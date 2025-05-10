Best air fryer in 2025 for healthy cooking: Top 10 options for your home

Air fryers can make cooking very easy but how do you choose the best air fryer for your kitchen? Check our shortlist of the popular models and get one today. 

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published10 May 2025, 02:23 PM IST
Choose the best air fryer for healthy cooking at your home.
Choose the best air fryer for healthy cooking at your home.

Our Picks

Value for money

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90)View Details...

₹6,249

...
Get This

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra LargeView Details...

₹9,399

...
Get This

Value for money

Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|BlackView Details...

₹3,900

...
Get This

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)BlackView Details...

₹4,994

...
Get This

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)View Details...

₹5,990

...
Get This
View More...

Air fryers have emerged as a popular option for cooking your favourite meals in a healthy manner, but the rising popularity has also given rise to several options flooding the market. In this long list of options, how does one know which model is the best for their kitchen and needs? To solve this very confusion, we have curated a list of the best air fryer models on Amazon that will enable you to cook your favourite dishes with less oil. 

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer utilizes 360° high-speed air circulation technology to cook food evenly with minimal oil. Its 4.2-liter non-stick basket is suitable for small to medium families. The digital interface offers preset cooking modes, making it user-friendly for quick and healthy meals. Its compact design ensures it fits well in most kitchens.

Specifications

Capacity:
4.2 liters
Power
1200 Watts
Technology
360° High-Speed Air Circulation
Basket
Non-stick
Controls
Digital with preset modes

Reasons to buy

...

Easy to use with preset functions

...

Compact and space-saving design

...

Affordable price point

Reason to avoid

...

Reports of malfunctioning after limited use

...

Non-stick coating may peel over time

Click Here to Buy

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer

What are buyers saying on Amazon? 

Users appreciate its ease of use and the health benefits of low-oil cooking. However, several customers have reported functionality issues, such as the unit stopping after initial use and error codes like E1 and E2. The build quality and value for money receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those seeking an affordable entry-level air fryer for occasional use, especially in smaller households.

The PHILIPS NA120/00 Air Fryer employs Rapid Air Technology to fry, bake, grill, and roast with up to 90% less fat. Its 4.2-liter capacity suits small families, and the 1500W power ensures quick cooking. The user-friendly interface with preset programs simplifies the cooking process, making it convenient for daily use.

Specifications

Capacity:
4.2 liters
Power
1500 Watts
Technology
Rapid Air Technology
Controls
Digital with preset programs
Features
Uses up to 90% less fat

Reasons to buy

...

Efficient cooking with less oil

...

User-friendly with preset programs

...

Trusted brand with quality assurance

Reason to avoid

...

Some users report timer malfunctions

...

Lack of included user manual and recipe book

Click Here to Buy

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the air fryer delivers delicious, crispy results while using minimal oil. The appliance is easy to use, with preset cooking programs making operation simple. However, some users report issues with the timer not working despite repeated attempts.

Why choose this product?

A reliable choice for health-conscious individuals seeking a trusted brand with efficient cooking performance.

This PHILIPS Air Fryer features RapidAir Technology to cook food with up to 90% less fat, ensuring healthier meals. Its 4.1-liter capacity is suitable for small families. The appliance is designed for ease of use, making it ideal for preparing a variety of dishes, including tikkas and snacks, with minimal oil.

Specifications

Capacity
4.1 liters
Technology
RapidAir Technology
Fat Reduction
Up to 90% less
Warranty
Additional 1-year by Philips
Colour
Black

Reasons to buy

...

Healthier cooking with minimal oil

...

Easy to operate

...

Suitable for a variety of dishes

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed feedback on build quality

...

Some users report longer cooking times

Click Here to Buy

PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the air fryer to be a perfect cooking tool that uses very little oil and produces super crispy results. They appreciate its ease of use, particularly for making tikkas, and consider it good for health-conscious people. The build quality and cooking time receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

An excellent option for those seeking a straightforward, health-focused air fryer from a reputable brand.

The PHILIPS NA231/00 Air Fryer boasts a large 6.2-liter capacity, making it ideal for families. With Rapid Air Technology, it cooks food evenly with up to 90% less fat. The touch panel interface and cooking window enhance user experience, allowing for easy monitoring and control during cooking.

Specifications

Capacity:
6.2 liters
Power
1700 Watts
Technology
Rapid Air Technology
Controls
Touch panel
Features:
Cooking window

Reasons to buy

...

Large capacity suitable for families

...

Efficient cooking with less oil

...

User-friendly touch controls

Reason to avoid

...

Some users report initial learning curve

...

Lack of included recipe book

Click Here to Buy

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra Large

What are buyers saying on Amazon? 

Customers find the air fryer to be well-built and easy to use, delivering delicious, crispy results while using minimal oil. They appreciate its value for money and find it simple to clean. However, some users report issues with certain cooking functions and the absence of a recipe guide.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for larger households seeking a versatile and efficient air fryer with advanced features.

The Prestige Nutrifry Air Fryer offers a 4.5-liter capacity and 1200W power, suitable for small to medium families. It features a digital display with 8 preset menus, allowing for versatile cooking options like frying, grilling, roasting, baking, and reheating. The non-stick frying basket ensures easy cleaning post-cooking.

Specifications

Capacity
4.5 liters
Power
1200 Watts
Functions
Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake, Reheat
Display
Digital with 8 preset menus
Basket:
Non-stick

Reasons to buy

...

Versatile cooking functions

...

Digital interface with presets

...

Easy to clean

Reason to avoid

...

Reports of malfunctioning after limited use

...

Mixed reviews on build quality

Click Here to Buy

Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the air fryer easy to use and appreciate its health benefits. However, multiple users report that it stops working entirely and doesn't heat properly. The cooking time takes more than 1-2 hours, and the value for money receives mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Suitable for those looking for a multifunctional air fryer with a digital interface, though potential buyers should be aware of reported reliability issues.

The INALSA Air Fryer features a 5.5-liter capacity and 1600W power, making it apt for medium to large families. Its Smart AirCrisp Technology ensures even cooking with up to 90% less oil. The appliance offers 6-in-1 functionality with 8 preset menus and a digital display, enhancing cooking versatility.

Specifications

Capacity
5.5 liters
Power
1600 Watts
Technology
Smart AirCrisp
Features
Visible window, digital display

Reasons to buy

...

Large capacity for families

...

Easy to monitor cooking with the window

Reason to avoid

...

May be bulky for small kitchens

...

Relatively new in the market

Click Here to Buy

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love its value-for-money proposition and enjoy the crisp, evenly cooked meals. The transparent cooking window and intuitive controls are well-received, making it an emerging favorite.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for families who want a spacious, stylish, and functional air fryer with modern features at a competitive price.

This Faber Air Fryer boasts a generous 6-liter capacity and a modern digital display. It supports multiple cooking modes including fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, and reheat, all with 85% less oil. The view window enhances visibility while cooking, making it easier to monitor food without opening the basket.

Specifications

Capacity
6 liters
Power
1500 Watts
Functions
Fry, bake, roast, grill, defrost, reheat
Display
LED with touch control
Features
Non-stick pan, view window

Reasons to buy

...

High versatility with 8 preset modes

...

Good build quality and ease of use

...

Transparent window helps monitor food

Reason to avoid

...

Short power cable

...

Mixed feedback on build quality

Click Here to Buy

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it better than many competitors, thanks to usability and aesthetics. The window and preset modes are appreciated, though some criticize the short power cord and expect stronger build quality for the price.

Why choose this product?

A high-capacity, multifunction air fryer suited for diverse cooking needs in modern kitchens.

KENT’s Digi Plus Air Fryer combines health, convenience, and versatility in a compact design. With 80% less oil usage and uniform heating, it’s ideal for Indian families. The digital touch panel, rapid heating, and sleek look make it a practical choice for those seeking a fuss-free daily cooking solution.

Specifications

Capacity
4 liters
Power
1300 Watts
Features
Digital touch control, rapid heating
Functions
Fry, grill, roast, bake
Oil Reduction
Up to 80% less

Reasons to buy

...

Quick heating and even cooking

...

Compact design fits any kitchen

...

Simple and clean user interface

Reason to avoid

...

May be small for larger families

...

Limited feedback due to newer model

Click Here to Buy

KENT Digi Plus Air Fryer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the fast cooking and consistent results. It's ideal for quick snacks and small meals. Some users wish it had more presets and a window but overall praise its convenience and health benefits.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for solo users or small families who want a no-fuss, reliable, healthy-cooking appliance.

Which air fryer is best for Indian cooking like tikkas or samosas?

Philips NA231/00, INALSA 5.5L, and KENT Digi Plus are commonly praised for handling Indian snacks well with crispy, low-oil results.

What size air fryer do I need for a family of 4 to 6?

Models like Faber 6L, Philips NA231/00 (6.2L), and INALSA 5.5L are suitable for medium to large families due to their higher capacity.

Are air fryers with visibility windows better for cooking?

Yes, visibility windows like in Faber, INALSA, and Philips NA231/00 let you monitor food without opening the basket—convenient for beginners and precise cooking.

Which air fryer offers the best value for money in India?

Based on user reviews, INALSA 5.5L and Philips NA120/00 strike a great balance between performance and price.

Top features of the best air fryer:

ModelCapacityPower (W)Oil ReductionDisplay TypePreset MenusVisibility WindowEase of CleaningCommon Feedback
Pigeon Healthifry4.2L1200WModerateManualNoNoModerateAttractive, stops working early
Philips NA120/004.2L1500WUp to 90%Manual with presetsYesNoEasyCrispy results, timer issues
Philips 4.1L (Black)4.1LNot specifiedUp to 90%ManualNoNoEasyHealthy cooking, inconsistent build
Philips NA231/006.2L1700WUp to 90%Touch panelYesYesEasyGreat for non-veg, value for money
Prestige Nutrifry4.5L1200WUp to 80%Digital display8NoMixedDoesn't heat well, long cook time
INALSA 5.5L5.5L1600WUp to 90%Digital with presets8YesEasyCrisp, stylish, great value
Faber 6L6L1500WUp to 85%Touch + LED8YesEasyEasy to use, short power cable
KENT Digi Plus4L1300WUp to 80%Digital touchNoNoEasy 

Similar articles for you:

Best air fryers under 10000: Top 10 budget picks for healthy, delicious and low-oil cooking at home

Make holiday cooking easier with the best kitchen appliances such as air fryers, ovens and more: A buying guide

Best air fryers: Top 10 options to effortlessly cook crispy and delicious meals every time

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsBest air fryer in 2025 for healthy cooking: Top 10 options for your home
MoreLess
FAQs
Not all. Some like KENT Digi Plus and Faber have rapid heating elements that reduce or eliminate the need for preheating.
Yes. Most models including Prestige, Faber, and INALSA support multi-function use like baking, roasting, grilling, and reheating.
Most feature non-stick, removable baskets. Philips, INALSA, and KENT are particularly noted for ease of cleaning.
Power ranges from 1200W to 1700W. While higher wattage cooks faster, usage for 15–20 mins per session doesn’t significantly impact bills.
It’s safe for short periods, but prolonged sitting might make food soggy. Models with "keep warm" features (like some Philips units) are ideal for this.

Meet your Guide

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.