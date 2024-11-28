Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best air purifiers under 15000: Say no to air pollution and dust with our top 10 picks

Best air purifiers under ₹15000: Say no to air pollution and dust with our top 10 picks

Affiliate Desk

Looking for an affordable air purifier to improve the air quality in your home or office? Check out our list of the top 10 air purifiers under 15000 in India, complete with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

Discover the top picks of the best air purifiers under 15000 in India

In today's world, air pollution is a major concern, and it's essential to have clean air indoors. Air purifiers are an effective solution to ensure the air you breathe is free from harmful pollutants, allergens, and odors. With a budget of 15000, you can find a wide range of air purifiers that offer excellent performance and features. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 air purifiers available in India under 15000, highlighting their key features, pros and cons, and a detailed comparison to help you choose the best one for your needs.

Read More

1. LEVOIT Core 300 Mini Air Purifier

The LEVOIT Core 300 Mini Air Purifier is a compact and powerful air purifier that is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a 3-stage filtration system that effectively removes 99.97% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, smoke, and pet dander. With a whisper-quiet operation and a sleek design, this air purifier is an excellent choice for improving indoor air quality.

Specifications of LEVOIT Core 300 Mini Air Purifier

  • 3-stage filtration system
  • Coverage area: up to 215 sq. ft.
  • Whisper-quiet operation
  • Compact and portable design
  • Night light function

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Effective 3-stage filtration systemNot suitable for large rooms
Whisper-quiet operation
Compact and portable design

2. Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier with PlasmaWave Technology

The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier is equipped with advanced PlasmaWave technology to neutralize harmful airborne pollutants without producing harmful ozone. It features a 4-stage filtration system that captures 99.97% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke. With smart sensors and a sleep mode, this air purifier offers convenience and ease of use.

Specifications of Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier with PlasmaWave Technology

  • 4-stage filtration system
  • PlasmaWave technology
  • Smart sensors
  • Coverage area: up to 360 sq. ft.
  • Sleep mode

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Advanced PlasmaWave technologySlightly bulky design
Smart sensors for automatic operation
Large coverage area

3. Honeywell Air Touch A5 Air Purifier

The Honeywell Air Touch A5 Air Purifier is designed to provide 360-degree air purification to effectively remove pollutants from all directions. It features a multi-stage filtration system with a washable pre-filter and a combination filter to capture PM2.5, dust, and odors. With a child lock feature and low power consumption, this air purifier is an ideal choice for families.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Touch A5 Air Purifier

  • 360-degree air purification
  • Multi-stage filtration system
  • Child lock feature
  • Coverage area: up to 323 sq. ft.
  • Low power consumption

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

360-degree air purificationFilter replacement can be expensive
Child lock feature for safety
Low power consumption

4. Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier

The Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier is equipped with VitaShield IPS technology to remove ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02um, including PM2.5, dust, and allergens. It features a numerical air quality feedback display and various modes, including a sleep mode for silent operation. With a compact and modern design, this air purifier is suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces.

Specifications of Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier

  • VitaShield IPS technology
  • Numerical air quality feedback display
  • Coverage area: up to 226 sq. ft.
  • Compact and modern design
  • Low noise levels

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Effective VitaShield IPS technologyLimited coverage area
Numerical air quality feedback display
Compact and modern design

5. Coway Airmega 150 Air Purifier

The Coway Airmega 150 Air Purifier features a 3-stage filtration system with a combined filter to capture large particles, allergens, and odors. It offers real-time air quality monitoring and a pollution sensor to adjust the fan speed accordingly. With a compact and lightweight design, this air purifier is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Coway Airmega 150 Air Purifier

  • 3-stage filtration system
  • Real-time air quality monitoring
  • Coverage area: up to 214 sq. ft.
  • Compact and lightweight design
  • Low energy consumption

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Real-time air quality monitoringLimited coverage area
Compact and lightweight design
Low energy consumption

6. Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter

The Mi Air Purifier 3 is equipped with a true HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles, including allergens, dust, and pet dander. It features a 360-degree air intake and a high CADR to ensure fast and efficient air purification. With smart app control and voice control compatibility, this air purifier offers convenience and ease of use.

Specifications of Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter

  • True HEPA filter
  • 360-degree air intake
  • High CADR
  • Smart app control
  • Voice control compatibility

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

True HEPA filter for efficient air purificationSlightly noisy operation
360-degree air intake
Smart app control and voice control compatibility

Also reads:Best air purifier brand: Get clean and healthy air with our top 10 picks from brands like Philips, Airth, Coway, Winix

7. Honeywell Air Touch i8 Air Purifier

The Honeywell Air Touch i8 Air Purifier features a multi-stage filtration system with a washable pre-filter and a HEPA filter to remove pollutants and allergens. It offers real-time PM2.5 display and a touch control panel for easy operation. With a durable and compact design, this air purifier is suitable for homes and offices.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Touch i8 Air Purifier

  • Multi-stage filtration system
  • Real-time PM2.5 display
  • Coverage area: up to 387 sq. ft.
  • Durable and compact design
  • Low noise levels

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Multi-stage filtration system for effective air purificationFilter replacement can be costly
Real-time PM2.5 display
Durable and compact design

8. Philips AC0920/20 Air Purifier

The Philips AC0920/20 Air Purifier features a HEPA filter and a multi-stage filtration system to remove 99.97% of airborne particles, including allergens, dust, and odors. It offers a healthy air protect alert and a child lock feature for safety. With a compact and modern design, this air purifier is suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces.

Specifications of Philips AC0920/20 Air Purifier

  • HEPA filter
  • Healthy air protect alert
  • Coverage area: up to 409 sq. ft.
  • Compact and modern design
  • Low noise levels

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

HEPA filter for efficient air purificationLimited coverage area
Healthy air protect alert
Compact and modern design

Also reads:Best air purifiers of 2024: Expert picks for allergen control, odour removal, and better air quality

Reffair AX30 MAX Air Purifier

9. Reffair AX30 MAX Air Purifier

The Reffair AX30 MAX Air Purifier features a 4-stage filtration system with a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to effectively remove pollutants and odors. It offers a fragrance dispenser with Aromabuds for a pleasant and refreshing atmosphere. With a sleek and stylish design, this air purifier is suitable for modern interiors.

Specifications of Reffair AX30 MAX Air Purifier

  • 4-stage filtration system
  • Activated carbon filter
  • Fragrance dispenser with Aromabuds
  • Coverage area: up to 215 sq. ft.
  • Sleek and stylish design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

4-stage filtration system for effective air purificationLimited coverage area
Activated carbon filter for odor removal
Fragrance dispenser with Aromabuds for a pleasant atmosphere

10. Sharp FP-F40E-W Air Purifier with Plasmacluster Ion Technology

The Sharp FP-F40E-W Air Purifier is equipped with Plasmacluster Ion technology to deactivate airborne viruses, bacteria, and allergens. It features a dual purification system with a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter for effective air purification. With a compact and portable design, this air purifier is suitable for small rooms and offices.

Specifications of Sharp FP-F40E-W Air Purifier with Plasmacluster Ion Technology

  • Plasmacluster Ion technology
  • Dual purification system
  • Coverage area: up to 320 sq. ft.
  • Compact and portable design
  • Low power consumption

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Plasmacluster Ion technology for virus and allergen deactivationFilter replacement can be costly
Dual purification system for effective air purification
Compact and portable design

Also reads:Best air purifier filters: Top 7 options for improved and pollutant-free indoor air quality

Top 3 features of the best air purifiers under 15000:

Best air purifiers under 15000Filtration SystemCoverage AreaSpecial Features
LEVOIT Core 300 Mini3-stage215 sq. ft.Whisper-quiet operation
Winix 5300-24-stage360 sq. ft.PlasmaWave technology
Honeywell Air Touch A5Multi-stage323 sq. ft.360-degree air purification
Philips AC1215/20VitaShield IPS226 sq. ft.Numerical air quality display
Coway Airmega 1503-stage214 sq. ft.Real-time air quality monitoring
Mi Air Purifier 3True HEPA360 sq. ft.Voice control compatibility
Honeywell Air Touch i8Multi-stage387 sq. ft.Real-time PM2.5 display
Philips AC0920/20HEPA409 sq. ft.Healthy air protect alert
Reffair AX30 MAX4-stage215 sq. ft.Fragrance dispenser with Aromabuds
Sharp FP-F40E-WDual purification320 sq. ft.Plasmacluster Ion technology

Best value for money air purifier under 15000:

The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier offers the best value for money with its advanced PlasmaWave technology, 4-stage filtration system, and large coverage area of up to 360 sq. ft. It provides effective air purification and convenience at an affordable price, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Also reads:Can houseplants clean your air better than air purifiers? Read to find out

Best overall air purifier under 15000:

The LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier, with its H13 True HEPA filter, 360° purification, and quiet operation, efficiently removes dust, pollen, and smoke while offering aromatherapy in a compact, portable design.

How to find the best air purifier under 15000:

When choosing the perfect air purifier from our list, consider the coverage area, filtration system, special features, and overall value for money. Assess your specific air quality needs, such as allergy relief, odour removal, or virus protection, to find the most suitable product for your home or office.

FAQs

Question : What is the coverage area of these air purifiers?

Ans : The coverage area of the air purifiers ranges from 215 sq. ft. to 409 sq. ft., suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Question : Do these air purifiers consume a lot of power?

Ans : Most of the air purifiers have low power consumption, making them energy-efficient and cost-effective to operate.

Question : Are the filters easy to replace in these air purifiers?

Ans : The filters of these air purifiers are designed for easy replacement, ensuring hassle-free maintenance and long-term performance.

Question : Do these air purifiers produce any harmful ozone or chemicals?

Ans : These air purifiers are designed to produce clean and safe air without generating harmful ozone or chemicals, ensuring a healthy indoor environment.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

