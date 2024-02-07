Best air conditioners in India: 10 top-rated AC brands and prices

When it comes to staying cool in the scorching Indian summer, a reliable air conditioner is a must-have. With so many options available in the market, choosing the best AC brand in India can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top-rated air conditioner brands and their prices. Whether you're looking for an inverter AC, a split AC, or a window AC, we've got you covered with our detailed product reviews and comparisons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Daikin FTL28U

The Daikin FTL28U is a fixed speed split AC with a copper condenser coil. It comes with a dust filter and a PM 2.5 filter to ensure clean and fresh air. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a power chill operation for quick cooling.

Specifications of Daikin FTL28U 1.5-ton capacity

Copper condenser coil

Dust filter

PM 2.5 filter

Power chill operation

Pros Cons Copper condenser for efficient cooling Fixed speed may consume more power Dust and PM 2.5 filter for clean air

2. Daikin MTKL50U Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The Daikin MTKL50U is an inverter split AC with a 1.8-ton capacity. It features a power-saving mode and an intelligent eye sensor for energy efficiency. The Coanda airflow ensures uniform cooling across the room, and the indoor unit comes with a backlit remote for easy operation.

Specifications of Daikin MTKL50U 1.8-ton capacity

Inverter technology

Power-saving mode

Intelligent eye sensor

Coanda airflow

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with inverter technology Higher initial investment for inverter technology Uniform cooling with Coanda airflow

The Samsung AR24CYLZABE is an inverter split AC with a convertible mode for flexible cooling. It features an anti-bacterial and anti-virus filter to ensure clean and healthy air. With a 2-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for large rooms and comes with a digital display for easy operation.

Specifications of Samsung AR24CYLZABE 2-ton capacity

Inverter technology

Convertible mode

Anti-bacterial filter

Anti-virus filter

Pros Cons Convertible mode for flexible cooling Higher initial investment for inverter technology Clean and healthy air with anti-bacterial and anti-virus filter May require professional installation for convertible mode

4. Samsung AR18CYLZABE

The Samsung AR18CYLZABE is another inverter split AC with a 1.5-ton capacity and a convertible mode for flexible cooling. It also features an anti-bacteria and anti-virus filter for clean and healthy air. The digital display and remote control make it easy to operate.

Specifications of Samsung AR18CYLZABE 1.5-ton capacity

Inverter technology

Convertible mode

Anti-bacteria filter

Anti-virus filter

Pros Cons Convertible mode for flexible cooling Higher initial investment for inverter technology Clean and healthy air with anti-bacteria and anti-virus filter May require professional installation for convertible mode

5. LG TS-Q14YNZE

The LG TS-Q14YNZE is a convertible inverter AC with a 1.2-ton capacity. It features an anti-virus protection filter and a 4-way air swing for uniform cooling. The dual inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, making it suitable for bedrooms and living rooms.

Specifications of LG TS-Q14YNZE 1.2-ton capacity

Inverter technology

Convertible mode

Anti-virus protection filter

4-way air swing

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with inverter technology May require professional installation for convertible mode Uniform cooling with 4-way air swing

6. LG TS-Q13JNYE

The LG TS-Q13JNYE is another convertible inverter AC with a 1.1-ton capacity. It features an anti-virus protection filter and a dual inverter compressor for energy efficiency. With a 4-way air swing and a sleep mode, this AC is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of LG TS-Q13JNYE 1.1-ton capacity

Inverter technology

Convertible mode

Anti-virus protection filter

4-way air swing

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with inverter technology May require professional installation for convertible mode Uniform cooling with 4-way air swing

The General ASGG12CGTB-B is a 1-ton split AC with an efficient tropical rotary compressor. It features an anti-corrosion condenser and a self-cleaning function for low maintenance. With a silent operation and a turbo mode, this AC is suitable for small rooms and offices.

Specifications of General ASGG12CGTB-B 1-ton capacity

Tropical rotary compressor

Anti-corrosion condenser

Self-cleaning function

Silent operation

Pros Cons Low maintenance with self-cleaning function May not be suitable for large rooms Silent operation for quiet comfort

8. General ASGG12CPTB-B

The General ASGG12CPTB-B is another 1-ton split AC with an inverter compressor for energy efficiency. It features a copper condenser and a dry mode for dehumidification. With a silent operation and a turbo mode, this AC is suitable for small rooms and offices.

Specifications of General ASGG12CPTB-B 1-ton capacity

Inverter compressor

Copper condenser

Dry mode

Silent operation

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with inverter compressor May not be suitable for large rooms Silent operation for quiet comfort

9. Acer AR10SIN5GMGT

The Acer AR10SIN5GMGT is a convertible inverter AC with a 1-ton capacity and a micro-filter for clean air. It features an auto-clean function and a turbo cooling mode for quick comfort. With a sleep mode and a timer, this AC is suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces.

Specifications of Acer AR10SIN5GMGT 1-ton capacity

Inverter technology

Convertible mode

Micro-filter

Auto-clean function

Pros Cons Clean air with micro-filter and auto-clean function May require professional installation for convertible mode Quick comfort with turbo cooling mode

10. Acer AR15SIN3GMGT

The Acer AR15SIN3GMGT is another convertible inverter AC with a 1.2-ton capacity and a micro-filter for clean air. It features an auto-clean function and a turbo cooling mode for quick comfort. With a sleep mode and a timer, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Acer AR15SIN3GMGT 1.2-ton capacity

Inverter technology

Convertible mode

Micro-filter

Auto-clean function

Pros Cons Clean air with micro-filter and auto-clean function May require professional installation for convertible mode Quick comfort with turbo cooling mode

Comparison Table

Product Name Capacity Inverter Technology Daikin FTL28U 1.5-ton No Daikin MTKL50U 1.8-ton Yes Samsung AR24CYLZABE 2-ton Yes Samsung AR18CYLZABE 1.5-ton Yes LG TS-Q14YNZE 1.2-ton Yes LG TS-Q13JNYE 1.1-ton Yes General ASGG12CGTB-B 1-ton No General ASGG12CPTB-B 1-ton Yes Acer AR10SIN5GMGT 1-ton Yes Acer AR15SIN3GMGT 1.2-ton Yes

Best value for money: Among the listed products, the Daikin FTL28U offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling and budget-friendly price. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms and comes with essential features for a comfortable living environment.

Best overall product: The Samsung AR24CYLZABE stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a 2-ton capacity, inverter technology, and convertible mode for flexible cooling. Its anti-bacterial and anti-virus filters ensure clean and healthy air, making it a top choice for large rooms and living spaces.

How to find the perfect AC brand in India: To find the perfect AC brand in India, consider factors such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, reliability, after-sales service, and user reviews. Research top brands, compare features, and assess your specific needs and budget to make an informed decision that ensures optimal comfort and satisfaction.

FAQs Question : What is the difference between a fixed speed AC and an inverter AC? Ans : A fixed speed AC operates at a constant speed, consuming more power, while an inverter AC adjusts its speed based on cooling requirements, saving energy and reducing electricity bills. Question : Do all the listed ACs come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, all the listed ACs come with a manufacturer's warranty, with varying durations and terms. It is recommended to check the warranty details before making a purchase. Question : Can the convertible mode in the ACs be used for heating as well? Ans : Yes, the convertible mode in the listed ACs can be used for both cooling and heating, providing year-round comfort in all seasons. Question : Do I need professional installation for the convertible mode in the ACs? Ans : While it is recommended to seek professional installation for the convertible mode, some ACs come with DIY installation kits for easy setup.

