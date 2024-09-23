Improving the air quality in your home starts with selecting the best air purifier that fits your needs. Whether you're looking to reduce allergens, dust, or pollutants, an air purifier helps create a cleaner, healthier environment. With advanced filtration technology, today's top air purifiers are capable of tackling everything from pet dander and pollen to smoke and harmful particles, ensuring that every breath you take is fresher.

Additionally, many air purifiers now offer smart features, allowing you to monitor air quality and adjust settings effortlessly. In this guide, we will explore some of the best options available, helping you find the perfect air purifier to suit your lifestyle and improve the air quality in your home.

1. LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets Hair Smokers in Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Filter, 24db Filtration System Cleaner Odor Eliminators, Remove 99.97% Dust Smoke Mold Pollen, Core 300, White

The LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier is designed to provide comprehensive air purification in spaces up to 1095 square feet. It features a high-efficiency H13 True HEPA filter, capable of capturing 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. This includes common pollutants like dust, pollen, smoke, and pet dander, making it ideal for allergy sufferers. The compact design is perfect for bedrooms, offices, or small living areas. With a noise level of just 24dB in Sleep Mode, it ensures a peaceful night’s rest without sacrificing air quality. The purifier’s sleek, minimalist design allows it to blend seamlessly into any modern home, while its intuitive touch controls make it easy to operate.

Specifications of LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home

Floor area: 1095 sq ft.

Noise level: 24 dB

Power source: Corded electric

Dimensions: 22.1D x 33.4W x 36.1H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid H13 True HEPA filter for high filtration efficiency No smart features or app control Sleek, compact design ideal for small spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers on Amazon love this product for its design, features and practicality. They find this product ideal for homes and offices.



Why choose this product?

Pick this if you're looking for a quiet, efficient air purifier that fits seamlessly into a small room or office space.



2. Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White

The Coway Airmega 150 Air Purifier combines impressive filtration capabilities with a chic design. It’s got a Green True HEPA filter that effectively traps 99.99% of viruses, fine dust, and harmful particles down to 0.01 microns. There’s also a deodorisation filter that helps eliminate odours from cooking, pets, and smoke. With a filter lifespan of up to 8500 hours, you can enjoy cleaner air without the hassle of frequent changes. Operating quietly at 22-49dB, it’s perfect for any time of day.

Specifications of Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home

Floor area: 355 sq ft.

Noise level: 22 dB

Power source: Corded electric

Dimensions: 54D x 26W x 43H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long-lasting filters Limited coverage area Removes 99.99% of viruses and fine dust

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers regard it as a highly effective device that is sensitive to air pollution, with a fan that runs quietly.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you need an air purifier with long-lasting filters and excellent virus protection, perfect for bedrooms or medium-sized living rooms.

3. Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 3 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2

The Honeywell Air Touch V2 Air Purifier is designed with a powerful 3-stage filtration system that includes a Pre-Filter, HEPA Filter, and Activated Carbon Filter. This system effectively captures 99.99% of airborne particles, such as allergens, dust, and PM2.5 pollutants. It is suitable for areas up to 388 square feet and features real-time air quality monitoring with a PM2.5 display, allowing you to track air quality improvements. Its sleek and compact design makes it a perfect fit for any room, while the child-lock feature enhances safety for families.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for Home

Floor area: 388 sq ft.

Noise level: 32.5 dB

Power source: Corded electric

Dimensions: 15.3D x 31W x 47H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Real-time air quality monitoring with PM2.5 indicators Lacks smart home integration 3-stage filtration for comprehensive air cleaning

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air purifier for its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and straightforward installation process. However, some buyers have concerns regarding its functionality and ease of maintenance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you're looking for an effective, family-friendly air purifier that also offers real-time air quality updates.

4. Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group, WiFi App & Voice Control, True Hepa H-13 Filter, Removes Viruses, Bacteria & PM 0.1 Particles, 4 Stage Filtration, Filter Life 9000 hrs, Coverage 200 SqFt

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 offers advanced features like Wi-Fi app control and voice activation through Alexa and Google Assistant. Its four-stage filtration system includes a True HEPA H-13 filter, effectively removing up to 99.97% of allergens. With a CADR of 150 m³/h, it covers areas up to 200 square feet. The 360-degree air intake ensures all air is purified, while smart reminders help keep the filter in optimal condition.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200

Floor area: 200 sq ft.

Control Method: Mobile app

Power source: Corded electric

Dimensions: 20.5D x 20.5W x 31.3H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective allergen removal Initial setup may require technical knowledge Smart technology for easy monitoring and control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the air purifier's efficiency, contribution to air quality, and overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

Go for the Qubo Smart Air Purifier for its smart features and efficient filtration, making it a modern solution for maintaining clean air in small areas.

5. FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Air Filter, Quiet Air Cleaner With Night Light,Portable Small Air Purifier for Home, Pet, Office, Living Room (White)

The FULMINARE Air Purifier merges functionality with aesthetic appeal, utilizing an H13 True HEPA filter to ensure the air remains clean in bedrooms and compact living areas. It circulates the air five times every hour in spaces measuring up to 215 square feet. Operating at a minimal noise level of 24 dB, it promotes a tranquil sleeping environment, while the integrated night light feature renders it ideal for children's bedrooms. Additionally, the intuitive timer allows for customized operation according to your preferences.

Specifications of FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom

Floor area: 215 sq ft.

Noise level: 24 dB

Power source: Corded electric

Dimensions: 14.5D x 14.5W x 20H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual function as an air purifier and night light Filter replacement may be needed frequently Compact and portable design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

This product is well-regarded by the buyers on Amazon. They are impressed with its features and overall value for money proposition.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the FULMINARE Air Purifier for its practical design and effective performance, perfect for maintaining a serene atmosphere in bedrooms.

6. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 With True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal Noise, White

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier is equipped with innovative 360° air intake technology, effectively capturing allergens and odors from every angle. Its True HEPA H13 filter is capable of eliminating 99.97% of dust and particulate matter. Designed for spaces up to 200 square feet, it operates quietly to maintain a peaceful environment. Additionally, the adjustable fan speeds and timer settings provide flexibility to meet your air purification requirements.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 With True Hepa H13 Filter

Floor area: 200 sq ft.

Noise level: 55 dB

Power source: Corded electric

Dimensions: 19D x 19W x 31H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive filtration system Limited smart features Versatile operation with fan speed and timer options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The air purifier is well-received by buyers who value its effectiveness, affordability, and quiet operation. However, some of them have raised concerns about its functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Eureka Forbes Air Purifier for its advanced technology and user-friendly features, making it a reliable choice for smaller living spaces.

7. Mi Air Purifier for Home 4, Equipped with Ionizer & Laser Sensor, True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Viruses & PM 0.1, Covers 516 Sq.Ft, OLED Touch screen, White (AC-M16-SC)

The Mi Air Purifier 4 is equipped with an ionizer and a laser sensor to effectively filter allergens and pollutants. Its triple-layer filtration system captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 μm, ensuring cleaner, healthier air in your home. It covers spaces up to 516 square feet and features a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 400 m³/hour for fast, efficient purification. The purifier is also equipped with smart app control, allowing you to manage settings remotely, and its energy-efficient operation makes it a practical and eco-friendly choice for modern households.

Specifications of Mi Air Purifier for Home 4

Floor area: 516 sq ft.

Noise level: 32.1 dB

Power source: Corded electric

Dimensions: 25D x 25W x 55.5H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large coverage area with quick purification Initial cost may be higher Smart technology for remote control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the air purifier for its functionality, air quality, and ease of operation. There are varied views concerning the value for money, noise levels, and connectivity options.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Mi Air Purifier 4 for its powerful performance and smart features, ensuring optimal air quality in larger rooms.

8. AIRTH Air Purifier for Home, Medical Grade HEPA-14 Filter, 5 Stage Purification, Removes 99.99% of PM2.5, PM0.1, Allergens, Bacteria, Viruses & Odor | Real-time PM2.5 Display | CADR 204m3/hr

The AIRTH Air Purifier utilises a medical-grade HEPA-14 filter, providing exceptional air purification with five-stage filtration. It effectively removes 99.99% of PM2.5 and PM0.1 particles, along with allergens and odours. With a CADR of 204 m³/hour, it's suitable for various room sizes. The real-time PM2.5 display and auto mode enhance convenience, while the child lock feature ensures safety in homes with children.

Specifications of AIRTH Air Purifier for Home

Floor area: 258 sq ft.

CADR: 200 m³h

Power source: Corded electric

Dimensions: 22.5 x 22.5 x 37.5 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Medical-grade filtration for superior performance Not portable due to size and weight Real-time air quality monitoring

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The air purifier has garnered positive feedback from buyers regarding its build quality, air quality enhancement, and ease of installation. Some have expressed concerns about its value for money, fit and cooling efficiency.

Why choose this product?

Select the AIRTH Air Purifier for its high-grade filtration and safety features, making it ideal for families and those with health concerns.

9. Bepure B1 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filtration| Best for Homes & Offices| Area Upto 500 sq ft | Removes 99.97% pollutants by 4 Stage Filtration| Remote control provided for convenience

The Bepure B1 Air Purifier is ideal for homes and offices, covering up to 500 square feet. It features a four-stage filtration system, including a HEPA H13 filter, to capture 99.97% of allergens and pollutants. Its quiet operation at 25 dB makes it perfect for nighttime use. For added convenience, the purifier comes with a remote control, allowing you to adjust settings from anywhere in the room. This combination of efficiency and ease of use makes the Bepure B1 a practical solution for maintaining clean air indoors.

Specifications of Bepure B1 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filtration

Floor area: 500 sq ft.

Noise level: 25 dB

Power source: Corded electric

Dimensions: 16D x 32W x 56.5H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quiet operation ensures minimal disruption Not as compact as some alternatives Remote control for ease of use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the product for its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and air purification capabilities. Nonetheless, some have expressed varied opinions regarding the quality of its construction.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this air purifier for its effective filtration and convenience features, making it a great choice for larger areas.

10. Philips Domestic Appliances Smart Air Purifier AC1715-Purifies rooms up to 36 m² -Removes 99.97% of Pollen,Dust, Smoke, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Quiet and Low energy consumption, Ideal for Bedrooms,White

The Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715 is an ideal choice for improving air quality in bedrooms and smaller spaces, effectively purifying areas up to 380 square feet. Equipped with an advanced three-layer HEPA filtration system, it captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles such as allergens, dust, pet dander, and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. This makes it highly effective in creating a cleaner, healthier environment. The purifier also comes with smart app control, allowing you to monitor and manage air quality in real-time from your smartphone.

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715

Floor area: 380 sq ft.

Noise level: 50 dB

Power source: Corded electric

Dimensions: 27.3D x 48.6W x 27.3H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Highly effective filtration with smart features Filter replacements may be costly Compact and stylish design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this air purifier for its effectiveness, quiet operation and reasonable price.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Philips Smart Air Purifier for its advanced features and efficient performance, ensuring a clean and comfortable sleeping environment.

How often should I replace the filters in an air purifier?

Most air purifiers recommend changing the HEPA filter every 6-12 months, depending on usage and air quality. Some models feature indicators that notify you when it's time to replace filters, ensuring optimal performance in removing dust, allergens, and other pollutants from the air.

Can air purifiers help with allergies?

Yes, air purifiers can reduce allergens like pollen, dust mites, and pet dander by trapping them in HEPA filters. This can significantly improve indoor air quality and alleviate symptoms for allergy sufferers, making it easier to breathe and reducing sneezing, coughing, and irritation.

Do air purifiers remove odours?

Air purifiers with activated carbon filters are effective at removing odours from smoke, cooking, and pets. These filters absorb and neutralise airborne odour-causing particles, helping keep your home smelling fresh and clean while maintaining overall air quality.

Best value for money air purifier:

The FULMINARE Air Purifier offers exceptional value with its H13 True HEPA filter, efficiently capturing 99.97% of allergens, dust, and pet dander. Its compact and portable design fits any room, while the quiet operation and built-in night light make it perfect for bedrooms, living spaces, and offices.

Best overall air purifier:

The LEVOIT Core 300 is a top choice for overall performance, featuring an H13 True HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of pollutants, allergens, and odours. With a 24dB quiet operation and advanced filtration system, it’s ideal for allergy sufferers and pet owners, ensuring cleaner air in any room.

Factors to consider before buying the best air purifier:

Room Size: Ensure the air purifier is suitable for your room’s square footage.

Filtration System: Look for a True HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of particles.

Noise Level: Check the decibel rating, especially for bedrooms.

CADR Rating: Higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) ensures faster purification.

Smart Features: Consider app control, air quality sensors, and filter change indicators.

Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models with low power consumption.

Filter Replacement Costs: Check availability and cost of replacement filters.

Portability: Compact, lightweight models are easier to move between rooms.

Extra Features: Night modes, timers, or air ionizers can enhance usability.

Top 3 features of the best air purifier:

Best air purifiers Colour Filter type Control Method LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home White HEPA Touch Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home White Special Green Anti Virus True HEPA Touch Honeywell Air Purifier for Home White HEPA Touch Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 White HEPA WiFi App & Voice Control FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom White HEPA Touch Eureka Forbes Air Purifier White HEPA Touch Mi Air Purifier for Home 4 White HEPA Remote AIRTH Air Purifier for Home White HEPA Touch Bepure B1 Air Purifier White HEPA H13 Remote Philips Domestic Appliances Smart Air Purifier White HEPA App, Touch

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between HEPA and other filters?

Ans : HEPA filters capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, making them ideal for allergens, while other filters may not be as effective at trapping ultra-fine particles.

Question : How often should I change the filter?

Ans : Typically, HEPA filters need replacement every 6 to 12 months, depending on the air quality and usage. Always check the manufacturer’s guidelines.

Question : Are air purifiers noisy?

Ans : Most air purifiers are designed for quiet operation, especially in sleep mode. Noise levels vary, so check the dB rating before purchasing.

Question : Do air purifiers help with pet allergies?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers with HEPA filters can effectively capture pet dander, helping reduce allergy symptoms for pet owners.

