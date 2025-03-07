Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallLEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier for Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 True HEPA Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, 2 Years Warranty, WhiteView Details
₹5,999
Best ratedLEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier For Home, Hepa Filter Traps 99.97% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles, 2 Years Warranty, Real Time Quality Indicator, App Control, Compatible With Alexa, WhiteView Details
₹12,999
Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - WhiteView Details
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2View Details
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GAView Details
Air purifiers are necessary in urban areas due to constant vehicular pollution. Cities have high levels of dust, smoke, and harmful particles that affect health. Breathing clean air is important, especially for children and the elderly.
In northern India, an air purifier is a must, particularly in winter. During this time, weather patterns, crop burning, and vehicle emissions mix, making air quality hazardous. Smog levels rise, causing breathing problems. Investing in a good air purifier ensures safer indoor air throughout the year. It helps reduce allergies, asthma, and respiratory issues, making it a smart choice for every home.
We have put together a list of 10 of the best options available in Amazon.
The LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier is perfect for small spaces, covering up to 183 sq ft. It features an H13 True HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of dust, smoke, and pollen, ensuring clean indoor air. The whisper-quiet operation makes it ideal for bedrooms, while the built-in fragrance sponge allows you to add essential oils for a fresh atmosphere. With a 2-year warranty, this purifier ensures long-lasting performance in a sleek white design.
Ultra-quiet operation
Compact and travel-friendly
Not ideal for large rooms
No smart features
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users love its compact size, quiet performance, and effectiveness against dust and smoke. Some wish it had smart controls for automation.
Why choose this product?
A compact, quiet, and efficient purifier with HEPA filtration and fragrance feature—perfect for small rooms needing fresh, clean air.
The LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier is ideal for modern homes, offering real-time air quality monitoring and smart app control for convenience. Its H13 HEPA filter captures 99.97% of viruses, allergens, and PM 0.1 particles, ensuring cleaner air. Compatible with Alexa, it allows voice control for effortless operation. The real-time quality indicator provides instant updates on indoor air purity, making it perfect for health-conscious users. With a 2-year warranty, this purifier ensures long-term performance in a sleek white design.
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its smart features, quiet performance, and real-time air updates. Some wish for additional filtration like UV-C sterilisation.
Why choose this product?
A smart, efficient purifier with HEPA filtration, app control, and real-time air monitoring—perfect for homes needing clean, hassle-free air.
The Coway Airmega 150 is designed for superior air purification, featuring a Special True HEPA filter that captures 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles. Its exceptional 8,500-hour filter life ensures long-lasting performance with minimal maintenance. The 7-year manufacturer warranty guarantees durability and reliability. Ideal for home use, this purifier effectively removes pollutants, ensuring cleaner air. Its sleek white design blends well with any décor, making it a smart investment for better indoor air quality.
Extra-long filter life
Strong 7-year warranty
No smart app control
Slightly high power consumption
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the powerful filtration, long filter life, and quiet operation. Some wish for smart features like app or voice control.
Why choose this product?
A durable, high-performance air purifier with ultra-long filter life, strong HEPA filtration, and a 7-year warranty—perfect for long-term clean air.
The Honeywell Air Touch V2 ensures clean indoor air with its 4-stage filtration system, including a High-Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA filter, and Activated Carbon filter. It effectively removes 99.99% of pollutants and micro allergens, making it ideal for allergy sufferers. Covering 388 sq ft, it provides strong air purification for medium-sized rooms. Designed for efficiency, this purifier operates quietly while delivering high performance. Its sleek white design complements any home, ensuring both style and functionality.
4-stage advanced filtration
Covers a large area
No app or smart controls
Filters need periodic replacement
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users love its strong filtration, quiet operation, and wide coverage. Some wish it had smart features like app connectivity for convenience.
Why choose this product?
A powerful air purifier with multi-stage filtration, large coverage, and quiet operation—ideal for homes needing efficient air purification.
The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 delivers fast purification in just 7 minutes, making it perfect for large spaces up to 516 sq ft. Its True HEPA filter traps 99.99% of viruses, ensuring cleaner indoor air. With a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 387 m³/hr, it efficiently removes allergens, dust, and pollutants. Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility allows easy voice control, adding smart convenience. RoHS & Allergy Care certification guarantees safety and reliability for healthier living.
Fast air purification in 7 minutes
Smart controls with Alexa & Google Assistant
No UV-C sterilisation feature
Filter replacements can be costly
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users love its fast purification, smart controls, and high coverage. Some feel filter replacements are expensive but worth the performance.
Why choose this product?
A powerful, fast, and smart air purifier with HEPA filtration, large coverage, and voice control—perfect for modern, tech-savvy homes.
The Reffair AX30 [MAX] is a versatile air purifier designed for both cars and small indoor spaces. It features an H13 True HEPA filter that effectively removes pollutants, dust, and allergens. The Plasma Ions function enhances air purification by neutralising airborne contaminants. With a Type-C cable for convenient charging and an aromatherapy feature for added freshness, this purifier ensures a clean and pleasant atmosphere. Its sleek black design makes it stylish and portable for travel.
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users love its compact design, efficient purification, and fresh fragrance. Some wish it had a larger coverage area for bigger spaces.
Why choose this product?
A portable, stylish air purifier with HEPA filtration, plasma ion technology, and aromatherapy—perfect for cars and small indoor spaces.
The Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier ensures clean indoor air with 99.97% pollutant removal, including viruses, allergens, dust, and PM2.5 particles. Its real-time AQI display provides instant air quality updates, helping you monitor indoor pollution levels. With a HEPA filter life of up to 9000 hours, it offers long-lasting performance with minimal maintenance. Covering up to 300 sq ft, it is perfect for bedrooms and small living spaces. Its quiet operation ensures undisturbed sleep while keeping the air fresh.
Long 9000-hour filter life
Real-time AQI display
No smart app control
Not ideal for large spaces
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users love its quiet performance, real-time AQI display, and long filter life. Some wish it had smart features like app control.
Why choose this product?
A quiet, efficient air purifier with HEPA filtration, real-time AQI monitoring, and long filter life—perfect for bedrooms and small spaces.
The SHARP FP-F40E-W air purifier features Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, which effectively neutralises airborne pollutants for cleaner indoor air. Its Haze Mode ensures rapid purification during high pollution levels, making it ideal for urban environments. Equipped with odour and dust sensors, it automatically adjusts purification levels based on air quality. The True HEPA and deodorising filter capture allergens, dust, and odours, ensuring a fresh and healthy living space. Covering up to 320 sq ft, it’s perfect for medium-sized rooms.
Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology for enhanced purification
Haze Mode for quick air cleaning
No smart app control
Slightly high power consumption
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate its effective filtration, quiet operation, and Plasmacluster™ technology. Some feel it would be better with smart connectivity features.
Why choose this product?
A reliable air purifier with Plasmacluster™ ions, Haze Mode, and HEPA filtration—perfect for medium-sized rooms needing advanced air purification.
he Dyson TP10 Cool Gen1 air purifier offers advanced HEPA H13 filtration, capturing 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1. Designed for large spaces up to 600 sq ft, it ensures clean, breathable air while doubling as a cooling fan. With a bladeless design, it delivers smooth airflow while being safe for homes with children and pets. The remote control feature allows effortless operation, while its sleek, modern look enhances any space.
HEPA H13 filtration for ultra-fine pollutants
Dual function as an air purifier and fan
No smart app connectivity
Higher price range
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users love its powerful purification, sleek design, and quiet operation. Some wish it had app controls for better smart home integration.
Why choose this product?
A stylish, high-performance air purifier with HEPA filtration, cooling functionality, and a remote control—perfect for large rooms and modern homes.
The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q500 from Hero Group ensures clean air with 99.99% allergen removal using its True HEPA H13 filter. Covering up to 500 sq ft, it’s ideal for medium to large rooms. With app and voice control, you can easily adjust settings using Alexa or Google Assistant. Its ultra-quiet BLDC motor ensures near-silent operation, making it perfect for bedrooms. The 9000-hour filter life reduces maintenance, while its energy-saving design ensures efficient performance without high electricity costs.
App & voice control for convenience
Ultra-quiet BLDC motor operation
No real-time AQI display
Filters need periodic replacement
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate its smart controls, quiet performance, and efficient filtration. Some wish it had a display for real-time air quality updates.
Why choose this product?
A smart, energy-efficient air purifier with voice control, HEPA filtration, and ultra-quiet operation—perfect for modern, tech-friendly homes.
Yes, air purifiers effectively remove allergens, dust, and pollutants, improving indoor air quality. They are especially beneficial for allergy sufferers, urban homes, and areas with high pollution levels.
The best home air purifiers in India include Dyson TP10, Coway Airmega 150, Philips AC0920, and Qubo Q500. They offer HEPA filtration, smart features, and efficient pollutant removal.
An air purifier cleans pollutants, while an AC cools air. For air quality, a purifier is better, but for comfort, an AC is essential. Both serve different purposes effectively.
|Best Air Purifiers in 2025 for Car
|Floor Area
|Filter Type
|Control Method
|LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier
|183 sq ft
|H13 True HEPA
|Manual
|LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier
|300 sq ft
|HEPA
|App, Alexa
|Coway Airmega 150
|355 sq ft
|True HEPA
|Manual
|Honeywell Air Touch V2
|388 sq ft
|H13 HEPA, Carbon
|Manual
|Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
|516 sq ft
|True HEPA
|App, Alexa, GA
|Reffair AX30 [MAX]
|Small spaces
|H13 True HEPA
|Manual
|Philips AC0920
|300 sq ft
|HEPA
|Manual
|SHARP FP-F40E-W
|320 sq ft
|True HEPA, Deodorising
|Manual
|Dyson TP10 Cool Gen1
|600 sq ft
|HEPA H13
|Remote Control
|Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q500
|500 sq ft
|True HEPA H13
|App, Voice
Filtration technology: Opt for HEPA or True HEPA filters that remove at least 99.97% of airborne pollutants, including dust, allergens, and bacteria. Activated carbon filters help tackle odours and gases.
Coverage area: Ensure the purifier’s floor area coverage matches your room size for effective air purification. Larger spaces need higher CADR ratings.
Noise levels: Choose a model with low noise output for bedrooms and quiet spaces, ideally below 30dB.
Smart features: Look for app control, real-time AQI display, and voice compatibility for convenience.
Filter maintenance: Check filter lifespan and replacement costs for long-term efficiency.
