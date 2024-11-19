Breathe clean with top air purifiers from Philips, Winix, Airth, Dyson, and AGARO among others, that offer advanced filtration, sleek designs, and reliable performance for healthier living spaces.

Delhi and north India experience alarming air quality levels, especially during winter, with smog, stubble burning, and urban pollution worsening the situation. Poor air quality poses severe health risks, including respiratory issues and long-term complications, making air purifiers a necessity in households.

Leading brands offer advanced air purifiers tailored for such conditions. Philips and Dyson are known for their HEPA filters and smart technology, providing superior allergen and particle removal. Winix and Honeywell focus on multi-stage purification and durable designs. Airth specialises in innovative, energy-efficient purifiers, while AGARO and Xiaomi provide budget-friendly solutions without compromising performance.

These purifiers effectively tackle PM2.5 particles, allergens, and even harmful gases, ensuring a safer indoor environment. Choosing a reliable purifier with high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) and proven filtration technology is crucial to combat Delhi's air pollution and breathe cleaner, healthier air daily.

The Winix Premium 4-Stage Air Purifier offers advanced filtration, eliminating viruses, bacteria, and allergens effectively. With triple certifications from UK Allergy, ECARF, and AHAM, it ensures trusted performance. Featuring a CADR of 390 m³/h, it covers up to 1,065 sq ft, ideal for larger spaces. The Korean-engineered purifier includes a 2-year warranty and sleek grey design, making it a reliable and stylish choice for improving indoor air quality.

Specifications of Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier 4-stage filtration system, including HEPA filter, for advanced air purification.

Certified by UK Allergy, ECARF, and AHAM.

CADR of 390 m³/h, suitable for spaces up to 1,065 sq ft.

Effective against viruses, bacteria, and allergens.

Includes a 2-year warranty for reliable performance.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Covers large areas, ideal for homes and offices. May be bulky for smaller rooms. Triple certifications ensure trusted purification standards. Higher price point compared to some competitors.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its effective air purification, large coverage area, and certifications, though some find it slightly bulky and expensive.

Why choose this product?

Choose Winix Premium for its exceptional filtration, large area coverage, and certified performance, ensuring cleaner air and healthier living spaces..

The Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 is perfect for bedrooms, covering up to 36 m². Its HEPA filter removes 99.97% of pollen, dust, smoke, and allergens, ensuring cleaner air. Designed for ultra-quiet operation and low energy consumption, it’s ideal for uninterrupted sleep. With a sleek white design and advanced purification technology, this air purifier combines functionality and style, making it an excellent choice for healthier indoor environments.

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier Covers areas up to 36 m², ideal for bedrooms.

HEPA filter removes 99.97% of allergens, pollen, dust, and smoke.

Ultra-quiet operation for undisturbed sleep.

Energy-efficient design ensures low power consumption.

Sleek white design with smart air quality monitoring.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective in removing allergens and improving air quality. Limited coverage for larger rooms. Compact and quiet, perfect for small spaces like bedrooms. Replacement filters may be expensive.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its air purification, affordability, and compact size for small rooms, though opinions vary on noise, effectiveness, and filter quality.

Why choose this product?

The Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 combines quiet, efficient air purification with advanced technology, ensuring healthier air and restful sleep.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 offers advanced air purification with a True HEPA filter, trapping 99.99% of viruses and allergens. Covering up to 516 sq ft, it ensures fast purification in just 7 minutes. Equipped with a negative air ioniser, Wi-Fi app control, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, it combines efficiency and convenience. RoHS and Allergy Care certifications guarantee safety, making it an excellent choice for healthier homes.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier True HEPA filter traps 99.99% of viruses, allergens, and pollutants.

Coverage up to 516 sq ft, ideal for large rooms.

Negative air ioniser enhances air quality by neutralising pollutants.

Fast purification in just 7 minutes for quick results.

Wi-Fi app control, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatibility for convenience.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient and fast air purification, ideal for large rooms. May be too large for small rooms. Smart features like app control and voice assistants add convenience. Relatively high price compared to some other air purifiers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its effective air purification, Wi-Fi connectivity, and design, though opinions vary on noise, value, and reliability.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 for its fast, efficient air purification, smart features, and large coverage area.

The Reffair AX30 [MAX] Air Purifier is designed for both car and home use, featuring a 2nd Gen H13 True HEPA filter for efficient air purification. It traps dust, allergens, and pollutants while emitting negative ions to enhance air quality. With a Type-C cable for easy charging, it also includes an aromatherapy function for added freshness. Its sleek black design makes it a stylish and functional addition to any space.

Specifications of Reffair AX30 [MAX] Air Purifier for Car & Home 2nd Gen H13 True HEPA filter for effective purification.

Negative ions function enhances air quality by neutralising pollutants.

Aromatherapy function for added freshness and comfort.

Compact design, suitable for both car and home use.

Type-C cable for easy charging and convenience.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and versatile for use in both cars and homes. Smaller coverage area, ideal for compact spaces. Includes multiple features, including aromatherapy and negative ionisation. Limited to Type-C charging, may not suit all users.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its air purification, pleasant scent, and quick performance, though opinions vary on value for money and hype.

Why choose this product?

The Reffair AX30 [MAX] offers excellent air purification with added aromatherapy, negative ions, and versatility for both home and car use.

The AIRTH Air Purifier for AC is designed to upgrade your existing air conditioner into an efficient air purifier. Ideal for home and office use, it features a HEPA filter that protects against harmful PM2.5, PM10 particles, viruses, and allergens. Perfect for areas with an AQI under 200, this innovative solution is developed at IIT Kanpur and IISc, providing reliable air quality improvement while using your current AC system.

Specifications of AIRTH Air Purifier HEPA filter upgrades your AC into an air purifier.

Effective protection against PM2.5, PM10, viruses, and allergens.

Suitable for home and office use.

Ideal for regions with AQI < 200.

Developed at IIT Kanpur and IISc for advanced technology.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Transforms existing AC into a functional air purifier. Only effective when AQI is below 200. Excellent protection against harmful pollutants and allergens. May not fit all AC models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its effectiveness, air quality improvement, and design, though opinions vary on its value for money and fit.

Why choose this product?

Choose AIRTH to enhance air quality by transforming your AC into a powerful air purifier, protecting against harmful pollutants.

The Dyson Air Purifier Cool TP07 in Black/Nickel offers superior air purification with advanced HEPA H13 filtration, removing 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1. Covering up to 600 sq. ft., it ensures optimal air quality in your space. With smart Wi-Fi control, it offers seamless operation and modern convenience. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it combines cutting-edge performance with sleek design for healthier, cleaner air.

Specifications of Dyson Air Purifier Covers up to 600 sq. ft.

Advanced HEPA H13 filtration removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants.

Captures particles as small as PM 0.1.

Equipped with smart Wi-Fi control for remote operation.

Backed by a 2-year warranty for added reliability.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional filtration with HEPA H13 technology. Premium price may not suit all budgets. Smart Wi-Fi controls for convenience. Limited cooling compared to standard fans.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its air quality, design, and usability but find it expensive. Performance, noise level, and app controls are appreciated.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Dyson TP07 for its unmatched filtration, large coverage, and smart features, ensuring clean air and modern functionality.

The Coway Original Filter Set for AirMega 150 (AP-1019C) ensures optimal air purification with a Green True HEPA and Activated Carbon Filter combo. Designed for efficiency, it traps 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles. With an impressive filter life of up to 8500 hours, it provides long-lasting performance. Ideal for maintaining clean air, it’s a reliable solution for homes, blending advanced filtration with durability for enhanced air quality.

Specifications of Coway Brand Original Filter Set for AirMega 150 (AP-1019C) Air Purifier Filter Type: Green True HEPA and Activated Carbon combo.

Efficiency: Removes 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles.

Filter Life: Long-lasting performance with up to 8500 hours of usage.

Compatibility: Designed exclusively for Coway AirMega 150 (AP-1019C).

Usage: Effective in eliminating allergens, dust, odours, and pollutants.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional filtration efficiency for cleaner air. Limited to AirMega 150 model compatibility. Long filter life reduces maintenance frequency. Replacement filters might be expensive for some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the quality, efficiency, and performance, but some find it overpriced and question its value for money.

Why choose this product?

Achieve superior air quality with Coway’s advanced filter set. Its long-lasting, high-performance filtration ensures a healthier, pollutant-free environment.

The Philips GoPure 3211 Car Air Purifier ensures fresh air during your drives. Equipped with HEPA and HESA filters, it effectively removes harmful TVOCs, NO2, SO2, PM2.5, and PM1 particles, providing clean, breathable air. Its compact design fits seamlessly into your car, offering advanced air purification on the go. Enjoy improved air quality and a healthier environment with this essential travel companion, making every journey safer and more comfortable.

Specifications of Philips GoPure 3211 Car Air Purifier Dual Filtration System: Equipped with HEPA and HESA filters for enhanced air purification.

Removes Harmful Particles: Eliminates TVOCs, NO2, SO2, PM2.5, and PM1 particles.

Compact Design: Fits seamlessly into any car interior.

Quick Purification: Delivers fresh air within minutes.

User-Friendly Operation: Simple controls for ease of use while driving.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective Filtration: Removes a wide range of pollutants for cleaner air. Limited Coverage: Designed specifically for cars, not suitable for larger spaces. Compact and Portable: Perfectly designed for car use without taking up much space. Filter Replacement Cost: Filters may require frequent replacement, adding to maintenance costs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its compact size and ease of use but have mixed opinions on effectiveness, noise, build quality, and fragrance capsule.

Why choose this product?

Ensure fresh, pollutant-free air in your car with this reliable purifier. Compact, efficient, and easy to use—perfect for healthy journeys.

The AGARO Royal Air Purifier is designed for home and bedroom use, equipped with a True HEPA Filter H13 that removes 99.99% of pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and PM 0.1 particles. It features a 4-stage purification system and offers a CADR of 300 m³/hr, ensuring efficient air purification. Ideal for improving indoor air quality, it provides a healthier and cleaner environment for you and your family.

Specifications of AGARO Royal Air Purifier True HEPA Filter H13: Removes 99.99% pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and PM 0.1 particles.

4-Stage Purification: Ensures comprehensive filtration for cleaner air.

CADR 300 m³/hr: High Clean Air Delivery Rate for efficient air circulation.

Ideal for Home & Bedroom: Designed to purify air in medium-sized rooms.

Quiet Operation: Runs quietly, providing a peaceful environment.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Removes almost all allergens and pollutants. Higher price point. Efficient purification with low noise. Not ideal for larger rooms.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its efficient air purification, quiet operation, and aesthetics, but opinions vary on the remote control's durability.

Why choose this product?

Choose the AGARO Royal for its superior filtration, fast purification, and quiet operation—ideal for healthier air in home spaces.

The Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office features a 3-in-1 filtration system with a Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, and Activated Carbon Filter. It removes up to 99.99% of pollutants, allergens, pet dander, smoke, dust, and pollen. Ideal for improving air quality in various environments, the AirTouch V1 is designed for quiet, efficient operation, providing cleaner, fresher air for a healthier living space.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier 3-in-1 filtration system: Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter

Removes 99.99% of pollutants, allergens, smoke, dust, and pet dander

Suitable for home and office use

Silent operation for minimal disruption

Coverage area for medium-sized rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficiently cleans the air by removing allergens and pollutants May be bulky for smaller spaces Quiet operation, ideal for bedrooms and offices Replacement filters may be costly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air quality, size, and design. Opinions vary on value for money, with some finding it excellent, others not.

Why choose this product?

This air purifier provides high-efficiency filtration, ensuring cleaner air for a healthier environment, particularly beneficial for allergy sufferers.

Which is the best air purifier? The best air purifier depends on your specific needs, but top choices include the Dyson TP07 for advanced filtration and smart features, the Philips AC1711 for small spaces, and the Coway AirMega 150 for large rooms. Consider factors like CADR, filtration type, coverage area, and additional features like smart controls.

What is the safest type of air purifier? The safest air purifiers are those equipped with a HEPA filter, which captures 99.97% of particles, including dust, allergens, and pollutants. Additionally, models with activated carbon filters help remove harmful gases. Avoid purifiers with ozone generators, as ozone can be harmful to health, especially in indoor spaces.

Is air purifier better than AC? An air purifier is designed to clean the air by removing allergens, dust, pollutants, and bacteria, improving air quality. An air conditioner (AC) regulates temperature and humidity. While an AC can improve comfort, an air purifier is better for improving indoor air quality, especially in polluted environments.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best air purifier brand: Filtration Technology: Choose an air purifier with a high-quality filter, such as HEPA, to remove fine particles like dust, allergens, and bacteria.

Room Size: Consider the CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) to ensure the purifier covers your room size effectively.

Noise Level: Look for models that offer quiet operation, especially if used in bedrooms or workspaces.

Energy Efficiency: Opt for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills without compromising performance.

Brand Reputation & Warranty: Choose a trusted brand with positive customer reviews and a solid warranty for peace of mind.

Top 3 features of best air purifier brands

Best Air Purifier Brand Floor Area Specification Met Noise Level Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier Up to 1065 Sq. Ft Triple certified, H13 HEPA filter, Virus & Bacteria removal Moderate to Low Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 36 m² (approx. 387 Sq. Ft) HEPA filter, Removes 99.97% of allergens, dust, smoke Ultra-quiet Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 516 Sq. Ft True HEPA filter, Wi-Fi control, Fast purification Low Reffair AX30 [MAX] Air Purifier for Car & Home Small (Car/Home) H13 HEPA, Negative ions, Aromatherapy functionality Low Dyson Air Purifier Cool TP07 600 Sq. Ft HEPA H13 filtration, Removes 99.95% of allergens Low AIRTH Air Purifier for AC N/A (Upgrades AC) HEPA filter for AC, Protection from PM2.5, Virus, Allergy Low Coway Brand Original Filter Set for AirMega 150 N/A (Filter Set) True HEPA & Activated Carbon, 8500 hrs filter life N/A Philips GoPure 3211 Car Air Purifier Small (Car) HEPA & HESA filters, Removes TVOC, NO2, SO2, PM2.5 Low AGARO Royal Air Purifier N/A (Home/Bedorom) HEPA H13, Removes 99.99% pollutants & viruses Low Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office Small to Medium (Up to 100 m²) 3-in-1 filter, HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes allergens Moderate to Low

Similar articles for you

FAQs Question : How do air purifiers work? Ans : Air purifiers work by drawing in air, filtering out pollutants like dust, allergens, and bacteria, and releasing clean air back into the room. Question : Do air purifiers remove viruses? Ans : Yes, many air purifiers, particularly those with HEPA filters, can remove viruses and bacteria, improving indoor air quality. Question : How often should I change the filter in an air purifier? Ans : Filters should typically be changed every 6-12 months, depending on usage and the manufacturer's guidelines. Question : Are air purifiers effective against smoke? Ans : Yes, air purifiers with activated carbon or HEPA filters can effectively remove smoke particles and odours from the air. Question : Can an air purifier help with allergies? Ans : Yes, air purifiers with HEPA filters can trap airborne allergens like pollen, dust, and pet dander, providing relief for allergy sufferers.