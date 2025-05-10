Best air fryer in 2025 for healthy cooking: Top 10 options for your home

Our Picks Value for money FAQs

Air fryers have emerged as a popular option for cooking your favourite meals in a healthy manner, but the rising popularity has also given rise to several options flooding the market. In this long list of options, how does one know which model is the best for their kitchen and needs? To solve this very confusion, we have curated a list of the best air fryer models on Amazon that will enable you to cook your favourite dishes with less oil.

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer utilizes 360° high-speed air circulation technology to cook food evenly with minimal oil. Its 4.2-liter non-stick basket is suitable for small to medium families. The digital interface offers preset cooking modes, making it user-friendly for quick and healthy meals. Its compact design ensures it fits well in most kitchens.

Specifications Capacity: 4.2 liters Power 1200 Watts Technology 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Basket Non-stick Controls Digital with preset modes Reasons to buy Easy to use with preset functions Compact and space-saving design Affordable price point Reason to avoid Reports of malfunctioning after limited use Non-stick coating may peel over time

Users appreciate its ease of use and the health benefits of low-oil cooking. However, several customers have reported functionality issues, such as the unit stopping after initial use and error codes like E1 and E2. The build quality and value for money receive mixed reviews.

Ideal for those seeking an affordable entry-level air fryer for occasional use, especially in smaller households.

The PHILIPS NA120/00 Air Fryer employs Rapid Air Technology to fry, bake, grill, and roast with up to 90% less fat. Its 4.2-liter capacity suits small families, and the 1500W power ensures quick cooking. The user-friendly interface with preset programs simplifies the cooking process, making it convenient for daily use.

Specifications Capacity: 4.2 liters Power 1500 Watts Technology Rapid Air Technology Controls Digital with preset programs Features Uses up to 90% less fat Reasons to buy Efficient cooking with less oil User-friendly with preset programs Trusted brand with quality assurance Reason to avoid Some users report timer malfunctions Lack of included user manual and recipe book

Customers find the air fryer delivers delicious, crispy results while using minimal oil. The appliance is easy to use, with preset cooking programs making operation simple. However, some users report issues with the timer not working despite repeated attempts.

A reliable choice for health-conscious individuals seeking a trusted brand with efficient cooking performance.

This PHILIPS Air Fryer features RapidAir Technology to cook food with up to 90% less fat, ensuring healthier meals. Its 4.1-liter capacity is suitable for small families. The appliance is designed for ease of use, making it ideal for preparing a variety of dishes, including tikkas and snacks, with minimal oil.

Specifications Capacity 4.1 liters Technology RapidAir Technology Fat Reduction Up to 90% less Warranty Additional 1-year by Philips Colour Black Reasons to buy Healthier cooking with minimal oil Easy to operate Suitable for a variety of dishes Reason to avoid Mixed feedback on build quality Some users report longer cooking times

Customers find the air fryer to be a perfect cooking tool that uses very little oil and produces super crispy results. They appreciate its ease of use, particularly for making tikkas, and consider it good for health-conscious people. The build quality and cooking time receive mixed feedback.

An excellent option for those seeking a straightforward, health-focused air fryer from a reputable brand.

The PHILIPS NA231/00 Air Fryer boasts a large 6.2-liter capacity, making it ideal for families. With Rapid Air Technology, it cooks food evenly with up to 90% less fat. The touch panel interface and cooking window enhance user experience, allowing for easy monitoring and control during cooking.

Specifications Capacity: 6.2 liters Power 1700 Watts Technology Rapid Air Technology Controls Touch panel Features: Cooking window Reasons to buy Large capacity suitable for families Efficient cooking with less oil User-friendly touch controls Reason to avoid Some users report initial learning curve Lack of included recipe book

Customers find the air fryer to be well-built and easy to use, delivering delicious, crispy results while using minimal oil. They appreciate its value for money and find it simple to clean. However, some users report issues with certain cooking functions and the absence of a recipe guide.

Perfect for larger households seeking a versatile and efficient air fryer with advanced features.

The Prestige Nutrifry Air Fryer offers a 4.5-liter capacity and 1200W power, suitable for small to medium families. It features a digital display with 8 preset menus, allowing for versatile cooking options like frying, grilling, roasting, baking, and reheating. The non-stick frying basket ensures easy cleaning post-cooking.

Specifications Capacity 4.5 liters Power 1200 Watts Functions Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake, Reheat Display Digital with 8 preset menus Basket: Non-stick Reasons to buy Versatile cooking functions Digital interface with presets Easy to clean Reason to avoid Reports of malfunctioning after limited use Mixed reviews on build quality

Customers find the air fryer easy to use and appreciate its health benefits. However, multiple users report that it stops working entirely and doesn't heat properly. The cooking time takes more than 1-2 hours, and the value for money receives mixed reviews.

Suitable for those looking for a multifunctional air fryer with a digital interface, though potential buyers should be aware of reported reliability issues.

The INALSA Air Fryer features a 5.5-liter capacity and 1600W power, making it apt for medium to large families. Its Smart AirCrisp Technology ensures even cooking with up to 90% less oil. The appliance offers 6-in-1 functionality with 8 preset menus and a digital display, enhancing cooking versatility.

Specifications Capacity 5.5 liters Power 1600 Watts Technology Smart AirCrisp Features Visible window, digital display Reasons to buy Large capacity for families Easy to monitor cooking with the window Reason to avoid May be bulky for small kitchens Relatively new in the market

Customers love its value-for-money proposition and enjoy the crisp, evenly cooked meals. The transparent cooking window and intuitive controls are well-received, making it an emerging favorite.

Ideal for families who want a spacious, stylish, and functional air fryer with modern features at a competitive price.

This Faber Air Fryer boasts a generous 6-liter capacity and a modern digital display. It supports multiple cooking modes including fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, and reheat, all with 85% less oil. The view window enhances visibility while cooking, making it easier to monitor food without opening the basket.

Specifications Capacity 6 liters Power 1500 Watts Functions Fry, bake, roast, grill, defrost, reheat Display LED with touch control Features Non-stick pan, view window Reasons to buy High versatility with 8 preset modes Good build quality and ease of use Transparent window helps monitor food Reason to avoid Short power cable Mixed feedback on build quality

Buyers find it better than many competitors, thanks to usability and aesthetics. The window and preset modes are appreciated, though some criticize the short power cord and expect stronger build quality for the price.

A high-capacity, multifunction air fryer suited for diverse cooking needs in modern kitchens.

KENT’s Digi Plus Air Fryer combines health, convenience, and versatility in a compact design. With 80% less oil usage and uniform heating, it’s ideal for Indian families. The digital touch panel, rapid heating, and sleek look make it a practical choice for those seeking a fuss-free daily cooking solution.

Specifications Capacity 4 liters Power 1300 Watts Features Digital touch control, rapid heating Functions Fry, grill, roast, bake Oil Reduction Up to 80% less Reasons to buy Quick heating and even cooking Compact design fits any kitchen Simple and clean user interface Reason to avoid May be small for larger families Limited feedback due to newer model

Customers appreciate the fast cooking and consistent results. It's ideal for quick snacks and small meals. Some users wish it had more presets and a window but overall praise its convenience and health benefits.

Perfect for solo users or small families who want a no-fuss, reliable, healthy-cooking appliance.

Which air fryer is best for Indian cooking like tikkas or samosas? Philips NA231/00, INALSA 5.5L, and KENT Digi Plus are commonly praised for handling Indian snacks well with crispy, low-oil results.

What size air fryer do I need for a family of 4 to 6? Models like Faber 6L, Philips NA231/00 (6.2L), and INALSA 5.5L are suitable for medium to large families due to their higher capacity.

Are air fryers with visibility windows better for cooking? Yes, visibility windows like in Faber, INALSA, and Philips NA231/00 let you monitor food without opening the basket—convenient for beginners and precise cooking.

Which air fryer offers the best value for money in India? Based on user reviews, INALSA 5.5L and Philips NA120/00 strike a great balance between performance and price.

Top features of the best air fryer:

Model Capacity Power (W) Oil Reduction Display Type Preset Menus Visibility Window Ease of Cleaning Common Feedback Pigeon Healthifry 4.2L 1200W Moderate Manual No No Moderate Attractive, stops working early Philips NA120/00 4.2L 1500W Up to 90% Manual with presets Yes No Easy Crispy results, timer issues Philips 4.1L (Black) 4.1L Not specified Up to 90% Manual No No Easy Healthy cooking, inconsistent build Philips NA231/00 6.2L 1700W Up to 90% Touch panel Yes Yes Easy Great for non-veg, value for money Prestige Nutrifry 4.5L 1200W Up to 80% Digital display 8 No Mixed Doesn't heat well, long cook time INALSA 5.5L 5.5L 1600W Up to 90% Digital with presets 8 Yes Easy Crisp, stylish, great value Faber 6L 6L 1500W Up to 85% Touch + LED 8 Yes Easy Easy to use, short power cable KENT Digi Plus 4L 1300W Up to 80% Digital touch No No Easy

