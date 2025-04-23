Best all in one computers for work, creativity and everyday use: Top 8 picks from Lenovo, HP and more

Thinking about upgrading your desktop setup? All-in-one computers might be just what you need. They’re sleek, stylish, and cut down on clutter with everything built right into the screen, no bulky towers or messy cables. Whether you’re working from home, editing videos, or simply browsing the web, these versatile machines can handle it all.

In this list, we’ll explore the best all-in-one computers available in 2025, looking at what makes each one stand out. From stunning displays to powerful processors, there's something here for everyone. Let’s dive into the top picks that bring both form and function to your workspace.

The Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO F0HN00FWIN combines modern style with efficient performance. It's 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor delivers seamless multitasking, supported by 8 GB DDR5 RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD. The 24-inch FHD IPS display offers crisp, borderless visuals at 100 Hz, while dual Harman speakers and built-in Alexa enhance daily computing. Pre-installed Windows 11 Home and Office 2021 make it ready to use straight out of the box.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U Display 24″ FHD IPS, 100 Hz Memory 8 GB DDR5 (up to 32 GB) Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Audio Harman 2×3 W Reason to buy Fast DDR5 memory Alexa voice control Reason to avoid No discrete GPU 250 nit brightness

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great for office use with good sound, compact design, and sleek looks. Customers find it worth the money.

Why choose this product?

Performs well for daily tasks, space-saving design, and solid value for money make it a practical office choice.

Lenovo’s IdeaCentre AIO 3 F0GH00MHIN boasts a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, delivering up to 4.4 GHz across eight cores. It comes with Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, 8 GB DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The 23.8-inch FHD IPS display features anti-glare coating and 250 nits brightness, while an IR camera enables secure sign-in and built-in Alexa adds hands-free convenience.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-12450H Display 23.8″ FHD IPS Memory 8 GB DDR4 (up to 16 GB) Storage 512 GB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.1 Reason to buy Secure IR camera Wi-Fi 6 support Reason to avoid Single-channel RAM Integrated graphics

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good for home use with wide screen and performance boost. Internet speed improved. Build quality gets mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for browsing and daily tasks, with a wide display. Just check build quality expectations before buying.

The HP DG0154IN AIO pairs a quad-core Intel N200 processor with 8 GB DDR5 RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD for smooth everyday use. Its 21.45-inch FHD micro-edge display offers anti-glare protection and vivid 99% sRGB colour. An HP True Vision 720p webcam with privacy shutter, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 round out this compact Windows 11 Home system.

Specifications Processor Intel N200 Display 21.45″ FHD micro-edge Memory 8 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Camera 720p HD with shutter Reason to buy Webcam privacy shutter Fast DDR5 RAM Reason to avoid Limited screen size No discrete GPU

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the all-in-one PC's performance, quality, and consider it great value for money.

Why choose this product?

Reliable daily use PC with good performance and build at an affordable price.

The Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 F0G1013EIN harnesses an AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor with six cores and 12 MB cache, boosting up to 4.3 GHz. It includes Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, 8 GB DDR4-3200 RAM (expandable to 16 GB) and a 512 GB SSD. The 23.8-inch FHD IPS screen offers anti-glare coating and 250 nits brightness, while dual 3 W speakers and Alexa integration enhance productivity.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7430U Display 23.8″ FHD IPS Memory 8 GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Audio 2X3 Watts Reason to buy RAM upgradeable Alexa built-in Reason to avoid No discrete GPU Moderate brightness

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the desktop's stylish design, good performance, and easy setup. Some report excellent value, while a few mention issues with speed and components.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for home, office, and study use. Smooth performance, sleek look, and easy to set up. Just ensure clarity on bundled software.

The HP 24-Cb1901IN all-in-one features an Intel Core i3-1215U processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.4 GHz, paired with 8 GB DDR4-3200 RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD. Its 23.8-inch FHD IPS micro-edge display offers anti-glare protection and 250 nits brightness. Dual 5 W speakers, gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi and a wireless keyboard/mouse combo ensure seamless connectivity for work or study.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3 Display 23.8 inches FHD IPS Memory 8GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi,, Bluetooth, Ethernet Reason to buy Quiet dual 5 W speakers Wired and wireless networking Reason to avoid Bluetooth 4.2 only Single RAM module

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the desktop’s sleek design, smooth setup, and performance for basic tasks. Some raise concerns about warranty issues, accessories, and poor service.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for small businesses and home use, with a stylish look and stable performance. Do verify warranty details and inspect accessories on delivery.

The HP 24-Cr0037IN all-in-one is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processor, boosting up to 5 GHz across ten cores. It offers 16 GB DDR4-3200 RAM, a 512 GB NVMe SSD and Windows 11 Home in S mode. The 23.8-inch FHD IPS display covers 99 % sRGB, while Intel Iris Xe graphics, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 deliver versatile performance for demanding tasks.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-1355U Display 23.8″ FHD IPS Memory 16 GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Graphics Intel Iris Xe Reason to buy High-end CPU Accurate colour gamut Reason to avoid Restricted by S mode No discrete GPU

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the HP i7 All-in-One for strong performance and sleek design. However, complaints include missing items, poor after-sales service, and invoice issues.

Why choose this product?

A solid choice for power users seeking performance and style. Just ensure all accessories are present and functioning, and confirm invoice details upon delivery.

The HP 27-Cr0445IN all-in-one features an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor with four cores, boosting to 4.3 GHz. It includes 16 GB LPDDR5-5500 RAM and a 1 TB NVMe SSD, all running Windows 11 Home with Office. The 27-inch FHD IPS display delivers 300 nits brightness and 99 % sRGB, while a 1080p IR webcam with privacy shutter, dual speakers and AMD Radeon graphics ensure a premium multimedia experience.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Display 27″ FHD IPS, 300 nits Memory 16 GB LPDDR5 Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD Camera 1080p IR with shutter Reason to buy Large, bright screen Ample storage Reason to avoid RAM non-upgradeable Integrated graphics only

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the PC’s fast boot time, solid performance, and suitability for both home and office tasks. It’s seen as good value.

Why choose this product?

Reliable, efficient, and quick to start—ideal for daily computing needs without breaking the bank.

The ASUS A3402WVA-WPC004WS all-in-one PC runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor with ten cores boosting up to 4.6 GHz. It pairs 8 GB DDR5 RAM with a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, preloaded with Windows 11 Home and Office 2021. The 23.8-inch FHD IPS display offers a 100 Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness. A backlit keyboard, 720p privacy-shutter webcam and versatile ports round out its feature set.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1335U Display 23.8″ FHD IPS, 100 Hz Memory 8 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Ports USB-C, HDMI in/out, USB-A Reason to buy Smooth 100 Hz display Webcam privacy shutter Reason to avoid Only 8 GB RAM No discrete GPU

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth setup, stylish design, and solid performance for daily tasks. It’s seen as a great value under ₹45,000.

Why choose this product?

Stylish, budget-friendly, and ideal for daily use—perfect for general tasks, casual users, and students.

Factors to consider when buying an all in one computer Performance specs : Look for a fast processor, sufficient RAM such as 8GB or more, and SSD storage for smooth multitasking and quicker load times.

: Look for a fast processor, sufficient RAM such as 8GB or more, and SSD storage for smooth multitasking and quicker load times. Display quality : Choose a high resolution screen such as Full HD or 4K with good colour accuracy, especially for creative tasks.

: Choose a high resolution screen such as Full HD or 4K with good colour accuracy, especially for creative tasks. Ports and connectivity : Ensure it includes enough USB ports, HDMI, and supports WiFi 6 or Ethernet based on your needs.

: Ensure it includes enough USB ports, HDMI, and supports WiFi 6 or Ethernet based on your needs. Upgradability : Some models allow upgrades to RAM or storage, which is useful if you want to futureproof your setup.

: Some models allow upgrades to RAM or storage, which is useful if you want to futureproof your setup. Design and ergonomics: A compact adjustable design with built in speakers and webcam enhances comfort and everyday use. Are all-in-one computers powerful enough for professional tasks? Yes, many all-in-one computers now feature high-end processors, ample RAM, and dedicated graphics, making them suitable for demanding tasks like video editing, graphic design, and software development.

Do all-in-one computers offer upgrade flexibility? Most all-in-one PCs have limited upgrade options compared to traditional desktops. While RAM or storage might be upgradeable in some models, components like CPU and GPU are often soldered or integrated.

Are all-in-one computers worth the price? They offer convenience, space-saving design, and aesthetic appeal, but may cost more than traditional desktops with similar specs. The value depends on your need for compact design and integrated features.

Top 3 features of best all-in-one computers

All-in-One Computer Processor Display Storage Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 13th Gen Core i3-1315U 24″ FHD IPS (F0HN00FWIN) Intel Core i3-1315U 24″ FHD IPS, 100 Hz 512 GB NVMe SSD Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 12th Gen Core i5-12450H 23.8″ FHD IPS (F0GH00MHIN) Intel Core i5-12450H 23.8″ FHD IPS 512 GB SSD HP All-in-One DG0154IN, Intel N200 21.45″ FHD Intel N200 21.45″ FHD micro-edge 512 GB NVMe SSD Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 Ryzen 5 7430U 23.8″ FHD IPS (F0G1013EIN) AMD Ryzen 5 7430U 23.8″ FHD IPS 512 GB SSD HP All-in-One 24-Cb1901IN, Intel Core i3-1215U 23.8″ FHD IPS Intel Core i3-1215U 23.8″ FHD IPS 512 GB NVMe SSD HP All-in-One 24-Cr0037IN, Intel Core i7-1355U 23.8″ FHD IPS Intel Core i7-1355U 23.8″ FHD IPS 512 GB NVMe SSD HP All-in-One 27-Cr0445IN, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 27″ FHD IPS AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 27″ FHD IPS 1 TB NVMe SSD ASUS A3402WVA-WPC004WS, Intel Core i5-1335U 23.8″ FHD IPS Intel Core i5-1335U 23.8″ FHD IPS, 100 Hz 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

