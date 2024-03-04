Best air coolers in India: Top 10 options for summer relief

Best air coolers in India: Discover the top options for your home to keep it chilly during hot summer days. Pick from the options with high airflow for big areas and large tank capacity for uninterrupted cooling.

As the blistering heat of summer approaches, staying cool and comfortable becomes a top priority. In India, where the summer temperatures can soar to unbearable levels, having an efficient air cooler can make a world of difference. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right air cooler can be a daunting task. To help you beat the heat and stay cool this summer, we've compiled a list of the best air coolers in India.

Our list includes a variety of air coolers to suit different needs and budgets. Whether you're looking for a compact cooler for a small room or a powerful cooler for a larger space, we've got you covered. We've considered factors such as cooling performance, energy efficiency, durability and user reviews to bring you the best options available. With our guide, you can make an informed decision and find the perfect air cooler to keep you cool and comfortable all summer long.

1. Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler offers efficient cooling with its Turbofan Technology and powerful air throw. It has a 36-litre water tank capacity and can throw air up to 30 feet. The cooler features a DuraMarine Pump providing long-lasting durability. Its anti-bacterial HexaCool technology pads ensure hygienic and clean air. The cooler has a 3-speed control for adjustable airflow and comes with castor wheels for easy mobility. With 4-way swing deflection, it ensures wide air spread. Bajaj provides consumer support for warranty and installation services.

Specifications of Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Bajaj

Airflow: Turbofan Technology

Tank capacity: 36 liters

Wattage: 100 W

Features: DuraMarine Pump with 2-year warranty, Anti-bacterial HexaCool technology pads

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Users find filling the tank a bit difficult Durable with warranty Anti-bacterial technology

2. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is a high-performance portable cooler with an 88L capacity. It features an Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High-Density Honeycomb pads for enhanced cooling. The cooler has motorized and auto-swing louvres for 4-way air deflection, and it can run on inverter power. Its rust-free ABS and thermoplastic body make it durable and easy to clean. However, it is a manual cooler without a remote control.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Crompton

Airflow: 4200 CMH

Tank capacity: 88 L

Wattage: 190 W

Features: Everlast Pump, Auto Fill

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High cooling capacity Users found performance issues Durable construction No remote control Inverter capability

3. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution for small rooms up to 12 square meters. It features i-Pure technology for clean air, a high-efficiency cooling system with a long-lasting dura pump and honeycomb pads and a 12-litre water tank. The cooler is easy to operate with ergonomic dial knobs and can be moved easily with its multi-directional wheels. With low power consumption and the ability to run on inverters, it offers a comfortable and cost-effective cooling solution for your summer needs.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Airflow: 30 ft air throw

Tank capacity: 12 liters

Wattage: 170 watts

Features: i-Pure technology, powerful blower

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and efficient Limited coverage area i-Pure technology Limited water capacity Low power consumption

4. Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler

Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler is a 65L capacity cooler with an 18-inch fan, an everlast pump, and a large, easy-to-clean ice chamber. It features humidity control and comes in different colours including black and white. This desert air cooler offers high air delivery, improved cooling efficiency, auto-swing, and auto-drain functions. It is suitable for areas up to 650 sq. ft. with an air throw of 55 ft. The cooler has motorized and auto-swing louvres for 4-way air deflection, a honeycomb cooling pad for better water retention, and comes with a 1-year warranty from Crompton.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Crompton

Airflow: 5500 CMH

Tank capacity: 65 L

Wattage: 230 W

Features: Improved cooling efficiency, auto-swing louvres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High air delivery No remote control Large ice chamber No trolley Humidity control

5. Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler

The Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler is designed for home use, offering a 24-litre water tank capacity and an 18-foot air throw. It features Anti-Bacterial Hexacool technology for cleaner air, TurboFan technology for improved air circulation, and adjustable airflow with 3-speed control. The cooler comes with a 1-year product warranty and a 2-year warranty on the DuraMarine pump. Its DuraMarine pump has higher insulation for increased pump life. With 4-way deflection for wide air spread and castor wheels for mobility, this white cooler is a convenient and efficient choice for room cooling.

Specifications of Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Bajaj

Airflow: 1700 CMH (peak)

Tank capacity: 24 litres

Wattage: 100 W

Features: DuraMarine Pump with a 2-year warranty, Anti-Bacterial Hexacool technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid DuraMarine pump warranty Limited tank capacity Anti-bacterial technology Users find it noisy Portable and easy to move

6. Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for your home. With its 3-side honeycomb pads and i-Pure Technology, it ensures clean and fresh air. It is suitable for rooms up to 16 square meters and consumes only 95 watts of power, making it energy-efficient. The 27-litre tank capacity and high-speed blower provide effective cooling, while the cool flow dispenser ensures even water distribution. With easy-to-use dial knobs and the ability to operate on inverters, this air cooler offers convenience and comfort during the hot summer months.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Airflow: Sufficient for rooms up to 16 sq. meters

Tank capacity: 27 liters

Wattage: 95 W

Features: 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling Users find the fan speed to be low Energy-efficient Clean and fresh air

7. Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler

The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler is designed for home use, featuring a 90-litre water tank capacity and a 90-ft. air throw. It includes DuraMarine Pump technology with a 2-year warranty, Hexacool & TurboFan technology for efficient cooling, an ice chamber for enhanced cooling effects, and anti-bacterial Hexacool pads for cleaner air. The cooler also has a Cooler Master with 3-sided honeycomb pads. With Turbo Fan technology, it offers better air circulation. Overall, it provides maximum cooling with minimum water consumption, making it a reliable choice for home cooling needs.

Specifications of Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Bajaj

Airflow: 5600 CMH

Tank capacity: 90 liters

Wattage: 200 W

Features: DuraMarine Pump with 2-year warranty, Hexacool & TurboFan technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling High water consumption Ice chamber for cooling May require regular maintenance Anti-bacterial technology

8. Havells Celia 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler

The Havells Celia 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler offers powerful air delivery with its 16-inch aluminium blade fan. This makes this cooler perfect for home, big offices or even for outdoors. It features smell-free and thicker honeycomb pads with 40mm thickness for effective cooling. The cooler also includes fully collapsible louvres and a cord winding station for convenience. It features an ice compartment for chilly air on extremely hot summer days.

Specifications of Havells Celia 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Havells

Airflow: 3500 m3/hr

Tank capacity: 55 litres

Wattage: 185 W

Features: Powerful Air-Delivery, Smell-Free & Thicker honeycomb pads with 40mm thickness

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air-delivery Tricky to fill the tank Spacious 55-litre tank Smell-free and thicker honeycomb pads

9. Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler

The Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooler designed for homes. It covers an area of up to 37 square meters and features i-Pure Technology for clean air. With a large 70-litre tank, low power consumption and high-efficiency cooling, this cooler is ideal for hot summer weather. It also includes a water level indicator and can be operated on inverters.

Specifications of Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Airflow: 3500 CFPM

Tank capacity: 70 liters

Wattage: Approximately 200 watts

Features: i-Pure Technology, honeycomb pads

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance cooling Large size may be bulky Low power consumption i-Pure Technology

10. Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler is designed to cool rooms up to 30 square meters. It features i-Pure Technology for air purification, a Dura pump and aspen pads for efficient cooling, and collapsible louvres to keep out mosquitoes and dust. With a power consumption of 185 Watts and compatibility with inverters, it offers power-saving performance. The 55-litre water tank ensures ample cooling time. Its high-speed double blower provides strong airflow, and the ergonomic design makes it easy to use. It comes with a 1-year warranty for manufacturing defects.

Specifications of Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Airflow: 30 CMPH

Tank capacity: 55 liters

Wattage: 185 Watts

Features: i-Pure Technology, High-Speed Double Blower

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling No remote control Air purification Power-saving performance

Top 3 features

Product Name Airflow Tank Capacity Wattage Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler Turbofan Technology 36 litres 100 W Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler 4200 CMH 88 litres 190 W Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler 30 ft air throw 12 litres 170 W Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler 5500 CMH 65 litres 230 W Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler 1700 CMH (peak) 24 litres 100 W Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler Sufficient for rooms up to 16 sq. meters 27 litres 95 W Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler 5600 CMH 90 litres 200 W Havells Celia 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler 3500 m3/hr 55 litres 185 W Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler 3500 CFPM 70 litres 200 W Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler 30 CMPH 55 litres 185 W

Best value for money The Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler offers a good balance of features and affordability. it consumes only 95 watts of power keeping your electricity bills lower while still providing sufficient cooling. With its sufficient airflow for rooms up to 16 sq. meters, 27-litre tank capacity and 95W wattage, it provides efficient cooling for small to medium-sized rooms at a reasonable price.

Best overall product The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product due to its Turbofan Technology providing powerful airflow, 36-litre tank capacity for longer operation, and 100W wattage for efficient cooling. It also features a DuraMarine Pump with a 2-year warranty and Anti-bacterial HexaCool technology pads for added durability and hygiene.

How to find the best air cooler? To find the best air cooler, consider the room size, airflow, tank capacity, wattage and additional features like cooling pads, remote control, and water level indicator. Choose an air cooler with appropriate airflow for your room size while also keeping the tank size in consideration because it may increase the overall size of the cooler. Look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills. Consider features like auto-fill, remote control, and timer for convenience. Always go for a reputable brand with a good warranty for reliability and peace of mind. Compare these features across different models to find one that meets your cooling needs and budget.

FAQs Question : How often should I clean my air cooler? Ans : It is recommended to clean your air cooler at least once a month to ensure efficient operation and prevent mold and bacteria buildup. Question : Can I use tap water in my air cooler? Ans : Yes, you can use tap water, but it is advisable to use filtered or distilled water to prevent mineral buildup and prolong the life of your air cooler. Question : How long does an air cooler last? Ans : With proper maintenance, an air cooler can last for several years. However, the lifespan may vary depending on usage and maintenance practices. Question : Can I use an air cooler in a closed room? Ans : Air coolers work best in well-ventilated areas. Using an air cooler in a closed room may not be as effective in cooling the room. Question : Can I use an air cooler and an air conditioner together? Ans : While it is possible to use both, it may not be necessary as air coolers are designed to work well in dry climates and can be a cost-effective alternative to air conditioners.

