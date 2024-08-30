Opting for the right water purifier is vital for your health and can improve your daily convenience. With numerous options on the market, from high-tech reverse osmosis systems to basic gravity filters, it is important to understand your water quality, your unique requirements, and the various features offered by each model to make a well-informed decision.

Aquaguard is a prominent name in the water purification market, and there are other options too. A multitude of brands offers sophisticated water purification technologies, which means that finding the right water purifier requires expertise. And that's there we come in!

Whether you are looking for a more affordable solution, a purifier with specialised filtration technology, or one that suits your kitchen layout, there are many alternatives to consider. This article will guide you through some leading alternatives to Aquaguard, helping you to make a knowledgeable choice. By exploring the various options available, you can ensure that your family has access to safe and clean drinking water without compromising on quality or exceeding your budget.

What key features should one look for when choosing a water purifier?

There are a few important features you should definitely keep in mind. First, think about the purification technology. Depending on your water source, you might need something with RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), or UF (Ultrafiltration) tech. Some purifiers even combine these methods for better results. Another thing to look at is the storage capacity—make sure it fits your household's daily water use. Also, consider how easy it is to maintain; check how often you need to replace filters and the costs involved. Some models come with indicators that show when maintenance is needed, which is super convenient. And if your kitchen space is limited, the look and size of the purifier can be significant too. Ultimately, you want to find a good mix of these features that fits your needs and budget.

How can one assess which water purifier is best suited for the water supply in my residence?

Choosing the right water purifier for your home begins with understanding the quality of your water supply. If your water is from a municipal source, it may contain chlorine and other chemicals, making a UV purifier a suitable option. On the other hand, if your water is hard or comes from a borewell, an RO purifier is likely the better choice, as it effectively removes dissolved salts and heavy metals. For areas with high levels of microbial contamination, a combination of RO and UV technologies can provide robust protection. It's also vital to check the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level in your water, as this will guide your filtration choice. Testing for TDS, hardness, and contaminants will give you the insights needed to pick the best purifier for your home.

Are there any specific certifications or standards one should look for in a water purifier?

Certifications and standards can serve as a reliable benchmark for the quality and safety of a water purifier. Look for products that are certified by reputable organisations. These certifications indicate that the purifier has been tested and meets stringent safety and performance standards. Additionally, some purifiers might have certifications specific to their filtration technology, ensuring that the device effectively removes contaminants as claimed. It's also wise to check if the purifier complies with local or international standards, such as those set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) or other relevant authorities. These certifications provide peace of mind that the water purifier will perform reliably and deliver safe drinking water.

How important is the design and size of a water purifier?

The design and dimensions of a water purifier are key factors to consider, especially if your kitchen has limited space. Compact models are perfect for smaller kitchens or apartments, where every square inch matters. Opting for wall-mounted purifiers can help you save counter space, while under-sink options keep the unit discreetly out of view, contributing to a clean and organised appearance. Additionally, the aesthetic of the purifier is important, particularly if it will be a noticeable element in your kitchen. Many modern purifiers feature sleek and minimalist designs that can enhance your kitchen's overall style. Nevertheless, it's crucial to ensure that the focus on design and size does not compromise the purifier's functionality or storage capabilities. Look for a purifier that strikes a balance between visual appeal and effective water storage, fitting perfectly into your kitchen environment.

What aspects should be taken into account for the upkeep of a water purifier?

Maintenance is an essential consideration when choosing a water purifier, as it significantly impacts both the device's durability and functionality. First, assess how often the filters will need to be changed. Depending on factors like water quality and usage, you might replace them every six months to a year. It's also wise to consider the financial aspect of these replacements, as costs can accumulate over time. Many water purifiers are equipped with indicators that signal when a filter change is due, which can help you stay on top of maintenance without any guesswork. Additionally, investigate the availability of replacement parts and local service centres. Regularly cleaning the exterior and water tank of the purifier is crucial to avoid algae or scale buildup, especially in humid climates. Lastly, having reliable customer support for maintenance inquiries can greatly improve your overall ownership experience.

Also read: Best V Guard water purifiers: Top 5 picks that will ensure clean and safe drinking water for your family

Check out the best alternatives to Aquaguard water purifier:

1. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver features advanced RO+UV+MF purification, offering up to 60% water savings compared to standard models. With a 10-litre capacity, it enriches water with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium while ensuring 99.9% bacteria and virus removal through UV sterilization. The smart sensors alert you before filter replacement is needed, and the system supports various water sources, including borewells, tankers, and tap water. It combines efficiency with premium design, making it a reliable choice for clean, mineral-enriched water.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+

Colour: Black

Capacity: 10 litres

Purification method: Ultraviolet

Dimension: 36L x 29.4W x 48.8H cm

2. KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier

The KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier is your go-to option for a safe, non-electric, and chemical-free drinking water solution. With a spacious 10-litre storage capacity, this countertop unit harnesses advanced UF technology, featuring a 0.1-micron hollow fibre membrane and nano-silver carbon for enhanced disinfection. Made from sturdy ABS food-grade plastic, it ensures that no harmful chemicals are involved in the purification process, providing you with healthier and tastier water. This entry-level purifier is perfect for areas with low TDS levels, is WQA-certified, and is designed for easy upkeep. The clear tank design allows you to effortlessly check your water levels at a glance.

Specifications of KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier

Colour: White

Capacity: 10 litres

Purification method: Ultra filtration

Dimension: 28L x 23W x 52H cm

Also read: Best Pureit water purifiers: Top 10 options with modern technology for clean and safe drinking water

3. Livpure Glo Lite RO+UF+Carbon Filter

The Livpure Glo Lite stands out as a compact and powerful water purifier, integrating RO and UF technologies to provide you with pure and safe water. Featuring a 7-litre storage capacity, it is well-suited for homes that utilise borewells, tankers, or municipal water supplies. Its advanced multi-stage purification process effectively removes harmful bacteria, viruses, and dissolved impurities while keeping essential minerals intact. The carbon block filter further enhances the water's taste by eliminating undesirable odours and organic materials. This purifier is wall-mountable and simple to install, and it is supported by a one-year warranty, ensuring reliable and convenient water purification.

Specifications of Livpure Glo Lite RO+UF+Carbon Filter

Colour: White

Capacity: 7 litres

Purification method: Ultra filtration, Reverse osmosis

Dimension: 25.6L x 29.5W x 50.5H cm

Also read: Best RO water purifiers for home in India 2024: Top 9 picks that ensure your home gets clean drinking water

4. V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black

The V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier features an impressive 7-stage purification process, utilizing a top-tier RO membrane alongside cutting-edge UF technology. Tailored specifically for Indian water quality, it efficiently manages TDS levels of up to 2000 ppm. With a generous 7-litre tank, you'll always have enough purified water on hand, and the LED indicators provide real-time updates on the purification process. Plus, it comes with a comprehensive one-year warranty that covers filters, the RO membrane, and more. Built for longevity and requiring minimal upkeep, this purifier is a dependable option for effective water filtration in any environment.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier

Colour: Black

Capacity: 7 litres

Purification method: Reverse Osmosis, Ultra filtration, Carbon Block, Sedimentation

Dimension: 20.5L x 34.5W x 45H cm

5. Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier is apt for contemporary households, featuring a 10-stage purification system that integrates RO, UV, copper, and alkaline technologies. It’s hassle-free for two years with no service needed, which really helps keep maintenance costs down. The 8-litre food-grade tank ensures your water is packed with minerals, making it both safe and healthy. With its IoT smart features and a 2-year warranty on all parts, it’s suitable for various water sources. The in-tank UV light provides ongoing safety, making this purifier a trustworthy choice for home and office environments.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier

Colour: Black

Capacity: 8 litres

Purification method: RO+UV boosted with copper, minerals and Alkaline

Dimension: 33.5L x 25.2W x 54.6H cm

6. AO Smith Z9 Pro Instant Hot and Ambient Water RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech |Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank|Save upto 55% Water|10L Storage|8-Stage Purification| Water Purifier for Home|Baby Safe

The AO Smith Z9 Pro offers both instant hot and ambient water purification with a 10-litre capacity. Its 8-stage purification process, including RO, SCMT, copper, and alkaline technologies, ensures baby-safe water that’s free from contaminants. This purifier is environmentally friendly, saving up to 55% more water compared to standard RO systems. The touch-controlled dispensing feature allows for quick access to hot water, making it perfect for various household needs. Made from durable materials, it’s a premium choice for those seeking advanced water purification with minimal water wastage.

Specifications of AO Smith Z9 Pro Instant Hot and Ambient Water RO

Colour: Black

Capacity: 10 litres

Purification method: Reverse osmosis

Dimension: 14.5L x 12.8W x 19H cm

Also read: Best alkaline water purifiers to buy in 2024: Enhance your health with these top 10 choices

7. Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier delivers an all-encompassing purification experience through its advanced RO and UF technologies. It boasts a 7-litre tank crafted from sturdy plastic, ensuring effortless cleaning and optimal hygiene. With the infusion of copper and zinc minerals, it elevates water quality by eliminating harmful bacteria and viruses while preserving vital minerals. Its sleek design allows for flexible installation, making it a perfect fit for any kitchen layout. Additionally, the zero-splash faucet and bacteriostatic taste enhancer enhance the overall user experience, guaranteeing clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS Water Purifier

Colour: White and blue

Capacity: 7 litres

Purification method: Activated carbon

Dimension: 38.2L x 27.3W x 49H cm

Check out more options:

Factors to consider before buying the best water purifier:

Water Source and quality: Identify your water source and its quality to select the appropriate purification technology for effective contaminant removal.

Purification technology: Choose the right technology (RO, UV, UF) based on your water's impurities, ensuring comprehensive filtration.

Storage capacity: Ensure the purifier’s water storage matches your household’s daily needs, especially for larger families.

Maintenance requirements: Consider the frequency and cost of filter replacements, along with the ease of maintenance.

Design and size: Opt for a purifier that fits your kitchen space and complements your décor without compromising on functionality.

Budget: Balance the initial cost with long-term maintenance expenses to find a purifier within your budget.

Similar articles for you

How to buy the right water purifier? The ultimate buying guide to ensure safe drinking water

Best commercial water purifiers with RO: Top 5 picks to choose from

FAQs

Question : How often should I replace the filters in a water purifier?

Ans : Typically, filters should be replaced every 6 to 12 months, depending on usage and water quality. Some purifiers have indicators to guide you.

Question : Can I install a water purifier myself?

Ans : While some purifiers are DIY-friendly, professional installation is recommended to ensure optimal performance and avoid potential issues.

Question : Is it necessary to test my water before buying a purifier?

Ans : Yes, testing your water for contaminants like TDS and hardness helps in choosing the right purifier for your specific needs.

Question : How do I know if my water purifier needs maintenance?

Ans : Many purifiers come with maintenance indicators or alerts that notify you when servicing is required, ensuring uninterrupted performance.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.