Split AC The Blue Star 1.2 Ton 3-Star 5-in-1 Convertible Inverter Split AC is an ideal choice for cooling small rooms up to 110 sq.ft. Its inverter compressor adapts power based on the heat load, enhancing energy efficiency. The copper condenser coil ensures efficient cooling and longevity with minimal maintenance. It comes with a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor and various features like Turbo Cool, Dry Mode, and Stabilizer-Free Operation.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.2 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper condenser coil

Refrigerant Gas: R32

Noise Level: 38.1 dB

Stabilizer-Free Operation

Pros Cons Energy-efficient inverter technology Limited cooling capacity for larger rooms Long warranty on the compressor

6. NU 1 Ton 3 Star 4 in 1 Convertible Inverter Split AC The NU 1 Ton 3-Star 4-in-1 convertible inverter split AC is a promising choice for those seeking a new brand with modern features. With its inverter compressor and AI Convertible 4-in-1 technology, it offers flexibility in cooling capacity. This 1-ton AC suits medium-sized rooms and boasts a 3-star energy rating. It's backed by a 10-year compressor warranty and features copper condenser coils with ocean black protection for enhanced durability.

Specifications: Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper condenser with ocean black protection

4-way air swing

Ambience: 52 degrees Celsius

Pros Cons New and promising brand Limited customer reviews and feedback due to being a new brand Inverter technology for energy efficiency

7. IFB 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC The IFB 1.5 Ton 4-Star inverter split AC is a versatile cooling solution with its unique Flexi 8-in-1 convertible cooling feature. This innovative technology allows users to adjust the cooling capacity to meet specific requirements, making it incredibly flexible and energy-efficient. With a 4-star energy rating, it ensures high efficiency while keeping annual energy consumption low. The heavy-duty inverter compressor adapts to heat loads, providing uninterrupted cooling even in extreme conditions. The copper condenser with Nanotek coating enhances durability by preventing rust and corrosion. Special features like Smart Ready, 7-stage air treatment, and low gas detection add value to this AC. However, it's essential to note that it may require a stabilizer in areas with voltage fluctuations.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 867.16 Units

Warranty: 10 Years on Compressor, 5 Years on ODU PCB, 1 Year on product

Copper condenser with Nanotek coating

4-way air swing

Smart features: Smart Ready, Smart Diagnosis System, Auto Restart

Pros Cons Flexi 8-in-1 Convertible Cooling for adaptable performance May require a stabilizer in areas with voltage fluctuations Energy-efficient with a 4-star rating

8. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi dual inverter window AC combines convenience and efficiency in one package. This window AC with an inverter compressor is easy to install and economically friendly. Its variable speed compressor adapts power to the heat load, ensuring energy efficiency. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers decent efficiency. The AC is equipped with a 10-year compressor warranty, copper condenser with Ocean Black Protection, and various smart features, including Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and a clean filter indicator. However, note that it may require a stabilizer in areas with voltage fluctuations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Warranty: 10 Years on Compressor, 5 Years on PCB, 1 Year on product

Copper condenser with Ocean Black Protection

Convertible 4-in-1 cooling

Smart features: Wi-Fi (ThinQ), Voice Control, Smart Diagnosis System

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Pros Cons Convenient window AC with inverter compressor May require a stabilizer in areas with voltage fluctuations Smart features, including Wi-Fi and voice control 3-star rating

9. OGeneral BBAA Series 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC The OGeneral 1.5 Ton 3-Star window AC is a reliable cooling solution from the trusted brand O General. With a non-inverter compressor, it offers an economical and easy-to-install option for cooling medium-sized rooms. The standout feature is its Super Wave Technology, ensuring efficient and consistent cooling. The 3-speed cooling, 4-way air distributor, and advanced fan motor provide customizable comfort. It comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty, 1-year condenser warranty, and an impressive 5-year compressor warranty.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Super Wave Technology

Power Saver Compressor

3-Speed Cooling

4-Way Air Distributor

Smart Diagnosis

100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes

Pros Cons Trusted brand Non-inverter compressor Super Wave Technology for efficient cooling 3-star rating

10. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3-Star fixed speed window AC is a cost-effective cooling solution designed for easy installation. It's ideal for mid-sized rooms, offering efficient cooling even in high ambient temperatures. The 3-star energy rating balances cooling performance with energy efficiency. The 100% copper condenser coil with Aqua Clear Protection ensures durability and low maintenance. Key features include 2-way swing, dust filter, and multiple modes for customized cooling. While it provides effective cooling, the fixed speed mechanism may result in slightly higher energy consumption compared to inverter models.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton

2-Way Air Directional Control

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper Condenser Coil with Aqua Clear Protection

Refrigerant Gas: R32

Pros Cons Economical and easy-to-install window AC Fixed speed mechanism may consume more energy Effective cooling even at high temperatures

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5 in 1 Convertible Inverter AC 5-in-1 convertible cooling Copper condenser coil Low noise operation Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5-in-1 convertible cooling Anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter 7m long air throw LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC AI Dual Inverter technology HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Wi-Fi connectivity Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5-Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 7-in-1 convertible modes with AI PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter Voice Control with Alexa and Google Blue Star 1.2 Ton 3 Star 5 in 1 Convertible Inverter AC 5-in-1 convertible cooling Stabilizer-free operation Eco mode for energy savings NU 1 Ton 3 Star 4 in 1 Convertible Inverter Split AC 4-in-1 convertible cooling Ocean Black Protection Low noise operation IFB 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC Flexi Convertible 8-in-1 cooling HD Inverter Compressor Dual Gold Fin for corrosion resistance LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC Dual Inverter technology HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Voice Control with Alexa and Google OGeneral BBAA Series 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC Super Wave Technology Power Saver Compressor 3-speed cooling Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Fixed speed compressor High-Density Filter for Dust Filtration 2-way Air Directional Control

Best value for money The NU 1 Ton 3-Star 4 in 1 Convertible Inverter Split AC stands out as the best value for money choice. It offers a range of convertible cooling options, Ocean Black Protection for durability, and operates quietly. All of these features come at a reasonable price point, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a balance between performance and affordability.

Best overall product The LG 1.5 Ton 5-Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC takes the top spot as the best overall product. It features AI Dual Inverter technology for energy-efficient cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection for clean air, and Wi-Fi connectivity for smart control. These advanced features, combined with LG's reputation for quality, make it the top choice for those seeking the best overall air conditioning experience.

How to find the best air conditioner in India? To find the best air conditioner in India, consider factors like capacity, energy efficiency, cooling technology, and additional features. Determine the appropriate tonnage based on your room size. Look for high energy star ratings for cost-effective and eco-friendly operation. Consider inverter technology for efficient cooling and quiet operation. Features like air purification, convertible modes, and Wi-Fi connectivity can enhance your comfort. Read user reviews and expert opinions to gauge real-world performance. Finally, assess your budget to strike a balance between features and affordability. Choosing a reputable brand like LG, Blue Star, or Panasonic often ensures better quality and after-sales support.

FAQs Question : What is the difference between inverter and non-inverter ACs? Ans : Inverter ACs have variable-speed compressors that adjust power based on cooling needs, providing better energy efficiency and consistent cooling. Non-inverter ACs operate at a fixed speed. Question : What is a convertible AC, and why is it beneficial? Ans : Convertible ACs can operate at different tonnages, allowing you to adjust cooling capacity according to your needs. This flexibility can save energy and improve comfort Question : Are higher star ratings always better for energy efficiency? Ans : Higher star ratings indicate better energy efficiency, but choose a rating that suits your budget and usage patterns to find the right balance. Question : How important is Wi-Fi connectivity in an AC? Ans : Wi-Fi connectivity enables remote control and monitoring through smartphone apps, providing convenience and flexibility in managing your AC. Question : Do all ACs require stabilizers? Ans : Not necessarily. Some ACs come with built-in voltage protection, while others may require external stabilizers based on your location's voltage stability.

