When it comes to durable travel luggage, American Tourister is a trusted name. With a wide range of options available, choosing the right suitcase can be overwhelming. This list of the top 8 American Tourister suitcases will help you find the perfect travel companion for your next trip. Whether you need a large suitcase for extended travel or a small carry-on for short trips, we've got you covered. From hard case to expandable luggage, this list has something for everyone.

The American Tourister Polypropylene Suitcase is a durable and spacious option for travelers. With a hard shell and expandable design, it offers ample storage space and protection for your belongings. The built-in TSA lock provides added security, and the smooth-rolling wheels make it easy to maneuver through airports and hotels.

Specifications of American Tourister Ivy 68 cms Medium Check-in Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheeler Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley: Hard shell design

Expandable capacity

TSA lock for security

Smooth-rolling wheels

Multiple color options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable construction May be heavy when fully packed Ample storage space Easy to maneuver

The Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Suitcase is a stylish and functional option for travelers. With a durable polycarbonate shell and spacious interior, it offers ample storage space and protection for your belongings. The 360-degree spinner wheels ensure smooth and effortless maneuverability, while the built-in TSA lock provides added security during travel.

Specifications of American Tourister AMT OCTANS 70CM BLACK Medium Check-in Luggage: Polycarbonate shell design

360-degree spinner wheels

TSA lock for security

Spacious interior

Stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and stylish May be pricey for some travelers Effortless maneuverability Ample storage space

The American Tourister Liftoff Polypropylene Suitcase is a compact and lightweight option for travelers. With a durable hard shell and smooth-rolling spinner wheels, it offers easy maneuverability and protection for your belongings. The built-in TSA lock provides added security, and the expandable design allows for extra packing space when needed.

Specifications of American Tourister Liftoff 67 cms Medium Check-in Polypropylene Hard Sided Double Spinner Wheel Luggage/Trolley Bag/Suitcase: Compact and lightweight design

Hard shell construction

Smooth-rolling spinner wheels

TSA lock for security

Expandable packing space

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight May not have as much storage space as larger options Easy maneuverability Added security features

The American Tourister Polycarbonate LG1-22 Suitcase is a stylish and durable option for travelers. With a scratch-resistant shell and spacious interior, it offers ample storage space and protection for your belongings. The 360-degree spinner wheels ensure smooth and effortless maneuverability, while the built-in TSA lock provides added security during travel.

Specifications of American Tourister Trolley Bag for Travel|Splash 55 Cms Polycarbonate Hardsided Small Cabin Luggage Bag|Speed_Wheel 8 Wheel Suitcase: Scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell

360-degree spinner wheels

Spacious interior

TSA lock for security

Stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and durable May be heavier than other options Effortless maneuverability Ample storage space

The American Tourister BRICKLANE Spinner Polycarbonate Suitcase is a sleek and functional option for travelers. With a durable hard shell and smooth-rolling spinner wheels, it offers easy maneuverability and protection for your belongings. The built-in TSA lock provides added security, and the expandable design allows for extra packing space when needed.

Specifications of American Tourister BRICKLANE+ 8 Wheel Spinner Polycarbonate (PC) 55 Cm Small Emerald Green Cabin Hard Luggage: Sleek and functional design

Hard shell construction

Smooth-rolling spinner wheels

TSA lock for security

Expandable packing space

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and functional May not have as much storage space as larger options Easy maneuverability Added security features

The AMERICAN TOURISTER Airconic Hardside Expandable Suitcase is a versatile and expandable option for travelers. With a durable hard shell and smooth-rolling spinner wheels, it offers easy maneuverability and protection for your belongings. The expandable design allows for extra packing space when needed, and the built-in TSA lock provides added security during travel.

Specifications of American Tourister Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Airconic Hardside Expandable Carry-On Luggage: Versatile and expandable design

Hard shell construction

Smooth-rolling spinner wheels

TSA lock for security

Expandable packing space

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and expandable May not have as much storage space as larger options Easy maneuverability Added security features

The American Tourister Polypropylene Small Luggage is a compact and lightweight option for short trips. With a durable hard shell and smooth-rolling spinner wheels, it offers easy maneuverability and protection for your belongings. The built-in TSA lock provides added security, and the expandable design allows for extra packing space when needed.

Specifications of American Tourister Kamiliant Set Of 3 Small - 55 Cm, Medium - 68 Cm & Large - 79 Cm Polypropylene Hard 4 Wheeler Spinner Trolley Bag Luggage Trolley: Compact and lightweight design

Hard shell construction

Smooth-rolling spinner wheels

TSA lock for security

Expandable packing space

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight May not have as much storage space as larger options Easy maneuverability Added security features

The American Tourister CIRCURITY Complete Components is a versatile and expandable option for travelers. With a durable hard shell and smooth-rolling spinner wheels, it offers easy maneuverability and protection for your belongings. The expandable design allows for extra packing space when needed, and the built-in TSA lock provides added security during travel.

Specifications of American Tourister AMT CIRCURITY 55CM TSA AZ.Gry 3 Point TSA Lock Luggage: Versatile and expandable design

Hard shell construction

Smooth-rolling spinner wheels

TSA lock for security

Expandable packing space

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and expandable May not have as much storage space as larger options Easy maneuverability Added security features

Top 3 features of best American Tourister suitcases:

Best American Tourister Suitcases Hard Shell Design Expandable Capacity Spinner Wheels TSA Lock Colour Options American Tourister Polypropylene Suitcase Yes Yes Yes Yes Multiple American Tourister Harrier Suitcase Yes No Yes Yes Multiple American Tourister Liftoff Polypropylene Suitcase Yes Yes Yes Yes Multiple American Tourister Polycarbonate LG1-22 Yes No Yes Yes Multiple American Tourister BRICKLANE Spinner Polycarbonate Yes Yes Yes Yes Multiple AMERICAN TOURISTER Airconic Hardside Expandable Yes Yes Yes Yes Multiple American Tourister Polypropylene Small Luggage Yes Yes Yes Yes Multiple American Tourister CIRCURITY Complete Components Yes Yes Yes Yes Multiple

Best value for money of American Tourister suitcase: The American Tourister Polypropylene Small Luggage is the best value for money option, offering a compact and lightweight design with added security features and expandable packing space. It is perfect for short trips and provides great value for the price.

Best overall American Tourister suitcase: The American Tourister BRICKLANE Spinner Polycarbonate Suitcase is the best overall product, with a sleek and functional design, durable construction, and added security features. It offers ample storage space and effortless maneuverability for travelers.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best American Tourister suitcases: Durability and material: Look for suitcases made from robust materials like polycarbonate or ABS, known for their strength and resilience.

Size and capacity: Choose a suitcase size that suits your travel needs, considering capacity for clothes, accessories, and souvenirs.

Maneuverability: Opt for suitcases with smooth-rolling wheels and a sturdy telescopic handle for easy navigation through airports and hotels.

Security features: Check for built-in TSA-approved locks to secure your belongings and prevent unauthorized access.

Design and style: Select a suitcase that reflects your personal style, whether sleek and modern or classic and timeless.

Warranty and support: Consider the warranty offered by American Tourister and their customer support for peace of mind during your travels.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of American Tourister suitcases? Ans : The price range of American Tourister suitcases varies based on the size, material, and features. You can find options ranging from affordable to premium, catering to different budget preferences. Question : Are American Tourister suitcases durable? Ans : Yes, American Tourister suitcases are known for their durability and quality construction. They are designed to withstand the rigors of travel and provide protection for your belongings. Question : Do American Tourister suitcases come with warranty? Ans : Yes, most American Tourister suitcases come with a warranty, offering added peace of mind for travelers. Be sure to check the specific warranty details for each product. Question : What are the different sizes available in American Tourister suitcases? Ans : American Tourister offers a range of sizes in suitcases, including small carry-ons, medium check-in, and large expandable options. You can choose the size that best suits your travel needs.

