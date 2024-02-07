Best air conditioners in India: 10 top-rated AC brands and prices

When it comes to staying cool in the scorching Indian summer, a reliable air conditioner is a must-have. With so many options available in the market, choosing the best AC brand in India can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top-rated air conditioner brands and their prices. Whether you're looking for an inverter AC, a split AC, or a window AC, we've got you covered with our detailed product reviews and comparisons.
1. Daikin FTL28U
The Daikin FTL28U is a fixed speed split AC with a copper condenser coil. It comes with a dust filter and a PM 2.5 filter to ensure clean and fresh air. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a power chill operation for quick cooling.
Specifications of Daikin FTL28U
- 1.5-ton capacity
- Copper condenser coil
- Dust filter
- PM 2.5 filter
- Power chill operation
Pros
Cons
Copper condenser for efficient cooling
Fixed speed may consume more power
Dust and PM 2.5 filter for clean air
2. Daikin MTKL50U
The Daikin MTKL50U is an inverter split AC with a 1.8-ton capacity. It features a power-saving mode and an intelligent eye sensor for energy efficiency. The Coanda airflow ensures uniform cooling across the room, and the indoor unit comes with a backlit remote for easy operation.
Specifications of Daikin MTKL50U
- 1.8-ton capacity
- Inverter technology
- Power-saving mode
- Intelligent eye sensor
- Coanda airflow
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient with inverter technology
Higher initial investment for inverter technology
Uniform cooling with Coanda airflow
3. Samsung AR24CYLZABE
The Samsung AR24CYLZABE is an inverter split AC with a convertible mode for flexible cooling. It features an anti-bacterial and anti-virus filter to ensure clean and healthy air. With a 2-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for large rooms and comes with a digital display for easy operation.
Specifications of Samsung AR24CYLZABE
- 2-ton capacity
- Inverter technology
- Convertible mode
- Anti-bacterial filter
- Anti-virus filter
Pros
Cons
Convertible mode for flexible cooling
Higher initial investment for inverter technology
Clean and healthy air with anti-bacterial and anti-virus filter
May require professional installation for convertible mode
4. Samsung AR18CYLZABE
The Samsung AR18CYLZABE is another inverter split AC with a 1.5-ton capacity and a convertible mode for flexible cooling. It also features an anti-bacteria and anti-virus filter for clean and healthy air. The digital display and remote control make it easy to operate.
Specifications of Samsung AR18CYLZABE
- 1.5-ton capacity
- Inverter technology
- Convertible mode
- Anti-bacteria filter
- Anti-virus filter
Pros
Cons
Convertible mode for flexible cooling
Higher initial investment for inverter technology
Clean and healthy air with anti-bacteria and anti-virus filter
May require professional installation for convertible mode
5. LG TS-Q14YNZE
The LG TS-Q14YNZE is a convertible inverter AC with a 1.2-ton capacity. It features an anti-virus protection filter and a 4-way air swing for uniform cooling. The dual inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, making it suitable for bedrooms and living rooms.
Specifications of LG TS-Q14YNZE
- 1.2-ton capacity
- Inverter technology
- Convertible mode
- Anti-virus protection filter
- 4-way air swing
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient with inverter technology
May require professional installation for convertible mode
Uniform cooling with 4-way air swing
6. LG TS-Q13JNYE
The LG TS-Q13JNYE is another convertible inverter AC with a 1.1-ton capacity. It features an anti-virus protection filter and a dual inverter compressor for energy efficiency. With a 4-way air swing and a sleep mode, this AC is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of LG TS-Q13JNYE
- 1.1-ton capacity
- Inverter technology
- Convertible mode
- Anti-virus protection filter
- 4-way air swing
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient with inverter technology
May require professional installation for convertible mode
Uniform cooling with 4-way air swing
7. General ASGG12CGTB-B
The General ASGG12CGTB-B is a 1-ton split AC with an efficient tropical rotary compressor. It features an anti-corrosion condenser and a self-cleaning function for low maintenance. With a silent operation and a turbo mode, this AC is suitable for small rooms and offices.
Specifications of General ASGG12CGTB-B
- 1-ton capacity
- Tropical rotary compressor
- Anti-corrosion condenser
- Self-cleaning function
- Silent operation
Pros
Cons
Low maintenance with self-cleaning function
May not be suitable for large rooms
Silent operation for quiet comfort
8. General ASGG12CPTB-B
The General ASGG12CPTB-B is another 1-ton split AC with an inverter compressor for energy efficiency. It features a copper condenser and a dry mode for dehumidification. With a silent operation and a turbo mode, this AC is suitable for small rooms and offices.
Specifications of General ASGG12CPTB-B
- 1-ton capacity
- Inverter compressor
- Copper condenser
- Dry mode
- Silent operation
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient with inverter compressor
May not be suitable for large rooms
Silent operation for quiet comfort
9. Acer AR10SIN5GMGT
The Acer AR10SIN5GMGT is a convertible inverter AC with a 1-ton capacity and a micro-filter for clean air. It features an auto-clean function and a turbo cooling mode for quick comfort. With a sleep mode and a timer, this AC is suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces.
Specifications of Acer AR10SIN5GMGT
- 1-ton capacity
- Inverter technology
- Convertible mode
- Micro-filter
- Auto-clean function
Pros
Cons
Clean air with micro-filter and auto-clean function
May require professional installation for convertible mode
Quick comfort with turbo cooling mode
10. Acer AR15SIN3GMGT
The Acer AR15SIN3GMGT is another convertible inverter AC with a 1.2-ton capacity and a micro-filter for clean air. It features an auto-clean function and a turbo cooling mode for quick comfort. With a sleep mode and a timer, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of Acer AR15SIN3GMGT
- 1.2-ton capacity
- Inverter technology
- Convertible mode
- Micro-filter
- Auto-clean function
Pros
Cons
Clean air with micro-filter and auto-clean function
May require professional installation for convertible mode
Quick comfort with turbo cooling mode
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Capacity
|Inverter Technology
|Daikin FTL28U
|1.5-ton
|No
|Daikin MTKL50U
|1.8-ton
|Yes
|Samsung AR24CYLZABE
|2-ton
|Yes
|Samsung AR18CYLZABE
|1.5-ton
|Yes
|LG TS-Q14YNZE
|1.2-ton
|Yes
|LG TS-Q13JNYE
|1.1-ton
|Yes
|General ASGG12CGTB-B
|1-ton
|No
|General ASGG12CPTB-B
|1-ton
|Yes
|Acer AR10SIN5GMGT
|1-ton
|Yes
|Acer AR15SIN3GMGT
|1.2-ton
|Yes
Best value for money:
Among the listed products, the Daikin FTL28U offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling and budget-friendly price. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms and comes with essential features for a comfortable living environment.
Best overall product:
The Samsung AR24CYLZABE stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a 2-ton capacity, inverter technology, and convertible mode for flexible cooling. Its anti-bacterial and anti-virus filters ensure clean and healthy air, making it a top choice for large rooms and living spaces.
How to find the perfect AC brand in India:
To find the perfect AC brand in India, consider factors such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, reliability, after-sales service, and user reviews. Research top brands, compare features, and assess your specific needs and budget to make an informed decision that ensures optimal comfort and satisfaction.
FAQs
Question : What is the difference between a fixed speed AC and an inverter AC?
Ans : A fixed speed AC operates at a constant speed, consuming more power, while an inverter AC adjusts its speed based on cooling requirements, saving energy and reducing electricity bills.
Question : Do all the listed ACs come with a warranty?
Ans : Yes, all the listed ACs come with a manufacturer's warranty, with varying durations and terms. It is recommended to check the warranty details before making a purchase.
Question : Can the convertible mode in the ACs be used for heating as well?
Ans : Yes, the convertible mode in the listed ACs can be used for both cooling and heating, providing year-round comfort in all seasons.
Question : Do I need professional installation for the convertible mode in the ACs?
Ans : While it is recommended to seek professional installation for the convertible mode, some ACs come with DIY installation kits for easy setup.
