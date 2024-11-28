In today's world, air pollution is a major concern, and it's essential to have clean air indoors. Air purifiers are an effective solution to ensure the air you breathe is free from harmful pollutants, allergens, and odors. With a budget of 15000, you can find a wide range of air purifiers that offer excellent performance and features. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 air purifiers available in India under 15000, highlighting their key features, pros and cons, and a detailed comparison to help you choose the best one for your needs.

1. LEVOIT Core 300 Mini Air Purifier

The LEVOIT Core 300 Mini Air Purifier is a compact and powerful air purifier that is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a 3-stage filtration system that effectively removes 99.97% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, smoke, and pet dander. With a whisper-quiet operation and a sleek design, this air purifier is an excellent choice for improving indoor air quality.

Specifications of LEVOIT Core 300 Mini Air Purifier

3-stage filtration system

Coverage area: up to 215 sq. ft.

Whisper-quiet operation

Compact and portable design

Night light function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective 3-stage filtration system Not suitable for large rooms Whisper-quiet operation Compact and portable design

2. Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier with PlasmaWave Technology

The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier is equipped with advanced PlasmaWave technology to neutralize harmful airborne pollutants without producing harmful ozone. It features a 4-stage filtration system that captures 99.97% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke. With smart sensors and a sleep mode, this air purifier offers convenience and ease of use.

Specifications of Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier with PlasmaWave Technology

4-stage filtration system

PlasmaWave technology

Smart sensors

Coverage area: up to 360 sq. ft.

Sleep mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced PlasmaWave technology Slightly bulky design Smart sensors for automatic operation Large coverage area

3. Honeywell Air Touch A5 Air Purifier

The Honeywell Air Touch A5 Air Purifier is designed to provide 360-degree air purification to effectively remove pollutants from all directions. It features a multi-stage filtration system with a washable pre-filter and a combination filter to capture PM2.5, dust, and odors. With a child lock feature and low power consumption, this air purifier is an ideal choice for families.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Touch A5 Air Purifier

360-degree air purification

Multi-stage filtration system

Child lock feature

Coverage area: up to 323 sq. ft.

Low power consumption

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 360-degree air purification Filter replacement can be expensive Child lock feature for safety Low power consumption

4. Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier

The Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier is equipped with VitaShield IPS technology to remove ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02um, including PM2.5, dust, and allergens. It features a numerical air quality feedback display and various modes, including a sleep mode for silent operation. With a compact and modern design, this air purifier is suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces.

Specifications of Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier

VitaShield IPS technology

Numerical air quality feedback display

Coverage area: up to 226 sq. ft.

Compact and modern design

Low noise levels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective VitaShield IPS technology Limited coverage area Numerical air quality feedback display Compact and modern design

5. Coway Airmega 150 Air Purifier

The Coway Airmega 150 Air Purifier features a 3-stage filtration system with a combined filter to capture large particles, allergens, and odors. It offers real-time air quality monitoring and a pollution sensor to adjust the fan speed accordingly. With a compact and lightweight design, this air purifier is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Coway Airmega 150 Air Purifier

3-stage filtration system

Real-time air quality monitoring

Coverage area: up to 214 sq. ft.

Compact and lightweight design

Low energy consumption

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Real-time air quality monitoring Limited coverage area Compact and lightweight design Low energy consumption

6. Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter

The Mi Air Purifier 3 is equipped with a true HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles, including allergens, dust, and pet dander. It features a 360-degree air intake and a high CADR to ensure fast and efficient air purification. With smart app control and voice control compatibility, this air purifier offers convenience and ease of use.

Specifications of Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter

True HEPA filter

360-degree air intake

High CADR

Smart app control

Voice control compatibility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid True HEPA filter for efficient air purification Slightly noisy operation 360-degree air intake Smart app control and voice control compatibility

7. Honeywell Air Touch i8 Air Purifier

The Honeywell Air Touch i8 Air Purifier features a multi-stage filtration system with a washable pre-filter and a HEPA filter to remove pollutants and allergens. It offers real-time PM2.5 display and a touch control panel for easy operation. With a durable and compact design, this air purifier is suitable for homes and offices.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Touch i8 Air Purifier

Multi-stage filtration system

Real-time PM2.5 display

Coverage area: up to 387 sq. ft.

Durable and compact design

Low noise levels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multi-stage filtration system for effective air purification Filter replacement can be costly Real-time PM2.5 display Durable and compact design

8. Philips AC0920/20 Air Purifier

The Philips AC0920/20 Air Purifier features a HEPA filter and a multi-stage filtration system to remove 99.97% of airborne particles, including allergens, dust, and odors. It offers a healthy air protect alert and a child lock feature for safety. With a compact and modern design, this air purifier is suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces.

Specifications of Philips AC0920/20 Air Purifier

HEPA filter

Healthy air protect alert

Coverage area: up to 409 sq. ft.

Compact and modern design

Low noise levels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HEPA filter for efficient air purification Limited coverage area Healthy air protect alert Compact and modern design

Reffair AX30 MAX Air Purifier

9. Reffair AX30 MAX Air Purifier

The Reffair AX30 MAX Air Purifier features a 4-stage filtration system with a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to effectively remove pollutants and odors. It offers a fragrance dispenser with Aromabuds for a pleasant and refreshing atmosphere. With a sleek and stylish design, this air purifier is suitable for modern interiors.

Specifications of Reffair AX30 MAX Air Purifier

4-stage filtration system

Activated carbon filter

Fragrance dispenser with Aromabuds

Coverage area: up to 215 sq. ft.

Sleek and stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4-stage filtration system for effective air purification Limited coverage area Activated carbon filter for odor removal Fragrance dispenser with Aromabuds for a pleasant atmosphere

10. Sharp FP-F40E-W Air Purifier with Plasmacluster Ion Technology

The Sharp FP-F40E-W Air Purifier is equipped with Plasmacluster Ion technology to deactivate airborne viruses, bacteria, and allergens. It features a dual purification system with a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter for effective air purification. With a compact and portable design, this air purifier is suitable for small rooms and offices.

Specifications of Sharp FP-F40E-W Air Purifier with Plasmacluster Ion Technology

Plasmacluster Ion technology

Dual purification system

Coverage area: up to 320 sq. ft.

Compact and portable design

Low power consumption

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Plasmacluster Ion technology for virus and allergen deactivation Filter replacement can be costly Dual purification system for effective air purification Compact and portable design

Top 3 features of the best air purifiers under ₹ 15000:

Best air purifiers under ₹ 15000 Filtration System Coverage Area Special Features LEVOIT Core 300 Mini 3-stage 215 sq. ft. Whisper-quiet operation Winix 5300-2 4-stage 360 sq. ft. PlasmaWave technology Honeywell Air Touch A5 Multi-stage 323 sq. ft. 360-degree air purification Philips AC1215/20 VitaShield IPS 226 sq. ft. Numerical air quality display Coway Airmega 150 3-stage 214 sq. ft. Real-time air quality monitoring Mi Air Purifier 3 True HEPA 360 sq. ft. Voice control compatibility Honeywell Air Touch i8 Multi-stage 387 sq. ft. Real-time PM2.5 display Philips AC0920/20 HEPA 409 sq. ft. Healthy air protect alert Reffair AX30 MAX 4-stage 215 sq. ft. Fragrance dispenser with Aromabuds Sharp FP-F40E-W Dual purification 320 sq. ft. Plasmacluster Ion technology

Best value for money air purifier under ₹ 15000:

The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier offers the best value for money with its advanced PlasmaWave technology, 4-stage filtration system, and large coverage area of up to 360 sq. ft. It provides effective air purification and convenience at an affordable price, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall air purifier under ₹ 15000:

The LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier, with its H13 True HEPA filter, 360° purification, and quiet operation, efficiently removes dust, pollen, and smoke while offering aromatherapy in a compact, portable design.

How to find the best air purifier under 15000:

When choosing the perfect air purifier from our list, consider the coverage area, filtration system, special features, and overall value for money. Assess your specific air quality needs, such as allergy relief, odour removal, or virus protection, to find the most suitable product for your home or office.

FAQs

Question : What is the coverage area of these air purifiers?

Ans : The coverage area of the air purifiers ranges from 215 sq. ft. to 409 sq. ft., suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Question : Do these air purifiers consume a lot of power?

Ans : Most of the air purifiers have low power consumption, making them energy-efficient and cost-effective to operate.

Question : Are the filters easy to replace in these air purifiers?

Ans : The filters of these air purifiers are designed for easy replacement, ensuring hassle-free maintenance and long-term performance.

Question : Do these air purifiers produce any harmful ozone or chemicals?

Ans : These air purifiers are designed to produce clean and safe air without generating harmful ozone or chemicals, ensuring a healthy indoor environment.

