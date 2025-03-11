Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best air purifiers for home March 2025 to fight spring allergies with Dyson, Philips, and Coway for fresh indoor air

Best air purifiers for home March 2025 to fight spring allergies with Dyson, Philips, and Coway for fresh indoor air

Kanika Budhiraja

Spring allergies are here, bringing sneezes and stuffy noses. The best air purifiers for home March 2025 from Dyson, Philips, and Coway help remove pollen, dust, and pet dander, ensuring cleaner indoor air. Breathe easier this season with the right air purifier for allergy relief!

Say hello to cleaner air with the best air purifiers for home March 2025.
Our Picks Best air purifier Longest filter life Best smart air purifier Best budget air purifier Best premium product

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best air purifier

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Longest filter life

Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best smart air purifier

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GA

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best budget air purifier

Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q200, From Hero Group, Up To 200 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, App & Voice Control, Filter Life 9000 Hrs, True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saving White

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best premium product

Dyson Air Purifier Cool TP07 (White/Silver) | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Smart Control| 2 Year Warranty

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715-Purifies rooms up to 36 m² -Removes 99.97% of Pollen,Dust, Smoke, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Quiet and Low energy consumption, Ideal for Bedrooms,White

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

SHARP Air Purifier for Room FX-J80M-H with Plasmacluster (Removes Bacteria, Virus, Odor, Mold, VOCs) I WiFi I HEPA H14 & Carbon & Pre Filter| I Traps 99.97% Pollutants I 680 Sq. Ft. (680 Wi Fi)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Philips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier for Home|Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 700 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Virus,Allergen,Dust & PM2.5|50% Quieter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs|Ideal for Living room

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Air Purifier (Advanced Technology), HEPA + Catalytic Oxidation Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled, TP09 (White/Gold)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

As spring arrives, so do allergies, making it tough to stay comfortable indoors. Pollen, dust, and pet dander can trigger sneezing and congestion, making fresh indoor air a necessity. The best air purifiers for home March 2025 can help by filtering out allergens and improving air quality. Dyson, Philips, and Coway offer powerful solutions designed to keep your space clean and breathable.

With HEPA filters and smart purification technology, these air purifiers remove airborne particles, helping you feel better and breathe easier. If you’ve been struggling with allergies or just want a fresher home, investing in a good air purifier can make a real difference.

Explore the best air purifiers for home March 2025 from Dyson, Philips, Coway, Honeywell, and Sharp for fresh indoor air.

The Honeywell Air Touch V1 is one of the best air purifiers for home March 2025, offering a 3-in-1 filtration system with a pre filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. It removes 99.99% of pollutants, allergens, and smoke, ensuring cleaner indoor air. With its high efficiency HEPA filter, it effectively captures fine dust, pet dander, and pollen, making it ideal for allergy sufferers and improving overall air quality.

Specifications

Control Method
Touch
Floor Area
235 Square Feet
Noise Level
29 dB
Controller Type
Touch Control

Reasons to buy

Advanced 3-in-1 filtration

H13 HEPA filter removes allergens

Reasons to avoid

No smart app control

Slightly bulky design

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its efficient air purification, quiet operation, and noticeable reduction in dust and allergens at home.

Why choose this product?

With powerful filtration and a trusted brand name, the Honeywell Air Touch V1 ensures clean indoor air, perfect for allergy sufferers.

The Coway Airmega 150 is one of the best air purifiers for home March 2025, designed to tackle allergens and pollutants effectively. Its 8500 hour True HEPA filter captures 99.99% of dust, pollen, and airborne viruses, making indoor air fresher. The specialised filtration system ensures long lasting performance, ideal for those struggling with allergies or looking for cleaner air at home.

Specifications

Control Method
Touch
Filter Type
Special Green Anti Virus True HEPA
Floor Area
355.00
Noise Level
22 dB
Particle Retention Size
0.01 Micron

Reasons to buy

Longest filter life (8500 hrs)

True HEPA filter removes ultra-fine particles

Reasons to avoid

No smart connectivity

Slightly premium pricing

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its exceptional filtration, durable build, and long-lasting filter, making it a great fuss-free option for you.

Why choose this product?

With industry leading filter life and virus trapping technology, the Coway Airmega 150 ensures the purest indoor air.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is among the best air purifiers for home March 2025, offering fast purification in just 7 minutes and a high CADR of 387 m³/hr, ensuring efficient air cleaning. Its True HEPA filter traps 99.99% of viruses and allergens, while the Alexa and Google Assistant support allows convenient smart control for effortless use.

Specifications

Control Method
App, Remote, Voice
Floor Area
516 Square Feet
Noise Level
32.1 dB
Particle Retention Size
0.3 Micron
Controller Type
Remote Control, Google Assistant, Button Control, Amazon Alexa, Android

Reasons to buy

Fast purification in 7 minutes

Smart controls with Alexa and GA

Reasons to avoid

No detailed air quality history in-app

Filter replacements can be costly

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GA

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked its quick purification and seamless smart features, making it a great choice for modern homes.

Why choose this product?

It’s a powerful, smart air purifier designed for fast, effective air cleaning.

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 is one of the best air purifiers for home March 2025, featuring a True HEPA H13 filter that captures 99.99% of allergens. With app and voice control, it offers seamless operation, and its 9000 hour filter life ensures long term efficiency. Ideal for rooms up to 200 sq. ft., this energy saving purifier keeps your indoor air fresh and clean.

Specifications

Control Method
App
Floor Area
200 Square Feet
Particle Retention Size
0.1
Controller Type
Amazon Alexa

Reasons to buy

Long filter life of 9000 hours

Smart app & voice control

Reasons to avoid

Limited coverage for larger spaces

No real time air quality display

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q200, From Hero Group, Up To 200 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, App & Voice Control, Filter Life 9000 Hrs, True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saving White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its smart features and durable filter, making it a hassle free air purifier for you to choose.

Why choose this product?

It’s a low energy consumption, smart air purifier ideal for small to mid sized rooms.

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 is among the best air purifiers for home March 2025, offering 4 stage filtration and smart WiFi control for convenient air purification. Its H13 HEPA filter efficiently removes pollutants, while the AQI LED display keeps you informed about air quality in real time. A great product for clean, fresh indoor air with smart convenience.

Specifications

Control Method
Voice
Filter Type
HEPA
Floor Area
589 Square Feet
Particle Retention Size
2.5 Micron
Controller Type
mobile app

Reasons to buy

Advanced 4 stage filtration

Smart app and voice control

Reasons to avoid

Slightly bulky design

Premium pricing

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its powerful filtration and smart features, making it a trusted option for homes.

Why choose this product?

It combines effective purification with modern technology, ensuring fresh air with ease.

The Dyson Air Purifier Cool TP07 stands out as one of the best air purifiers for home March 2025, featuring HEPA H13 filtration that removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants, including PM 0.1 particles. Its smart control lets you adjust settings via an app or voice commands, making air purification convenient. With a polished design and powerful filtration, it ensures cleaner indoor air for allergy relief and better breathing.

Specifications

Control Method
App
Filter Type
HEPA H13 Filter + Activated Carbon Filter
Floor Area
600 Square Feet
Noise Level
60 dB
Particle Retention Size
0.1 Micron
Controller Type
Hand Control

Reasons to buy

HEPA H13 removes ultra-fine particles

Smart app and voice control

Reasons to avoid

Expensive compared to others

No heating function

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Dyson Air Purifier Cool TP07 (White/Silver) | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Smart Control| 2 Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its high efficiency filtration and smart connectivity.

Why choose this product?

It combines powerful purification with smart convenience for modern homes.

The Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715 is among the best air purifiers for home March 2025, featuring 99.97% filtration efficiency against pollen, dust, and smoke. Its Wi-Fi connectivity allows easy monitoring and control via a smartphone app, making air purification seamless. Designed for bedrooms, it operates quietly and consumes less energy, ensuring clean air without disturbing your sleep.

Specifications

Control Method
App, Touch
Floor Area
380 Square Feet
Noise Level
50 dB
Controller Type
Hand Control, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

Reasons to buy

Removes 99.97% of allergens

Smart Wi-Fi app control

Reasons to avoid

Limited coverage for large spaces

No advanced air quality display

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715-Purifies rooms up to 36 m² -Removes 99.97% of Pollen,Dust, Smoke, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Quiet and Low energy consumption, Ideal for Bedrooms,White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers really liked its efficient filtration and quiet operation.

Why choose this product?

It offers smart convenience and reliable purification for small spaces.

The Sharp Air Purifier FX-J80M-H is one of the best air purifiers for home March 2025, featuring Plasmacluster technology that removes bacteria, viruses, and odors for fresher indoor air. Its HEPA H14 filter captures 99.97% of pollutants, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment. With Wi-Fi control, you can monitor and adjust settings effortlessly, making it a smart choice for large rooms.

Specifications

Control Method
Touch
Filter Type
Ion Exchange
Floor Area
680 Square Feet
Noise Level
49 dB
Particle Retention Size
0.3 Micron
Controller Type
Remote Control

Reasons to buy

Advanced Plasmacluster tech

HEPA H14 filtration

Reasons to avoid

Bulky design

Higher price point

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

SHARP Air Purifier for Room FX-J80M-H with Plasmacluster (Removes Bacteria, Virus, Odor, Mold, VOCs) I WiFi I HEPA H14 & Carbon & Pre Filter| I Traps 99.97% Pollutants I 680 Sq. Ft. (680 Wi Fi)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its powerful purification and smart controls.

Why choose this product?

It offers advanced air cleaning with smart convenience.

The Philips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier is a top choice among the best air purifiers for home March 2025, offering real time AQI monitoring for instant air quality updates. Its HEPA filtration system effectively removes 99.97% of viruses, allergens, and PM2.5, ensuring fresh, breathable air. Designed for large spaces up to 700 sq. ft., it operates 50% quieter, making it ideal for living rooms.

Specifications

Control Method
App, Touch
Floor Area
700 Square Feet
Noise Level
51.5 dB
Controller Type
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

Reasons to buy

Real-time AQI display

Quiet operation

Reasons to avoid

Higher price range

Bulky design

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Philips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier for Home|Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 700 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Virus,Allergen,Dust & PM2.5|50% Quieter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs|Ideal for Living room

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its accurate air quality readings and silent performance.

Why choose this product?

It provides powerful air purification with intelligent monitoring.

The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 stands out among the best air purifiers for home March 2025, featuring an advanced HEPA filtration system that captures 99.95% of microscopic pollutants, including allergens and PM 0.1. Its catalytic oxidation filter breaks down formaldehyde, making indoor air cleaner and safer. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can monitor and control air quality remotely.

Specifications

Control Method
Remote
Filter Type
HEPA, Activated Carbon, VOC
Floor Area
8.9 Inches
Noise Level
0.02 dB
Particle Retention Size
0.1 Micron

Reasons to buy

Formaldehyde removal

Smart Wi-Fi controls

Reasons to avoid

Expensive

Large size

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Air Purifier (Advanced Technology), HEPA + Catalytic Oxidation Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled, TP09 (White/Gold)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its effective air purification and smart features.

Why choose this product?

It ensures cleaner indoor air with intelligent filtration.

Why should you invest in the best air purifiers for home March 2025?

Air purifiers help remove dust, allergens, smoke, and harmful pollutants, creating a healthier indoor environment. Many new models feature smart controls, HEPA filters, and energy efficiency, making them an essential addition to modern homes.

Are air purifiers energy efficient and cost effective?

Many modern air purifiers feature energy saving modes and low power consumption, making them efficient for long term use. Brands like Philips and Honeywell offer smart sensors that adjust purification levels to optimise energy use.

Do air purifiers help with allergies and respiratory issues?

Yes, the best air purifiers for home March 2025 feature HEPA filters that capture pollen, dust, and pet dander, reducing allergens in the air. This makes them especially beneficial for asthma and allergy sufferers.

How often should you change air purifier filters?

It depends on usage and filter type, but most HEPA filters last 6-12 months, while carbon filters may need replacement every 3-6 months. Some smart purifiers provide filter replacement alerts for easy maintenance.

Can air purifiers remove odours and smoke?

Yes, models with activated carbon filters effectively absorb cooking smells, pet odours, and tobacco smoke. Choosing a high CADR rated purifier ensures faster removal of airborne pollutants.

Key factors to consider when buying the best air purifiers for home March 2025 on Amazon

  • Filtration technology: Look for HEPA filters that remove 99.97% of pollutants, along with activated carbon filters for odor control. Some advanced models include formaldehyde filters for extra protection.
  • Room coverage and CADR rating: Ensure the purifier matches your room size. A higher CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) means faster and more efficient purification.
  • Smart features and controls: Wi-Fi connectivity, real-time AQI display, auto mode, and app-based control add convenience and efficiency.
  • Noise levels and energy efficiency: Quieter models under 50 dB are ideal for bedrooms. Energy efficient purifiers help reduce electricity costs while running continuously.
  • Filter longevity and maintenance: Check the filter lifespan (6-12 months for HEPA, 3-6 months for carbon filters) and availability of affordable replacements.
  • Brand reputation and reviews: Consider customer feedback, reliability, and warranty support to ensure long-term performance.

Top 3 features of best air purifiers for home March 2025:

Best Air Purifiers for Home March 2025Technology UsedControl Method
Special Features
Honeywell Air Touch V1HEPA H13 & Activated Carbon FilterTouch Controls
Removes 99.97% pollutants, Ideal for medium rooms
Coway Airmega 150Green HEPA & Carbon Deodorization FilterManual Button Controls
Unique Cartridge Design for easy filter replacement
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4True HEPA & Activated Carbon FilterApp & Voice Control (Alexa, Google Assistant)
99.99% virus removal, Fast purification in 7 mins
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200True HEPA H13 FilterApp & Voice Control (Wi-Fi)
Energy-saving, Long filter life (9000 hrs)
Honeywell Air Touch V54-Stage Filtration (HEPA H13 & Activated Carbon)Wi-Fi App & Voice Control
Large coverage, AQI LED Display
Dyson Air Purifier Cool TP07HEPA H13 & Activated CarbonSmart Control (App, Alexa, Google Assistant)
Covers 600 sq. ft., Intelligent air quality sensors
Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715HEPA H13 & Low Energy ConsumptionWi-Fi & Touch Controls
Quiet operation, Real-time air quality display
SHARP Air Purifier FX-J80M-HPlasmacluster Ion & HEPA H14Wi-Fi App Control
Removes bacteria, viruses, VOCs, and odors
Philips AC4221 Smart Air PurifierHEPA H13 & Carbon FilterWi-Fi, App & Touch Control
50% quieter, Covers up to 700 sq. ft.
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09HEPA + Catalytic Oxidation FilterSmart Control (Wi-Fi, App, Voice)
Traps formaldehyde, Real-time AQI monitoring

Similar stories for you:

Best air purifiers in 2025: Top 10 picks for cleaner air, allergy relief, and improved indoor air quality

Breathe easier with the best air purifiers designed to remove allergens, odours, and pollutants effectively

Best selling air purifiers: Find your perfect pick from top 10 models ranked for performance and affordability

Best air purifier brand: Breath clean air with top 10 picks from Philips, Airth, Coway, Dyson and more

Do air purifiers actually work? Separating fact from fiction with expert insights and top air purifier recommendations

Best air purifiers in India: Top 8 options for pollution-free, fresh, and clean air at home and office

FAQs

Question : Does this air purifier remove viruses and bacteria?

Ans : Yes, its sealed HEPA system captures 99.95% of ultrafine particles, including viruses and bacteria.

Question : Are smart air purifiers better than traditional ones?

Ans : Smart air purifiers offer Wi-Fi control, real-time air quality monitoring, and automated settings, making them more convenient and efficient.

Question : How do I choose an energy-efficient air purifier?

Ans : Look for models with low power consumption, sleep mode, and energy-saving certifications to reduce electricity costs while ensuring clean air.

Question : What kind of air purifier is ideal for allergy sufferers?

Ans : HEPA and activated carbon filter purifiers effectively capture allergens like pollen, dust mites, and pet dander, reducing allergy symptoms.

Question : Do air purifiers help in reducing indoor odours?

Ans : Yes, the best air purifiers for home March 2025 with activated carbon filters efficiently absorb smoke, cooking smells, and pet odours, keeping indoor air fresh.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.