Looking for the best air cooler under 15000? Check out our list of top 10 coolers with detailed product details, feature comparison, and more.

As the summer heat becomes unbearable, investing in a good air cooler becomes essential. With a budget of 15000, you can get a high-quality air cooler with advanced features. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best air coolers available in India under 15000. We will compare their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you need a cooler for a small room or a large living space, we have options for every need and budget.

The Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology 55 L Desert Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooler suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. It features a durable honeycomb cooling pad, turbofan technology, and an ice chamber for quick cooling. The cooler also comes with a remote control for convenient operation.

Specifications of Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room 55 L capacity

Honeycomb cooling pad

Turbofan technology

Ice chamber for quick cooling

Remote control operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling Large size may not be suitable for small rooms Convenient remote control Durable honeycomb pad

The Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler is a high-capacity cooler suitable for large rooms and outdoor spaces. It features a powerful motor, wood wool cooling pads, and a large water tank for continuous cooling. The cooler also comes with castor wheels for easy mobility.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler 75 L capacity

Wood wool cooling pads

Powerful motor

Large water tank

Castor wheels for mobility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-capacity cooling Large size may not be suitable for small rooms Durable wood wool pads Easy mobility with castor wheels

The Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler is a heavy-duty cooler suitable for large indoor and outdoor spaces. It features an advanced honeycomb cooling pad, a powerful motor, and an ice chamber for quick cooling. The cooler also comes with an anti-bacterial water tank for improved hygiene.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler 100 L capacity

Advanced honeycomb cooling pad

Powerful motor

Ice chamber for quick cooling

Anti-bacterial water tank

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Heavy-duty cooling Large size may not be suitable for small rooms Advanced honeycomb pad Anti-bacterial water tank

4. Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home

The Symphony Ice Cube 27-Litre Air Cooler is a compact and portable cooler suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad, a powerful blower, and an automatic vertical swing for uniform cooling. The cooler also comes with a water level indicator for easy monitoring.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home 27 L capacity

High-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad

Powerful blower

Automatic vertical swing

Water level indicator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable Small water tank capacity may require frequent refilling High-efficiency cooling pad Automatic vertical swing

5. Bajaj Dessert Aniti-Bacterial Technology 70 L Desert Cooler

The Bajaj Dessert Aniti-Bacterial Technology 70 L Desert Cooler is a reliable and efficient cooler suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. It features an anti-bacterial water tank, an ice chamber for quick cooling, and a powerful motor for high-speed air delivery. The cooler also comes with an easy-to-use control panel.

Specifications of Bajaj Dessert Aniti-Bacterial Technology 70 L Desert Cooler 70 L capacity

Anti-bacterial water tank

Ice chamber for quick cooling

Powerful motor

Easy-to-use control panel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable and efficient cooling May be bulky for small rooms Anti-bacterial water tank Easy-to-use control panel

The HIFRESH Cooler with 3 Speeds and Low Power Consumption is an energy-efficient cooler suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a 3-speed fan, low power consumption, and a high-quality evaporative cooling pad. The cooler also comes with a sleek and modern design.

Specifications of HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home, Energy-efficient cooling

3-speed fan

Low power consumption

High-quality evaporative cooling pad

Sleek and modern design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient May not be suitable for large rooms Sleek design Low power consumption

The HIFRESH Cooler with Antibacterial Honeycomb and Powerful Air Delivery is a high-performance cooler suitable for medium-sized rooms. It features an antibacterial honeycomb pad, powerful air delivery, and a large water tank for continuous cooling. The cooler also comes with an easy refill system.

Specifications of HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home High-performance cooling

Antibacterial honeycomb pad

Powerful air delivery

Large water tank

Easy refill system

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance cooling May require frequent refilling of the water tank Antibacterial honeycomb pad Powerful air delivery

8. Livpure Koolbliss 45-Litre Air Cooler with Honeycomb Cooling Pads

The Livpure Koolbliss 45-Litre Air Cooler with Honeycomb Cooling Pads is a compact and efficient cooler suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a high-capacity water tank, honeycomb cooling pads, and a powerful blower for quick and uniform cooling. The cooler also comes with a compatibility for inverter and a modern design.

Specifications of Livpure Koolbliss 45-Litre Air Cooler 45 L capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

High-capacity water tank

Powerful blower

Compatibility for inverter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and efficient cooling May not be suitable for large rooms High-capacity water tank Compatibility for inverter

9. Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler

The Symphony 70-Litre Desert Cooler with Powerful Air Dispenser is a high-capacity cooler suitable for large indoor spaces. It features a powerful air dispenser, durable honeycomb cooling pads, and an ice chamber for quick cooling. The cooler also comes with a fully closable louvers for customized cooling.

Specifications of Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler 70 L capacity

Powerful air dispenser

Durable honeycomb cooling pads

Ice chamber for quick cooling

Fully closable louvers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-capacity cooling May be too large for small rooms Powerful air dispenser Durable cooling pads

Top 3 features of air coolers under ₹ 15000

Air coolers under ₹ 15000 Capacity Cooling Technology Power Consumption Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology 55 L Desert Cooler 55 L Honeycomb High Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler 75 L Wood wool High Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler 100 L Honeycomb High Symphony Ice Cube 27-Litre Air Cooler 27 L Honeycomb Low Bajaj Dessert Aniti-Bacterial Technology 70 L Desert Cooler 70 L Honeycomb High HIFRESH Cooler with 3 Speeds and Low Power Consumption NA NA Low HIFRESH Cooler with Antibacterial Honeycomb and Powerful Air Delivery NA NA High Livpure Koolbliss 45-Litre Air Cooler with Honeycomb Cooling Pads 45 L Honeycomb Medium Symphony 70-Litre Desert Cooler with Powerful Air Dispenser 70 L Durable honeycomb High

Best value for money air cooler under ₹ 15000 The Symphony Ice Cube 27-Litre Air Cooler offers the best value for money with its compact size, low power consumption, and high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad. It is an ideal choice for small to medium-sized rooms, providing effective cooling at an affordable price.

Best overall air cooler under ₹ 15000 The Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler stands out as the best overall product with its heavy-duty cooling capacity, advanced honeycomb pad, and anti-bacterial water tank. It is suitable for large indoor and outdoor spaces, delivering powerful and efficient cooling.

How to find the perfect best cooler under 15000? When choosing the perfect air cooler from our list, consider the capacity, cooling technology, and power consumption to match your room size and energy needs. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to determine the best fit for your requirements, whether it's compact and efficient cooling or heavy-duty performance.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of these air coolers? Ans : The price range of these air coolers is between 10000 to 15000 rupees. Question : Are these air coolers suitable for large living rooms? Ans : Yes, several of the listed air coolers are suitable for large living rooms with their high capacity and powerful cooling technology. Question : Do these air coolers require regular maintenance? Ans : These air coolers require periodic maintenance such as cleaning the cooling pads, refilling the water tank, and ensuring proper ventilation for optimal performance. Question : Are these air coolers energy-efficient? Ans : Some of the listed air coolers are energy-efficient with low power consumption, providing efficient cooling while saving on electricity costs.

