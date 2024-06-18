Air fryers can be your first step to cooking delicious meals in a healthy manner. Check out our list of best air fryers and bring home the one that fits all your needs.

Tired of greasy, unhealthy fried foods but crave that crispy, flavourful goodness? Air fryers are the answer you've been searching for! These innovative kitchen appliances are revolutionizing the way we cook, offering a healthier alternative to deep-frying without sacrificing taste or texture. With their ability to use little to no oil, air fryers have become a staple in health-conscious kitchens across the globe.

But with so many options flooding the market, choosing the right air fryer can be overwhelming. Fear not, dear reader! We've curated a comprehensive list of the top 8 air fryers that cater to diverse needs and budgets. From compact models for solo cooks to large-capacity options for families, we've got you covered.

Join us as we explore the world of air fryers, uncovering their unique features, cooking capabilities, and the benefits they bring to your culinary journey. Discover how these appliances can transform your favourite fried foods into guilt-free indulgences, while also opening up a world of new culinary possibilities. Get ready to elevate your kitchen game and embrace a healthier, more convenient way of cooking with the best air fryers on the market.

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer makes healthy cooking a breeze with its 8 preset menus and 360° high-speed air circulation technology. Using up to 95% less oil than traditional frying, it delivers crispy and delicious results without the guilt. The digital display and delay start function add convenience, while the defrost function is a handy bonus. However, some users find the non-stick coating prone to scratching.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer: Capacity: 4.2 L

Power: 1200W

Features: 8 preset menus, 360° air circulation, digital display, delay start, defrost function

Additional Features: Non-stick basket

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 8 preset menus for easy cooking Some users face sturdiness issues wit the build 360° air circulation for even cooking

What are buyers saying?

Buyers love the ease of use, preset menus, and the healthier frying option. Some users report the build quality is not very sturdy, and they have also faced technical issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose this air fryer if you want a user-friendly appliance with preset menus for effortless cooking. It's perfect for health-conscious individuals who want to enjoy fried foods without the extra oil.

The Philips Air Fryer HD9200/90 is a kitchen favourite, known for its patented Rapid Air technology that delivers evenly fried results with minimal oil. This 4.1-litre model is versatile, allowing you to fry, bake, grill, roast, and even reheat your food. The 60-minute timer and temperature control offer flexibility, while the extra-long cord ensures easy placement. However, some users find the pre-set options limited and wish for a digital display.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90: Capacity: 4.1 L

Power: 1400W

Features: Rapid Air technology, 60-minute timer, temperature control (80°C to 200°C)

Additional Features: Extra-long cord, dishwasher-safe parts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Rapid Air technology for even frying Limited pre-set options Versatile cooking functions No digital display

What are buyers saying?

Buyers appreciate the air fryer's even cooking and versatility. Some users wish for more preset options, digital display, while also talking about the less ease of cleaning.

Why choose this product?

If you prioritize even frying and versatility, the Philips HD9200/90 is a great option. It's perfect for those who want to experiment with various cooking methods and enjoy crispy results with minimal oil.

The Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 takes healthy cooking to the next level with its intuitive touch screen and 7 preset menus. The Rapid Air technology ensures even frying with minimal oil, while the keep warm function allows you to enjoy your food at the perfect temperature. Its sleek design and dishwasher-safe parts make it a convenient addition to any kitchen. Some users, however, have reported that the touch screen can be a bit finicky.

Specifications of PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90: Capacity: 4.1 L

Power: 1400W

Features: Rapid Air technology, touch screen with 7 presets, keep warm function

Additional Features: Dishwasher-safe parts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 7 preset menus for easy cooking Touch screen can be unresponsive at times Rapid Air technology for even frying

What are buyers saying?

Buyers praise the air fryer's user-friendly interface, preset menus, and the “keep warm" function. Some have mentioned issues with the touch screen responsiveness.

Why choose this product?

Choose this air fryer if you value a user-friendly touch screen interface and convenient preset menus. It's perfect for those who want to enjoy healthy and delicious meals with minimal effort.

The INALSA Air Fryer offers a unique cooking experience with its visible cooking window and internal light, allowing you to monitor your food without opening the basket. Its Air Crisp Technology ensures even cooking with up to 99% less oil. This versatile 6-in-1 appliance can air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast, and reheat, making it a valuable addition to your kitchen. However, some users find the smoke vent not as effective as expected.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer: Capacity: 4.2 L

Power: 1400W

Features: Air Crisp Technology, visible cooking window, internal light, smoke vent

Additional Features: 6-in-1 functionality, cool touch handle

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Visible cooking window for easy monitoring Smoke vent could be more effective Air Crisp Technology for even cooking with less oil

What are buyers saying?

Buyers appreciate the air fryer's visible cooking window, versatility, and healthy cooking capabilities. Some have mentioned the smoke vent could be improved.

Why choose this product?

If you want to monitor your food while it cooks and are looking for a versatile air fryer that can do more than just fry, the INALSA Air Fryer is a great option. It's perfect for health-conscious individuals who want to explore various cooking methods with minimal oil.

The Agaro Regency Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen companion, offering a generous 12L capacity and a range of cooking functions beyond just frying. With 9 preset recipes, 3 assist cooking functions, and a rotisserie feature, it caters to various culinary needs. The digital display and transparent window offer convenient monitoring, while the 1800W power ensures quick cooking. However, its large size might not be suitable for smaller kitchens, and some users have reported issues with the rotisserie function.

Specifications of AGARO Regency Air Fryer: Capacity: 12L

Power: 1800W

Features: 9 preset recipes, 3 assist cooking functions, rotisserie

Additional Features: Digital display, transparent window, touch control panel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity for family meals Large size might not be suitable for small kitchens Versatile cooking functions, including rotisserie Some users report issues with the rotisserie

What are buyers saying?

Buyers appreciate the air fryer's versatility, large capacity, and user-friendly interface. Some have reported issues with the rotisserie function and the size being a bit overwhelming for small kitchens.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a multi-functional appliance with a large capacity, the Agaro Regency Air Fryer is a great choice. It offers a variety of cooking options beyond frying, making it ideal for families and those who love to experiment in the kitchen.

Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal combines style and functionality with its see-through window and sleek touch-screen panel. The AeroCrisp technology ensures rapid air circulation for even cooking with up to 85% less oil. With 8 preset menus and a dehydrator mode, it offers a versatile cooking experience. However, some users find the 5L capacity a bit limited for larger families.

Specifications of Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crysta: Capacity: 5L

Power: 1500W

Features: AeroCrisp technology, see-through window, 8 preset menus, dehydrator mode

Additional Features: Touchscreen, digital display, safety lock

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid See-through window for easy monitoring 5L capacity might be limited for some AeroCrisp technology for even cooking

What are buyers saying?

Buyers love the air fryer's sleek design, see-through window, and cooking performance. Some users report missing user manual and recipe book in the box, while also questioning the overall value of the product.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Havells Prolife Crystal if you value a stylish air fryer with a viewing window and want to cook healthier meals with less oil. It's perfect for couples or small families who enjoy a variety of cooking options.

Philips, the inventor of the air fryer, continues its legacy with the NA120/00 model. This 4.2-litre appliance boasts Rapid Air technology for even cooking with up to 90% less fat. It offers a wide range of cooking options, from frying and baking to grilling and roasting, all accessible through 12 preset menus. The HomeID app provides access to over 100 recipes, inspiring culinary creativity. While it's a bit pricier than some competitors, its performance and versatility justify the investment.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00: Capacity: 4.2 L

Power: 1500W

Features: Rapid Air technology, 12 preset menus, HomeID app with recipes

Additional Features: Energy-saving, powerful 1500W motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Rapid Air technology for even cooking Higher price point Versatile with 12 preset menus

What are buyers saying?

Buyers appreciate the air fryer's even cooking, versatility, and recipe app. Some find the price a bit high while facing trouble with the ease of cleaning.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a reliable, versatile, and energy-efficient air fryer from a trusted brand, the Philips NA120/00 is an excellent choice. It's perfect for those who want to explore a wide range of cooking options and enjoy healthier meals.

The KENT Star Air Fryer is a simple yet effective appliance for healthier frying. Its Rapid Hot Air Technology and top grill ensure crispy exteriors and tender interiors with up to 80% less oil. The 4L capacity is suitable for small families, and the 5 preset menus offer convenience for everyday cooking. However, some users find the temperature control less precise than other models.

Specifications of KENT Star Air Fryer: Capacity: 4 L

Features: Rapid Hot Air Technology, top grill, 5 preset menus (Frozen Food, Fries, Samosa, Pizza, Kebab)

Additional Features: 60-minute timer, auto shut-off

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable and easy to use Temperature control could be more precise Rapid Hot Air Technology for crispy results Smaller capacity might not be enough for larger families

What are buyers saying?

Buyers like the air fryer's affordability, ease of use, and ability to cook with less oil. However, there are mixed buyers’ opinions on the overall quality and performance of the product.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for an affordable and simple air fryer for everyday cooking, the KENT Star Air Fryer is a good option. It's perfect for individuals or small families who want to reduce their oil intake while enjoying crispy and delicious fried foods.

Questions to keep in mind before buying an air fryer: What size air fryer should I buy?

The ideal size depends on your household size and cooking habits. For 1-2 people, a 2-3 liter capacity is sufficient. For 3-4 people, consider 4-5 liters. Larger families might prefer 6 liters or more.

What are the different types of air fryers available?

The main types include:

Basket Air Fryers: Most common, with a pull-out basket for cooking.

Oven-Style Air Fryers: Larger capacity, with racks and multiple cooking levels.

Paddle Air Fryers: Have a built-in paddle to stir food automatically.

Can I bake and grill in an air fryer?

Yes, most air fryers are versatile and can be used for baking, grilling, roasting, and even reheating food, in addition to air frying. Look for models with multiple preset functions for added convenience.

Are air fryers safe to use?

Yes, air fryers are generally safe when used properly. They use significantly less oil than deep frying, reducing the risk of splattering and burns. However, always follow the manufacturer's instructions and safety guidelines.

How do I clean an air fryer?

Most air fryers have removable parts that are dishwasher safe. For manual cleaning, use warm soapy water and a non-abrasive sponge. Avoid using harsh chemicals or scouring pads.

Best 3 features of top air fryers

Best air fryers Capacity Cooking Functions & Presets Special Features Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer 4.2L 8 Presets, Defrost Digital Display Philips Air Fryer HD9200/90 4.1L Fry, Bake, Grill, Roast, Reheat Rapid Air Technology Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 4.1L 7 Presets, Keep Warm Touch Screen INALSA Air Fryer 4.2L 6-in-1 (Fry, Bake, Roast, etc.) Visible Cooking Window AGARO Regency Air Fryer 12L 9 Presets, Rotisserie Large Capacity Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal 5L 8 Presets, Dehydrator See-Through Window Philips Air Fryer NA120/00 4.2L 12 Presets, HomeID App Energy Saving KENT Star Air Fryer 4L 5 Presets, Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake Rapid Hot Air Technology

Best value for money air fryer The INALSA Air Fryer offers excellent value for money. Its 4.2L capacity is suitable for most families, and it boasts a unique visible cooking window and 6-in-1 functionality at a competitive price. Although the smoke vent may not be the most effective, the Air Crisp Technology ensures even cooking with minimal oil, making it a great choice for budget-conscious health enthusiasts.

Best overall air fryer: The Philips Air Fryer NA120/00 takes the crown for its exceptional performance and versatility. With 12 preset menus and access to 100+ recipes through the HomeID app, it caters to a wide range of culinary needs. The Rapid Air technology ensures evenly cooked, crispy results with minimal oil, while the energy-saving design reduces electricity consumption. Although slightly pricier, its quality and features justify the investment for serious home cooks.

Factors to consider when choosing an air fryer: Capacity : Choose a size that suits your household size and cooking habits.

: Choose a size that suits your household size and cooking habits. Power : Higher wattage generally means faster cooking times.

: Higher wattage generally means faster cooking times. Cooking Functions : Consider whether you want an air fryer with preset menus for specific dishes or one that allows for more manual control.

: Consider whether you want an air fryer with preset menus for specific dishes or one that allows for more manual control. Special Features : Some air fryers offer additional features like rotisserie, dehydrator mode, or keep warm function. Choose features that align with your cooking needs and preferences.

: Some air fryers offer additional features like rotisserie, dehydrator mode, or keep warm function. Choose features that align with your cooking needs and preferences. Ease of Cleaning : Look for models with dishwasher-safe parts or easy-to-clean surfaces.

: Look for models with dishwasher-safe parts or easy-to-clean surfaces. Price and Brand Reputation : Set a budget and research reputable brands known for quality and customer service.

FAQs Question : Is air frying healthier than deep frying? Ans : Yes, air frying uses significantly less oil than deep frying, resulting in lower fat and calorie intake. Question : Can I cook frozen food in an air fryer? Ans : Absolutely! Many air fryers have a dedicated setting for frozen food or instructions on how to adjust cooking times and temperatures accordingly. Question : Does an air fryer require preheating? Ans : Some air fryers recommend preheating, especially for certain recipes or when cooking from frozen. Refer to the manufacturer's instructions for specific guidance. Question : Can I use aluminum foil in an air fryer? Ans : Yes, you can use aluminum foil in an air fryer, but it's important to avoid covering the entire bottom of the basket to ensure proper air circulation. Question : Do air fryers emit radiation? Ans : No, air fryers do not emit any harmful radiation. They use a heating element and fan to circulate hot air for cooking.

