Best air purifier brand: Get clean and healthy air with our top 10 picks from brands like Philips, Airth, Coway, Winix
Breathe clean with top air purifiers from Philips, Winix, Airth, Dyson, and AGARO among others, that offer advanced filtration, sleek designs, and reliable performance for healthier living spaces.
Delhi and north India experience alarming air quality levels, especially during winter, with smog, stubble burning, and urban pollution worsening the situation. Poor air quality poses severe health risks, including respiratory issues and long-term complications, making air purifiers a necessity in households.