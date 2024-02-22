Best air purifier under ₹5000: Our 7 picks for pristine air quality indoors

Breathe in clean air with our curated selection of the best air purifiers priced under ₹5,000, featuring 7 top picks. Indoor air quality is increasingly vital in today’s world and these budget-friendly solutions offer peace of mind and cleaner living spaces, especially if you live in big cities where pollution is at an all-time-high. Our picks include air purifiers with compact designs and powerful filtration systems, making each purifier a meticulously chosen device to meet varying needs of different users while staying within budget constraints. In our list, we’ve prioritised efficiency, reliability, and affordability, making sure that everyone has access to high-quality air purification technology without significantly denting their budget. It doesn’t matter whether you're combating allergens, pollutants, or simply want fresher air, these air purifiers promise to deliver noticeable improvements to your indoor environment from day one of usage. With our 7 picks, you will be able to enjoy cleaner air in your home, office, or any indoor space - all under ₹5,000.

1. FULMINARE Air Purifier for Bedroom

The FULMINARE Air Purifier for your bedroom is equipped with an H13 True HEPA air filter and is a silent performer. This quiet air cleaner features a night light, making it the perfect purchase for home, pet, office, and living room use.

Specifications of FULMINARE Air Purifier for Bedroom:

Utilises H13 True HEPA Air Filter for efficient air purification

Operates quietly, suitable for bedroom and office use

Features a built-in night light for added convenience during nighttime

Compact and portable, ideal for use in various settings such as home, office, and living room

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid H13 True HEPA filter ensures efficient air cleaning May not effectively purify air in larger spaces Operates quietly, suitable for bedroom and office use Relies on a night light, which may not be desired by all users

2. AMERICAN MICRONIC Instruments Imported Air Purifier

The AMERICAN MICRONIC Instruments Imported Air Purifier could be your next cleaning companion. It features HEPA and Activated Carbon filters, along with an ioniser to efficiently clean rooms up to 150 sq. feet. Available in the Ivory & Grey finish, this air purifier delivers fresh and purified air for your space.

Specifications of AMERICAN MICRONIC Instruments Imported Air Purifier:

Room coverage: Suitable for rooms up to 150 square feet

Equipped with HEPA and activated carbon filters for thorough air purification

Features an ioniser for additional air cleaning

Available in Ivory & Grey finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Utilises HEPA and activated carbon filters, plus an ioniser, for thorough air cleaning Suitable for rooms up to 150 square feet, may not be sufficient for larger spaces Available in Ivory & Grey finish, enhancing room aesthetics May produce significant noise during operation, potentially disruptive in quiet environments

3. FULMINARE Air Purifier for Home

The FULMINARE Air Purifier is equipped with H13 HEPA filters that come with 360-degree air inlet, 3 speeds, and auto air quality monitoring. This air purifier effectively removes dust, pet dander, and smoke. Portable and low-noise, this purifier is ideal for bedroom and office use. It is currently available in white colour.

Specifications of FULMINARE Air Purifier for Home:

Filtration system: Equipped with H13 HEPA filters for efficient air purification

360-degree air inlet: Allows for comprehensive air intake from all directions

Auto air quality monitoring: Automatically adjusts settings based on detected air quality

Portable and low noise: Designed for ease of movement and operation, emitting minimal noise levels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid H13 HEPA filters remove dust, pet dander, and smoke, ensuring clean air May produce noticeable noise levels during operation, disrupting quiet environments Automatically adjusts settings based on detected air quality, optimising performance May not effectively purify air in larger rooms or spaces

4. Rosekm Small Air Purifier

If you want a tiny air purifier that gets the job done, check out the Rosekm Small Air Purifier for home. This is a personal desk mini air purifier that efficiently removes pet odours, smoke, and allergens. This option is perfect for small rooms and offices and comes in a sleek white design, ensuring fresher air wherever you go.

Specifications of Rosekm Small Air Purifier:

Compact design: Small and portable, suitable for desks and bedrooms

HEPA filtration: Equipped with HEPA filters for effective air cleaning

Odour removal: Efficiently eliminates pet odours, smoke, and allergens

Ideal for home, bedroom, desktop, and office environments

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ideal for desks and bedrooms, offering versatility in placement May not effectively purify air in larger rooms or spaces Efficiently eliminates pet odours, smoke, and allergens, promoting fresher air Basic functionality may not meet advanced air purification needs

5. AIRTH Air Purifier for AC

The AIRTH Air Purifier for AC features a coated HEPA filter for proven protection against PM2.5, PM10, viruses, and allergies. This purifier for AC was developed with technology from IIT Kanpur and IISc Bangalore. It is currently available in a sleek white design.

Specifications of AIRTH Air Purifier for AC:

Coated HEPA filter: Features a specialised HEPA filter for enhanced air purification

Proven protection from PM2.5, PM10, viruses, and allergies

Developed with technology from IIT Kanpur & IISc Bangalore

Available in a sleek white design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Coated HEPA filter offers enhanced air purification against PM2.5, PM10, viruses, and allergies Specifically designed for use with AC units, may not suit all air purification needs Developed with technology from renowned institutions like IIT Kanpur & IISc Bangalore, ensuring reliability and effectiveness Advanced features may come with a higher price point compared to basic air purifiers

6. Geek Ikuku A6 Air Purifier

The Geek Ikuku A6 air purifier for home and office. It features 3-stage HEPA dust filtration and runs on ObliqFlow purification technology, making portable airflow a reality. The digital LED display with touch control can significantly transform usability and functionality.

Specifications of Geek Ikuku A6 Air Purifier:

Filtration system: Utilises a 3-stage HEPA dust filtration mechanism

Purification technology: Incorporates ObliqFlow Purification Technology for effective air cleaning

Portability: Designed with portable airflow capabilities for versatile use

Control interface: Equipped with a digital LED display and touch control for user-friendly operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Utilises 3-stage HEPA dust filtration for thorough air cleaning Advanced features may come with a higher price tag compared to basic air purifiers Incorporates ObliqFlow Purification Technology for enhanced purification efficiency May not be suitable for larger spaces, potentially affecting overall air quality in bigger rooms or offices

7. Voltmi Aura Portable Air Purifier

The Voltmi Aura Portable Air Purifier in white is ideal for your car, home, and office. With a 99.5% air purification rate, it features 3-stage air filtration, an intelligent AI-based air quality sensor, H13 grade True HEPA filter, one-key deodorization, and a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of Voltmi Aura Portable Air Purifier:

99.5% purification rate ensures thorough air cleaning

Features a 3-stage air filtration mechanism for effective purification

Utilises intelligent AI-based sensor for monitoring air quality.

Equipped with an H13 Grade True HEPA Filter for superior filtration efficiency

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Achieves 99.5% air purification, ensuring cleaner air Advanced features may come with a higher initial cost compared to basic air purifiers Features an AI-based sensor for accurate air quality assessment One-year warranty may not provide long-term peace of mind for some users

3 best features for you

Product name Filtration system/Purification technology Filter type Added feature FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom H13 True HEPA Air Filter True HEPA Quiet Air Cleaner With Night Light AMERICAN MICRONIC Instruments Imported Air Purifier HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Ionizer HEPA, Activated Carbon Proven Protection From PM2.5 PM10 Viruses and Allergies FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Home H13 HEPA Air Purifiers with 360 Air Inlet H13 HEPA Auto Air Quality Monitoring, Removes Dust, Pet Dander, Smoke Rosekm Small Air Purifier for Home Bedroom Room HEPA Air Purifier HEPA Personal Desk Mini Air Purifier, Room Fresheners Cleaner AIRTH Air Purifier For AC Coated HEPA Filter Coated HEPA Developed at IIT Kanpur & IISc Bangalore Geek Ikuku A6 Air Purifier for Home & Office 3-Stage HEPA Dust Filtration HEPA ObliqFlow Purification Technology, Portable Air Flow Voltmi Aura Portable Air Purifier (White) 3 Stage Air Filtration H13 Grade True HEPA 99.5% Air Purification Rate, Intelligent AI Sensor

Best value for money

The AMERICAN MICRONIC Instruments Imported Air Purifier offers exceptional value for money. With HEPA, activated carbon filters, and an ioniser, it ensures comprehensive air purification for spaces up to 150 sq feet. Its proven protection from PM2.5, PM10, viruses, and allergens, combined with a sleek Ivory & Grey design, makes it a top choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking quality air purification.

Best overall product

The FULMINARE Air Purifier for Bedroom stands out as the best overall product. Featuring an H13 True HEPA filter and quiet operation with night light, it's perfect for bedroom use. Its portable design, suitable for home, pet areas, and offices, ensures clean air wherever needed. The auto air quality monitoring and effective removal of dust, pet dander, and smoke make it a versatile and reliable choice.

How to find the right air purifier

To find the right air purifier, first, assess your specific needs including room size, air quality concerns, and budget. Research different purification technologies like HEPA, activated carbon, and ionisers, understanding their effectiveness against pollutants. Consider additional features such as air quality sensors, noise levels, and energy efficiency. Read reviews and compare specifications to identify models that meet your criteria. Finally, purchase from reputable brands with good warranty and customer support.

FAQs

Question : How often should I replace the filters in my air purifier?

Ans : Filter replacement intervals vary depending on usage and filter type. Generally, HEPA filters should be replaced every 6-12 months.

Question : Can air purifiers eliminate all indoor pollutants?

Ans : While air purifiers can effectively remove many indoor pollutants, they may not eliminate all contaminants, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or gases.

Question : Can air purifiers help with allergies and asthma?

Ans : Yes, HEPA air purifiers can capture allergens like pollen, pet dander, and dust mites, providing relief for allergy and asthma sufferers.

Question : How much energy does an air purifier consume?

Ans : Air purifiers typically consume minimal energy, similar to that of a light bulb. Energy-efficient models are available to minimize electricity usage.

Question : Can I use an air purifier in my car?

Ans : Yes, portable air purifiers like the Voltmi Aura Portable Air Purifier are designed for car use. They help remove pollutants and improve air quality within the vehicle.

