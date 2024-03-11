Finding the best air conditioner under ₹ 30,000 can be a challenging task. With multiple options flooding the market every year, the decision-making gets tough for buyers. Check out our list of the top 5 best air conditioners under ₹ 30,000 and get the best value for your money this summer.

It is time to prepare and embrace yourself for the scorching summer coming our way. There are several ways to keep yourself comfortable during the raging days of summer, and air conditioners are the first things that come to mind. Air conditioners have been a go-to solution to tackle the summer heat for a long time now. With multiple targeting the budget conscious buyers, the demand for air conditioners under ₹30,000 has gone up in recent years.

The air conditioners under ₹30,000 are preferred due to multiple reasons. One of the major reasons is the affordability of these appliances. Air conditioners have been perceived as an expensive solution to the summer heat for a very long time, but this category of ACs make it better for every buyer. On the features side, these ACs come with all the latest features and functionalities. We have curated a list of the best air conditioners under ₹30,000 for you. Check out the models and bring home one before the heat starts getting unbearable.

1. Blue Star 0.9 Ton 3 Star 5 in 1 Convertible Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 0.9 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is an ideal choice for those seeking the best AC under ₹30000, offering versatile cooling options with its 5 in 1 Convertible Inverter technology. Designed for small to medium-sized rooms, this AC adapts to your comfort needs while being energy efficient. The Smart Ready feature, although requiring an additional charge for full functionality, adds modern convenience by allowing control via an app or voice command. Its Eco mode and stabilizer-free operation make it both a cost-effective and durable option for beating the heat.

Specifications of Blue Star 0.9 Ton 3 Star 5 in 1 Convertible Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity : 0.9 Ton

: 0.9 Ton Star Rating : 3 Star

: 3 Star Special Features : 5 in 1 Convertible, Smart Ready, Turbo Cool

: 5 in 1 Convertible, Smart Ready, Turbo Cool Warranty: 10 years on compressor, 5 years on PCB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooling with 5 in 1 technology Smart features require additional cost Energy-efficient with Eco mode Might not suit larger rooms

2. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

Daikin's 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC stands out as one of the best ACs under ₹30000 for small-sized rooms. It's built to deliver quick cooling with its power chill operation, ensuring comfort even during extreme temperatures. The energy-efficient design, combined with a copper condenser coil, promises low maintenance and better cooling. Its quiet operation and robust performance at high ambient temperatures make it a reliable choice for those looking to stay cool without the high energy costs.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

Cooling Capacity : 0.8 Ton

: 0.8 Ton Star Rating : 3 Star

: 3 Star Special Features : PM 2.5 Filter, Power Chill Operation

: PM 2.5 Filter, Power Chill Operation Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling in small spaces Limited features compared to inverter models Low maintenance with copper coil Not ideal for larger rooms

3. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Lloyd's 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a top contender for the best AC under ₹30000, boasting a 5 in 1 Convertible feature that adjusts cooling intensity from 30% to 110%. It's perfect for medium-sized rooms, offering customizable comfort and impressive energy savings. The golden fins on the evaporator coils enhance durability, while the anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner air. With stabilizer-free operation and a variety of special features like Turbo Cool and Low Gas Detection, this AC combines functionality with user convenience.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 1.0 Ton

1.0 Ton Star Rating: 3 Star

3 Star Special Features: 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

5 in 1 Convertible, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Warranty:1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Adjustable cooling with 5 in 1 Convertible Initial cost may be higher Enhanced air quality with filters

4. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

The Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a standout option for the best AC under ₹30000, featuring 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling that allows flexibility in cooling needs while optimizing energy use. Suitable for small rooms, it operates efficiently even at 52-degree Celsius, thanks to its robust inverter compressor. The copper condenser with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating ensures lasting performance and minimal maintenance. I-Sense Technology offers personalized comfort, making it a smart addition to any home seeking efficient cooling solutions.

Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity : 1 Ton

: 1 Ton Star Rating : 3 Star

: 3 Star Special Features : 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, I-Sense Technology

: 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, I-Sense Technology Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Flexible cooling with convertible options May require professional installation Energy-efficient operation

5. Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Carrier's 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers exceptional value as one of the best ACs under ₹30000, blending innovative Flexicool technology with energy efficiency. This AC adjusts its cooling power and energy consumption based on the heat load, providing up to 50% energy savings. The copper condenser coil ensures durability and efficient cooling. Dual filtration with HD & PM 2.5 filters, alongside special features like Turbo Cool and an Auto Cleanser, elevate indoor air quality and user convenience, making it a smart choice for environmentally conscious users.

Specifications of Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity : 1 Ton

: 1 Ton Star Rating : 3 Star

: 3 Star Special Features : AI Flexicool Technology, Dual Filtration

: AI Flexicool Technology, Dual Filtration Warranty: 10 years on compressor, 5 years on PCB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy savings with Flexicool technology Features may overwhelm casual users Improved air quality with dual filtration

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Cooling Efficiency Energy Efficiency Special Features Blue Star 0.9 Ton 3 Star 5 in 1 Convertible 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling 3 Star Rating Smart Ready, Turbo Cool Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Power Chill Operation 3 Star Rating PM 2.5 Filter, 32 db(A) Noise Level Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling 3 Star Rating Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Air Filter Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star 5-In-1 Convertible 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling 3 Star Rating I-Sense Technology, Anti-Corrosion Coating Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter AI Flexicool Technology 3 Star Rating Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter

Best value for money The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC offers the best value for money. Its 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling technology allows for versatile use, adapting to various needs while being energy efficient. Paired with the Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Air Filter for improved air quality and a 3-star energy rating, it strikes the perfect balance between functionality, health safety, and affordability, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for quality cooling solutions.

Best overall product The Blue Star 0.9 Ton 3 Star 5 in 1 Convertible Inverter AC is the best overall product, thanks to its comprehensive cooling solutions tailored for diverse needs. Its 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling feature, combined with a 3-star energy rating and Smart Ready technology for future upgrades, sets a high standard for performance and convenience. This AC is ideal for users seeking advanced features and flexible cooling options without exceeding the ₹30,000 price point.

How to find the right AC under ₹ 30,000? Determine Your Space Requirements: Assess the size of the room to find an AC with the appropriate cooling capacity.

Look for Energy Efficiency: A higher star rating means lower electricity bills.

Consider Special Features: Features like inverter technology, air purifying filters, and smart connectivity add value.

Check Warranty and Service: Opt for brands with good warranty terms and accessible service networks.

Read Reviews: Customer and expert reviews can provide insight into an AC's real-world performance.

FAQs Question : Can I install these ACs myself? Ans : Professional installation is recommended to ensure safety and optimal performance. Question : Do these ACs require a stabilizer? Ans : Some models offer stabilizer-free operation, but it's best to check the manufacturer's recommendation based on voltage fluctuations in your area. Question : How often should I clean the filters? Ans : It's recommended to clean the filters every 2-3 months for optimal performance and air quality. Question : Can these ACs work with smart home systems? Ans : Models marked as "Smart Ready" can be upgraded for compatibility with smart home systems like Amazon Alexa or Google Home. Question : What does a 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling feature mean? Ans : It means the AC can adjust its cooling capacity based on your needs, providing flexibility and energy savings.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

