Best Amazon Fire OS TVs to deliver premium features without draining your budget

Amazon Fire OS TVs combine intuitive streaming features with solid performance, making them a top choice for affordable home entertainment. It also enables you to control your TV using the Alexa smart speaker's voice commands.
In this list, we’ve rounded up the best budget Amazon Fire OS TVs that offer great value for money. From crisp picture quality to voice-controlled remotes and access to countless apps, these TVs prove you don’t need to spend big for a feature-packed viewing experience.
The Redmi 32-inch F Series Fire TV offers an HD Ready (1366x768) display with a vivid picture engine and a bezel-less design, making it a stylish and affordable choice for small rooms. Its Fire OS 7 brings access to 12,000+ apps, including Prime Video and Netflix, with a voice remote powered by Alexa for easy navigation.
With dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple HDMI/USB ports, connectivity is versatile. The 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X provide clear sound for everyday use. However, the 1GB RAM limits multitasking, and the HD resolution may not satisfy users seeking sharper visuals.
Affordable smart TV with Alexa voice remote
Wide app support and bezel-less design
Only HD Ready resolution
Limited RAM (1GB) affects performance
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the TV’s value, fast performance, and user-friendly interface with Alexa, but some report remote issues and inconsistent installation service.
Why choose this product?
An affordable smart TV with sharp visuals, smooth operation, and voice control, though remote durability and setup experience may vary.
This Redmi 32-inch Fire TV model delivers a similar experience to its sibling, with HD Ready resolution and Fire OS 7 for seamless streaming from Prime Video, Netflix, and more. The voice remote with Alexa integration enables easy content search and smart home control.
It features dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 20W audio system with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X. The TV’s metal bezel-less design adds a modern touch, but the 1GB RAM restricts advanced app usage, and HD resolution may not suffice for those wanting crisper visuals.
Alexa voice remote and Fire OS integration
Sleek bezel-less design
Limited to HD Ready resolution
1GB RAM restricts multitasking
Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the TV offers great value with sharp picture, clear sound, and smooth performance. However, remote control issues and mixed installation experiences are noted.
Why choose this product?
A fast, user-friendly smart TV with Alexa and quality visuals, ideal for everyday use—though remote reliability and setup may need attention.
The Redmi 55-inch F Series Fire TV brings 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution and a vivid picture engine for immersive visuals, ideal for larger living rooms. Fire OS 7 ensures access to 12,000+ apps and Alexa voice control, while the metal bezel-less design offers a premium look.
Connectivity is robust with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple HDMI/USB ports. The 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X deliver powerful sound. However, only 2GB RAM is available, and the 8GB internal storage may be limiting for heavy app users.
4K UHD display with strong audio
Fire OS with Alexa and wide app support
Only 2GB RAM for a 4K TV
Limited internal storage (8GB)
Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the TV a great value with excellent picture and sound quality. It’s fast and user-friendly, though remote issues and setup delays are reported.
Why choose this product?
A smart buy for everyday entertainment with quick performance and Alexa support, but some users may face minor remote and installation concerns.
The Xiaomi FX Pro QLED 55-inch TV features a 4K Ultra HD QLED panel with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and MEMC for smooth, vibrant visuals. Its Fire TV OS supports Alexa voice control and thousands of apps, while the bezel-less design enhances its modern aesthetic.
It offers 34W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-X, plus three HDMI and two USB ports for flexible connectivity. The QLED technology ensures richer colors, but the price is higher than standard LED models, and the smart features can be overwhelming for basic users.
QLED panel with HDR10+ and MEMC
Superior sound output and app support
Higher price than LED models
Smart features may be complex for some
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the impressive picture and sound quality, calling it great value, though some mention occasional lag in performance.
Why choose this product?
An affordable TV with excellent visuals and audio, ideal for daily use—just expect slight lag at times.
The Xiaomi 43-inch FX Ultra HD TV delivers 4K resolution with HDR support and MEMC for smooth visuals, suitable for mid-sized rooms. Fire OS 7 provides access to major streaming apps and Alexa voice control, while the bezel-less design ensures a sleek appearance.
It features 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-X, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports for extensive connectivity. While the display quality is impressive for the size, the audio output is lower than larger models, and advanced users may find the 8GB storage insufficient.
4K HDR display in a compact size
Good connectivity and Fire OS features
Lower audio output than larger models
Limited storage (8GB)
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FIN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the TV’s picture quality and see it as good value for money, making it a satisfying purchase overall.
Why choose this product?
A solid choice for those seeking clear visuals and affordability without compromising on basic performance.
This Xiaomi 55-inch FX Ultra HD TV features a 4K LED panel with HDR10 and MEMC for enhanced clarity and smoothness. Fire TV OS supports Alexa and a vast app library, while the bezel-less design provides a premium feel for large living spaces.
It includes 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-X, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports for versatile connections. The TV offers excellent visuals and sound, but the lack of QLED technology makes it less vibrant than the FX Pro, and storage remains limited.
4K HDR display with strong sound
Fire OS with extensive app support
Not a QLED panel
Limited storage (8GB)
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MB-FIN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the TV’s clear picture quality and feel it offers excellent value for money.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for budget-conscious viewers who want great visuals without overspending.
Amazon Fire OS TVs offer built-in smart features, access to popular streaming services, and Alexa voice control—all at a lower cost compared to many competitors. They provide solid performance and convenience without requiring additional streaming devices.
Fire OS TVs integrate seamlessly with Amazon services and Alexa, offering smooth navigation and frequent updates. While Roku and Android TV have broader app selections, Fire OS excels in ease of use and voice assistant capabilities.
Focus on display resolution (preferably Full HD or 4K), screen size for your space, HDMI ports, and audio quality. Also consider Wi-Fi connectivity, app support, and whether the remote includes built-in Alexa voice control for added convenience.
|Amazon Fire OS TVs
|Resolution
|Audio Output
|Connectivity
|Redmi 32" F Series Fire TV L32R8-FVIN
|HD Ready (1366x768)
|20W, Dolby Audio
|2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, BT 5.0
|Redmi 32" F Series Fire TV L32MA-FVIN
|HD Ready (1366x768)
|20W, Dolby Audio
|2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, BT 5.0
|Redmi 55" F Series Fire TV L55MA-FVIN
|4K UHD (3840x2160)
|30W, Dolby Audio
|2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, BT 5.0
|Xiaomi 55" FX Pro QLED Fire TV L55MB-FPIN
|4K UHD QLED
|34W, Dolby Audio
|3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, BT
|Xiaomi 43" FX Ultra HD Fire TV L43MB-FIN
|4K UHD (3840x2160)
|24W, Dolby Audio
|3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, BT
|Xiaomi 55" FX Ultra HD Fire TV L55MB-FIN
|4K UHD (3840x2160)
|30W, Dolby Audio
|3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, BT
Comprehensive buying guide to choosing the perfect TV for movies, games, and everything in between
Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 picks with great visuals, seamless streaming for immersive home entertainment experience
Top 10 latest LED TVs: Best options for smart features, vibrant display, energy efficiency, and seamless connectivity
Best high definition TVs that provide spectacular entertainment experience: Top 10 picks from LG, Mi, Sony and others
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What is Amazon Fire OS on a TV?
Amazon Fire OS is a smart TV platform that lets you stream apps, use Alexa voice control, and access content easily.
Are Fire OS TVs compatible with Alexa devices?
Yes, most Fire OS TVs come with Alexa built in and can also connect to other Alexa-enabled devices.
Can I install apps on a Fire OS TV?
Absolutely. You can download a wide range of apps from the Amazon Appstore, including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.
Do Fire OS TVs support screen mirroring?
Yes, many models support screen mirroring from compatible devices using Miracast or other features.
Are budget Fire OS TVs reliable?
Budget Fire OS TVs offer great value and reliability for everyday use, with decent picture quality and smart features.