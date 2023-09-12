With increasing pollution levels and rising health concerns, having access to clean and fresh air has become more crucial than ever before. Air purifiers have emerged as saviours in this regard, helping us breathe easy and stay healthy indoors. A high-quality air purifier can make a significant difference in the air you and your loved ones breathe.

With numerous options flooding the market, choosing the best air purifier in India can be a daunting task. To simplify your quest for cleaner air, we've brought together a list of the top 10 air purifiers available in the country. These devices are equipped with advanced filtration technologies designed to remove a wide range of airborne impurities, from dust and pollen to even viruses.

In this comprehensive guide, let's look at the features, specifications, and benefits of each air purifier, helping you make an informed decision about which one suits your needs best.

1. MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4

The MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is a powerhouse when it comes to purifying the air in your home. With its true 3-layer HEPA filter, it removes an impressive 99.99% of air pollutants and ultra-fine PM 0.1 particles, ensuring you breathe nothing but clean air. Its large coverage area of 516 square feet makes it suitable for spacious rooms. The added convenience of app, Wi-Fi, and voice control compatibility via Alexa or Google Assistant makes it a tech-savvy choice. However, its substantial size and weight may not be suitable for smaller spaces.

Specifications:

Brand: Mi

Colour: White

Coverage Area: 516 sq. ft.

Control Method: Remote

Filter Type: HEPA

Power Source: Corded Electric

Weight: 5600 grams

Pros Cons High-efficiency HEPA filter Bulky and heavy design App and voice control options

2. Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier

The Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier is a compact powerhouse that packs a punch. Its small size belies its impressive air-purifying capabilities. This air purifier, backed by Philips' reputation, effectively removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants as tiny as 0.003 microns, including bacteria and viruses. With a fast purification rate, it cleans a standard room in just 12 minutes. The 3-stage filtration process, real-time air quality feedback, and certifications for allergen and virus removal make it a top choice for clean air enthusiasts.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips

Colour: White

Coverage Area: 333 sq. ft.

Noise Level: 32 dB

Control Method: Touch

Filter Type: HEPA

Power Source: Electric

Item Weight: 5.25 kilograms

Pros Cons Compact and space-saving design Limited coverage area Efficient 3-stage filtration

3. Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier

The Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier is a reliable solution for clean indoor air. With a 6-stage filtration system, it tackles pollutants effectively. The AQI indicator and digital PM 2.5 display provide real-time air quality feedback. This air purifier offers a CADR of 200 m³/hour, suitable for spaces up to 24 square meter. Additionally, it features a dust sensor, filter change indicator, and touch control for convenience.

Specifications:

Brand: Voltas

Colour: White

Coverage Area: 24 sq. meters

Control Method: Touch

Filter Type: HEPA

Power Source: Electric

Item Weight: 4.6 kilograms

Pros Cons Comprehensive 6-stage filtration Not suitable for large areas Real-time air quality indicators

4. Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home

Are you looking for an air purifier that combines efficiency and longevity? The Coway Professional Air Purifier with its extended filter life of 8500 hours might be the answer. It boasts a Green True HEPA filter, capturing 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles. With a 7-year warranty and low noise levels (22 dB), it offers peace of mind and quiet operation.

Specifications:

Brand: Coway

Colour: White

Coverage Area: 355 sq. feet

Control Method: Touch

Filter Type: HEPA

Noise Level: 22 dB

Particle Retention Size: 0.1 micron

Power Source: Corded Electric

Pros Cons Extended filter life Limited colour options Exceptional virus and particle retention

5. Amazon Basics Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & Office

The Amazon Basics Portable Air Purifier is a versatile solution for clean air, whether you're in your car, at home, or in the office. Its innovative design features a tapered body housing an H13 HEPA filter and Smart Negative Ions function for efficient purification. The portability factor is a standout feature, ensuring you can enjoy clean air wherever you go. The H13 HEPA filter's high-grade filtration removes 99.97% of dust particles, making it suitable for the entire family. Moreover, it's 100% safe to use, with no non-certified batteries that pose risks, and it's energy-efficient, preserving your car's battery life.

Specifications:

HEPA Filter Type: H13 Grade

Portability: Yes

Smart Negative Ions: Yes

Energy Efficiency: Up to 70% energy savings

Safety: No non-certified batteries

Pros Cons Portable and versatile Limited colour option High-grade H13 HEPA filter

6. SHARP Room Air Purifier

The SHARP Room air purifier is designed to provide superior air quality with the power of Plasmacluster Ion Technology. It features a Haze Mode and Odour and Dust Sensor for efficient performance. The True HEPA and deodorizing filter ensures thorough purification. With a coverage area of up to 320 sq ft, it's ideal for bedrooms or small living spaces. What sets this purifier apart is SHARP's commitment to excellent after-sales support, offering free installation and service assistance to ensure customers enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

Specifications:

Technology: Plasmacluster Ion Technology

Coverage Area: Up to 320 sq ft

Control Method: Touch

Filter Type: HEPA

Pros Cons Plasmacluster Ion Technology Only one colour Odour & Dust Sensor Expensive

7. Honeywell Air Touch V2 Indoor Air Purifier

The Honeywell Air Touch V2 is an advanced indoor air purifier with a 3-stage filtration process, including a Pre-Filter, High-Grade H13 HEPA Filter, and Activated Carbon Filter. It effectively removes 99.99% of micro allergens and airborne pollutants, ensuring a safe indoor environment. With a CADR of up to 250 m3/h and coverage area of 388 sq.ft, it rapidly purifies the air. The real-time PM2.5 level indicator, silent operation, and filter reset indicator enhance user experience, making it an excellent choice for clean and healthy indoor air.

Specifications:

Filtration Process: 3-stage

Coverage Area: Up to 388 sq.ft

Noise Level: 47.5db/A at high speed

Filter Life: Up to 3000 hrs or 1 year

Pros Cons Advanced 3-stage filtration Limited colour Real-time PM2.5 level indicator

8. AGARO Imperial Air Purifier

Are you looking for comprehensive indoor air purification? The AGARO Imperial Air Purifier with its 7-stage filtration system has you covered. It removes 99.99% of airborne pollutants, including PM0.1 particles, bacteria, viruses, and micro allergens, providing a clean and healthy indoor environment. With a Green True HEPA H14 Filter, UV sterilization, and anion release, it ensures top-notch air quality. The real-time air quality monitoring, auto/manual mode, timer settings, and sleep mode make it user-friendly. With a CADR of 320 m³/hr, it covers a room area of up to 400 sq ft and offers a long filter life of 8500 hours.

Specifications:

Filtration Stages: 7

Coverage Area: Up to 400 sq ft

CADR: 320 m³/hr

Filter Life: 8500 hours

Pros Cons 7-stage filtration Expensive Auto and manual mode

9. Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier

Imagine having a lifetime supply of clean air without the hassle of filter replacements. The Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier offers just that. With a unique combination of Streamer and Active Plasma technologies, it effectively eliminates harmful elements, including viruses and bacteria, both inside and outside the machine. The super silent operation at just 19dB in quiet mode ensures uninterrupted peace. The remote control provides convenient adjustments, and the auto-start feature adds to its user-friendliness. This purifier covers a generous area of 440 sq. feet, making it suitable for larger spaces.

Specifications:

Coverage Area: 440 sq. feet

Noise Level: 19dB (quiet mode)

Pros Cons Lifetime supply of HEPA filter Can seem bulky for some users Silent operation

10. AmazonBasics Air Purifier

The AmazonBasics Air Purifier is a compact powerhouse that excels in providing fresh and clean indoor air. Ideal for spaces up to 300 sq. ft., it boasts an H13 True HEPA filter, which effectively removes 99.97% of harmful particles, from cigarette smoke to pollen. With a long filter life of 4000–5500 hours, you won't be constantly worrying about replacements. The three settings, including a silent mode with noise control, cater to your preferences. The 4-colour LED display keeps you informed about air quality, and the filter status tracker ensures optimal performance.

Specifications:

Coverage Area: 300 sq. ft.

CADR: 250 m³/h

Filter Life: 4000–5500 hours

Pros Cons Compact and efficient Limited coverage area Multiple operating modes

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 True 3 Layer HEPA Filter Removes 99.99% Air Pollutants & PM 0.1 Particles 516 Sq. Ft. Large Coverage Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier VITASHIELD Intelligent Purification Fast Purification 3 Stage Filtration with True HEPA Filter Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier 6 Stage Filtration AQI Multicolor LED & Digital PM 2.5 Indicator Applicable Coverage Area: 24m² Coway Professional Air Purifier Green True HEPA Filter H14 7 Stage Filtration Real Time Air Quality Monitoring System Amazon Basics Portable Air Purifier H13 True HEPA Filter with 99.97% efficiency Suitable for room area up to 300 sq. ft. 4-Color LED Display & Filter Status Tracking SHARP Room Air Purifier Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology Haze Mode Odour & Dust Sensor Honeywell Air touch V2 Indoor Air Purifier Removes 99.99% Micro Allergens & Airborne Pollutants CADR of up to 250 m³/h 3 Stage Filtration AGARO Imperial Air Purifier Green True HEPA Filter H14 7 Stage Purification System Remote Control Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier Lifetime Supply of HEPA Filter Lifetime Odour Filter Dual Technology Flash Streamer & Active Plasma AmazonBasics Air Purifier H13 True HEPA filter with 99.97% efficiency Suitable for room area up to 300 sq. ft. 3 Working Modes with 4-Color LED Display & Filter Status Tracking

Best value for money

The Amazon Basics Portable Air Purifier offers exceptional value for money with its efficient H13 True HEPA filter, suitability for rooms up to 300 sq. ft., and a 4-colour LED display indicating air quality. It strikes a balance between affordability and effective air purification, making it an excellent choice for those on a budget.

Best overall product

The Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home stands out as the best overall product with its Green True HEPA Filter H14, comprehensive 7-stage filtration, and real-time air quality monitoring system. It combines cutting-edge technology with effective purification, making it a top choice for creating a healthy indoor environment.

How to find the best air purifier in India?

To find the best air purifier in India, consider factors like room size, filter type (HEPA for allergens, activated carbon for odours), and CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). Ensure it suits your specific needs (e.g., allergy relief or smoke removal). Look for additional features like air quality indicators and adjustable fan speeds. Read user reviews and expert opinions to gauge performance and durability. Consider long-term costs, including filter replacements. Popular brands like Philips, Honeywell, and MI offer reliable options. Ultimately, the best air purifier should match your room size, filter out your specific contaminants, and fit your budget.

FAQs

Question : How often should I replace the air purifier filter?

Ans : Filter replacement frequency varies by model and usage. Typically, HEPA filters last 6 months to 2 years, while activated carbon filters may need replacement every 3-6 months.

Question : Can an air purifier help with allergies?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers with HEPA filters can effectively remove allergens like pollen, dust mites, and pet dander from the air, reducing allergy symptoms.

Question : Do air purifiers eliminate odours?

Ans : Air purifiers with activated carbon filters can absorb and neutralize odours from cooking, smoking, and pets, improving indoor air quality.

Question : What's the difference between CADR and ACH?

Ans : CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) measures how quickly an air purifier can clean the air in a specific room size, while ACH (Air Changes Per Hour) indicates how many times an air purifier can filter the entire room's air in an hour.

Question : Are ozone-generating air purifiers safe?

Ans : Ozone-generating purifiers can produce harmful ozone levels and are generally not recommended. Choose air purifiers with HEPA filters for safe and effective air cleaning.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.