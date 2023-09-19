In today's ever-polluted scenario, where air quality frequently falls below safe levels, air purifiers have transitioned from being a convenience to a necessity. These devices combat airborne pollutants, allergens, and harmful particles, contributing to better respiratory health and overall quality of life. As India grapples with worsening air quality due to industrialization, prevailing farm practices and vehicular emissions, air purifiers offer a tangible solution to a pressing problem. With their advanced filtration mechanisms and air quality sensors, they provide a shield against the invisible threats that surround us daily.

Air Purifiers have emerged as a modern-day solution to an age-old problem – ensuring the purity of the air we breathe. In a country known for its rich traditions and diverse landscapes, Indian households often struggle with air pollution, allergens, and particulate matter that infiltrate their living spaces. As urbanization advances and environmental challenges intensify, the need for air purification technology becomes increasingly crucial for maintaining a healthy indoor environment. This innovative product, though relatively new in India's traditional home setup, promises to transform the way we safeguard our well-being.

In this article, we embark on a journey to explore the top 10 air purifiers available in India, aiming to demystify the world of air purification. We will check out their features, specifications, and performance, offering valuable insights to help you make an informed choice. Whether you seek relief from allergies, a healthier home environment, or simply peace of mind, our comprehensive guide will equip you with the knowledge needed to select the perfect air purifier for your needs.

1. Honeywell Air touch V3 Indoor Air Purifier

The Honeywell Air Touch V3 indoor air purifier is a powerful guardian of your indoor air quality. Its three-stage filtration process, consisting of a pre-filter, a high-grade H13 HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter, works harmoniously to eliminate an astounding 99.99% of micro allergens and airborne pollutants, including PM10 and PM2.5 particles. This means that it efficiently tackles dust, smoke, pollens, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), viruses, bacteria, and even pet dander, ensuring your loved ones breathe clean, safe air.

This is one of the best air purifiers in India thanks to an impressive coverage area of 465 sq. ft, it effectively purifies the air in larger rooms. The real-time PM2.5 level indicator keeps you informed about the air quality, allowing you to take action when needed.

What's remarkable about this air purifier is its silent operation, with a noise level as low as 52db/A at high speed. The front and upward airflow, along with 3D air circulation, ensures thorough purification. The filter reset indicator is a handy feature to remind you when it's time for filter replacement.

Specifications:

Filtration: Pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, Activated carbon filter

Coverage Area: 465 sq. ft

CADR: Up to 300 m³/h

Filtration Rate: Every 12 minutes

Real-Time PM2.5 Indicator

Noise Level: 52db/A (High Speed)

Pros Cons Highly efficient three-stage filtration Expensive Real-time air quality monitoring

2. Rosekm Small Air Purifier

The Rosekm Small Air Purifier is an affordable and portable solution for improving your indoor air quality. Weighing only 499 grams, its compact design allows you to place it virtually anywhere, from your desktop to your bedroom or office. This mini purifier is versatile, serving as both an air purifier and an aromatherapy diffuser. By adding a few drops of your favourite essential oils to the aroma pad, you can enhance your room's air quality and create a soothing atmosphere.

Equipped with a true H13 HEPA filter, it effectively captures and reduces particles as small as 0.3 microns in the air, including pet dander, dust, pollen, and odours. What makes this one of the best air purifier in India is its whisper-quiet operation, with noise levels as low as 28dB, ensuring a peaceful environment for your sleep or work. Plus, the optional blue night light adds a calming touch.

While this purifier offers excellent affordability and portability, it's important to note that the HEPA filter should be replaced every 1-3 months to maintain optimal purification performance.

Specifications:

Compact and lightweight design

True H13 HEPA filter

Noise level as low as 28dB

Aroma therapy function with essential oils

Optional blue night light

One-year warranty and lifetime support

Pros Cons Affordable and portable Regular HEPA filter replacement required Effective HEPA filtration

3. UBreathe Mini Classic Plant Based Air Purifier

The UBreathe Mini classic air purifier stands out with its innovative and nature-inspired design. This air purifier utilizes a patented roots-based technology combined with a stack of filters to provide effective 4-stage filtration. It excels at removing various indoor air pollutants, including dust, gaseous particles, and biological contaminants.

Making it one of the best air purifiers in India is its plant-based filtration mechanism, which enhances a plant's natural ability to purify indoor air by an impressive 20 times. Certified by IIT-Ropar, it ensures reliable performance. The purifier's wooden finish adds an aesthetic touch to your living space, and the ambient lighting creates a soothing atmosphere.

Portable and lightweight, this air purifier makes for an excellent Diwali gift, offering your loved ones a healthier and more comfortable environment. It comes with a 6-month warranty for manufacturing defects in electronic components.

Specifications:

4-stage filtration

Plant-based filtration technology

IIT-Ropar certification

Wooden finish

Ambient lighting

6 months warranty

Pros Cons Unique plant-based filtration mechanism Limited warranty period Aesthetic wooden finish

4. Dewrable Air Purifier

The Dewrable air purifier is a powerhouse when it comes to ensuring clean and healthy indoor air. It employs a 4-stage purification process, including Ionizer Technology, to eliminate 99.97% of harmful bacteria, viruses, pollen, and impurities in the air. With a CADR of 230m3/h, it can cover areas up to 450 sq.ft, making it suitable for bedrooms, kids' rooms, offices, and clinics.

This purifier is designed for efficiency, purifying a standard room in just 10 minutes. It offers versatile control with 4 fan speeds and a 0-8 hour timer option. Additionally, it is lightweight, operates silently (<59db), and consumes low power (45W). The air quality indicator uses colour codes, and a filter replacement indicator ensures optimal performance.

Specifications:

4-stage purification with Ionizer Technology

CADR: 230m3/h

Area Coverage: Up to 450 Sq.ft

4 Fan Speeds & Timer

Low Noise (<59db)

Low Power Consumption (45W)

Pros Cons Effective 4-stage purification None Quick room purification

5. AGARO Imperial Air Purifier

The AGARO Imperial air purifier is a comprehensive solution to ensure your indoor air remains clean and safe. With its 7-stage filtration system, it removes 99.99% of pollutants, including PM0.1 particles, bacteria, viruses, smoke, and pet hair. The Green True HEPA H14 Filter is particularly effective, providing a clean and healthy indoor environment.

This purifier boasts a CADR of 320 m³/hr, covering an area of up to 400 sq ft. It offers real-time air quality monitoring with colour-coded indicators and has both auto and manual modes. The sleep mode ensures minimal disruption with dimmed panel lights and reduced noise. Plus, it includes a convenient remote control.

Specifications:

7-Stage Filtration

CADR: 320 m³/hr

Coverage Area: Up to 400 sq ft

Auto and Manual Modes

Timer Settings: 1-12 hours

Remote Control

Pros Cons Comprehensive 7-stage filtration None Real-time air quality monitoring

6. Honeywell Air touch V4 Indoor Air Purifier

The Honeywell Air touch V4 indoor air purifier is a powerful device that ensures the air in your home remains fresh and free from pollutants. Its 4-stage filtration process, which includes an antibacterial filter, High Grade H13 HEPA filter, cold catalyst, and activated carbon filter, effectively removes 99.99% of micro allergens and airborne pollutants, including PM10 and PM2.5 particles.

With a CADR of up to 350 m3/h and a coverage area of 543 sq. ft., it purifies the air every 12 minutes, making it one of the best air purifiers in India. The real-time PM2.5 level indicator provides valuable feedback, and its silent operation won't disrupt your peace.

Specifications:

4-Stage Filtration

CADR: Up to 350 m3/h

Coverage Area: Up to 543 sq. ft.

Filter Life: Up to 3000 hours or 1 year

Pros Cons Comprehensive 4-stage filtration Relatively higher noise level Suitable for large areas

7. SHARP Room Air Purifier

The SHARP Room air purifier is a high-performance air purifier designed to keep your indoor air fresh and healthy. It boasts SHARP's patented Plasmacluster Ion Technology, which is backed by certifications from reputable labs, including IIT Delhi and the British Allergy Foundation. This technology effectively removes allergens, dust particles, and odours from the air, making it ideal for homes and offices.

The purifier utilizes a dual purification approach, combining Plasmacluster technology with filters like the HEPA filter and Active Carbon Filter, making it one of the best air purifiers in India. The HEPA filter traps microscopic dust and allergens, while the Active Carbon Filter eliminates odours, including pet and cigarette odours. The advanced Pre-Filter captures larger particles.

Specifications:

Coverage Area: Up to 680 sq. ft.

Modes: Auto Mode, Ion Shower Mode

Filter Lifespan: HEPA and Active Carbon Filters up to 2 years

Additional Features: Auto Restart, Clean Sign Indicator, Dust Sensor

Pros Cons Effective dual purification Filters may require periodic replacement costs Plasmacluster Ion Technology

8. Smart Air Sqair Air Purifier

The Smart Air Sqair air purifier combines elegance with high-performance air purification, making it a valuable addition to your home, bedroom, or office. Its sleek Nordic design enhances any space while its HEPA filter efficiently captures pollutants like PM2.5, dust, bacteria, and allergens. With a remarkable CADR of 315 m³/h on high, it ensures clean and safe air with 360° circulation.

What sets the Sqair apart is its high-density H11 HEPA filter, removing up to 95% of pollutants and offering an extended lifespan of up to 800 hours. It operates quietly at just 23 dB on low, creating a serene environment for restful sleep.

Moreover, the Sqair is energy-efficient, consuming only 6W on low, and comes with sustainable, plastic-free packaging. It's blend of performance, sustainability, and elegant design make it one of the best air purifiers in India.

Specifications:

Coverage Area: Up to 430 sq. ft.

Noise Level: 23 dB (Low)

Energy Consumption: 6W (Low)

Filter Lifespan: Up to 800 hours

Warranty: One-year limited

Pros Cons Elegant Nordic design Limited warranty period Quiet operation

Best 3 features of best air purifiers in India

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Honeywell Air touch V3 Removes 99.99% micro allergens Coverage area of 465 sq. ft Real-time PM2.5 level indicator Rosekm Small Air Purifier Compact & portable design True HEPA air purifier Whisper-quiet & night light UBreathe Mini Classic 4-stage filtration with Ionizer technology Coverage area up to 450 sq. ft 4 fan speeds & timer option Dewrable Air Purifier Removes 99.97% harmful bacteria & viruses True HEPA13 filter Sleek & stylish design AGARO Imperial Air Purifier 7-stage filtration Covers 400 Sq. ft Real-time air quality monitoring Honeywell Air touch V4 Removes 99.99% micro allergens Coverage area of up to 543 sq. ft 4-stage filtration with UV LED & Ionizer SHARP Room Air Purifier Plasmacluster Ion technology Dual purification with filters (HEPA & Carbon) Active carbon filter deodorizes the air Smart Air Sqair Air Purifier Elegant nordic design High-grade H11 HEPA filter Energy-efficient & quiet operation

Best value for money

The Rosekm Small Air Purifier offers an excellent balance of affordability and effective air purification. Its compact size, True HEPA filter, and quiet operation make it a great value-for-money choice for small spaces.

Best overall product

The AGARO Imperial Air Purifier stands out as the best overall product. With a 7-stage filtration system, comprehensive coverage, and real-time air quality monitoring, it offers top-notch performance for a wide range of indoor environments.

How to find the best air purifier in India?

To find the best air purifier in India, consider the following steps:

Identify your needs: Determine the specific pollutants you want to address, the room size, and any special features you require, such as a HEPA filter or air quality sensors.

Research brands: Look for reputable brands known for quality and reliability, like Honeywell, SHARP, and AGARO.

Check CADR ratings: Consider the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) to ensure effective purification for your room size.

Filter type: Choose the appropriate filter type (HEPA, activated carbon, etc.) based on your indoor air quality concerns.

Budget: Set a budget range and explore models that fit your financial constraints while meeting your needs.

Read reviews: Read customer and expert reviews to understand real-world performance and reliability.

Compare features: Compare features like coverage area, noise levels, filter lifespan, and additional functions.

Warranty and after-sales support: Ensure the air purifier comes with a warranty and reliable customer support.

Buy from reputable retailers: Purchase from trusted retailers or authorized dealers to avoid counterfeit products.

Consider long-term costs: Factor in filter replacement costs and energy consumption for ongoing expenses.

FAQs

Question : How often should I replace the air purifier filter?

Ans : Filter replacement frequency varies by model but typically ranges from 3 to 12 months. Refer to the manufacturer's recommendations.

Question : Can air purifiers eliminate cooking odours?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers with activated carbon filters can help reduce cooking odours and remove volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Question : Do air purifiers help with allergies?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers with HEPA filters can effectively capture allergens like pollen, dust mites, and pet dander, reducing allergy symptoms.

Question : Can I run the air purifier continuously?

Ans : Many air purifiers are designed for continuous operation. However, check the manufacturer's instructions for specific guidance.

Question : How do I know when to replace the air purifier filter?

Ans : Most air purifiers have filter replacement indicators that signal when it's time to replace the filter based on usage and filter lifespan.

