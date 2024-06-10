Air coolers offer a budget-friendly and environmentally-friendly solution for staying cool. Unlike conventional air conditioners that rely on refrigerants and consume a lot of energy, air coolers utilise the natural process of evaporation to cool the air. By drawing warm air through water-soaked cooling pads, the air evaporates and becomes cooler, which is then circulated throughout the room by a powerful fan. This not only cools the air but also adds moisture, creating a more comfortable environment, especially in dry and hot climates.

Air coolers are available in various sizes and capacities to suit different room sizes and cooling requirements. They are portable, easy to maintain, and can be used both indoors and outdoors. Moreover, many modern air coolers come equipped with advanced features such as air purification filters, remote controls, and inverter compatibility, making them a versatile and energy-efficient alternative to traditional cooling systems.

1. Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

Looking for an efficient personal air cooler? The Bajaj PX97 Torque has got you covered! With a 36-litre water tank and a powerful airflow that reaches up to 30 feet, this cooler ensures you stay cool and comfortable. The DuraMarine pump adds durability by resisting moisture, while the anti-bacterial Hexacool technology pads keep the air fresh and hygienic. Enjoy the convenience of 3-speed control and easy mobility thanks to the castor wheels. Plus, with a 3-year warranty, you can trust in its reliability. Perfect for home use, this sleek white cooler is your summer saviour.

Specifications of Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

Air flow capacity: 1177 cubic feet per minute

Colour: White

Reservoir capacity: 35 litres

Controls Type: Knob

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3-speed control and 4-way deflection Suitable for smaller rooms Easy to move with castor wheels

2. Crompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler

Meet the Crompton Ozone, a high-performance desert air cooler perfect for larger spaces up to 550 sq. ft. This cooler boasts a 55-litre capacity and delivers a strong air throw of up to 50 feet. The Everlast Pump ensures durability, while the high-density honeycomb pads improve cooling efficiency. It features 4-way air deflection and can run on inverter power, making it a great choice during power cuts. With its rust-free body and easy-to-clean design, maintaining this cooler is a breeze.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler

Colour: White and teal

Reservoir capacity: 55 litres

Controls Type: Knob

Power: 190 watt

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large tank capacity Higher power usage compared to smaller personal coolers Inverter compatibility

3. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12T is a compact and powerful tower air cooler ideal for rooms up to 12 square meters. Equipped with i-Pure Technology, it filters out pollutants and allergens for cleaner air. Its 12-liter tank and high-efficiency honeycomb pads provide consistent cooling. The powerful blower delivers immediate relief from the heat, while its low power consumption of just 170 watts keeps energy bills low. Ergonomic dial knobs make it easy to operate, and its sleek design fits into tight spaces effortlessly.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

Airflow: 30 ft air throw

Power: 170 watts

Tank capacity: 12 liters

Floor area: Upto 129 square feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and compact design Small tank capacity Low power consumption of 170 watts

4. Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler for home| DuraMarine Pump| 3-Yr Warranty| Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master| TurboFan Technology| 3-Speed Control| Portable AC| White Cooler for Room

Stay cool with the Bajaj PMH 25 DLX, a 24-litre personal air cooler designed for home use. This air cooler delivers a strong airflow of 1700 CMH and can throw air up to 18 feet. Its DuraMarine pump is resistant to moisture, ensuring a longer lifespan. The Hexacool technology guarantees clean air by preventing bacterial growth. With TurboFan technology and a 3-speed control, you have the flexibility to adjust your cooling preferences. The castor wheels make it easy to move around, and the 4-way air deflection ensures even distribution of cool air. Rest assured with a 3-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler

Colour: White

Reservoir capacity: 23 litres

Controls type: Remote

Floor area: 200 square feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Anti-bacterial Hexacool technology Limited air throw 3-speed control and 4-way deflection

5. Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler- 100L; with 18” Fan, Everlast Pump, Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber, Humidity Control; White & Black

The Crompton Optimus is a durable desert air cooler that can hold up to 100 litres of water, making it ideal for larger spaces up to 650 sq. ft. Equipped with an 18" fan and an Everlast Pump, it delivers a high air volume of 5500 CMH. This cooler comes with auto-swing and auto-drain features, along with motorised louvres for 4-way air deflection. The honeycomb cooling pads enhance water retention for efficient cooling. With its stylish white and black design and adjustable speed settings, the Crompton Optimus seamlessly blends functionality and elegance.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler

Colour: White

Reservoir capacity: 100 litres

Controls type: Button

Air flow capacity: 5500 CMPH

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ideal for large rooms Large size may not fit in all spaces Auto-swing and auto-drain functions

6. Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Ice Cube 27 is the ideal personal air cooler for spaces up to 16 square meters. It incorporates i-Pure Technology to combat air pollution and allergens, guaranteeing a supply of fresh air. Equipped with a 27-litre tank and efficient honeycomb pads, it ensures long-lasting cooling. This energy-efficient cooler consumes a mere 95 watts and can be used with inverters, making it an excellent choice for saving power. The high-speed blower provides instant cool air, while the user-friendly dial knobs add convenience to its operation.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

Colour: White/blue

Reservoir capacity: 27 litres

Controls type: Knob

Floor area: 16 square metres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy efficient 27-litre capacity may require frequent refills Easy to operate

7. Orient Electric Ultimo 50L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb pads, Ice chamber & High Air Delivery | Desert Cooler for home (Grey and Orange)

The Orient Electric Ultimo 50L Desert Air Cooler combines powerful cooling with convenience. Featuring Aerofan technology, it delivers a high air output of 3650 m³/hour with minimal noise. Its impressive 59-foot air throw effectively cools larger spaces. Dual-side water inlets make refilling easy, and a cord winder ensures tidy storage. The cooler includes a mosquito-repellent chamber and fully collapsible louvres to keep out dust and insects. Inverter compatibility provides consistent cooling during power outages, making it ideal for homes in hot climates. Available in grey and orange, it’s a stylish and practical choice.

Specifications of Orient Electric Ultimo 50L Desert Air Cooler

Colour: Grey and orange

Reservoir capacity: 50 litres

Controls type: Knob

Floor area capacity: 350 square feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long air throw Could be bulky in size for smaller rooms Inverter compatibility

8. Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler

Experience superior cooling with the Symphony Hicool i, designed for rooms up to 17 square meters. This personal air cooler uses i-Pure Technology to filter out pollutants and allergens, providing cleaner air. The dura pump and honeycomb pads ensure efficient and even cooling. With a 31-litre water tank and water level indicator, you get ample cooling time. The powerful blower rapidly lowers the room temperature, and the touch control panel with a remote adds convenience. This energy-efficient cooler consumes only 185 watts and works on inverters.

Specifications of Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler

Colour: Black and white

Reservoir capacity: 31 litres

Controls type: Remote

Floor Area: 220 Square Feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Honeycomb pads and dura pump for even cooling Not suitable for large rooms Remote and touch control panel for easy operation

9. Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump, 3-Yr Warranty, Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room

The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo is an incredible desert air cooler designed for larger rooms. With a capacity of 90 litres, it provides powerful cooling performance. Its DuraMarine pump and 3-sided honeycomb pads ensure maximum efficiency in cooling. The ice chamber further enhances the cooling effect, while the TurboFan technology improves air circulation throughout the room. With an impressive 90-foot air throw and 5600 CMH airflow, this cooler guarantees your comfort. You can easily adjust the airflow with the 3-speed control feature. Additionally, the anti-bacterial Hexacool technology ensures fresh and clean air.

Specifications of Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler

Colour: White

Reservoir capacity: 85 litres

Controls type: Konv

Air flow capacity: 5600 CMPH

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large tank capacity Higher energy usage Powerful air-throw

10. Hindware Smart Appliances Snowcrest Fascino 60L Inverter Compatible Desert Air Cooler (White)

The Hindware Snowcrest Fascino is a chic and effective desert air cooler that can hold up to 60 litres. It offers a powerful air output of 3800 m³/hr, guaranteeing optimal cooling in any space. The wood wool pads boost the cooling performance, and the water level indicator lets you know when it's time to top up. This cooler is inverter-compatible, ensuring continuous cooling even during power outages.

Specifications of Hindware Snowcrest Fascino 60L Inverter Compatible Desert Air Cooler

Colour: White

Reservoir capacity: 60 litres

Controls type: Knob

Air flow capacity: 3800 CMPH

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High air delivery May need frequent water refills Inverter compatibility

Top 3 features of the best air coolers

Best air coolers Control Type Reservoir Capacity Special features Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler Knob 35 litres Adjustable speed, portable Crompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler Knob 55 litres Inverter capability, high-density honeycomb pads Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler Knob 12 litres Powerful blower, low power consumption Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler Remote 23 litres Adjustable speed, portable Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler Button 100 litres Adjustable speed, humidity control Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler Knob 27 litres Portable, low power consumption, compact design Orient Electric Ultimo 50L Desert Air Cooler Knob 50 litres Portable, densenest honeycomb pads, ice chamber Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler Remote 31 litres Touch panel, powerful blower Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler Knob 85 litres Adjustable speed, hexacool and turbo-fan technology Hindware Snowcrest Fascino 60L Inverter Compatible Desert Air Cooler Knob 60 litres Water Level Indicator, 4-Way Deflection

Best value for money air cooler on Amazon

The Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler is a top choice for value seekers. It boasts i-Pure Technology for clean, fresh air, a 31-litre water tank for extended cooling, and a powerful blower for quick relief from heat. Its low power consumption of 185 watts and inverter compatibility ensure energy efficiency. The touch control panel and remote add convenience, making it an excellent investment.

Best overall air cooler on Amazon

The Bajaj PX97 Torque stands out as the best overall air cooler. It features a durable DuraMarine pump and anti-bacterial Hexacool technology for fresh, hygienic air. With TurboFan technology, 3-speed control, and 4-way air deflection, it ensures optimal cooling. Its 36-litre tank offers ample capacity, and the 3-year warranty provides peace of mind. Compact and portable, it's perfect for any home.

FAQs

Question : How do air coolers work?

Ans : Air coolers operate on the principle of evaporative cooling. They draw in warm air, pass it through water-soaked cooling pads, and then release the cooled air into the room. This process not only cools the air but also adds moisture, making the environment more comfortable.

Question : Are air coolers effective in high-humidity areas?

Ans : Air coolers are less effective in high-humidity areas because the air is already saturated with moisture, reducing the evaporation rate. They work best in dry, hot climates where evaporation can occur more readily, providing efficient cooling.

Question : How often should I clean the air cooler?

Ans : It's recommended to clean the air cooler at least once a month. Regular cleaning prevents the buildup of mould, mildew, and mineral deposits on the cooling pads and water tank, ensuring efficient operation and maintaining air quality.

Question : Can air coolers run on inverter power during power cuts?

Ans : Yes, many modern air coolers are designed to run on inverter power. These coolers have low power consumption and can operate efficiently on inverter systems, making them a reliable cooling option during power outages.

Question : How do I maintain my air cooler for optimal performance?

Ans : To maintain your air cooler, regularly clean the water tank and cooling pads, check and replace damaged or clogged pads, ensure proper ventilation in the room, and keep the cooler in a shaded area to prevent direct sunlight. Regular maintenance enhances cooling efficiency and prolongs the cooler's lifespan.

