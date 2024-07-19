Discover the best alkaline water purifiers in 2024, based on features, pros, and cons. Make an informed decision on which one to buy.

With a multitude of choices on the market, selecting the right one can be daunting. To assist you in making an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 alkaline water purifiers available on Amazon. This guide highlights their features, advantages, and disadvantages.

Whether you value pH balancing, chemical-free purification, or cutting-edge technology, we have the perfect option for you. Our curated list will help you navigate through the options and choose the purifier that best meets your needs and preferences.

The KENT Supreme Alkaline Water Purifier offers advanced purification technology with a mineral RO and an in-built TDS controller. It ensures the pH balance of water and eliminates impurities, making it safe for consumption.

Specifications of KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier: 7-liter capacity

RO + UF + TDS Control

Alkaline water with pH 8-9

Suitable for all water sources

LED indicators for power and purification process

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High purification capacity Requires electricity for operation Mineral RO technology for enhanced taste Suitable for all water sources

The Aquadpure Copper Alkaline Water Purifier is equipped with a bio-alkaline cartridge that enhances the pH level of water. Its copper-infused technology offers health benefits and improves the overall quality of drinking water.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier: 8-liter capacity

Copper-infused alkaline technology

Bio-alkaline cartridge for enhanced pH

Double purification by RO + UF

LED indicators for filter change

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Copper-infused technology for health benefits Higher maintenance due to copper cartridge Enhanced pH level of water Double purification for safety

The KENT 11054 Alkaline Water Purifier offers chemical-free purification with balanced pH levels. Its multi-stage purification process ensures the removal of harmful impurities and retains essential minerals in water.

Specifications of KENT 11054 Alkaline Water Filter Pitcher 3.5 L: 8-liter capacity

Alkaline and chemical-free purification

RO + UV + UF purification

Retains essential minerals in water

LED indicators for purification and tank full

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Chemical-free purification Requires regular filter replacement Retains essential minerals Multi-stage purification process

The AQUA-PURE Zinc Copper Alkaline Water Purifier is designed to offer alkaline water with the benefits of zinc and copper. It provides safe and healthy drinking water by eliminating impurities and balancing the pH level.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE Zinc RO Water Purifier: 7-liter capacity

Alkaline water with zinc and copper

RO + UV purification

LED indicators for power and purification process

Suitable for municipal water

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Alkaline water with zinc and copper Limited capacity for larger families RO + UV purification for safety Suitable for municipal water

The Native UC Copper Alkaline Water Purifier offers the health benefits of copper-infused alkaline water. It provides safe and pure drinking water with the goodness of essential minerals and a balanced pH level.

Specifications of Urban Company Native by UC M1 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Water Purifier for Home: 8-liter capacity

Copper-infused alkaline water

RO + UV + UF purification

LED indicators for filter change

Suitable for all water sources

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Health benefits of copper-infused water Higher maintenance due to copper cartridge Multi-stage purification process Suitable for all water sources

The Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier is equipped with advanced alkaline technology for safe and healthy drinking water. It offers a compact and elegant design with essential features for efficient purification.

Specifications of Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier: 7-liter capacity

Alkaline purification technology

Mineralz cartridge for essential minerals

RO + UV purification

LED indicators for filter change

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and elegant design Slightly lower capacity Mineralz cartridge for essential minerals RO + UV purification for safety

The Blue Star Opulus Alkaline Water Purifier is designed to provide safe and healthy drinking water with a balanced pH level. It offers a high purification capacity with advanced alkaline technology.

Specifications of Blue Star Opulus 8 L RO+UV+UF+IBT Alkaline Water Purifier, Black: 8-liter capacity

RO + UV + UF purification

Alkaline technology for pH balancing

Copper impregnated carbon for purity

Suitable for all water sources

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High purification capacity Higher maintenance due to advanced technology Advanced alkaline technology Suitable for all water sources

The Havells Alkaline Water Purifier offers safe and healthy drinking water with essential minerals and a balanced pH level. It is suitable for municipal water and provides efficient purification for everyday use.

Specifications of Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier: 8-liter capacity

RO + UV purification

Alkaline technology for pH balancing

Mineralz cartridge for essential minerals

Suitable for municipal water

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient purification for everyday use Limited capacity for larger families Mineralz cartridge for essential minerals Suitable for municipal water

The Aquaguard Alkaline Water Purifier offers safe and healthy drinking water with a balanced pH level. It is designed for municipal water sources and provides efficient purification for everyday use.

Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech Water Purifier: 7-liter capacity

RO + UV + UF purification

Alkaline technology for pH balancing

Suitable for municipal water

Compact and elegant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient purification for everyday use Slightly lower capacity Compact and elegant design Suitable for municipal water

The Purifier RO Controller Alkaline Water Purifier offers safe and healthy drinking water with a balanced pH level. It is designed for hospitals and provides efficient purification for medical use.

Specifications of Aqua grand Water Purifier + RO + UF + UV + TDS Controller: 10-liter capacity

RO + UV + UF + TDS Control

Alkaline technology for pH balancing

Suitable for medical use

LED indicators for filter change

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High purification capacity Higher maintenance due to medical-grade purification Efficient purification for medical use Suitable for hospitals

Top 3 features of best alkaline water purifiers:

Best Alkaline Water Purifiers Capacity (Litres) Purification Technology PH Balancing KENT Supreme Alkaline Water Purifier 7L RO + UF + TDS Control Yes Aquadpure Copper Alkaline Water Purifier 8L RO + UF Yes KENT 11054 Alkaline Water Purifier 8L RO + UV + UF Yes AQUA-PURE Zinc Copper Alkaline Water Purifier 7L RO + UV Yes Native UC Copper Alkaline Water Purifier 8L RO + UV + UF Yes Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier 7L RO + UV Yes Blue Star Opulus Alkaline Water Purifier 8L RO + UV + UF Yes Havells Alkaline Water Purifier 8L RO + UV Yes Aquaguard Alkaline Water Purifier 7L RO + UV + UF Yes Purifier RO Controller Alkaline Water Purifier 10L RO + UV + UF + TDS Control Yes

Best value for money alkaline water purifier: The KENT Supreme Alkaline Water Purifier offers the best value for money with its advanced purification technology, mineral RO, and a compact design. It provides high-quality alkaline water at an affordable price, making it the ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall alkaline water purifier: The AQUA-PURE Zinc Copper Alkaline Water Purifier stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a perfect balance of advanced purification, alkaline technology, and essential mineral infusion. It provides safe and healthy drinking water for the entire family.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Alkaline water purifier: pH Balance: Ensure the purifier effectively raises the water's pH level to a desirable alkaline range.

Filtration technology: Look for advanced filtration methods, such as multi-stage or reverse osmosis, to remove contaminants.

Capacity and flow rate: Choose a purifier that fits your household's water consumption needs and delivers adequate flow.

Maintenance and cost: Consider the ease of maintenance and the cost of replacement filters.

Certification and brand reputation: Opt for reputable brands with certifications to guarantee quality and safety.

FAQs Question : What is the average price range for alkaline water purifiers? Ans : The average price range for alkaline water purifiers is between ₹10,000 to ₹25,000, depending on the capacity and advanced features. Question : Do alkaline water purifiers require frequent maintenance? Ans : While most alkaline water purifiers require regular filter replacement, the maintenance frequency depends on the usage and water quality. Question : Can alkaline water purifiers be used with borewell water? Ans : Yes, alkaline water purifiers are suitable for borewell water, offering effective purification and pH balancing for safe drinking water. Question : What are the key benefits of using an alkaline water purifier? Ans : Alkaline water purifiers provide safe and healthy drinking water with a balanced pH level, essential mineral infusion, and effective removal of impurities.

