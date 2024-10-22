Are you looking for an affordable yet effective air purifier to improve the air quality in your home or office? We've compiled a list of the top 7 air purifiers under 10000 in India to help you make an informed decision. From HEPA filters to activated carbon, these purifiers offer a range of features to suit different needs and budgets. Read on to find the perfect air purifier for you and your family!

1. Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 3 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2

The Honeywell V2 Purifier is equipped with a HEPA filter and activated carbon pre-filter to effectively remove indoor air pollutants. With a sleek design and user-friendly controls, this purifier is ideal for bedrooms and small living spaces.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for Home:

Suitable for rooms up to 300 sq ft

CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 210 m3/hr

3-stage filtration process

Low power consumption

Quiet operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient air purification Not suitable for large spaces Sleek design Low energy consumption

2. Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms

The Philips AC0920 Purifier features VitaShield IPS technology to remove ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02 microns. Its compact size and low noise levels make it suitable for bedrooms and small offices.

Specifications of Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home:

Coverage area of up to 200 sq ft

CADR of 190 m3/hr

Night sensing mode

Child lock feature

Filter replacement indicator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective particle removal Limited coverage area Quiet operation Child lock for safety

3. Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, traps 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Covers up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, Allergy Care Certified, Alexa and GA

The MI Purifier utilizes a 360-degree triple-layer filtration process to eliminate dust, allergens, and other air pollutants. It also features smart control via the MI Home app and voice control with Alexa.

Specifications of Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home:

Suitable for rooms up to 400 sq ft

CADR of 380 m3/hr

Integrated air quality sensor

Wi-Fi connectivity

Voice control compatible

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High CADR Wi-Fi connectivity required for app control Smart control options Large coverage area

4. Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group, WiFi App & Voice Control, True Hepa H-13 Filter, Removes Viruses, Bacteria & PM 0.1 Particles, 4 Stage Filtration, Filter Life 9000 hrs, Coverage 200 SqFt

The Qubo Purifier is equipped with a True HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles. Its 360-degree air intake ensures efficient air purification from all directions.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group:

Coverage area of up to 300 sq ft

CADR of 180 m3/hr

7-stage filtration process

Low noise operation

Smart LED air quality display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive filtration process Limited CADR compared to other models 360-degree air intake Smart LED display for real-time air quality monitoring

5. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 With True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers upto 200 Sq. Ft.

The Eureka Forbes Purifier features a H13 grade HEPA filter for efficient removal of PM2.5 particles and other air pollutants. Its compact design and low power consumption make it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 With True Hepa H13 Filter:

Suitable for rooms up to 250 sq ft

CADR of 180 m3/hr

4-stage filtration process

Low power consumption

Portable and easy to move

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective PM2.5 filtration Limited coverage area Compact and portable design Energy-efficient operation

6. Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.97% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1

The Honeywell Purifier is designed for home and office use, offering a 3-stage filtration process to remove indoor air pollutants. Its compact size and user-friendly controls make it a convenient choice for various settings.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office:

Coverage area of up to 300 sq ft

CADR of 210 m3/hr

3-stage filtration process

Compact and portable design

User-friendly touch controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable for home and office use Limited coverage area Convenient touch controls Compact and portable design

7. Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5

The Honeywell Purifier with 4-stage filtration offers enhanced protection against PM2.5 particles and other airborne pollutants. It features a real-time air quality display and a sleep mode for quiet operation during the night.

Specifications of Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home:

Coverage area of up to 400 sq ft

CADR of 300 m3/hr

4-stage filtration process

Real-time air quality display

Sleep mode for silent operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enhanced protection against PM2.5 Higher price compared to other models Real-time air quality display Quiet operation with sleep mode

Top 3 features of the best air purifiers under 10000:

Best air purifiers under 10000 Filter Type CADR (m3/hr) Coverage Area (sq ft) Honeywell V2 Purifier HEPA + Activated Carbon 210 300 Philips AC0920 Purifier VitaShield IPS 190 200 MI Purifier 360-degree Triple-layer 380 400 Qubo Purifier True HEPA + Activated Carbon 180 300 Eureka Forbes Purifier H13 grade HEPA 180 250 Honeywell Purifier HEPA + Activated Carbon 210 300 Honeywell Purifier 4-stage 4-stage filtration 300 400

Best value for money air purifier under 10000:

The MI Purifier stands out as the best value for money with its high CADR, large coverage area, and smart control options, making it an affordable yet feature-rich choice for clean, fresh air.

Best overall air purifier under 10000::

The Honeywell Air Touch V2 features a 3-stage filtration system, covering 388 sq. ft. It effectively removes 99.99% of pollutants and micro allergens, ensuring a safe indoor environment for your family.

How to find the best air purifier under 10000:

Room size: Determine the size of the room where you’ll use the air purifier. Choose a model that effectively covers that area for optimal air quality.

CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): Look for the CADR rating, which indicates how quickly the purifier can filter air. Higher CADR values mean faster and more efficient purification.

Filtration process: Evaluate the filtration system used in the purifier. Models with multiple filters, including HEPA and activated carbon, provide better removal of pollutants and allergens.

Smart control options: Consider air purifiers with smart features, such as app connectivity or voice control. These options enhance convenience and allow for remote monitoring and adjustments.

Noise level: Check the noise level of the air purifier, especially if you plan to use it in a bedroom or quiet space. Look for models with a low decibel rating for peaceful operation.

Energy efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models that consume less power, helping you save on electricity bills while maintaining air quality.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price of an air purifier under 10000?

Ans : Air purifiers under 10000 in India typically range from 6000 to 10000 rupees, depending on the brand and features.

Question : Do air purifiers reduce the spread of airborne viruses?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers with HEPA filters and activated carbon can effectively capture and remove airborne viruses, reducing their spread indoors.

Question : How often should I replace the filters in an air purifier?

Ans : It is recommended to replace the filters in an air purifier every 6-12 months, depending on usage and the manufacturer's guidelines.

Question : Are air purifiers noisy during operation?

Ans : Most modern air purifiers are designed to operate quietly, especially during sleep mode, ensuring a peaceful and undisturbed environment.

