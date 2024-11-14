Check out the best air purifiers of 2024, expertly chosen to improve indoor air quality. These models excel in allergen control, odour removal, and efficient filtration, providing cleaner air and a healthier home environment for those concerned with pollutants and allergens.

Breathing clean air at home or in the office has become a top priority, and the best air purifiers of 2024 can make that goal a reality. From battling allergens to neutralising odours and improving air quality, these devices have evolved into powerful tools for healthier indoor spaces.

With advanced filtration systems, intelligent sensors, and options tailored to specific needs, today’s air purifiers are more than just simple air filters. In this carefully curated list, you’ll find the top expert picks for efficient, high-performance models that suit a variety of environments—ideal for those seeking relief from dust, pet dander, and seasonal allergies.

Designed to be powerful, adaptable, and cost-effective, these air purifiers lead the market in energy efficiency and effectiveness. Dive in to discover the best air purifiers of 2024 that can transform your space into a haven of fresh, pure air.

Best overall air purifier

The Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 delivers effective air purification, covering spaces up to 36 m². Its HEPA filter removes 99.97% of allergens, pollen, dust, and smoke, making it ideal for allergy-sensitive homes and bedrooms. Operating ultra-quietly with low energy consumption, it’s designed for a restful, clean-air environment. If you’re seeking the best air purifier of 2024, this model combines performance, efficiency, and whisper-quiet operation for peaceful nights.

Best budget air purifier

The FULMINARE H13 True HEPA Air Purifier offers powerful performance at an affordable price, filtering out allergens, pet dander, and dust in smaller spaces. Its compact design fits perfectly in bedrooms, offices, or living areas, with whisper-quiet operation and a calming night light. Ideal as the best budget air purifier of 2024, it’s perfect for those seeking efficient air cleaning without breaking the bank, delivering fresh air affordably and effectively.

Best air purifier for large rooms

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is ideal for large rooms, offering coverage up to 516 sq ft with ultra-fast purification in just 7 minutes. Equipped with a True HEPA filter and negative air ioniser, it traps 99.99% of viruses and allergens. With Wi-Fi control via the app and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, this purifier provides high-efficiency air cleaning, making it the best air purifier for large rooms in 2024.

Comparison table of best air purifier brands

Brand Model Coverage Area Purification Efficiency Notable Features Ideal For Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 36 m² Removes 99.97% of allergens Ultra-quiet, low energy consumption, HEPA filter Small bedrooms, personal spaces Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 516 sq ft Traps 99.99% of viruses Fast purification, negative air ionizer, app control Large rooms, living areas Coway Airmega Aim N/A Traps 99.99% of viruses, PM 0.1 Long-lasting filter (8500 hours), 7-year warranty Home, high-performance needs Philips AC0920 300 sq ft Removes 99.97% of pollutants Real-time AQI display, long filter life (9000 hours) Medium rooms, allergen control FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom N/A H13 True HEPA filter Quiet operation, night light Small rooms, pet areas Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier 462 sq ft Traps 99.99% of viruses and odour AQI display, HEPA & Carbon filter, app control Bedrooms, mid-size rooms Qubo Q500 Smart Air Purifier 500 sq ft Removes 99.99% allergens H13 HEPA filter, app and voice control, energy-saving Larger spaces, smart homes Honeywell Air Touch V5 589 sq ft Removes 99.99% PM2.5 pollutants 4-stage filtration, Wi-Fi and voice control Large rooms, high coverage Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 200 sq ft Removes 99.97% dust 3-stage purification, 360° air technology Small rooms, compact spaces Honeywell Air Touch V1 N/A Removes 99.99% of pollutants 3-in-1 filter system, pre-filter and carbon filter Home offices, small rooms

Top 3 features of the best air purifiers of 2024

Best air purifiers of 2024 Product Features Ideal For Buy If Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 99.97% pollen, dust, smoke removal, HEPA filter, ultra-quiet, low energy Bedrooms, small rooms You need quiet, efficient air purification for small spaces Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Negative air ionizer, 99.99% virus removal, fast purification, Wi-Fi, Alexa Large rooms, living areas You want fast, efficient air purification for large rooms Coway Airmega Aim 8500 hrs filter life, traps 99.99% virus & PM 0.1 particles, 7-year warranty Home, long-term use You seek durability with top-notch filtration efficiency Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier Real-time AQI display, removes viruses/allergens, HEPA filter, 9000 hrs filter life Medium rooms, bedrooms You need a smart purifier with real-time air quality monitoring FULMINARE Air Purifier H13 True HEPA filter, quiet operation, night light, portable Bedrooms, small spaces You want a compact, quiet purifier for personal spaces Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier AQI display, HEPA & carbon filter, 99.99% virus removal, Alexa app control Bedrooms, medium rooms You need a multi-functional purifier with voice control Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q500 Removes 99.99% allergens, HEPA filter, energy-saving, ultra-quiet motor Large rooms, living spaces You want a highly efficient and quiet purifier for bigger areas Honeywell Air Purifier V5 4-stage filtration, HEPA filter, Wi-Fi control, 9000 hrs filter life Large rooms, offices You need a powerful purifier for large spaces with smart controls Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 True HEPA filter, 360° air technology, 3-stage purification Small rooms, compact spaces You need a space-efficient purifier for small areas Honeywell Air Purifier V1 3-in-1 filter system, removes 99.99% pollutants, HEPA & activated carbon Offices, homes You want a versatile purifier for mixed indoor pollutants

The Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 is among the best air purifiers of 2024, designed to purify rooms up to 36 m². Equipped with a HEPA filter, it removes 99.97% of pollen, dust, allergies, and smoke, ensuring clean air. Its ultra-quiet operation and low energy consumption make it perfect for bedrooms. A great choice for anyone seeking efficient air purification without disturbing noise or high energy bills.

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711 Coverage Area: Purifies rooms up to 36 m²

Filtration: HEPA filter removes 99.97% of pollen, dust, allergies, and smoke

Energy Efficiency: Ultra-quiet operation with low energy consumption

Ideal for: Bedrooms, providing clean air without disturbing noise

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Removes 99.97% of allergens, dust, and smoke Limited coverage (up to 36 m²) Energy-efficient and ultra-quiet operation May not be suitable for larger spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers value the air purifier for reducing odours, dust, and allergens, improving air quality, and offering great value. However, opinions vary on its noise, effectiveness, and filter quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Philips Smart Air Purifier for its effective allergen removal, energy efficiency, quiet operation, and compact design.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is ideal for large rooms, covering up to 516 sq. ft. It features a true HEPA filter that traps 99.99% of viruses, allergens, and dust. With fast purification in just 7 minutes, Wi-Fi app control, and Alexa integration, it offers convenience and efficiency. Certified for RoHS and allergy care, this is one of the best air purifiers of 2024 for improved indoor air quality.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Coverage Area: Up to 516 sq. ft.

Filtration: True HEPA filter, traps 99.99% of viruses and allergens.

App & Voice Control: Wi-Fi connectivity, Alexa and Google Assistant integration.

Purification Speed: Fast purification in 7 minutes.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective purification, removes 99.99% of viruses and allergens Might be overkill for smaller rooms or spaces Wi-Fi and voice control for convenience Some users report it's louder on higher settings

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the air purifier’s performance, ease of use, and quick air quality improvement. However, some dislike its functionality and noise.

Why choose this product?

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 offers fast purification, large coverage, and smart control, making it ideal for families.

The Coway Airmega Aim Professional Air Purifier stands out with its long filter life of 8,500 hours. This high-performance purifier effectively traps 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles, providing cleaner air for your home. With a generous 7-year manufacturer warranty, it's a solid choice for long-term use. Ideal for those seeking reliable air purification, this purifier is one of the best air purifiers of 2024 for top-tier performance.

Specifications of Coway Airmega Aim Professional Air Purifier Filter Life: 8,500 hours

Virus & Particle Removal: 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles

Warranty: 7-year manufacturer warranty

Ideal Coverage: Suitable for home use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long filter life (8500 hours) ensures long-term use. Larger size may not be ideal for small spaces. Removes 99.99% of viruses and particles for cleaner air. Higher price compared to basic models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Coway Airmega Aim’s effective HEPA filter, quiet operation, ease of installation, and excellent value for money.

Why choose this product?

The Coway Airmega Aim offers exceptional air purification, long filter life, and effective virus and particle removal for cleaner air.

The Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier is one of the best air purifiers of 2024, ideal for bedrooms. It efficiently removes 99.97% of viruses, allergens, dust, and PM2.5 particles. With a real-time AQI display, it covers up to 300 sqft, ensuring clean air throughout. Featuring a long-lasting HEPA filter with a 9000-hour life, this purifier offers reliable performance and ease of use, making it a valuable addition to any home.

Specifications of Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier Coverage Area: Up to 300 sqft

Filter Type: HEPA Filter

Air Quality Indicator: Real-time AQI display

Filter Life: Up to 9000 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Real-time AQI display for easy air quality tracking May not be suitable for larger rooms over 300 sqft Long-lasting filter with up to 9000 hours of use Limited smart features compared to other models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the air purifier for its efficiency, value for money, and easy setup. Some dislike the smell and noise level.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Philips air purifier for its real-time AQI display, long filter life, and efficient allergen removal in bedrooms.

The FULMINARE Air Purifier for bedroom, office, or living room is equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter, efficiently removing dust, allergens, and pet dander. Its ultra-quiet operation and night light make it ideal for peaceful sleep. This compact, portable purifier covers small to medium-sized spaces, offering great value for money. A must-have for anyone seeking cleaner, fresher air. The FULMINARE is among the best air purifiers of 2024.

Specifications of FULMINARE Air Purifier Filter Type: H13 True HEPA Filter

Coverage Area: Ideal for small to medium-sized rooms

Special Features: Ultra-quiet operation, Night light

Application: Suitable for bedrooms, offices, homes, and pet owners

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quiet operation with a night light for a peaceful environment Limited coverage area may not be suitable for larger rooms Compact and portable, ideal for small spaces May require frequent filter replacement

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the air purifier's design, quiet operation, and portability. It's effective for small rooms, but opinions on quality vary.

Why choose this product?

This compact air purifier offers quiet operation, efficient filtration, and portability, making it perfect for small rooms or offices.

The Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier is perfect for large spaces, covering up to 462 sq ft. Equipped with HEPA and carbon filters, it removes 99.99% of viruses, dust, and odours. With app control, Alexa compatibility, and RoHS certification, it offers convenience and peace of mind. Ideal for allergy sufferers, it’s one of the best air purifiers of 2024, combining performance, efficiency, and smart features.

Specifications of Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier Coverage Area: Up to 462 sq ft

Filtration: HEPA & Carbon filters, removes 99.99% of viruses, dust, and odours

Smart Features: App control, Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility

Certification: RoHS & Allergy Care certified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large coverage area (up to 462 sq ft) for spacious rooms Some users may find app connectivity issues occasionally Effective HEPA & Carbon filtration for allergens & odours May not be ideal for very large spaces over 462 sq ft

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the air purifier for its effectiveness, value for money, and ease of use, but some have concerns about quality and noise.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for its efficient filtration, large coverage, app control, and user-friendly features.

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q500 offers powerful filtration, removing 99.99% of allergens with its True HEPA H13 filter. Covering up to 500 sq. ft., it operates quietly with an ultra-efficient BLDC motor, ideal for large rooms. The device features app and voice control for convenience, and its filter life of 9,000 hours ensures long-term reliability. This is a top choice in the Best air purifiers of 2024 for families and allergy sufferers.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier Coverage: Up to 500 sq. ft.

Filtration: True HEPA H13 filter, removes 99.99% of allergens

Motor: Ultra-quiet BLDC motor

Control: App & voice control, energy-saving features

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient at removing allergens and dust with True HEPA filter May be too large for small rooms Quiet operation with energy-saving BLDC motor App control may have connectivity issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air purifier's effectiveness, value, user-friendly setup, and app. However, opinions vary on app support.

Why choose this product?

Buyers appreciate the Qubo Smart Air Purifier for its efficient allergen removal, quiet operation, and energy-saving features.

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 is a top contender among the best air purifiers of 2024, featuring advanced 4-stage filtration. It covers up to 589 sq. ft. and removes 99.99% of PM2.5 particles, improving indoor air quality. Equipped with an H13 HEPA filter and a filter life of up to 9000 hours, it offers WiFi and voice control for convenience. The real-time AQI display makes monitoring air quality easy and efficient.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for Home Coverage Area: Up to 589 sq. ft.

Filtration: 4-stage filtration with H13 HEPA filter, removing 99.99% of PM2.5 particles.

Filter Life: Up to 9000 hours.

Control: WiFi and voice control with AQI LED display.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large coverage area (589 sq.ft.) for effective room purification. May be too large for small spaces. 4-stage filtration with H13 HEPA filter for optimal air quality. Filter replacement may be costly over time.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air purifier's performance, design, and quick reduction in air pollution. Some report concerns with functionality and noise.

Why choose this product?

The Honeywell Air Purifier offers powerful 4-stage filtration, large coverage, and convenient app control for superior air quality.

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 offers powerful 3-stage purification with a True HEPA H13 filter and 360° air technology. It effectively removes 99.97% of dust and particulate matter, improving air quality in spaces up to 200 sq. ft. With its compact design and efficient filtration, it stands out as one of the best air purifiers of 2024. Ideal for small rooms, this purifier combines performance and value for money.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier Filtration: True HEPA H13 Filter + 3-stage purification

Coverage Area: Up to 200 sq. ft.

Air Technology: 360° Surround Air Technology

Dust Removal: Removes 99.97% of dust and particulate matter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design with 360° air purification. Limited coverage area (up to 200 sq. ft.). Efficient in removing 99.97% of dust and pollutants. Some users may find the filter replacement cost high.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its compact design, effective dust removal, and 360° air purification, making it ideal for smaller spaces.

Why choose this product?

Choose this air purifier for its compact design, efficient dust removal, 360° air purification.

The Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office offers powerful 3-in-1 filtration with a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. It effectively removes 99.99% of pollutants, allergens, smoke, dust, pet dander, and pollen, making it ideal for improving indoor air quality. With a user-friendly design, it’s perfect for home or office use, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment. Consider this among the best air purifiers of 2024 for comprehensive air purification.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier Filtration System: 3-in-1 filter (Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter)

Coverage Area: Suitable for medium to large rooms

Pollutant Removal: Removes 99.99% of pollutants, allergens, smoke, dust, pet dander, and pollen

Ideal For: Home and office use, especially for allergy sufferers and those with pets

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effectively removes 99.99% of allergens, dust, and pollutants May be louder in higher settings 3-in-1 filtration system for thorough cleaning Requires regular filter replacements

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air purifier’s effectiveness, compact design, and HEPA filtration. It’s considered good value, though opinions vary.

Why choose this product?

This air purifier provides advanced 3-in-1 filtration, removing allergens and pollutants efficiently, making it ideal for home and office use.

Factors to consider while buying a new air purifier Room size: Choose an air purifier that matches the square footage of the room for optimal performance.

Filtration system: Look for HEPA filters for effective removal of dust, allergens, and pollutants.

Noise level: Consider quieter models for bedrooms or areas where noise can be disruptive.

Energy efficiency: Opt for low-energy consumption models to save on electricity bills.

Maintenance: Check filter replacement costs and ease of maintenance.

Smart features: Some models offer app control, air quality sensors, and voice control for added convenience.

FAQs Question : What are the best air purifiers for allergies? Ans : HEPA-filter air purifiers, like the Philips AC0920, effectively remove allergens, dust, and pollen, improving air quality. Question : Which air purifier is best for large rooms? Ans : The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 covers up to 516 Sq Ft, ideal for large room air purification. Question : What is the best air purifier for pets? Ans : Air purifiers with HEPA filters, like the Coway Airmega Aim, remove pet dander and odours for cleaner air. Question : Do air purifiers remove smoke? Ans : Yes, top models like Honeywell Air Purifiers remove smoke, pollutants, and PM2.5 particles, ensuring fresh air indoors. Question : How often should I replace an air purifier filter? Ans : Replace filters every 6-12 months, depending on usage and the purifier’s guidelines, to maintain air quality.