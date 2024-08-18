Air fryers have surged in popularity, thanks to their ability to cook food with minimal oil, offering a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods. These innovative appliances use hot air circulation to deliver crispy and delicious meals with far less fat, making them a must-have in modern kitchens. In this article, we will explore some of the best air fryer options available in India for under ₹5000, ensuring that you can enjoy healthier cooking without breaking the bank.

Whether you are in search of a budget-friendly air fryer, a compact model for smaller spaces, or a feature-packed option for your kitchen, we have curated a list that caters to various needs and preferences. From energy efficiency to easy maintenance, these air fryers provide excellent value for money. Continue reading to discover the perfect air fryer that suits your lifestyle and culinary aspirations.

1. INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L,Smart Aircrisp Technology| 8-Preset, Touch Control & Digital Display| Variable Temp& Timer Control,(Black), 4.2 Liter

The Digital Tasty Fry 1400W Air Fryer offers a sleek design and a 4-liter capacity, perfect for small families. Its AirCrisp technology ensures crispy and evenly cooked food, while the digital interface makes it easy to use. With adjustable temperature and a timer, it's a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L,Smart Aircrisp Technology:

4-liter capacity

1400W power

AirCrisp technology

Digital interface

Adjustable temperature and timer

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design May be bulky for some kitchens Large capacity Even cooking

2. PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

The PHILIPS Fryer NA120/00 features Rapid Air Technology for healthier frying with less oil. Its compact size makes it ideal for small kitchens, and the 800g capacity is suitable for individual portions. With simple controls and easy cleaning, it's a convenient choice for everyday use.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat:

800g capacity

Rapid Air Technology

Compact size

Easy controls

Easy to clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Healthy frying Smaller capacity Compact and convenient Easy to use

3. Havells Prolife Neo 4.5 L Air Fryer | Digital Display with Led | 8 Pre Set Menu | Auto ShutOff | Cool Touch Handle| 60 Min Timer | 1500W | 2 Yr Manufaturer Warranty

The Havells Prolife Digital Air Fryer offers a 4-liter capacity and a range of preset cooking options for added convenience. Its digital display and touch controls make it user-friendly, while the manufacturer's warranty provides peace of mind. With rapid air technology, it cooks food evenly and quickly.

Specifications of Havells Prolife Neo 4.5 L Air Fryer | Digital Display with Led:

4-liter capacity

Preset cooking options

Digital display and touch controls

Rapid air technology

Manufacturer's warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid User-friendly Limited color options Preset cooking options Even cooking

4. KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4.2L Capacity | Vapour Steam for Crisp Frying, Grill, Roast, Steam & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | 80% Less Oil | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black

The KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer boasts a 3.2-liter capacity and a compact design, making it suitable for small kitchens. With 7 preset cooking options and adjustable temperature control, it offers versatility for various recipes. Its rapid air circulation technology ensures crispy and healthy results.

Specifications of KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4.2L Capacity:

3.2-liter capacity

7 preset cooking options

Compact design

Adjustable temperature control

Rapid air circulation technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and versatile Smaller capacity Preset cooking options Healthy results

5. Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black

The Prestige Nutrifry Electric Air Fryer features a digital timer and a 2.2-liter capacity, suitable for small families. Its compact size and efficient cooking make it ideal for everyday use. With low oil consumption and high-speed air circulation, it delivers healthy and delicious meals.

Specifications of Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer:

2.2-liter capacity

Digital timer

Compact size

Low oil consumption

High-speed air circulation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and efficient Smaller capacity Low oil consumption Healthy meals

6. INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black

The INALSA 5.5L Air Fryer offers a large capacity and AirCrisp technology for crispy and delicious results. Its 8 preset cooking options and adjustable temperature control provide versatility for different recipes. With a stylish design and easy cleaning, it's a practical addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity:

5.5-liter capacity

AirCrisp technology

8 preset cooking options

Adjustable temperature control

Stylish design and easy cleaning

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity May be too large for some kitchens Versatile cooking options Stylish design

7. Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L,10 in 1 Functions| 10 Preset Menu|Digital Display & Touch Panel |Transparent Window| Illuminated Chamber|Turbo Air Circulation|Oil Free Cooking|Auto Pause/Start (Black)

The Functions Digital Air Fryer features a transparent illuminated lid for easy monitoring of the cooking process. With 6 preset cooking options and a 3-liter capacity, it's suitable for small families and individual portions. Its efficient air circulation ensures even and crispy results.

Specifications of Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L,10 in 1 Functions:

3-liter capacity

Transparent illuminated lid

6 preset cooking options

Efficient air circulation

Compact size

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy monitoring Limited capacity Compact and efficient Even cooking

8. Wonderchef Platinum Air Fryer| Digital| Rapid Air Technology| Temperature and Time Control| Digital Interface| 5 Liters| 1 Year Warranty

The Wonderchef Platinum Digital Air Fryer offers a 4.2-liter capacity and adjustable temperature control, catering to various cooking needs. Its digital interface and timer make it easy to use, while the non-stick basket ensures hassle-free cleaning. With rapid air technology, it delivers healthy and tasty meals.

Specifications of Wonderchef Platinum Air Fryer| Digital:

4.2-liter capacity

Adjustable temperature control

Digital interface and timer

Non-stick basket

Rapid air technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adjustable temperature May be bulky for some kitchens Easy to use Hassle-free cleaning

Top 3 features of best air fryers under ₹ 5000:

Best Air Fryers Under ₹ 5000 Capacity (Litres) Technology Digital Tasty Fry 1400W Air Fryer 4L AirCrisp PHILIPS Fryer NA120/00 800g Rapid Air Havells Prolife Digital Air Fryer 4L Rapid Air KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer 3.2L Rapid Air Prestige Nutrifry Electric Air Fryer 2.2L High-speed Air Circulation INALSA 5.5L Air Fryer 5.5L AirCrisp Functions Digital Air Fryer 3L Efficient Air Circulation Wonderchef Platinum Digital Air Fryer 4.2L Rapid Air

Best value for money air fryer under ₹ 5000:

The PHILIPS Fryer NA120/00 offers the best value for money with its compact size, easy controls, and Rapid Air Technology for healthier frying. It's a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on performance.

Best overall air fryer under ₹ 5000:

The INALSA 5.5L Air Fryer stands out as the best overall product with its large capacity, versatile cooking options, and stylish design. It offers the perfect combination of functionality and aesthetics.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best air fryers under ₹ 5000:

Capacity: Consider the air fryer's size and capacity. Smaller models (1.5-2 litres) are ideal for singles or couples, while larger ones (3-4 litres) suit families.

Power consumption: Look for air fryers with 1200-1500 watts for efficient cooking without excessive energy use.

Features: Check for essential features like temperature control, timer, and auto-shutoff. Additional perks like non-stick baskets and pre-set modes enhance usability.

Ease of cleaning: Opt for models with dishwasher-safe parts or easy-to-clean non-stick baskets for convenience.

Brand and warranty: Choose reputable brands offering at least a one-year warranty for reliability.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these air fryers?

Ans : The price range of these air fryers varies from 3000 to 5000 rupees, offering affordable options for different budgets.

Question : Which air fryer is best for a small kitchen?

Ans : The PHILIPS Fryer NA120/00 and Functions Digital Air Fryer are ideal choices for small kitchens due to their compact size and efficient cooking.

Question : Do these air fryers consume a lot of power?

Ans : Most of these air fryers have power ratings between 800W to 1400W, ensuring energy-efficient performance.

Question : Are these air fryers easy to clean?

Ans : All the air fryers listed offer non-stick baskets and easy cleaning features, making maintenance hassle-free.

