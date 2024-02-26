Best Almonard fans for people who want to try something new: 7 models to rely on

Fans are integral to every household. Used majorly in the summer season, fans of every kind are an all season appliance for households in India. The idea of fans does not revolve around just ceiling fans for us, we have several options like wall fans, stand fans, tower fans etc. However, some people might feel a lack of brand options while choosing a new fan for their home, office or any other place. The existence of big players in the domain might have saturated the entire marketplace, but newer options and brands are also coming in with their own touch to the existing technology of fans. Almonard fans is one such brand that is new in the market and ready to leave its mark.

We have tried to take you through the new range of Almonard fans so that you can pick the one that suits your requirements the best. We have tried including different models and technologies so that you don’t have to settle for a single kind of model or option. You can choose from stand fans, wall mounting fans, cabin fans and even exhaust fans. Without wasting too much time, let’s get straight into checking out the top models that you should have your eyes on this summer.

1. Almonard 18 inch Mark-II Pedestal Fan

The Almonard 18 inch Mark-II Pedestal Fan is a testament to classic engineering and reliability. Known for its robust metal construction and oscillating feature, this Almonard fan ensures effective air circulation in larger living spaces and bedrooms. The powder-coated guard and aluminium die-casting blade guarantee durability, while its three-speed settings allow for customizable comfort. Its height-adjustable feature enhances its versatility, making it suitable for various settings. However, the 80 watts wattage may result in higher energy consumption compared to more energy-efficient models. The fan's classic style, while durable, might not align with all modern interior designs.

Specifications of Almonard 18 inch Mark-II Pedestal Fan

Colour: Ivory

Material: Metal

Power Source: Corded Electric

Number of Speeds: 3

Special Feature: Oscillating, Height Adjustable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable metal construction Higher energy consumption Height-adjustable feature May not fit all modern decors

2. Almonard Multicolour Wall Mounting Fan

The Almonard 18-inch Wall Mounting Fan combines functionality with aesthetic appeal, making it a versatile addition to any room. Its distinctive multicolour option and silent operation ensure that it enhances room comfort without disrupting the ambiance. Ideal for both living rooms and bedrooms, this fan's 80-watt power provides efficient air circulation. Despite its benefits, the fan's fixed wall-mount design limits its flexibility compared to portable models. Additionally, the specific multicolour design might not match every interior decor preference.

Specifications of Almonard Multicolour Wall Mounting Fan

Brand: Almonard

Colour: Black

Power Source: Corded Electric

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Special Feature: Lightweight

Number of Speeds: 3

Wattage: 80 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient air circulation Fixed position limits flexibility Silent operation Multicolour design may not suit all decors

3. Almonard 12" STD Cabin Fan

Almonard's 12-inch STD Cabin Fan is a modern solution for those needing efficient cooling in compact spaces like kitchens and home offices. Its powder-coated guard and aluminium die-casting blade offer durability, while the height-adjustable feature and three-speed control enhance usability. The streamlined pedestal design ensures stability. However, its plastic construction might not feel as premium as metal options, and the push-button switch may require more effort compared to remote-controlled models.

Specifications of Almonard 12" STD Cabin Fan

Brand: Almonard

Colour: Grey

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Plastic

Number of Speeds: 3

Special Feature: Height Adjustable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact design for small spaces Plastic construction may feel less premium Height adjustable for versatility Push-button control less convenient than remote

4. Almonard 24-inch Air Circulator Wall Fan

The Almonard 24-inch Air Circulator Wall Fan is designed for those who prioritize strong air circulation in larger spaces. Its 180-watt motor delivers powerful airflow, ensuring effective cooling. The glossy finish and alloy steel construction enhance its durability and aesthetic appeal. However, its single-speed setting may not offer the flexibility desired by some users, and the higher wattage could lead to increased electricity consumption.

Specifications of Almonard 24-inch Air Circulator Wall Fan

Brand: Almonard

Colour: Green

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Alloy Steel

Number of Speeds: 1

Wattage: 180 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful air throw Single speed setting lacks flexibility Durable alloy steel construction Higher electricity consumption

5. ALMONARD 16" Supreme Pedestal Fan

The ALMONARD 16-inch Supreme Pedestal Fan is an epitome of modern cooling technology with its energy-efficient design. Its white colour and powder-coated guards blend seamlessly into any decor, offering both functionality and style. The fan's three-speed control, adjustable height, and streamlined pedestal ensure optimal air distribution and stability. However, the 50-watt power, while efficient, may not provide the same level of airflow as higher wattage models, and its wall-mount design could restrict its placement options.

Specifications of ALMONARD 16" Supreme Pedestal Fan

Brand: Almonard

Colour: White

Power Source: Electric

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Number of Speeds: 3

Wattage: 50 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient and stylish design May not offer the strongest airflow Adjustable height and stable base Fixed wall mount limits placement

6. Almonard 18 inch Heavy Duty Single Phase (1400 RPM) Exhaust Fan

The Almonard 18 inch Heavy Duty Single Phase Exhaust Fan is a powerhouse, designed to offer superior ventilation in commercial settings. With a fan speed of 1400 RPM, it ensures efficient air extraction, maintaining a fresh environment. Its corrosion-resistant body and noiseless operation are significant advantages, making it suitable for spaces requiring continuous ventilation. The aerodynamic design coupled with TEFC continuously rated motors with ball bearing support guarantees powerful performance. However, its heavy-duty nature might be overkill for residential use, and the wall-mount design limits its placement options.

Specifications of Almonard 18 inch Heavy Duty Single Phase (1400 RPM) Exhaust Fan

Fan Speed: 1400 RPM

Special Features: Corrosion-resistant body, Noiseless operation

Warranty: 1-year manufacturing warranty

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Controller Type: Button Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High RPM for powerful performance May be excessive for residential use Corrosion-resistant and noiseless operation Fixed wall mount design limits placement

7. Almonard Eco Ventilating 150MM Exhaust Fan

The Almonard Eco Ventilating 150MM Exhaust Fan is an eco-friendly solution for smaller spaces like bathrooms and kitchens. Its portable and waterproof features make it versatile for various environments. The unique bamboo material construction and inclusion of bamboo hand fans as components highlight its commitment to sustainability. However, the plastic blade material may not offer the same durability as metal blades, and the window mount design could restrict its applicability depending on the installation site.

Specifications of Almonard Eco Ventilating 150MM Exhaust Fan

Colour:Multicolour

Special Feature: Portable, Waterproof

Material: Bamboo

Blade Material: Plastic

Mounting Type: Window Mount

Controller Type: Button Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Eco-friendly design with bamboo materials Plastic blades may lack durability Portable and waterproof, versatile for various settings Window mount design may limit installation options

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Speed (RPM) Special Features Mounting Type Almonard 18 inch Mark-II Pedestal Fan 2100 Oscillating, Height Adjustable, Metal Construction Floor (Angled) Almonard Multicolour Wall Mounting Fan, 18 Inches 2100 Silent Operation, Lightweight, Multicolour Wall Mount Almonard 12" STD Cabin Fan 2300 Height Adjustable, Strong Stability, Three-Speed Control Downrod Mount Almonard 24-inch Air Circulator Wall Fan 180 Powerful Air Throw, Wide Sweep Oscillation, Self Lubricating Motor Wall Mount ALMONARD 16" Supreme Pedestal Fan 1440 Height Adjustable, Powder Coated Guards, Streamlined Stability Floor Almonard 18 inch Heavy Duty Single Phase Exhaust Fan 1400 Corrosion-resistant, Noiseless Operation, Powerful Performance Wall Mount Almonard Eco Ventilating 150MM Exhaust Fan 900 Portable, Waterproof, Eco-friendly Design Window Mount

Best value for money

The Almonard 12-inch STD Cabin Fan offers exceptional value, providing a blend of functionality and durability. Its compact size, combined with the ability to adjust the height and three-speed control, makes it versatile for various settings. The powder-coated guard and aluminium die-casting blade ensure durability, making it a cost-effective choice for continuous, reliable performance.

Best overall product

The Almonard 18 inch Mark-II Pedestal Fan stands out as the best overall product due to its robust construction, high-speed performance, and versatile features such as oscillation and height adjustability. Its metal build promises longevity, and the classic design ensures it fits well in both traditional and contemporary settings, offering powerful air circulation for any room.

How to find the best Almonard fan?

Identify Your Needs: Determine whether you need a pedestal, wall-mounted, or exhaust fan based on your space requirements.

Consider the Fan Speed: Higher RPM fans offer more powerful air circulation.

Look for Special Features: Features like height adjustability, oscillation, and noiseless operation can enhance user convenience.

Check the Mounting Type: Ensure the fan's mounting type suits your space and installation preferences.

Warranty and Support: Opt for models with a solid warranty and good customer support.

FAQs

Question : Are Almonard fans energy efficient?

Ans : Almonard fans are designed for efficiency, but energy consumption varies by model. Look for fans with higher RPM and special features for better performance.

Question : Can Almonard exhaust fans be used in kitchens?

Ans : Yes, Almonard offers exhaust fans suitable for kitchens, helping to remove odors and improve air quality.

Question : Do all Almonard fans come with a remote control?

Ans : Not all models come with a remote control. Check the product specifications for remote control availability.

Question : How do I clean my Almonard fan?

Ans : For most models, use a soft, damp cloth to wipe the blades and housing. Always unplug the fan before cleaning.

Question : Can I install an Almonard fan myself?

Ans : While some fans may be simple to install, professional installation is recommended for safety and optimal performance, especially for wall-mounted and exhaust fans.

