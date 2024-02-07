 Best air conditioners in India: 10 top-rated AC brands and prices | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 07 2024 15:59:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.35 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 675.50 3.78%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 267.95 -2.33%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.90 0.12%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,134.55 0.03%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best air conditioners in India: 10 top-rated AC brands and prices
Back Back

Best air conditioners in India: 10 top-rated AC brands and prices

 Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best AC brand in India? Check out our curated list of top-rated air conditioner brands and their prices and make an informed decision on which one to buy.

Stay cool all summer with India's top-tier air conditioners. (Pixabay)Premium
Stay cool all summer with India's top-tier air conditioners. (Pixabay)

When it comes to staying cool in the scorching Indian summer, a reliable air conditioner is a must-have. With so many options available in the market, choosing the best AC brand in India can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top-rated air conditioner brands and their prices. Whether you're looking for an inverter AC, a split AC, or a window AC, we've got you covered with our detailed product reviews and comparisons.

1. Daikin FTL28U

The Daikin FTL28U is a fixed speed split AC with a copper condenser coil. It comes with a dust filter and a PM 2.5 filter to ensure clean and fresh air. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a power chill operation for quick cooling.

Specifications of Daikin FTL28U

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Copper condenser coil
  • Dust filter
  • PM 2.5 filter
  • Power chill operation

Pros

Cons

Copper condenser for efficient cooling

Fixed speed may consume more power

Dust and PM 2.5 filter for clean air

2. Daikin MTKL50U

The Daikin MTKL50U is an inverter split AC with a 1.8-ton capacity. It features a power-saving mode and an intelligent eye sensor for energy efficiency. The Coanda airflow ensures uniform cooling across the room, and the indoor unit comes with a backlit remote for easy operation.

Specifications of Daikin MTKL50U

  • 1.8-ton capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Power-saving mode
  • Intelligent eye sensor
  • Coanda airflow

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficient with inverter technology

Higher initial investment for inverter technology

Uniform cooling with Coanda airflow

Also read: 20 Best ACs in India

3. Samsung AR24CYLZABE

The Samsung AR24CYLZABE is an inverter split AC with a convertible mode for flexible cooling. It features an anti-bacterial and anti-virus filter to ensure clean and healthy air. With a 2-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for large rooms and comes with a digital display for easy operation.

Specifications of Samsung AR24CYLZABE

  • 2-ton capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Convertible mode
  • Anti-bacterial filter
  • Anti-virus filter

Pros

Cons

Convertible mode for flexible cooling

Higher initial investment for inverter technology

Clean and healthy air with anti-bacterial and anti-virus filter

May require professional installation for convertible mode

4. Samsung AR18CYLZABE

The Samsung AR18CYLZABE is another inverter split AC with a 1.5-ton capacity and a convertible mode for flexible cooling. It also features an anti-bacteria and anti-virus filter for clean and healthy air. The digital display and remote control make it easy to operate.

Specifications of Samsung AR18CYLZABE

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Convertible mode
  • Anti-bacteria filter
  • Anti-virus filter

Pros

Cons

Convertible mode for flexible cooling

Higher initial investment for inverter technology

Clean and healthy air with anti-bacteria and anti-virus filter

May require professional installation for convertible mode

5. LG TS-Q14YNZE

The LG TS-Q14YNZE is a convertible inverter AC with a 1.2-ton capacity. It features an anti-virus protection filter and a 4-way air swing for uniform cooling. The dual inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, making it suitable for bedrooms and living rooms.

Specifications of LG TS-Q14YNZE

  • 1.2-ton capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Convertible mode
  • Anti-virus protection filter
  • 4-way air swing

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficient with inverter technology

May require professional installation for convertible mode

Uniform cooling with 4-way air swing

6. LG TS-Q13JNYE

The LG TS-Q13JNYE is another convertible inverter AC with a 1.1-ton capacity. It features an anti-virus protection filter and a dual inverter compressor for energy efficiency. With a 4-way air swing and a sleep mode, this AC is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of LG TS-Q13JNYE

  • 1.1-ton capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Convertible mode
  • Anti-virus protection filter
  • 4-way air swing

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficient with inverter technology

May require professional installation for convertible mode

Uniform cooling with 4-way air swing

Also read: 5 best air conditioners in 45,000 range: Check out the top picks

7. General ASGG12CGTB-B

The General ASGG12CGTB-B is a 1-ton split AC with an efficient tropical rotary compressor. It features an anti-corrosion condenser and a self-cleaning function for low maintenance. With a silent operation and a turbo mode, this AC is suitable for small rooms and offices.

Specifications of General ASGG12CGTB-B

  • 1-ton capacity
  • Tropical rotary compressor
  • Anti-corrosion condenser
  • Self-cleaning function
  • Silent operation

Pros

Cons

Low maintenance with self-cleaning function

May not be suitable for large rooms

Silent operation for quiet comfort

8. General ASGG12CPTB-B

The General ASGG12CPTB-B is another 1-ton split AC with an inverter compressor for energy efficiency. It features a copper condenser and a dry mode for dehumidification. With a silent operation and a turbo mode, this AC is suitable for small rooms and offices.

Specifications of General ASGG12CPTB-B

  • 1-ton capacity
  • Inverter compressor
  • Copper condenser
  • Dry mode
  • Silent operation

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficient with inverter compressor

May not be suitable for large rooms

Silent operation for quiet comfort

9. Acer AR10SIN5GMGT

The Acer AR10SIN5GMGT is a convertible inverter AC with a 1-ton capacity and a micro-filter for clean air. It features an auto-clean function and a turbo cooling mode for quick comfort. With a sleep mode and a timer, this AC is suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces.

Specifications of Acer AR10SIN5GMGT

  • 1-ton capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Convertible mode
  • Micro-filter
  • Auto-clean function

Pros

Cons

Clean air with micro-filter and auto-clean function

May require professional installation for convertible mode

Quick comfort with turbo cooling mode

10. Acer AR15SIN3GMGT

The Acer AR15SIN3GMGT is another convertible inverter AC with a 1.2-ton capacity and a micro-filter for clean air. It features an auto-clean function and a turbo cooling mode for quick comfort. With a sleep mode and a timer, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Acer AR15SIN3GMGT

  • 1.2-ton capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Convertible mode
  • Micro-filter
  • Auto-clean function

Pros

Cons

Clean air with micro-filter and auto-clean function

May require professional installation for convertible mode

Quick comfort with turbo cooling mode

Comparison Table

 

Product NameCapacityInverter Technology
Daikin FTL28U1.5-tonNo
Daikin MTKL50U1.8-tonYes
Samsung AR24CYLZABE2-tonYes
Samsung AR18CYLZABE1.5-tonYes
LG TS-Q14YNZE1.2-tonYes
LG TS-Q13JNYE1.1-tonYes
General ASGG12CGTB-B1-tonNo
General ASGG12CPTB-B1-tonYes
Acer AR10SIN5GMGT1-tonYes
Acer AR15SIN3GMGT1.2-tonYes

Best value for money:

Among the listed products, the Daikin FTL28U offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling and budget-friendly price. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms and comes with essential features for a comfortable living environment.

Best overall product:

The Samsung AR24CYLZABE stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a 2-ton capacity, inverter technology, and convertible mode for flexible cooling. Its anti-bacterial and anti-virus filters ensure clean and healthy air, making it a top choice for large rooms and living spaces.

How to find the perfect AC brand in India:

To find the perfect AC brand in India, consider factors such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, reliability, after-sales service, and user reviews. Research top brands, compare features, and assess your specific needs and budget to make an informed decision that ensures optimal comfort and satisfaction.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between a fixed speed AC and an inverter AC?

Ans : A fixed speed AC operates at a constant speed, consuming more power, while an inverter AC adjusts its speed based on cooling requirements, saving energy and reducing electricity bills.

Question : Do all the listed ACs come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all the listed ACs come with a manufacturer's warranty, with varying durations and terms. It is recommended to check the warranty details before making a purchase.

Question : Can the convertible mode in the ACs be used for heating as well?

Ans : Yes, the convertible mode in the listed ACs can be used for both cooling and heating, providing year-round comfort in all seasons.

Question : Do I need professional installation for the convertible mode in the ACs?

Ans : While it is recommended to seek professional installation for the convertible mode, some ACs come with DIY installation kits for easy setup.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 07 Feb 2024, 10:23 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App